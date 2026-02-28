Middlesex Kiwanis Foundation
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Our mission
The Middlesex Kiwanis Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of youth in Middlesex County through community service, fundraising events, and support initiatives that foster a brighter future for children and families.
Past events
Past events
Event
Kiwanis Mardi Gras 2026
Feb 28, 5:00 - 10:00 PM EST
679 Browns Ln, Urbanna, VA 23175, USA
Auction
Mardi Gras Silent Auction: Items 1-50
Feb 28, 7:30 PM EST
679 Browns Ln, Urbanna, VA 23175, USA
Auction
Mardi Gras Silent Auction: Items 51-91
Feb 28, 7:30 PM EST
679 Browns Ln, Urbanna, VA 23175, USA
Our website
https://k09199.site.kiwanis.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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