Middlesex Kiwanis Foundation

Middlesex Kiwanis Foundation

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Our mission

The Middlesex Kiwanis Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of youth in Middlesex County through community service, fundraising events, and support initiatives that foster a brighter future for children and families.
Past events
Past events
Kiwanis Mardi Gras 2026
Event
Kiwanis Mardi Gras 2026
Feb 28, 5:00 - 10:00 PM EST
679 Browns Ln, Urbanna, VA 23175, USA
Mardi Gras Silent Auction: Items 1-50
Auction
Mardi Gras Silent Auction: Items 1-50
Feb 28, 7:30 PM EST
679 Browns Ln, Urbanna, VA 23175, USA
Mardi Gras Silent Auction: Items 51-91
Auction
Mardi Gras Silent Auction: Items 51-91
Feb 28, 7:30 PM EST
679 Browns Ln, Urbanna, VA 23175, USA

Our website

https://k09199.site.kiwanis.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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