Thank-You Letters for Donations: 16 Free Templates (+ Tips)

Whether welcoming new donors, acknowledging annual gifts, or recognizing monthly donations, a thank-you letter is critical for increasing donor retention and building strong relationships with supporters.

As you explore the following thank-you letter templates, remember the core elements of personalization, promptness, and impactful storytelling. Join us to discover the essential elements that elevate a thank you letter and foster donor stewardship.

Read on to learn what to include in your donor thank you letters, how to send them, sample donor acknowledgment letters, and additional tips to help you connect with the following donor types:

The Importance of a Thank You Letter

It’s not news that saying thank you is good for us. We all know that a simple thank you builds trust and closer bonds with the people around us. But what is new is that just witnessing a thank you can bring entire groups of people closer together, strengthening relationships and creating a desire to help and connect even more.

“When people witness an expression of gratitude, they see that the grateful person is the kind of person who notices when other people do kind things and actually takes the time to acknowledge them—meaning, they’re a good social partner.” - Sara Algoe, National Library of Medicine

Gratitude is a selfless act, an attractive quality in any personal relationship—personal or professional. Acknowledging someone’s good deed can hugely benefit your nonprofit, its employees, volunteers, and donors. It can help inspire, encourage action, and attract new donors.

In other words, acknowledging someone else’s generosity isn’t just good manners; it’s good business, and we should all look for any excuse to thank you.

Benefits of sending a thank you letter for donation activity

Donor acquisition: A prospective donor who sees someone else being recognized or appreciated may be more likely to be interested in whoever sent the gratitude and join in to help the cause.

Donor retention: People like to know they are valued, which motivates and encourages them to keep giving and maybe even give more. Donors are motivated to help others because they appreciate being needed and feel more socially valued when they’re thanked, showing them they are noticed for the time, effort, and money they chose to give to your cause.

Donor acknowledgment: Arguably, the most essential part of any fundraising campaign is what happens after the donor's contribution has come in, the volunteers have gone home, and the participants have checked out. Saying thank you with a physical letter, an email, a text message, or a phone call all work can go a long way to remind someone of the good they’ve just done and support donor engagement.

How to Choose the Right Thank-You Letter to Send

Different donors require different thank you letters to encourage donors and raise money. Regardless of what else you include, the Internal Revenue Service requires you to add the following information to ensure donors can use this letter as a tax-compliant donation receipt.

Donor's full name

Organization Name

Date of donation

Donation amount

The fair market value of the product or service they received in exchange for their gift

Beyond what’s required, here’s what to include in a nonprofit thank you letter:

Your nonprofit’s name, logo, and contact info.

The name of the donor, volunteer, or team member.

A friendly greeting. (This can be personalized to fit the tone of your nonprofit or a more familiar hello if you know the recipient well enough.)

The reason for the thank you and the impact of their contribution.

A reminder of how they can continue to help. (An upcoming event, spreading the word, committing to a recurring donation, etc.)

‍Free Thank-You Letter Samples

Thank you letter after fundraising event

Event attendance is a common form of a donor's support. Online fundraising platforms allow nonprofits to send automated tax receipts after individuals purchase tickets or register for an event, but there should be more donor communication with event attendees. Thank you. Emails and texts can be a quick and easy way to start forming relationships with these donors.

💡 Pro Tip: The best time to connect with event attendees is directly after your event. One of the best ways to communicate with these individuals is via text. You can schedule an automatic text to be sent out after your event with a link to your website where you share more ways to help your organization.

Free sample template

Hi Sarah,

We're so excited you joined us for our annual 5k run! We hope you are as proud of yourself as we are for challenging yourself and living a healthier life.

XYZ Charity is a 501c3 nonprofit organization

EIN: 80-1234789

Event Name

Event Date

$30 Registration Fee (your donation is 100% tax-deductible)

‍Your event attendance and registration fee of $30 helps us provide physical, speech, and occupational therapy programs to more children on Medicaid and adults without insurance. We're excited to welcome you to the XYZ charity community and inform you about other options to help make our town healthier. If you're interested in volunteer opportunities or upcoming events, check out our website at www.xyzcharity.org.

