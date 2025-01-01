Black Funders Network of the Bay Area

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. Our Members: are Black-identifiedwork for a funding/grantmaking institution, a philanthropy affiliate organization, or a philanthropy serving institutionlive and work in the San Francisco Bay Area seek to participate in a supportive community of like-minded Black funders and alliesMembership LevelsIndividual Membership ($175/year)Alumni Membership ($350/year)Institutional Membership A ($900/year)For private independent foundations; family foundations; corporate foundations/corporations with community giving programs; professional grantmaking networks; grantmaking public charities - Under $1M in annual grantmaking.Institutional Membership B ($1,750/year)For private independent foundations; family foundations; corporate foundations/corporations with community giving programs; professional grantmaking networks; grantmaking public charities - Under $2.5M in annual grantmaking.Institutional Membership C ($6,000/year)For private independent foundations; family foundations; corporate foundations/corporations with community giving programs; professional grantmaking networks; grantmaking public charities - $2.5M or more in annual grantmaking.