How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
Home
/
Blog
/
How to start a nonprofit in Alabama in 13 steps [2024]
How to start a nonprofit

How to start a nonprofit in Alabama in 13 steps [2024]

November 27, 2024

Starting a nonprofit in Alabama can be an incredibly rewarding experience — especially if you're passionate about a cause in your community.

But just like starting a for-profit business, starting a nonprofit takes some thought and effort, as well as a bit of paperwork. In this blog, we'll cover everything there is to know about starting a nonprofit in Alabama, so you can begin making an impact in no time.

13 steps to start a nonprofit in Alabama

Step 1. Research and plan 

When considering starting a nonprofit in Alabama from scratch, it can be hard to know where to begin. When deciding to take on the endeavor, it is important to get clear on a few fundamental things, including:

Step 2. Name your organization

Once you've determined your organization's core mission and goals, it's time to name your nonprofit. Not only is this step in the process important for marketing and branding purposes, but it's also a crucial part of the legal process of starting a nonprofit in Alabama. 

When deciding on your organization's name, be sure to choose a name that:

Per Alabama state rules, you'll need to ensure that no other entity in the state has that name. To do so, use the Alabama Secretary of State website. Once you ensure the name is unique, you'll need to reserve it using the Name Reservation Request Form for Domestic Entities form and pay a $25 filing fee.

Step 3. Leadership team

Once you've determined your organization name and confirmed that it is not already in use, it's time to create a leadership team.

Identifying an Incorporator and a Board of Directors is not only a strategic decision that can help make your nonprofit a success, but it's a required one in Alabama. 

When choosing your leadership team, be sure to select people who are trustworthy, dependable, and bring a skillset to the table. Whether they're already a member of your organization or a trusted volunteer, they'll help you make crucial decisions about your charity.

Step 4. Appoint a registered agent 

Appointing a registered agent is a vital step when forming a nonprofit in Alabama. In essence, a registered agent acts as a reliable point of contact for legal matters. This designated individual receives important documents and official correspondence on behalf of your nonprofit, such as legal notices and tax forms. 

The registered agent must be located in Alabama and available during regular business hours to receive legal correspondence and communication.

Step 5. File the Articles of Incorporation

Next, you'll need to formally register your organization as a legal nonprofit in the state of Alabama by filing Articles of Incorporation. To do this, complete the Domestic Nonprofit Corporation Certificate of Formation form and file it either online or by mail. When completing this form, be sure to attach your name reservation certificate and pay the $200 fee.

Step 6. Obtain an EIN

In Alabama, like in other states, nonprofits are required to obtain an EIN, or Employer Identification Number. An EIN is like your organization's social security number. It's used for tax purposes, including opening bank accounts, hiring employees, and applying for tax-exempt status. 

Step 7. Draft  bylaws

Next, you'll need to call a meeting with your board to draft bylaws that align with your nonprofit corporation mission and comply with Alabama nonprofit laws.

Bylaws are the rules and procedures that govern how your nonprofit operates. They outline the structure of your organization, the responsibilities of the board and officers, how meetings will be conducted, and how decisions will be made. 

When creating your bylaws, be sure to:

Step 8. Get state tax Identification numbers and accounts

Alabama offers a consolidated state tax registration application for charitable organizations, so you'll need to file for state tax identification numbers. To do this, complete Form COM-101 and submit it either online or by mail to the Alabama Department of Revenue.

Step 9. Apply for federal and state tax-exempt status

Once you've created your bylaws, you'll need to apply for both federal and state tax exemption.

Step 10. Registered for charitable fundraising

Next, your nonprofit will have to register for charitable fundraising on the Alabama Attorney General's office and pay the $25 fee. This means you'll solicit contributions solely for charitable reasons.

Step 11. Obtain other necessary permits and licenses 

Once you've completed all the necessary filings, you'll need to consider whether you need any other permits.

Use portals like the Small Business Administration Business License & Permit look-up tool and search by your business type and locality to check to see if you're in need of other permitting.

Step 12. Start fundraising

Once you've filed all of the appropriate forms and established the necessary regulatory foundation for your nonprofit, it's time to start fundraising. 

First, build a fundraising plan that outlines your goals, strategies, and tactics. Plus, be sure to consider how you'll cultivate donor relationships. Then, Put your fundraising plan into action by launching campaigns, events, and appeals to solicit donations and support. Keep track of your fundraising efforts and evaluate their effectiveness over time.

One of the best ways to start your nonprofit, and begin bringing in funds and connecting with donors, is by using a free all-in-one donation platform, designed specifically for charities. Unlike other platforms, Zeffy offers free marketing and engagement tools, event ticketing and management, raffle and auction tools, and so much more — without charging nonprofits a cent.

So not only can nonprofits start fundraising in minutes, but they don't have to pay any upfront, monthly, or hidden fees, ever. In fact, over 50,000 nonprofits use and love Zeffy for its powerful but simple —and always free—software designed to help make the world a better place.

Step 13. Stay compliant

As a legal nonprofit in the state of Alabama, you'll need to remain compliant with federal and state rules and regulations throughout the year. This includes:

Learn how this Alabama nonprofit raised $93,000 for free

Dyslexia Center of the Shoals, a local Alabama-based nonprofit, provides education, information, resources, quality therapy, and teacher training to meet the needs of individuals, families, and communities affected by dyslexia.