Sincerely,

Jennifer Shay, Executive Director at XYZ Charity

New donors thank you letter

New donors may find your organization as event attendees or through a capital, peer-to-peer, or crowdfunding campaign. Regardless of how they start with your organization, you can develop a solid relationship and turn first-time donors into long-term supporters.

Nonprofits will want to quickly connect with these donors, so an email thank you letter is best. After including tax specific details, you'll want to strengthen their connection with your organization. You can do this with specific examples of how their gift positively impacted your organization and the people you serve.

💡 Pro Tip: Zeffy sends automated tax receipts to all donors when they give online. First-time donors are likelier to ignore mailed letters with tax-related details, but you can make an excellent first impression with a personalized hand-written thank you card.

Free sample template

Dear Helen,

Thank you for your donation of $25 to XYZ's capital campaign. Thanks to gifts from donors like you, we reached our financial goal of $55,000 and have enough to build a new shelter for homeless dogs and cats.

Community partnerships are a high priority for our organization, and we welcome new donors and volunteers to help make a difference in the lives of thousands of homeless animals. We'd love to welcome you to the XYZ community and offer you the chance to learn more about our organization and various volunteer and membership opportunities. Feel free to visit our website or call 123-456-7890 to schedule a private tour.

‍

Thank you again,

Cheryll Smith, Executive Director of XYZ Charity

Annual gifts thank you letter

Many of your supporters are one-time donors who give annually during your year-end campaign or fundraising events. You can send thank you letters via email or direct mail to these donors, but since they are the most likely to lapse, thank you letters are crucial.

When writing an annual donor thank you letter, you must remind donors of the positive outcomes of their past support and offer the opportunity to become a recurring donor and make an even more significant impact.

💡 Pro Tip: Regular communication with existing donors is crucial. Lapsed donors say little to no communication is why they ended their support. Add notes to your donor management system and schedule when to send program updates and personal communication.

Free sample template

Dear Shawn,

Long-time supporters like you make the work XYZ Charity does with the homeless in our community possible. Your generous gift of $100 during our year-end campaign helped us reach our $100,000 fundraising goal. Thanks to donors like you, we can afford to build an additional home for women and children who are faced with the decision between domestic abuse and homelessness.

In the last ten years, donations from supporters like you have helped us house over 20,000 individuals and families in our community. We couldn't have done it without you. Did you know you could help house a child yearly for only $1 a day? If you're interested in learning more about our membership program and how you can easily continue supporting our organization, please contact us at 123-456-7890.

‍

Sincerely,

‍

Brad Decker, Board President at XYZ Charity

Recurring donation letter

Recurring donors have typically given your organization consistent support, so sending physical letters that share your appreciation for their generous support is best. Recurring donations allow nonprofits to plan for events and upcoming program changes.

Encouraging more one-time donors to give recurring donations will help you raise funds and significantly impact your organization's donor retention rate.

💡 Pro Tip: Discuss the positive change your recurring donors' consistent support has had on your organization and find ways to excite them about making future contributions.

Free sample template

Dear Penny,

Thank you for your recent donation. Recurring donations like yours of $20 a month provide reliable funding and help XYZ charity plan for future events and activities at our zoo. This year, we welcomed over 1 million visitors and provided a happy and healthy sanctuary for animals worldwide.

Our Zoo Members are always welcome to visit the zoo for free and bring an additional guest once a month. Zoo membership is one of our primary revenue sources, and we couldn't do without it!

‍

Sincerely,

‍

Deborah Hansen, Zoo Membership Director at XYZ Charity

Peer-to-peer and crowdfunding campaign fundraisers

The growth of peer-to-peer and crowdfunding campaigns has created a new type of nonprofit supporter. In addition to sending thank you letters to donors, peer-to-peer volunteers and fundraisers deserve equal appreciation for their extra effort.

💡 Pro Tip: It's crucial to send letters and notes via email several times throughout these campaigns to thank them for their continued support in raising money. Be sure to send follow-up communication after your campaign to share how a donor's gift had a positive impact.

‍

Free sample template

Hi Holly,

We Did It! XYZ Charity's first peer-to-peer campaign raised $50,000 thanks to volunteers like you. Your hard work in collecting generous donations from your community has made it possible to purchase new land for our facility.

