How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
Home
/
Blog
/
The 2024 Guide to Crafting a Successful Fundraising Plan
Nonprofit guides

The 2024 Guide to Crafting a Successful Fundraising Plan

September 26, 2024

Raising money is critical for every nonprofit, but the fundraising tips to stand apart and a solid plan to make it possible are what lead to results.

A fundraising plan is a roadmap to success, breaking down your organization's fundraising goal into simple, actionable steps. With a clear fundraising strategy, you can achieve your goals and raise more funds within a specific timeline.

In this guide, we'll explain the importance of a fundraising plan and provide the steps to create one.

What is a Fundraising Plan for Nonprofits?

A fundraising plan outlines a nonprofit's fundraising approach to supporting its initiatives. It strategically organizes your fundraising efforts over a given period (usually one year). 

Think of your fundraising plan as a roadmap you can rely on. It will move with you as you build and evolve to the given landscape, economic fluctuations, and donor preferences. Thinking ahead in this way gives you a sound strategy for making the most significant impact possible with your campaigns and donation efforts.

Your fundraising strategy should be aligned with your nonprofit's mission, values, and vision.

Download here our free fundraising calendar template

Your fundraising timeline can break things out by day, week, month, and season, depending on what works for your team. The best fundraising calendar type is one everyone on your team can read and adjust in real time.

Define a timeline and address specific questions, such as:

Why Do You Need a Fundraising Plan?

Having a fundraising plan in place helps your nonprofit in the following key ways:

Ultimately, well-defined fundraising planning will help nonprofit organizations boost fundraising revenue, expand their donor base, and achieve their goals. 

11 Steps for a Successful Fundraising Plan for Nonprofits

Each nonprofit's annual fundraising event planning template will be unique, but most will incorporate these basic steps. 

1. Define the Goals of Fundraising Strategy

The most important step in creating your nonprofit strategic fundraising plan is to define specific and tangible goals that align with your nonprofit's mission.

For instance, if your mission is to build schools for girls, an achievable goal could be to raise enough funds for one school. 

However, not all goals are achieved through funding. Here are some notable examples of the different types of goals to set:

2. Conduct Prospect Research 

Prospect research involves identifying donors with the capacity and willingness to donate, attend events, and support fundraising strategies. Since 80% of a nonprofit's revenue comes from around 20% of its donors, conducting prospect research is essential to spotting loyal donors and meeting fundraising goals. 

Scan your database to find out how many donors rank high on the following parameters:

These indicators show that your prospect is committed to giving their money and time to causes they care about. Your donor relationships can tell you which fundraising initiative will be most impactful.

3. Decide on the Fundraising Campaign to Execute

Your fundraising plan should define the core campaigns you intend to run throughout the year and relevant details for each campaign. Factor the following in: 

Download here our free fundraising calendar template

This fundraising calendar can guide your day-to-day operations and keep your team focused on the campaign fundraising goals. Share this fundraising calendar across the different departments of your nonprofit to keep everyone in the loop. 

4. Create a Gift Range Chart 

When developing your fundraising strategy, create a gift range chart to identify the donations required to achieve your fundraising goals. 

A gift range chart describes the number and value of donations your nonprofit needs to meet its fundraising goals. Strategize and decide on the number of prospects and successful solicitations you must focus on. 

Here’s how you can create a gift range chart:

The below gift range chart is for a hypothetical $1,000,000 fundraising campaign.

Gift Amount Table
Gift Amount ($) Number Of Gifts Required Number of Donors Needed Cumulative Total
$100,000 1 1 $100,000
$50,000 2 2 $200,000
$25,000 4 3 $300,000
$10,000 10 5 $400,000
$5,000 20 20 $500,000
$2,500 40 20 $600,000
$1,000 100 50 $700,000
$500 200 100 $800,000
$250 400 200 $900,000
$100 1000 1000 $1,000,000

5. Delegate Tasks to Your Team

Assemble a team and delegate responsibilities across your nonprofit to achieve your fundraising goal.

When assembling your fundraising team, play to each member's strengths to maximize your limited time and additional resources. Assign roles that match their skills and expertise—for example, put your social media whiz on digital marketing and let your number cruncher handle the budget. 

Get your board members involved, and have them share their knowledge with the team. By dividing tasks strategically, you'll work more efficiently and achieve your fundraising goals faster. 

Here are some roles you may want to delegate:

6. Spread the Word

Once you've defined your campaigns and other key elements, spread the word with a multichannel marketing approach. Using several channels will allow you to expand your campaign reach and attract more donors to your fundraising initiative. 

Some popular channels to grow visibility around your fundraising campaigns are as follows:

Here are a few ways to tap into the benefits of social media to promote your campaign:

Keep reading with the top 15 strategies for promoting your fundraiser.

7. Make the Donation Process Easy

Once your fundraising strategy is in place, it's time to raise funds. Ensure the donation process is simple, convenient, and quick—you do not want your donors to turn back after they decide to donate because your method is confusing. 

