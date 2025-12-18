Breathe Women's Conference 2026

Can’t attend in person? Join us virtually and experience the energy, inspiration, and empowerment of The Breathe Women’s Conference from wherever you are!

This year’s conference features:

🎤 P owerful keynote from founder and host Giovanna Geathers

💬 Dynamic panel discussion with inspiring women leaders

🌟 Guest speakers sharing insight, purpose, and empowerment

🦋 Live streaming access from your computer or mobile device

💖 Downloadable digital workbook to follow along and take notes

All registered virtual attendees will receive their private viewing link via email a few days before the event to ensure a meaningful and secure experience for everyone. This link is exclusive to registered participants and should not be shared publicly or posted online.





If you’d like to enjoy the experience with others, we encourage you to host a private Breathe Watch Party — invite friends, family, or your women’s group to join you in your home, church, or community space, bring snacks and tune in together!