Children around our county will have a safe space to come after school and receive healthy snacks and time to play with friends. By meeting our goal, you have also allowed us to add a quiet room for kids to read and study.

‍

Thank you again! I look forward to partnering with you again to help kids in our community develop and grow.

‍

Sincerely,

‍

Katherine Mason, Volunteer Coordinator at XYZ Charity

Third-party fundraisers thank you letter

Third-party fundraisers can be run by volunteers, local businesses, community groups, and other nonprofit organizations. If you're lucky enough to inspire this type of fundraising, a nonprofit thank you letter for their extra effort and donors' gifts is required, but it can also help the donor feel valued and be the beginning of a long-term partnership.

A handwritten letter that shares the amount of money raised and the impact of these gifts is a vital first step.

💡 Pro Tip: Third-party fundraisers may be long-time supporters or community organizations that know little about your nonprofit. You must do your best to know who your supporters are and find ways to move them to the next step. Offering a private tour of your facility is an excellent way to excite new donors and inspire them to give more.

Free sample template

Dear Celena,

We thank ABC Community Group for holding a bowling fundraising event that raised $15,000 for XYZ Charity. Your fundraising efforts and generous donations help us fund sports and extracurricular activities for our school's children.

We take community partnerships with groups like yours seriously and would love to discuss how we can work together in the future. As a private elementary school, we have various volunteer opportunities and events that would match ABC Group's mission.

‍

I look forward to speaking with you soon and send my warmest regards,

‍

Sherry Watson, Executive Director at XYZ Charity

In-kind donation thank you letter

In-kind donations can be as crucial as cash donations. When sending these donors a thank you letter, show appreciation for their gift. A handwritten letter can be a nice touch and help you further develop this relationship.

💡 Pro Tip: By sharing more ways their company can positively impact, you can turn one-time in-kind donors into long-term sponsors.

Free sample template

Dear Danielle,

Thanks to Local Health Spa's $50 gift certificate, we raised over $20,000 at this year's Gala and Silent Auction. XYZ Charity offers seniors in our community food delivery and one-on-one connections to help them live fuller lives as they age.

Most of our revenue comes from annual events, and in-kind donations like yours help us meet our financial goals. If you'd like to learn more about XZY Charity's programs and impact on the community, we'd love to schedule a private tour.

‍

Thank you again, and I look forward to speaking with you soon,

‍

Christine Shafer, Executive Director at XYZ Charity

‍Major gifts thank you letter

Major donations can fully fund your nonprofit organization's programs or develop a challenge gift that inspires other donors to give. However your major donors choose to show their support, you must share your appreciation for their generous major gift by sending a physical letter that includes their donation amount and its positive impact.

💡 Pro Tip: A donor thank you letter is the first step in donor appreciation for major donors. In many cases, you should have already decided on additional benefits they may receive for their gifts, like naming rights on a building or room.

Free sample template

Dear Izabella Cooke,

I'd like to express my gratitude for your donation of $50,000. Your generosity in providing a matching gift for XYZ's Giving Tuesday campaign helped us raise $163,000 in a single day.

These funds will cover the cost of building a healthcare facility outside of Lahore, Pakistan, and continue our work with women and children in underdeveloped communities. Pakistan holds the leading child mortality rate of 65.2 out of 1,000 live births. Your generous gift will help us lower this rate and ensure more children in Pakistan live healthy and fuller lives.

‍

Sincerely,

‍

William Heffernan, Executive Director of XYZ Charity

Planned gifts thank you letter

Nonprofits may receive planned gifts while the donor lives or after their death. This can make sending a thank you letter complicated.

💡 Pro Tip: It's best practice to send a thank you letter when you learn about any upcoming planned gift. You may not have received the funds yet, but it's an excellent way to thank donors for their generous contribution and educate them on how they can receive additional benefits.

Send a physical letter explaining how their continued support has impacted your organization's programs. You can also include information on additional ways that donors can give planned gifts, such as stocks, bonds, and mutual funds.

‍Free sample template

Dear Edgar Jensen,

I wanted to offer our deepest sympathies for the loss of your wife, Camilla, and thank you both for the generosity your late wife has shown to XYZ Charity over the years.

