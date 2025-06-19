Texas State LULAC

Texas State LULAC

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Our mission

Texas State LULAC empowers the Latino community through advocacy, education, and leadership development. They focus on social justice, equity, and economic opportunities, fostering collaboration to address pressing issues affecting Latinos in Texas.
Events
Events
LULAC LGBTQIA + Empowering The Rainbow Reception And Awards Banquet
Event
LULAC LGBTQIA + Empowering The Rainbow Reception And Awards Banquet
May 29, 6:00 - 10:00 PM CDT
111 Soledad St, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
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LULAC TX Convention Vendors (copy)
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LULAC TX Convention Vendors (copy)
May 29, 9:00 AM - May 30, 10:00 AM CDT
111 Soledad St, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
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Conference Registration
Event
Conference Registration
May 28, 12:00 PM - May 30, 5:00 PM CDT
111 Soledad St, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
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Texas LULAC Directors Gala
Event
Texas LULAC Directors Gala
May 30, 7:00 - 10:00 PM CDT
111 Soledad St, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
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More ways to support us
LULAC TX Convention Advertisements
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LULAC TX Convention Advertisements
Thank you for your interest in advertising at the 2026 LULAC Texas State Convention & Expo! This year's theme, "Latino Vote: The Pathway to Justice and Equality," underscores the vital importance of community involvement. Scheduled for May 29 to 31 in San Antonio, Texas, this convention will gather influential community leaders and advocates from across the state for a dynamic weekend of workshops, thought-provoking panels, and inspiring speakers.This is a unique opportunity to engage with a rapidly growing and often overlooked consumer demographic. Don’t miss out on the chance to promote your products and services to this vital audience. To take the next step, please fill out the forms in the sponsorship packet available online at https://texasstatelulac.com/state-convention, and send your completed packet along with your graphics to [email protected]. Together, we can create a significant impact!
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LULAC TX Convention Sponsorship
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LULAC TX Convention Sponsorship
Thank you for your interest in sponsoring the 2026 LULAC Texas State Convention & Expo. This event will take place from May 28th to 30th in San Antonio, Texas, under the theme of uniting community leaders and advocates from across the state. The convention offers a weekend filled with engaging workshops, insightful panels, and inspiring speakers, making it an excellent opportunity to market your products and services to a rapidly growing and often overlooked consumer demographic. Please ensure you complete the forms included in the sponsorship packet, which can be found online at https://texasstatelulac.com/state-convention. Once completed, email the forms to [email protected]. Thank you again for your interest in sponsoring the 2026 LULAC Texas State Convention & Expo.
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Our website

https://texasstatelulac.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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