Donation

Support Herbal & Tibetan Medicine Education

Our mission at Chagpori US is to help spread, preserve and promote the spiritual and medical aspects within the Sowa Rigpa Traditional Tibetan Medical System. You may know our work through Herbal Magic Kids Camps for summer or day-off school camps. But we are so much more!We offer free and paid literature, teachings and information on traditional Sowa Rigpa, The Healing Science of Tibet. Through these activities inside America, we serve as a support branch for Chagpori Tibetan Medical Institute in Darjeeling, India. Specific to our aid and mission is helping fund and educate Tibetan Buddhist women and nuns (students from the trans Himalayan region) through the Traditional Tibetan Medical education process. Honoring the Chagpori Tibetan Medical lineage as it currently functions within Asia is a critical aspect to the work we do. Through our publication projects, your support and donations, we also aid clinics and the infrastructure of the entire Chagpori Institute: College, Clinics and Pharmacy. If you wish to sponsor a lecture, event or even a student abroad ~ we will allocate your funds exactly how you wish if there are specific requests.