Moab Human Waste Initiative Sponsorship
Moab Human Waste Initiative — SponsorshipMoab's explosive visitor growth has brought with it a challenge as unglamorous as it is urgent — human waste on public lands. The Moab Human Waste Initiative was created to address this issue head-on through cohesive, consistent messaging that helps visitors understand how to properly dispose of waste in a landscape unlike anywhere else on earth.Through more than 15 partnerships spanning land management agencies, local businesses, and community organizations, the initiative has developed the messaging, infrastructure, and processes needed to protect Moab's trails, waterways, and the people who work tirelessly behind the scenes to keep them clean.The results are tangible. To date, the initiative has been responsible for collecting over 33 tons of human waste that would have otherwise been left on public lands — 33 tons of protected soil, preserved water sources, and maintained visitor experiences. That number reflects years of coordination, education, and unwavering community commitment.This is the unglamorous, essential work that keeps Moab's landscape accessible and extraordinary. Your sponsorship funds the messaging, outreach, and infrastructure that protect these public lands for the millions of visitors who depend on them — and the community that calls this place home.TransparencyWe want to be transparent about how your support works: sponsorship funds are utilized across all of Steward Moab's programming and events — including the staffing, planning, and operations that ensure every experience we deliver meets the standard our community deserves. Your investment in the Moab Human Waste Initiative is an investment in the full ecosystem of work that makes it possible.