BIPOC Foodways Alliance celebrates and preserves the culinary traditions of BIPOC communities, fostering cultural exchange through food experiences that honor heritage and storytelling, while advocating for the importance of diverse foodways.
Past events
Past events
Event
Our Biracial Table: Mecca Bos & Tess Bouska
Apr 27, 6:30 - 9:00 PM CDT
693 Raymond Ave, St Paul, MN 55114, USA
Event
Test Event
Feb 6, 4:00 - 8:00 PM CST
Event
Our Biracial Table: Mecca Bos & Tess Bouska
Jan 26, 6:30 - 9:00 PM CST
693 Raymond Ave, St Paul, MN 55114, USA
Event
India, North & South by Ekta and Aryaa
Dec 1, 6:00 - 9:00 PM CST
693 Raymond Ave, St Paul, MN 55114, USA
Event
Intergenerational Mexican at Immigrant Kitchen
Nov 17, 6:00 - 9:00 PM CST
693 Raymond Ave, St Paul, MN 55114, USA
Event
Pakistan Street Food with Alyssa Saleem + Michael Shaikh
Sep 15, 6:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
3753 42nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Event
Immigrant Kitchen: Herat Province, Afghanistan
Aug 25, 6:30 - 9:00 PM CDT
1222 NE 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55413, USA
Event
Immigrant Kitchen: Quintessential Palestine with Safa Abdulareesh
Jul 21, 6:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
1222 NE 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55413, USA
Event
SOLD OUT! Immigrant Kitchen: Masa Makes Family
Jun 4, 6:30 - 8:30 PM CDT
2724 W 43rd St, Minneapolis, MN 55410, USA
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