Columbia Fire and Iron
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Columbia Fire and Iron

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Columbia Fire and Iron

Our mission

Columbia Fire and Iron fosters community through hands-on blacksmithing and metalworking classes, promoting craftsmanship and creativity while preserving traditional skills. Their mission is to empower individuals through the art of forging.
Past events
Past events
Spring Hammer-In 2026 - Open Forge Afternoon Session
Event
Spring Hammer-In 2026 - Open Forge Afternoon Session
May 16 - May 17 | 2 dates & times
2904 E Sprague Ave, Spokane, WA 99202, USA
Spring Hammer-In 2026 - Beginners Morning Session
Event
Spring Hammer-In 2026 - Beginners Morning Session
May 16 - May 17 | 2 dates & times
2904 E Sprague Ave, Spokane, WA 99202, USA
Mission Meadows Summer Open Forging
Event
Mission Meadows Summer Open Forging
Jul 13 - Aug 27 | 14 dates & times
11202 E. Mission Ave, Spokane, WA 99206
Hand Shovel Class with Zach Robins
Event
Hand Shovel Class with Zach Robins
Aug 9, 8:00 - 12:00 PM PDT
11202 E. Mission Ave, Spokane, WA 99206
Garden Hoe Class with Mallory Battista
Event
Garden Hoe Class with Mallory Battista
Aug 9, 8:00 - 12:00 PM PDT
11202 E. Mission Ave, Spokane, WA 99206
Spring Hammer-In 2025 - AFTERNOON SESSION
Event
Spring Hammer-In 2025 - AFTERNOON SESSION
May 17 - May 18 | 2 dates & times
2403 E Euclid Ave, Spokane, WA 99207, USA
Spring Hammer-In 2025 - MORNING SESSION
Event
Spring Hammer-In 2025 - MORNING SESSION
May 17 - May 18 | 2 dates & times
2403 E Euclid Ave, Spokane, WA 99207, USA
Forged Belt Class with Zach Robins 2025
Event
Forged Belt Class with Zach Robins 2025
Jan 25, 12:00 - 4:00 PM PST
2403 E Euclid Ave, Spokane, WA 99207, USA
Railroad Spike Knife Class with David Corn 2025
Event
Railroad Spike Knife Class with David Corn 2025
Jan 11 - Jan 18 | 2 dates & times
2403 E Euclid Ave, Spokane, WA 99207, USA
Fused Glass and Steel Roasting Skewer Class with Mallory Battista 2025
Event
Fused Glass and Steel Roasting Skewer Class with Mallory Battista 2025
Jan 11, 12:00 - 4:00 PM PST
2403 E Euclid Ave, Spokane, WA 99207, USA
Mini Hammer Head & Jewelry Class with Chris Kerney 2025
Event
Mini Hammer Head & Jewelry Class with Chris Kerney 2025
Jan 11, 9:00 - 1:00 PM PST
At Chris Kerney's home shop in Colbert. Address will be shared upon registration.
Fall Hammer-In 2024 - AFTERNOON SESSION
Event
Fall Hammer-In 2024 - AFTERNOON SESSION
Oct 12 - Oct 13 | 2 dates & times
2403 E Euclid Ave, Spokane, WA 99207, USA
Fall Hammer-In 2024 - MORNING SESSION
Event
Fall Hammer-In 2024 - MORNING SESSION
Oct 12 - Oct 13 | 2 dates & times
2403 E Euclid Ave, Spokane, WA 99207, USA
Spring Hammer-In 2024 - AFTERNOON SESSION
Event
Spring Hammer-In 2024 - AFTERNOON SESSION
Jun 1 - Jun 2 | 2 dates & times
2403 E Euclid Ave, Spokane, WA 99207, USA
Spring Hammer-In 2024 - MORNING SESSION
Event
Spring Hammer-In 2024 - MORNING SESSION
Jun 1 - Jun 2 | 2 dates & times
2403 E Euclid Ave, Spokane, WA 99207, USA
CFI Leather Apron Workshop
Event
CFI Leather Apron Workshop
May 19, 12:00 - 4:00 PM PDT
2904 E Sprague Ave, Spokane, WA 99202, USA
Fused Glass Accented Roasting Skewer Class with Mallory Battista (2)
Event
Fused Glass Accented Roasting Skewer Class with Mallory Battista (2)
Feb 3, 12:00 - 4:00 PM PST
2403 E Euclid Ave, Spokane, WA 99207, USA
Railroad Spike Knife Class with David Corn
Event
Railroad Spike Knife Class with David Corn
Jan 13 - Jan 20 | 2 dates & times