The news of her passing was met with profound sadness within our organization. We will miss seeing her smile at the children during their therapies, and we can't imagine our annual Christmas party without her.

We were deeply moved to learn that she included XYZ Charity in her estate plans, leaving a planned gift of $350,000 for our child therapy program. This remarkable contribution will have a lasting impact on countless children and families who rely on our services.

‍

Sincerely,

‍

Jennifer Shay, Executive Director at XYZ Charity



Sponsorships thank you letter

Nonprofits can spend months soliciting corporate sponsorships for a fundraising event. You must continue putting extra effort into communications with sponsors after your event.

Companies already donating to your organization are more likely to give again.

‍

💡 Pro Tip: If you take the time to share your appreciation, send a handwritten thank you letter, and continue with follow-up communication, you can turn a smaller in-kind donation or sponsorship into a significant gift and maybe even entice them to join your board.

Free sample template

Dear Danielle,

‍

On behalf of XYZ Charity, I extend our heartfelt gratitude for your generous sponsorship of $10,000 towards our Annual Gala, "Reach for the Stars." Your support plays a pivotal role in our mission to help seniors in our community live fuller lives as they age.

‍

Thanks to your generosity, we can amplify our efforts and continue providing food delivery and one-on-one services. Your sponsorship significantly contributed to the success of our event; we look forward to showcasing your support during the gala.

‍

We would love to publicly express our gratitude during the event. Please do not hesitate to share any specific preferences or promotional materials you'd like us to highlight.

‍

Sincerely,

‍

Christine Shafer, Executive Director at XYZ Charity

Just because thank you letter

Accomplishing your organization’s mission would be impossible with a team of one. Fighting the good fight is a team effort, and a simple thank you will go a long way toward reinforcing your relationships with your team members, volunteers, and donors. Now’s as good a time as any to send an update and a thank you.

💡 Pro Tip: Surprise and delight your donors by reiterating that they’re top of mind for you. Consider checking in on how they’re doing with language that invites the start of an ongoing conversation with your team members.

Free sample template

Dear Marissa,

How are you doing? Our whole team at XYZ is so grateful for our donor community, and we wanted to let you know how much your contributions mean to us.

Just last month, since your most recent contribution, we were able to rehome over 40 dogs who had been abandoned and malnourished. Seeing each of them come to life and experience the love of a human family who makes them their world has been nothing short of amazing, and we wanted to share that feeling with you because you make it possible.

‍

We have some exciting fundraisers planned for the next few months and will be in touch to make sure you have all the details.

‍

Thank you so much for everything you do.

‍

Sincerely,

‍

Jessie Samson, Executive Director at XYZ Charity

Membership thank you letter

A nonprofit membership program is built on relationships, and even when a donor’s gift is more frequent, people still want to hear appreciation for their ongoing contributions. A thank you letter for members is more than a nod to their financial support; it is a way to express gratitude for their role in making a nonprofit’s mission possible.

💡 Pro Tip: When you send your thank you letters, consider each member, noting personal anecdotes or specific details about how their gifts make a big difference. You want to avoid anything that feels like a general template that went out to every member (even if it did!).

Free sample template

Dear Tom,

Having you as a member of the XYZ Circle has been such a delight.

Did you know that when you contribute $30 in membership dues each month, you’re single-handedly funding the planting of a new tree? That, paired with the impact of our entire XYZ Circle community, has brought life into four new forests just this month.

‍

The impact is incredible, and so are our members. We just want to make sure you know how much we appreciate your participation and can’t wait to continue sharing exciting membership perks and opportunities so we can all get together as we approach the coming months.

‍

We're always here to listen if you ever have feedback or ideas that can make your experience even better.

‍

Sincerely,

‍

Samantha Casey, Executive Director at XYZ Charity



Capital campaign thank you letter

After a nonprofit capital campaign, gratitude plays a significant role in continuing generosity in the future. Your thank you letter should express how vital a donor’s specific contributions have been to completing the campaign.

💡 Pro Tip: Add some visuals to a capital campaign thank you letter, showcasing a timeline of milestones that brought you to this point and statistics or images that display the donor's impact with their gifts. You might also include photos with a physical or handwritten letter.