Since 63% of donors prefer to give online with a credit or debit card, they prioritize online and mobile fundraising. 

With a virtual fundraising platform, you can easily collect online donations. Create mobile-responsive online donation forms, e-commerce stores, or crowdfunding campaigns to raise funds for your nonprofit organization. 

While most platforms charge a transaction or processing fee, Zeffy's 100% free online donation platform offers a simplified way to collect donations without a fee.

Here are some additional tips to consider to make donating easier:

Try our 100% free POS for nonprofits - Tap to Pay!
Sign up and start accepting in-person donations for free

8. Show Appreciation for Your Donors

A fundraising plan should not only focus on raising money. It should also cover ways to show appreciation to donors and engage with them regularly. 

Setting up a donor stewardship process in your plan will help nurture long-term relationships with donors after they donate to your nonprofit. By stewarding your donors, you show them that your nonprofit values their support and contributions. 

9. Follow Up and Keep in Touch

Since recurring donors give 42% more than first-time donors annually, it's essential to strengthen your ties with people who support your nonprofit. Plus, more spending is involved in donor acquisition than donor stewardship.  97% of donors state that creating an impact is one of the major reasons for giving. Ensure you let them know how their personal donations helped.  

Other steps you can take are:

10. Track Specific Fundraising Metrics

For every fundraising campaign, choose specific KPIs to track that report progress towards your nonprofit fundraising goal. For instance, if one of your goals is to acquire 200 new donors, evaluate your numbers throughout your campaign to determine your nonprofit's success. 

Some effective metrics to track include:

Use these metrics to create a well-rounded, transparent report on your annual fundraising plan template, giving supporters and nonprofit boards a deeper understanding of the current position and results secured from your fundraising efforts on previous campaigns.  

11. Simplify Your Fundraising Efforts with the Right Fundraising Software

Choosing the right fundraising software is crucial for streamlining your efforts and maximizing the fundraising impact. 

Zeffy is a 100% free fundraising suite designed to help nonprofits plan and execute a wide range of fundraising events and campaigns with ease.

With Zeffy, you can manage your donor database and even open an e-commerce store for your nonprofit – all without any transaction or processing fees. This means that every penny donated goes directly to supporting your cause.

Zeffy's powerful features include:

By choosing Zeffy, you can save time, reduce expenses, and focus on what matters most: making a difference in your community. Simplify your fundraising efforts and amplify your impact with Zeffy today.

Zeffy is 100% free and always will bee. (We even cover transaction fees.
Sign up for one of our demos and find out how.

How to Take Your Fundraising Plan to the Next Level

For anyone feeling even more ambitious, let’s talk about a few ways to take your fundraising plans up a notch to raise the most possible. It comes down to relationship building with a focus on the future so you can work smarter and not harder.

Keep a Running List of Fresh Fundraising Ideas

Even the best new ideas can catch on and become overdone or outdated, so it’s essential to elevate your current fundraising strategy with a running list to tap into. It never hurts to keep an inspiration list on your fundraising calendar even if you’ve mapped out campaigns for the entire year ahead.

Keep a fundraising ideas list that the entire team can jump into whenever creativity strikes to add their thoughts. Fresh perspectives keep your fundraising plan creative, flexible, and adaptable to anything that comes your way. 
You might consider creating subcategories of cost-effective ideas, campaigns that donors respond well to, and fundraisers you’d run if funding became available.

Here’s a quick list to dig into:

Build a Community of Major Donors

Major gifts can result from any fundraising plan, but intentionally structuring your strategy around securing donors who give more can help you raise even more. Generous donors create a strong and reliable foundation for your nonprofit’s financial health. 

In some instances, a few major donations can raise more than an entire campaign of smaller gifts. Consider areas of your fundraising plan that call for significant funding and how building relationships with donors can help you devote time and energy to more personalized activities.

The relationship-building piece is huge here. Major donors are typically very invested in an organization's mission and can show loyalty repeatedly when they feel valued. 

A few tips to build major donor relationships that support your fundraising strategies:

Engage Corporate Sponsors

Engaging corporate sponsors is a great way to build a steady stream of support for your fundraising plan, both financially and in terms of time and resources. Corporate sponsorships can create consistency around funding, which supports the execution of longer-term projects.

Beyond financial support, businesses and for-profit organizations can offer more for nonprofits they’ve built relationships with:

Choosing the right corporate partner matters. Partnering with a reputable organization can strengthen your credibility, which will expand your reach and fundraising potential. 

Learn more about how to get corporate sponsors for your nonprofit.

Place a Special Focus on Year-End Giving

When you consider a year of fundraising plans, the last months have the greatest potential to push you over the finish line of your goals. Giving Tuesday and the holiday season entice more giving and awareness of charitable causes among new donors.

Some big campaigns require more long-term planning, so you can consider how you want to attract and retain donors as the year ends. Appeals centered on a target audience for this season can bring in a large wave of funding while building relationships to funnel support into the new year.

