Mental Breakthrough Inc

Event

Communication & Connection Workshop

Workshop: The Art of Communication & Deepening ConnectionDescription:Communication is the foundation of every healthy relationship—whether with a partner, friend, family member, or colleague. This interactive workshop will equip you with practical tools to improve listening, express yourself effectively, and build deeper, more meaningful connections. Through guided exercises, real-life scenarios, and group discussions, you’ll gain insights into overcoming communication barriers, fostering emotional safety, and strengthening your relationships.Join us for an engaging session that will leave you with actionable strategies to enhance your personal and professional relationships!Event Details:📅 Date: TBD⏰ Time: TBD📍 Location: TBD🎟 Cost: $25 per person 👥 Who Should Attend? Individuals, couples, and anyone looking to enhance their communication skills and relationships.What You’ll Learn:✔️ How to listen with empathy and intention✔️ Techniques for expressing thoughts and emotions clearly✔️ Strategies to navigate difficult conversations with confidence✔️ The role of body language and non-verbal cues✔️ Tools to build trust and emotional connection🔹 Limited spots available! Reserve your seat today and take the first step toward stronger, healthier relationships.