VIP Experience - 2026

Exclusive VIP Weekend Experience - Friday to Sunday - $150 - Tickets are Limited

($50 for Festival Enthusiasts) VIP SEATING NOT FOR SALE AT THE FESTIVAL

Enjoy the Festival from a separate fenced off area at the front of the Festival grounds by the stage.

- Tables with umbrellas and chairs will be available, and for those who prefer to stand there will be hightop tables 1 (Corporate tables are available)

- Beverage service by servers will be available at your table for alcoholic and non alcoholic drinks (drinks sold separately).

-Our exclusive Festival Drink Sponsors are:

Waterloo Brewing and new for 2026, Burning Kiln Winery

- Light snacks will be provided at each table

-Receive 10% off Festival branded Merch (Not including Artist merchandise) 2

-First 25 VIP Full Weekend Pass Purchases will receive a signed Matt Dusk CD 3

-Digital Festival Program shared with VIP ahead of the general release

-Exclusive Backstage Tours 4 are available at set times, for the first 12 who sign up for each time slot (further details provided after purchase):

>> Friday July 17 at 4:30pm and 6:00pm,

>> Saturday July 18 at 3:00pm, 4:30pm, and 6:00pm,

>> Sunday July 19 at 2:30pm

-Option to bring purchased food truck food into VIP section (food sold separately)





1 First-come first-served for seating and standing.

2 Cannot be combined with any other offer

3 Pick up is at the Festival in the Merch Tent or to be arranged by contacting [email protected]

4 Backstage Tour Times are subject to change at any time.





Buying 1 or More VIP-Only Tickets? No problem. Just Add the number of total tickets you'd like to purchase and add the name and email address of each guest.

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>> Would you like to save $100 on the VIP Weekend Experience for one?!

Festival Enthusiasts only pay $50 for Weekend VIP. It's easy to do! Quickly become a paid Festival Enthusiast first.

Purchase the Festival Enthusiast Program for $150 at https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/uptown-waterloo-jazz-festival-incs-festival-enthusiast-annual-program You will receive an instant tax receipt for a $75 donation for the Enthusiast Program The VIP Discount Code for $100 off is provided in the Thank You Email after you purchase the Annual Enthusiast program. You will also receive the link back to the VIP Program for your quick reference to buy VIP separately Fill in the required info - submit to buy, and you're good to go!



>Please note each Enthusiast is only eligible to use the Discount Code on 1 Enthusiast & VIP combo .



For example, if you want to buy 1 Enthusiast & VIP Combo + 1 or more VIP-only, you will have to split that order out over three transactions:

Transaction One:

- First Buy Enthusiast (1 above)

- Get your tax receipt (2 above)

- Get your VIP Discount code (3 above)



Transaction Two:

- Buy your VIP with the (Enthusiast & VIP Combo) Discount Code by

filling in the required info (4 above) at https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/vip-weekend-experience--2026



Transaction Three:

- Buy 1 or more VIP-only by completing the name of each VIP guest and email at https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/vip-weekend-experience--2026

(At this time both Programs need to be bought separately due to system capabilities. Sorry for any inconvenience. We're thankful for the free-to-us secure Zeffy software that is available for non profit organizations)





What is The Festival Enthusiast Program?

It includes valuable: Year Round perks (i.e. discounts at Participating Businesses, the first 50 Purchases in 2026 will receive $25 Uptown Waterloo BIA Dollars to spend with BIA Businesses, auto-entrance into regular draws); Pre-Festival Exclusive bonuses (i.e. curated streaming playlist of artists at the Festival); and Festival Weekend Benefits (Enthusiast pin, handheld Festival fan for heat, Name entered in the draw for two Official 2026 UWJF Festival t-shirts signed by artists) ... all while you support the Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival. (Receive an instant $75 tax receipt).

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Thank you for your interest in supporting the Festival.

We can't wait to see you in our new VIP Area.



This is for the full weekend.

No refunds. All Sales are final.