You might get creative about a holiday-themed campaign but don’t feel like you have to. An organization's success during a year-end campaign is all about tapping into generosity and the spirit of giving back by highlighting your organization’s story and offering creative ways to get involved.

Support Efforts With Nonprofit Grants

As you create your fundraising plan, there’s likely a point where you’ll notice some financial restrictions or put projects on the back burner because of cost. This is where nonprofit grants can become an essential part of your strategy to be that major fundraising push you're needing.

A nonprofit grant can offer financial backing for a specific project that otherwise couldn’t be launched. It is a great way to pitch new ideas or initiatives to funding partners looking for ways to elevate the causes they align with. 

Nonprofit grants can also support overall operational costs that can impact many projects throughout the year, bringing your fundraising plan to a new level and quickly scaling your organization.

Parting Thoughts on Getting the Most From Your Organization's Fundraising Strategy

While planning the fundraising process may take a lot of time and effort upfront, a plan provides the structure needed to stay on track and enhance your success. 

Remember, your fundraising strategy can be flexible. Update your plan as you see fit throughout the year, adapting the planning process to unexpected challenges or new opportunities. Document your fundraising strategy so that everyone on the team can access it. 

 

FAQs: Nonprofit Fundraising Plan

The 4 Ps of fundraising are as follows:

  • People: People are the advocates, employees, potential volunteers, donors, and other stakeholders who can support your cause.
  • Purpose: It's important to clearly outline the purpose of your fundraising efforts, including what specific projects or goals the funds will support and how they will make a difference in the community.
  • Plan: Developing a clear and detailed fundraising plan is essential for success. It must define your objectives, timeline, and resource allocations.
  • Process: Having effective processes in place for gift processing, donor stewardship, and ongoing communication is important to build and maintain strong relationships with donors.

    • Your nonprofit fundraising plan can benefit from including all of these elements.

    Some types of fundraising initiatives to consider including in your fundraising plan are:

  • Online donation form
  • Text-to-give
  • Crowdfunding
  • Peer-to-peer fundraising
  • Partnerships or grants
  • Events
  • Direct mail
  • Donation kiosks
  • A capital campaign

    • Read our guide to capital campaigns with successful nonprofit examples.

    In the context of fundraising, the principle suggests that around 80% of your funds will come from 20% of donors.
    Analyze your donor data to determine which donors have offered the most support in past campaigns. Identify and target new donors who may fall within this 20% category. This will involve researching organizations or individuals aligned with your mission and having the capacity to support your fundraising efforts.

    A fundraising plan for a nonprofit is an overall strategy that outlines campaigns over a year. You may also have other fundraising plans that detail the campaigns and activities that are part of this overall plan.
    These would be your short-term fundraising efforts to achieve the donation goal of the year. A fundraising plan template is a great way to map out exactly what it looks like to plan for the year.

    The donor cycle is the process of how potential donors find out about your organization and the steps they take that motivate them to support your cause. Each stage offers opportunities for nonprofits to engage with supporters in a way that inspires action.

  • Identification: Focus on finding people who may donate to your cause. Look for those who share your values by examining your current supporters. Find patterns in your current donor base that will help you find new ones that would be a good fit.
  • Qualification: Prioritize donors who have the inclination and financial capacity. Identify which of your potential donors will have an interest in your mission and are more likely to donate to your cause.
  • Cultivation: Build relationships with these identified donors. You're not asking for donations yet – your focus should be to get to know them and help them understand your mission.
  • Solicitation: Finally, ask for donations, recurring gifts, volunteers, or event registrations. Be specific with your request, ask politely, and use your donor-preferred channels.

    • The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

    Sign up for free
    Written by
    Camille Duboz

    Keep reading :

    Nonprofit guides
    Fundraising Email Writing Guide: Tips and Templates

    Boost your nonprofit’s fundraising success with this guide to email writing. Get tips on subject lines, CTAs, design, and personalized templates for your next campaign.

    Read more
    Nonprofit guides
    Fundraising for Nonprofits: The Essential Guide + 12 Ideas

    Discover the most effective ways to raise money for your nonprofit in 2023. Engage donors like never before with our best fundraising strategies.

    Read more

    Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

    Sign up for free
    Thank you! Your submission has been received!
    Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

    More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

    Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

    Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

    Thank you! Your submission has been received!
    Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

    Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

    Sign up for freeLearn more

    Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

    Get fundraising ideas

    Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

    Find your grant

    Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

    Start your nonprofit

    Ready to get started for free?

    Sign up for free
    Solutions
    Features
    COMPANY
    Fundraising Tips
    Support

    © 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

    Start fundraising
    Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
    Sign up and start fundraising for free today
    With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
    Did you know
    Sign up for free
    With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
    Did you know
    Sign up for free
    Question
    Cost :
    $
    $$
    Effort :
    1
    23
    Fun :
    ★★

    Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

    Quick wins for you:

    • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
    • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

    See our Guide for Mission Statements

    How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
    $1,715
    saved
    1
    new hire
    2500+
    finished textile projects
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Always Say Thanks
    Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.