Free sample template

Dear Tanya,

It’s with great pleasure that we thank you for your help in concluding our Year of a Dozen Roses campaign. This campaign has been our heart and soul for the last 12 months, and with your contributions, we delivered a fresh rose bouquet, a loving note, and financial aid to 300 patients across four hospitals in the area.

Beyond the initial surprise on our patients’ faces, they will be able to feel peace about upcoming procedures and the costs of their hospital stay as they receive life-changing treatments.

‍

We hope you feel proud of stepping up and showing generosity this way when you didn’t have to. We see and admire your kindness and can’t say thank you enough.

‍

Here’s to many more successful campaigns together!

‍

Sincerely,

‍

Ron Willis, Executive Director at XYZ Charity

Donation pledge thank you letter

Anyone who commits to a donation through a pledge deserves recognition and a sincere thank you. By showing appreciation engrained in an ongoing outreach strategy, you can build momentum and build relationships that keep pledges fueling your fundraising goals.

💡 Pro Tip: Highlight your donor’s pledge and help them see what it helped you accomplish. You can also share upcoming plans for which you’ll need support to continue showcasing their value within your organization and strategic planning.

Free sample template

Dear Reed,

I hope you’re doing well. On behalf of everyone at XYZ, I want to express my gratitude for your generous donation pledge of $1,000. Not only will this help us meet our goal to raise $50,000 by the end of the year, but it will also put us in the position to offer 100 families a warm meal this winter.

I wanted to share a glimpse of this incredible impact you’re making possible by telling you a bit about Janey and her family. Janey has two siblings, and the children are supported by a single mom, Pam. Pam nearly cried when we told her she didn’t have to worry as the weather turned, and she knew she could provide the kids with a warm, home-cooked meal as she fought to give her family the best every day.

‍

That is only one example of the results your kindness brings. You’re changing lives, and we couldn’t do this without you.

‍

Sincerely,

‍

Christine Shafer, Executive Director at XYZ Charity

Nonprofit volunteer thank you letter

Volunteers are some of the most passionate supporters you’ll ever have, giving their time and hands-on help whenever needed. Volunteers are also harder to retain if they don’t have an excellent experience that leaves them feeling valued and connected.

💡 Pro Tip: Thank volunteers right after they put in hours to help your mission and at several other points in the year to continue reiterating how much you appreciate them. This can also be a way to share more opportunities to get involved.

Free sample template

Dear Claudia,

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your help with our recent building day in Brooklyn. This new school will be the home base for children to learn, grow, explore curiosity, and meet lifelong friends.

We know it’s not easy dedicating an entire day to a project like this, and your work is recognized. We saw how passionate you were about helping wherever we needed it and loved seeing how much fun the whole group had together.

‍

We’ll have more opportunities like this on the calendar soon, and we would love to spend the day with you again. Please keep me posted with any feedback you may have to make it an even better experience next time.

‍

Sincerely,

‍

Will Rose, Executive Director at XYZ Charity

Matching gift thank you letter

Matching gifts is a great way to continue to push a campaign towards its goal, enticing donors to give with the promise that their contributions will be doubled. A match is made possible by a grant, major donor, or sponsor, and showing gratitude is a significant component of solidifying this portion of your fundraising strategy.

💡 Pro Tip: Include stats such as the number of donations that came in once the match was announced and the total fundraising dollars that resulted from the kindness of a matching fund. Help your matching gift sponsor see just how big of a change they enabled.

Free sample template

Dear Olivia,

What an incredible fundraiser we just had! Your donation match funding brought in 50% more donations on the days that mattered the most, resulting in $135,000 raised.

We can’t thank you enough for your generosity and willingness to participate in our campaign in this way. Your fundraising total will fund life-saving research on the latest breast cancer treatments, which has the potential to change outcomes for many patients and their families.

‍

Here’s a loving note from one of the scientists conducting this research:

“To our generous donors, you can’t imagine how much our lab means to have your support and trust. We’re doing work that can bring hope to so many people facing breast cancer and the impacts of their treatment plans. Together, we’re creating a change that will touch so many people. Thank you so much.”

