Columbia Fire and Iron

Donation

CFI Donations, Gear & Goods

Columbia Fire & Iron is a volunteer run nonprofit organization founded in 2013 for the purpose of serving the intermountain northwest's blacksmithing community and promoting the forging arts. Your donation will help keep us stocked in fuel, steel, and liability insurance so that we can hold our events. We appreciate your support!We host spring and fall hammer-ins, a winter blacksmithing conference, and we hold various workshops, demos, and open forging events throughout the year to cultivate blacksmithing in our region. We work hard to keep our events affordable and offer scholarships as needed, and we partner with the our local libraries to offer a few no-cost "Blacksmithing at the Library" events each spring. Blacksmithing is a timeless art and a useful skill practiced around the world, and that legacy belongs to us all.