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Moab Trail Ambassador Sponsorship

Sponsor the Moab Trail Ambassador ProgramThe Moab Trail Ambassador Program is the cornerstone of Steward Moab — and one of the most impactful visitor education programs in the country. Since 2021, the program has reached over 300,000 trail users across four recreation groups: hiking, climbing, mountain biking, and OHV/motorized. Ambassadors are stationed at Moab's most visited trailheads and recreation corridors, meeting visitors where they are with education that is friendly, approachable, and effective.Three core goals. Teach visitors how to protect themselves, preserve Moab's natural and historical resources, and reduce user conflict on the trail. The results speak for themselves.A Nationally Recognized Leader. The Trail Ambassador Program is a four-time award-winning program and the first Leave No Trace Gold Standard program in the entire country — and the first Gold Standard designation in Utah. It has also been named Utah's Trails Program of the Year. When you sponsor Steward Moab, you are aligning your brand with a nationally recognized leader in visitor education and responsible recreation.Why It Matters. Moab welcomes millions of visitors each year. A well-informed visitor is a better visitor — one who stays safer, treads more lightly, and contributes more positively to the community. Your sponsorship directly funds the people, programs, and outreach that make that possible, while placing your brand in front of hundreds of thousands of engaged outdoor enthusiasts who share your values.Steward Moab is doing the work. We invite you to be a part of it.TransparencyWe want to be transparent about how your support works: sponsorship funds are utilized across all of Steward Moab's programming and events — including the staffing, planning, and operations that ensure every experience we deliver meets the standard our community deserves. Your investment in the Moab Trail Ambassador Program is an investment in the full ecosystem of work that makes it possible.