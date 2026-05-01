Chagpori US
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Chagpori US

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Chagpori US

Our mission

Chagpori US empowers through hands-on herbal education, fostering connection with nature, teaching healing properties of plants. Our camps inspire curiosity, creativity, and respect for the environment, nurturing future herbalists and healers.

Events
Events
Kids Herbal Magic Summer 2026 Session 1
Event
Kids Herbal Magic Summer 2026 Session 1
May 26, 9:00 AM - May 29, 3:00 PM MDT
2558 Franklin Ave, Louisville, CO 80027, USA
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Kids Herbal Magic Summer 2026 Session 1 TWEEN - TEEN VOLUNTEER
Event
Kids Herbal Magic Summer 2026 Session 1 TWEEN - TEEN VOLUNTEER
May 26, 9:00 AM - May 29, 3:00 PM MDT
2558 Franklin Ave, Louisville, CO 80027, USA
Get your tickets
Kids Herbal Magic Summer 2026 Session 2
Event
Kids Herbal Magic Summer 2026 Session 2
Jul 27, 9:00 AM - Jul 31, 3:00 PM MDT
2558 Franklin Ave, Louisville, CO 80027, USA
Get your tickets
Kids Herbal Magic Summer 2026 Session 2 TWEEN - TEEN VOLUNTEER
Event
Kids Herbal Magic Summer 2026 Session 2 TWEEN - TEEN VOLUNTEER
Jul 27, 9:00 AM - Jul 31, 3:00 PM MDT
2558 Franklin Ave, Louisville, CO 80027, USA
Get your tickets
One-Day Special Kids Herbal Magic Camp Flower & Crystal Essences
Event
One-Day Special Kids Herbal Magic Camp Flower & Crystal Essences
Aug 11, 9:00 - 2:00 PM MDT
2558 Franklin Ave, Louisville, CO 80027, USA
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TIBETAN MEDICINE ~ SOWA RIGPA LIFESTYLE & DIETARY WELLNESS FACILITATOR ༄༅།། བོད་ཀྱི་གསོ་བ་རིག་པའི་ཟས་སྤྱོད་ཕན་བདེ་མཐུན་སྦྱོར། COURSE
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TIBETAN MEDICINE ~ SOWA RIGPA LIFESTYLE & DIETARY WELLNESS FACILITATOR ༄༅།། བོད་ཀྱི་གསོ་བ་རིག་པའི་ཟས་སྤྱོད་ཕན་བདེ་མཐུན་སྦྱོར། COURSE
Mar 5 - Apr 9 | 14 dates & times
Louisville, CO, USA
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More ways to support us
Support Herbal & Tibetan Medicine Education
Donation
Support Herbal & Tibetan Medicine Education
Our mission at Chagpori US is to help spread, preserve and promote the spiritual and medical aspects within the Sowa Rigpa Traditional Tibetan Medical System. You may know our work through Herbal Magic Kids Camps for summer or day-off school camps. But we are so much more!We offer free and paid literature, teachings and information on traditional Sowa Rigpa, The Healing Science of Tibet. Through these activities inside America, we serve as a support branch for Chagpori Tibetan Medical Institute in Darjeeling, India. Specific to our aid and mission is helping fund and educate Tibetan Buddhist women and nuns (students from the trans Himalayan region) through the Traditional Tibetan Medical education process. Honoring the Chagpori Tibetan Medical lineage as it currently functions within Asia is a critical aspect to the work we do. Through our publication projects, your support and donations, we also aid clinics and the infrastructure of the entire Chagpori Institute: College, Clinics and Pharmacy. If you wish to sponsor a lecture, event or even a student abroad ~ we will allocate your funds exactly how you wish if there are specific requests.
Donate today
Donate to Support Chagpori
Donation
Donate to Support Chagpori
You can always write to us and determine where you want your donation to go. Building funds are by far the most critically important at the moment for compliance with the new regulations for Sowa Rigpa. If you wish to support the clinic, or sponsor a student please let us know and we can direct those funds accordingly. 100% of your donations will go to Chagpori in West Bengal, India from Chagpori US.
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Our website

https://www.chagpori.us/

Contact information

[email protected]
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