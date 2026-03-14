Ukrainian National Women's League Branch 10 empowers women and supports Ukraine through cultural initiatives, fundraising, and community engagement, focusing on humanitarian aid and resources for those affected by conflict.
Past events
Past events
Event
Varenyky Making Class
Mar 14, 5:30 - 7:30 PM EDT
Riverfront Bakery 313 Justison St, Wilmington, DE 19801, USA
Event
Ukrainian Pysanky Masterclass with Basia Adrusko
Mar 8, 12:00 - 3:30 PM EDT
700 N Cedar Rd, Jenkintown, PA 19046, USA
Event
Pumpkin Floral Arrangement Fundraiser Class
Nov 22, 5:00 - 8:00 PM EST
800 W Lea Blvd, Wilmington, DE 19802, USA
Event
Lemko Drop-Pull Pysanka Ornament Masterclass
Nov 16, 12:00 - 4:00 PM EST
700 N Cedar Rd, Jenkintown, PA 19046, USA
Raffle
UNWLA Branch 10's Earrings Raffle 2025
Oct 23, 4:00 PM - Nov 15, 12:00 PM EST
Event
UNWLA 100 Year Celebration and Fundraiser hosted by Branch 91
Sep 28, 2:30 - 5:30 PM EDT
5049 William Penn Hwy, Easton, PA 18045, USA
Event
Seminar: We are destined to live at the turn of the eras
Apr 2, 7:00 PM - Apr 21, 8:43 PM EDT
700 Fox Chase Rd, Jenkintown, PA 19046, USA
Event
Ukrainian Pysanky Masterclass
Mar 30, 2:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
700 N Cedar Rd, Jenkintown, PA 19046, USA
Event
« People of Steel / Люди зі Сталі» Screening
Mar 15, 7:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
1013 Fox Chase Rd, Jenkintown, PA 19046, USA
Event
Masterclass in Jewelry Making/Майстер-клас зі створення намиста
Mar 2, 1:00 - 4:00 PM EST
700 N Cedar Rd, Jenkintown, PA 19046, USA
Event
Branch 10 Friends and Family Appreciation Night
Feb 1, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EST
240 Roberts Ave, Conshohocken, PA 19428
Raffle
UNWLA Branch 10 Gift Card Raffle
Dec 12, 10:05 AM - Dec 14, 3:04 PM EST
Raffle
UNWLA BRANCH 10 Annual Christmas Wine Raffle 2024
Dec 11, 1:04 PM - Dec 14, 1:49 PM EST
Event
Petrykivka Workshop: Christmas Ornaments
Dec 8, 1:00 - 4:00 PM EST
700 N Cedar Rd, Jenkintown, PA 19046
Event
Charity Painting with a Twist
Dec 10, 1:00 - 4:00 PM EST
700 N Cedar Rd, Jenkintown, PA 19046, USA Room 120 (UNWLA)
Event
Mavka Makeup Class
Aug 11, 5:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
2424 E York St, Philadelphia, PA 19125, USA
Event
Yuliia "Taira" Paievska: Q&A session in Philadelphia