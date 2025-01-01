Black Funders Network of the Bay Area
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Black Funders Network of the Bay Area

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Black Funders Network of the Bay Area

Our mission

The Black Funders Network of the Bay Area empowers Black people in philanthropy and mission-aligned individuals to connect, grow, and align efforts to support Black communities.

Events
Events
Connection Circle Meetup in Downtown Oakland
Event
Connection Circle Meetup in Downtown Oakland
May 21, 5:00 - 6:30 PM PDT
Downtown Oakland, Oakland, CA, USA
Get your tickets
Summer Celebration with BBQ
Event
Summer Celebration with BBQ
Jun 18, 4:30 - 7:00 PM PDT
Oakland, CA, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Black Funders Network of the Bay Area Membership Registration
Membership
Black Funders Network of the Bay Area Membership Registration
If you would like to pay your dues by check or invoice, please email us at [email protected]. Our Members: are Black-identifiedwork for a funding/grantmaking institution, a philanthropy affiliate organization, or a philanthropy serving institutionlive and work in the San Francisco Bay Area seek to participate in a supportive community of like-minded Black funders and alliesMembership LevelsIndividual Membership ($175/year)Alumni Membership ($350/year)Institutional Membership A ($900/year)For private independent foundations; family foundations; corporate foundations/corporations with community giving programs; professional grantmaking networks; grantmaking public charities - Under $1M in annual grantmaking.Institutional Membership B ($1,750/year)For private independent foundations; family foundations; corporate foundations/corporations with community giving programs; professional grantmaking networks; grantmaking public charities - Under $2.5M in annual grantmaking.Institutional Membership C ($6,000/year)For private independent foundations; family foundations; corporate foundations/corporations with community giving programs; professional grantmaking networks; grantmaking public charities - $2.5M or more in annual grantmaking.
View membership

Our website

https://www.blackfundersnetwork.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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