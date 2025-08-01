Friends Of The Cuba Library Inc
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Friends Of The Cuba Library Inc

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Friends Of The Cuba Library Inc

Our mission

Friends of the Cuba Library Inc. supports and enhances the Cuba Library's resources and programs through fundraising, community engagement, and advocacy, fostering a love for reading and learning in the community.
Events
Events
2026 Cheers, Cheese, & Chocolate
Event
2026 Cheers, Cheese, & Chocolate
Aug 7, 7:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
39 E Main St, Cuba, NY 14727, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
2026 Friends Membership
Membership
2026 Friends Membership
We are not the Library, but we're besties. The Friends of the Cuba Library is a 501(c)(3) organization that supports the library through independent fundraising program funding, book purchases, furniture purchases, and other things not covered in their operating budget.The Cuba Library has always been more than just books – it’s a gathering place, a learning hub, and a spark for imagination in our small town. The Friends of the Cuba Library are neighbors and volunteers who share one goal: to keep that spark shining bright. Through memberships, fundraising, and community support, the Friends help fund special programs, events, and resources that make our library a welcoming place for everyone.When you become a Friend, you help write the next chapter of our library’s story – and keep the heart of Cuba learning, reading and growing. Regular membership meetings are the 1st Wednesday of the month, January - November at 6:30pm held at the Cuba Circulating Library and are Open to the Public. Are you ready to make a difference? Begin with a membership now!Membership has its advantages. By joining Friends of the Cuba Library, you gain the eligibility to hold office or chair a committee, provided you are 18 years of age or older. You will be aware of planned events we have throughout the year. You will be informed of opportunities to share your volunteer skills! You will know that you are contributing to the health of the community. Find Us At: FB-Friends of the Cuba Library, or Instagram.com; Contact Us At: [email protected], (585) 968-1668, or 39 East Main St. Cuba, New York Thank You for Your Support!Friends of the Cuba Library, Inc. is a 501(c)3 organization. Donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent of the law. Financial statements available by request.
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Book Room Sales!
Custom
Book Room Sales!
All Book Sales! Friends of the Cuba Library, Inc. is a 501(c)3 organization. Donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent of the law. Financial statements available by request.
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Donation to the Friends of the Cuba Library
Donation
Donation to the Friends of the Cuba Library
Your contribution is greatly appreciated and will significantly aid us in fulfilling our mission to support the Cuba library. As a non-profit organization, we rely completely on donations, fundraising and the support of our community. We support the library through independent fundraising and help them fund programs, purchase books, furniture, and other things not covered in their operating budget. Our fundraising has supported the children's area construction project, the purchase of children's furniture, prizes and incentives for the summer reading program, presentations by the Haudenosaunee storyteller, Perry Ground, arts programming, and much more.Just this past year, donations helped fund over $10,000 in programs, supplies, and construction. Specifically, new kitchen appliances in the community room, new chairs in the computer lab, and parts of the new tree in the children's area! Find Us At: FB-Friends of the Cuba Library, or Instagram.com Email Us At: [email protected] You For Your Support!Friends of the Cuba Library, Inc. is a 501(c)3 organization. Donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent of the law. Financial statements available by request.
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Contact information

[email protected]
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