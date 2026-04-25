Mental Breakthrough Inc

Mental Breakthrough Inc

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Our mission

Mental Breakthrough Inc empowers individuals to prioritize self-care and mental wellness. Through workshops and resources, they address relational patterns, promote healthy boundaries, and foster fulfilling connections for personal growth and resilience.
Events
Events
Stretch and Release
Event
Stretch and Release
May 23, 2:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
1301 Farmville Blvd ste 104, Greenville, NC 27834, USA
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Pour Into You: Social Mixer
Event
Pour Into You: Social Mixer
Jun 20, 5:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
2791 Dickinson Ave suite 104, Greenville, NC 27834, USA
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More ways to support us
Event
Communication & Connection Workshop
Workshop: The Art of Communication & Deepening ConnectionDescription:Communication is the foundation of every healthy relationship—whether with a partner, friend, family member, or colleague. This interactive workshop will equip you with practical tools to improve listening, express yourself effectively, and build deeper, more meaningful connections. Through guided exercises, real-life scenarios, and group discussions, you’ll gain insights into overcoming communication barriers, fostering emotional safety, and strengthening your relationships.Join us for an engaging session that will leave you with actionable strategies to enhance your personal and professional relationships!Event Details:📅 Date: TBD⏰ Time: TBD📍 Location: TBD🎟 Cost: $25 per person 👥 Who Should Attend? Individuals, couples, and anyone looking to enhance their communication skills and relationships.What You’ll Learn:✔️ How to listen with empathy and intention✔️ Techniques for expressing thoughts and emotions clearly✔️ Strategies to navigate difficult conversations with confidence✔️ The role of body language and non-verbal cues✔️ Tools to build trust and emotional connection🔹 Limited spots available! Reserve your seat today and take the first step toward stronger, healthier relationships.
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Upcoming Workshop Waitlist
Event
Upcoming Workshop Waitlist
Join the Waitlist for Our Upcoming Workshops!📢 New workshops are on the way! Be the first to know when dates are announced and get early access to registration.By joining the waitlist, you’ll receive:✔️ Priority notifications when new workshops are scheduled.✔️ Exclusive updates on upcoming events and resources.✔️ A chance to secure your spot before general registration opens.📩 Stay in the loop—sign up today!
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Our website

https://www.mentalbreakthrough.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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