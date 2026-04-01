Northern BC Writers Association
organization logo

Northern BC Writers Association

Subscribe
Donate

Northern BC Writers Association

Our mission

The Northern BC Writers Association fosters creativity by hosting events for writers in Northern BC. Through events like the NBC Writer's Fest, they aim to enhance the literary landscape and support local talent in the region.

Events
Events
Protecting Writers from Publishing Scams
Event
Protecting Writers from Publishing Scams
Jul 5, 10:00 - 12:00 PM PDT
4411 Kimball Rd, Prince George, BC V2N 5N7, Canada
Get your tickets
The Graveyard Shift: A Horror Writing Workshop
Event
The Graveyard Shift: A Horror Writing Workshop
Jul 6, 6:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
530 Central St E, Prince George, BC V2M 3B7, Canada
Get your tickets
Comedic Writing Workshop
Event
Comedic Writing Workshop
Jul 8, 6:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
Carriage Lanes Community Resource, Ground Floor, 87-2000 Central St E, Prince George, BC
Get your tickets
Better Late Then Never Launch
Event
Better Late Then Never Launch
Jul 9, 6:00 - 7:30 PM PDT
888 Canada Games Way, Prince George, BC V2L 5T6, Canada
Get your tickets
How to Run a Kickstarter Campaign
Event
How to Run a Kickstarter Campaign
Jul 11, 3:00 - 5:00 PM PDT
2844 Recplace Dr, Prince George, BC V2N 0B2, Canada
Get your tickets
Meet Reality Skimming Press
Event
Meet Reality Skimming Press
Jul 11, 6:00 - 9:00 PM PDT
770 Brunswick St, Prince George, BC V2L 2C2, Canada
Get your tickets
Becoming the Author of your Own Life
Event
Becoming the Author of your Own Life
Jul 14, 6:30 - 8:30 PM PDT
1685 3rd Ave, Prince George, BC V2L 3G5, Canada
Get your tickets
Creating Worlds That Inspire
Event
Creating Worlds That Inspire
Jul 18, 10:00 - 12:00 PM PDT
770 Brunswick St, Prince George, BC V2L 2C2, Canada
Get your tickets
River Running Book Launch
Event
River Running Book Launch
Jul 18, 3:00 - 4:30 PM PDT
888 Canada Games Way, Prince George, BC V2L 5T6, Canada
Get your tickets
Bringing Characters To Life: How To Make Compelling Player Characters For D&D And Other TTRPGs
Event
Bringing Characters To Life: How To Make Compelling Player Characters For D&D And Other TTRPGs
Jul 18, 6:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
1663 Nicholson St S, Prince George, BC V2N 1V7, Canada
Get your tickets
Introduction to Revising, Editing, and Proofreading Workshop
Event
Introduction to Revising, Editing, and Proofreading Workshop
Jul 22, 6:30 - 9:00 PM PDT
3333 University Way, Prince George, BC V2N 4Z9, Canada
Get your tickets
Ghost Story Writing
Event
Ghost Story Writing
Jul 24, 6:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
795 Central St W, Prince George, BC V2M 3C6, Canada
Get your tickets
So, You Wanna Be a Poet
Event
So, You Wanna Be a Poet
Jul 25, 12:00 - 2:00 PM PDT
2816 Norwood St, Prince George, BC V2L 1Y6, Canada
Get your tickets
Pulp Mill Fiction Vol. 5 & We Make The Village Book Launch
Event
Pulp Mill Fiction Vol. 5 & We Make The Village Book Launch
Jul 28, 6:00 - 7:30 PM PDT
888 Canada Games Way, Prince George, BC V2L 5T6, Canada
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Support the 2026 Northern BC Writers Festival
Donation
Support the 2026 Northern BC Writers Festival
🌟 Join us in supporting creativity in the North! 🌟The Northern BC Writers Association aims to bring opportunities to creative writers in Northern BC. Most of these events are currently being held in the Lower Mainland, which means there is a huge need for such events up here. Our first annual Writing Festival will be held this July, and we are so thankful to have your support to make it happen.How you can help power our mission:Donate/Sponsor: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too. Reach out to [email protected] for more info.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.nbcwritersfest.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by