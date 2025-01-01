Steward Moab
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Steward Moab

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Steward Moab

Our mission

Steward Moab fosters sustainable outdoor recreation by connecting guides, agencies, and the community. We promote responsible stewardship of public lands in Moab, ensuring the preservation of its natural and cultural resources for future generations.
More ways to support us
Moab Trail Ambassador Sponsorship
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Moab Trail Ambassador Sponsorship
Sponsor the Moab Trail Ambassador ProgramThe Moab Trail Ambassador Program is the cornerstone of Steward Moab — and one of the most impactful visitor education programs in the country. Since 2021, the program has reached over 300,000 trail users across four recreation groups: hiking, climbing, mountain biking, and OHV/motorized. Ambassadors are stationed at Moab's most visited trailheads and recreation corridors, meeting visitors where they are with education that is friendly, approachable, and effective.Three core goals. Teach visitors how to protect themselves, preserve Moab's natural and historical resources, and reduce user conflict on the trail. The results speak for themselves.A Nationally Recognized Leader. The Trail Ambassador Program is a four-time award-winning program and the first Leave No Trace Gold Standard program in the entire country — and the first Gold Standard designation in Utah. It has also been named Utah's Trails Program of the Year. When you sponsor Steward Moab, you are aligning your brand with a nationally recognized leader in visitor education and responsible recreation.Why It Matters. Moab welcomes millions of visitors each year. A well-informed visitor is a better visitor — one who stays safer, treads more lightly, and contributes more positively to the community. Your sponsorship directly funds the people, programs, and outreach that make that possible, while placing your brand in front of hundreds of thousands of engaged outdoor enthusiasts who share your values.Steward Moab is doing the work. We invite you to be a part of it.TransparencyWe want to be transparent about how your support works: sponsorship funds are utilized across all of Steward Moab's programming and events — including the staffing, planning, and operations that ensure every experience we deliver meets the standard our community deserves. Your investment in the Moab Trail Ambassador Program is an investment in the full ecosystem of work that makes it possible.
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Moab Guide Summit Sponsorship
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Moab Guide Summit Sponsorship
Sponsor the 2027 Moab Guide Summit!Moab's professional guide community is among the most influential forces shaping how visitors experience this landscape. Guides are the first to notice emerging trail issues, model responsible behavior, and educate clients about the demands of Moab's desert environment. A well-informed, well-connected guide community is one of the most powerful stewardship tools available — and the Moab Guide Summit is where that community is built.The Summit brings together guides, outfitter owners, land managers, and educators to share best practices, align on stewardship standards, and tackle challenges no single organization can solve alone. The results speak for themselves — 100% of surveyed attendees demonstrated measurable knowledge gains across all educational sessions. Guides arrived with limited familiarity and left with significantly deeper understanding across every topic.When the right people are in the same room, something lasting happens. With 92% of attendees ready to return in 2027, the Summit is just getting started — and your sponsorship makes that room possible.TransparencyWe want to be transparent about how your support works: sponsorship funds are utilized across all of Steward Moab's programming and events — including the staffing, planning, and operations that ensure every experience we deliver meets the standard our community deserves. Your investment in the Moab Guide Summit is an investment in the full ecosystem of work that makes it possible.
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Back From Beyond Sponsorship
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Back From Beyond Sponsorship
Sponsor Back From Beyond — Help Make Season 2 PossibleYour sponsorship of Back From Beyond does more than support a podcast — it honors the dedicated volunteers of Grand County Search and Rescue who put their skills on the line every day to bring people home safely from Moab's rugged backcountry.Produced by Steward Moab in partnership with Grand County Search and Rescue and KZMU Moab Community Radio, Back From Beyond is an award-winning, true-story podcast that goes beyond the headlines. Hosted by award-winning writer Molly Marcello, each episode brings listeners into the heart of real rescue operations — from technical rope rescues on exposed canyon walls to swift water emergencies on the Colorado River — told through firsthand accounts of the rescuers and the rescued.These are the stories of an extraordinary Search and Rescue team. People who train relentlessly, respond without judgment, and navigate some of the most demanding terrain in the American West — for free. Back From Beyond gives them the recognition they deserve, while helping listeners become safer, more informed adventurers.The numbers speak for themselves:⭐ Five-star rated across all major podcast platforms🏆 Top 4% of all new shows in debut season popularity👂 Top 7% in listener retention🔁 Top 2% in shares across all podcastsSeason 2 is ready to be told. Your sponsorship makes it possible.TransparencySponsorship of the Back From Beyond Podcast supports Steward Moab's full range of partnership initiatives and community efforts. Your investment helps sustain the programs, relationships, and staffing that make our work possible across all of our initiatives.
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Moab Human Waste Initiative Sponsorship
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Moab Human Waste Initiative Sponsorship
Moab Human Waste Initiative — SponsorshipMoab's explosive visitor growth has brought with it a challenge as unglamorous as it is urgent — human waste on public lands. The Moab Human Waste Initiative was created to address this issue head-on through cohesive, consistent messaging that helps visitors understand how to properly dispose of waste in a landscape unlike anywhere else on earth.Through more than 15 partnerships spanning land management agencies, local businesses, and community organizations, the initiative has developed the messaging, infrastructure, and processes needed to protect Moab's trails, waterways, and the people who work tirelessly behind the scenes to keep them clean.The results are tangible. To date, the initiative has been responsible for collecting over 33 tons of human waste that would have otherwise been left on public lands — 33 tons of protected soil, preserved water sources, and maintained visitor experiences. That number reflects years of coordination, education, and unwavering community commitment.This is the unglamorous, essential work that keeps Moab's landscape accessible and extraordinary. Your sponsorship funds the messaging, outreach, and infrastructure that protect these public lands for the millions of visitors who depend on them — and the community that calls this place home.TransparencyWe want to be transparent about how your support works: sponsorship funds are utilized across all of Steward Moab's programming and events — including the staffing, planning, and operations that ensure every experience we deliver meets the standard our community deserves. Your investment in the Moab Human Waste Initiative is an investment in the full ecosystem of work that makes it possible.
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Our website

https://www.stewardmoab.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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