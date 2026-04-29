Morgan Arts Council Inc

Morgan Arts Council Inc

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Our mission

Morgan Arts Council Inc fosters creativity and community engagement through the arts. They support local artists and provide year-round exhibits, performances, and classes, enriching the cultural landscape for all ages.
Past events
Past events
MAC Mini Masterpieces 2026 B (Part 2 of 3)
Auction
MAC Mini Masterpieces 2026 B (Part 2 of 3)
May 8, 7:00 PM EDT
138 Independence St, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411, USA
MAC Mini Masterpieces 2026 C (Part 3 of 3)
Auction
MAC Mini Masterpieces 2026 C (Part 3 of 3)
May 8, 7:00 PM EDT
138 Independence St, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411, USA
MAC Mini Masterpieces 2026 A (Part 1 of 3)
Auction
MAC Mini Masterpieces 2026 A (Part 1 of 3)
May 8, 7:00 PM EDT
138 Independence St, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411, USA
MAC Rabbits test auction
Auction
MAC Rabbits test auction
Mar 28, 12:01 PM EDT

Our website

https://www.macicehouse.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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