2403 E Euclid Ave, Spokane, WA 99207, USA
Garden Spade Class with Zach Robins
Event
Garden Spade Class with Zach Robins
Jan 20, 12:00 - 4:00 PM PST
2403 E Euclid Ave, Spokane, WA 99207, USA
Fused Glass Accented Roasting Skewer Class with Mallory Battista
Event
Fused Glass Accented Roasting Skewer Class with Mallory Battista
Jan 13, 12:00 - 4:00 PM PST
2403 E Euclid Ave, Spokane, WA 99207, USA
Sculpted Bottle Opener with Chris Kerney
Event
Sculpted Bottle Opener with Chris Kerney
Jan 6, 10:00 - 2:00 PM PST
At Chris Kerney's home shop in Colbert. Address will be shared upon registration.
Fall Hammer-In 2023 - AFTERNOON SESSION
Event
Fall Hammer-In 2023 - AFTERNOON SESSION
Oct 14 - Oct 15 | 2 dates & times
2403 E Euclid Ave, Spokane, WA 99207, USA
Fall Hammer-In 2023 - MORNING SESSION
Event
Fall Hammer-In 2023 - MORNING SESSION
Oct 14 - Oct 15 | 2 dates & times
2403 E Euclid Ave, Spokane, WA 99207, USA
More ways to support us
CFI Annual Membership
Membership
CFI Annual Membership
Membership dues to Columbia Fire & Iron (CFI) help this non-profit blacksmithing organization continue its mission of making blacksmithing education accessible, fostering community amongst regional blacksmiths, and promoting the forging arts to the public. Membership entitles you to certain club benefits such as attending our Winter Conference and being able to spectate at our Hammer-Ins and Demos, while dues help keep us stocked in fuel and steel and cover our liability insurance. We appreciate your support!
View membership
CFI Donations, Gear & Goods
Donation
CFI Donations, Gear & Goods
Columbia Fire & Iron is a volunteer run nonprofit organization founded in 2013 for the purpose of serving the intermountain northwest's blacksmithing community and promoting the forging arts. Your donation will help keep us stocked in fuel, steel, and liability insurance so that we can hold our events. We appreciate your support!We host spring and fall hammer-ins, a winter blacksmithing conference, and we hold various workshops, demos, and open forging events throughout the year to cultivate blacksmithing in our region. We work hard to keep our events affordable and offer scholarships as needed, and we partner with the our local libraries to offer a few no-cost "Blacksmithing at the Library" events each spring. Blacksmithing is a timeless art and a useful skill practiced around the world, and that legacy belongs to us all.
Donate today
Spring Hammer-In 2026 - Open Forge Afternoon Session
Event
Spring Hammer-In 2026 - Open Forge Afternoon Session
Spring Hammer-In 2026 brings our blacksmithing community together for a full day at the forge 🔨. Morning sessions cover basic instruction and a beginner project, while afternoons are open forging for experienced smiths (or enthusiastic beginners who completed the morning session) to work on their own projects.Learn from experienced smiths, trade tips at the anvil, and see a range of traditional and creative techniques in action. Whether you’re new to metalwork or a long-time maker, your registration helps us keep blacksmithing skills alive and accessible for future generations. Reserve your spot to fire up the forge with us 🔥.Minimum age is 13. 16 and under must have a guardian participating with them, and 18 and under must have a guardian sign their liability waiver.
Get your tickets

Our website

https://columbiafireandiron.org/

Contact information

[email protected]

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