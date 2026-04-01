🌟 Join us in supporting creativity in the North! 🌟The Northern BC Writers Association aims to bring opportunities to creative writers in Northern BC. Most of these events are currently being held in the Lower Mainland, which means there is a huge need for such events up here. Our first annual Writing Festival will be held this July, and we are so thankful to have your support to make it happen.How you can help power our mission:Donate/Sponsor: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too. Reach out to [email protected]
for more info.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.