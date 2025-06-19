Texas State LULAC

Thank you for your interest in advertising at the 2026 LULAC Texas State Convention & Expo! This year's theme, "Latino Vote: The Pathway to Justice and Equality," underscores the vital importance of community involvement. Scheduled for May 29 to 31 in San Antonio, Texas, this convention will gather influential community leaders and advocates from across the state for a dynamic weekend of workshops, thought-provoking panels, and inspiring speakers.This is a unique opportunity to engage with a rapidly growing and often overlooked consumer demographic. Don’t miss out on the chance to promote your products and services to this vital audience. To take the next step, please fill out the forms in the sponsorship packet available online at https://texasstatelulac.com/state-convention, and send your completed packet along with your graphics to [email protected]
. Together, we can create a significant impact!