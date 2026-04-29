Morgan Arts Council Inc fosters creativity and community engagement through the arts. They support local artists and provide year-round exhibits, performances, and classes, enriching the cultural landscape for all ages.
Past events
Past events
Auction
MAC Mini Masterpieces 2026 B (Part 2 of 3)
May 8, 7:00 PM EDT
138 Independence St, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411, USA
Auction
MAC Mini Masterpieces 2026 C (Part 3 of 3)
May 8, 7:00 PM EDT
138 Independence St, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411, USA
Auction
MAC Mini Masterpieces 2026 A (Part 1 of 3)
May 8, 7:00 PM EDT
138 Independence St, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411, USA