One of the center's biggest hurdles was finding a way to conveniently the therapists they and their beneficiaries worked with. Though lots of nonprofit platforms offered a simple way to collect payments, most all charged hefty upfront costs and processing fees. In order to save money, and launch their own donation form without paying a cent, the center teamed up with Zeffy — the 100% fee-free fundraising platform.

Since using Zeffy, the center has been able to raise $93,000 and save over $4,000 in fees

Start fundraising for free with Zeffy

Whether you're a brand new nonprofit looking to get your fundraising up and running, or an established one looking for new tools and features to make even more impact, Zeffy is one of the best all-in-one solutions for all of your nonprofit needs.

From event tracking and management to marketing and engagement tools, custom donation forms, and even the ability to create an online shop or nonprofit membership association, Zeffy offers everything you need without charging a single fee.

Sign up on Zeffy and start fundraising for free today

How to start a nonprofit in Alabama FAQs

  • Articles of Incorporation filing: $200
  • Federal tax exemption: $275 or $600 IRS fee
  • Alabama charitable organization registration with alabama attorney general's office: $25
  • Name reservation: $25

    • Starting a nonprofit organization with no money requires strategic planning. To cut down on costs, consider:

  • Using volunteers: Leverage volunteers for administrative, fundraising, or program work, to reduce the need for paid staff.
  • Seeking out in-kind donations and grants: Ask for donations of goods and services from businesses, individuals, or other organizations to support your nonprofit's activities (think office space or equipment). And, research grant opportunities to generate free financial support for your nonprofit's mission.
  • Leveraging partnerships: Look for potential partners, such as other nonprofits or community organizations, who might want to collaborate on shared goals.
  • Taking advantage of free tools and platforms: Be sure to use fundraising and donor engagement tools that are completely free to use, like Zeffy. That way, you'll never have to worry about hidden fees and can get started making an impact right away — without paying a cent.

  • Step 1. Research and plan: Determine your mission, target audience, and ultimate goals.
  • Step 2. Name your organization: Choose a unique and descriptive name for your organization that aligns with your mission and abides by Alabama state laws.
  • Step 3. Recruit a leadership team: Appoint one incorporator and three directors.
  • Step 4. Appoint a registered agent: Identify a trusted person who will receive legal documents on behalf of the nonprofit.
  • Step 5. File the Articles of Incorporation: File with the Alabama Secretary of State to officially establish the nonprofit.
  • Step 6. Apply for an EIN: Apply for an Employer Identification Number (EIN) from the IRS for tax purposes and financial transactions.
  • Step 7. Create bylaws: Draft and adopt rules outlining the internal governance and operational procedures of the organization.
  • Step 8. Get Alabama tax identification numbers/accounts: Register for individual tax accounts that apply.
  • Step 9. Apply for tax-exempt status: Apply for federal and state tax-exempt status under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and Alabama state law.
  • Step 10. Register for charitable fundraising: Register with the state of Alabama in order to solicit donations from the public.
  • Step 11. Obtain other necessary permits and licenses: Apply for any additional permits and licenses required to operate legally in Alabama.
  • Step 12. Start fundraising: Use a 100% free fundraising platform like Zeffy to start raising funds in minutes.
  • Step 13. Stay compliant: Ensure ongoing compliance with all applicable federal, state, and local regulations to maintain nonprofit status.

    • Starting a nonprofit can be incredibly rewarding, especially if you're passionate about a cause or issue.
    But it's not just about passion – you also need to consider whether your nonprofit can make a real impact. Take a look around your community or society and see if there are unmet needs or gaps in services. If your nonprofit can fill one of those gaps and truly make a difference, then it's definitely worth considering.

    The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

    Sign up for free
    Written by
    Rachel Ayotte

    Keep reading :

    How to start a nonprofit
    How to Start a Nonprofit Organization with No Money (2025 Guide)

    Wondering how much it costs to start a nonprofit? Learn how to get up and running for free with our top tips, tools, and resources.

    Read more
    How to start a nonprofit
    How to Start a Nonprofit for Free (2025)

    Ready to start making an impact in your community? Learn how to start a nonprofit using these steps, plus discover how you can do it all for free with Zeffy.

    Read more

    Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

    Sign up for free
    Thank you! Your submission has been received!
    Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

    More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

    Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

    Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

    Thank you! Your submission has been received!
    Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

    Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

    Sign up for freeLearn more

    Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

    Get fundraising ideas

    Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

    Find your grant

    Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

    Start your nonprofit

    Ready to get started for free?

    Sign up for free
    Solutions
    Features
    COMPANY
    Fundraising Tips
    Support

    © 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

    Start fundraising
    Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
    Sign up and start fundraising for free today
    With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
    Did you know
    Sign up for free
    With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
    Did you know
    Sign up for free
    Question
    Cost :
    $
    $$
    Effort :
    1
    23
    Fun :
    ★★

    Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

    Quick wins for you:

    • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
    • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

    See our Guide for Mission Statements

    How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
    $1,715
    saved
    1
    new hire
    2500+
    finished textile projects
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Always Say Thanks
    Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.