‍

We mimic these sentiments wholeheartedly and can’t wait to continue partnering together.

‍

Sincerely,

‍

Bob Maxwell, Executive Director at XYZ Charity

Download a Thank-You Letter Template

We've supplied a template you can download and use to help you determine what type of letter to write and how to send it.

Dear [Donor Name],

On behalf of [Nonprofit Name], I would like to express our heartfelt appreciation for your recent [financial/in-kind] donation. Your generosity is invaluable and helps us fulfill our mission to [mission statement].

Your contribution allows us to [describe how the donation will be used]. Through thoughtful support from donors like you, we can [include specific goals you've reached because of donors like theirs].

‍

‍

Once again, thank you for your incredible support. Your generosity makes a difference in the lives of those we serve, and we are profoundly grateful for your kindness.

Sincerely,

[Your Name, Title]

[Nonprofit Organization Name]

Best Tips to Write an Engaging Thank You Letter For a Generous Donation

Personalize your thank-you letter

A personalized thank you letter is essential for building and strengthening donor relationships and increasing donor retention. A few easy ways to add a personal touch include using first names instead of "Dear Friend" and adding a hand-signed signature from a specific person (preferably the Executive Director or Board Director).

Try to include as many details about the donor, volunteer, or team member, their contribution(s), and their history as possible. You can use your donor database to find and include past support and events they attended.

Say thank you sooner rather than later

Send your thank you letter as soon as possible, ideally within one week of the event. The sooner you send it, the more it means, and your donors will feel valued instead of forgotten.

Online fundraising tools like Zeffy allow nonprofits to send a tax receipt immediately after receiving an online donation. Best practice recommends sending a thank you letter within 24-48 hours.

Show the impact of a donor’s gift

Connecting donor contributions and donation examples to your organization's programs and mission can further promote your work and make the donor feel like part of your community.

Provide tangible examples of the benefits their contribution has helped them realize. Better yet, include some pictures, a video, or a small token of your appreciation. Most donors won't read your thank you letter, so you must include images of beneficiaries in real life or use graphics you design.

Use donor-centered language

Donor-centered language is necessary in donation letters. Your nonprofit can help donors feel appreciated and connected to your mission and excited about continuing their support with phrases like:

Thanks to your contribution of [donation amount], we can...

Your dedication to [mission] has made a significant difference in the lives of [beneficiaries]

We are committed to making sure your specific donation is used effectively

Lean on technology and automation

Thank you letters can take time that nonprofits don't always have. You can use automated emails with your fundraising platform to send a great thank you letter at the right time while pulling in personalized details.

A tool like ChatGPT can help you get started. Just read over its work and personalize the message as much as possible afterward. There’s nothing worse than a supposedly personal thank you written entirely by AI.

‍Add a call to action

Many nonprofits use a call to action as a marketing tool to inspire donors to give more. While in most cases, you shouldn't ask for another donation in your thank you letter, there are ways to encourage more participation, such as:

Share your donation on social media

Add a reminder about upcoming events

Volunteer opportunities

Offer facility tours

Includes quotes and testimonials

Another way to inspire donors to provide continued support is by adding testimonials from your beneficiaries or other donors. Quotes from people whose lives have changed because of the organization can excite donors about your work and how their gift impacted them. Donor quotes give people a better idea of where the nonprofit stands and how it treats its donors.

More Ways to Thank Your Donors

Videos from beneficiaries: Quotes and testimonials are powerful fundraising tools in the form of beneficiary videos. A personal story from the mouth of a specific person is excellent donor communication.

Phone-a-thons: Nonprofits can ask board members and other volunteers to make these calls and provide a list of donors and a script for volunteers to follow. You can also ask volunteers to bring their phones to your facility, order pizza and drinks, and turn your phone-a-thon into an event.

Send a text: A quick follow-up text is an excellent way to connect with new donors. After an event, nonprofits can reach out to first-time donors, welcome them to the organization, and thank them for their gift.

Add a handwritten note: Adding a handwritten note to your typed letter or mailing it separately lets you express your organization's appreciation and make donors feel valued.

Donor walls: Nonprofits of every size can add a physical display donor wall at their location, list donors in their newsletter, on social media posts, or add it to their donation page.

