101+ Fundraising Ideas for Nonprofits in 2025

We've all read the countless Top 10 Fundraising Ideas lists online. You know the ones with the same ideas as everyone else? Well, we thought we'd take those lists one big step further in terms of length and creativity.

We've come up with 101+ of the best fundraising ideas around and we're confident that you'll be able to find at least one idea here to help your nonprofit raise money for your cause. Here, you’ll get not just the usual idea, but some unique fundraising activities for nonprofits.

‍

A glance at our top fundraising ideas for any organization type

Let's start things off with a list of easy fundraising ideas that are all great ways to raise money.

‍

Responsive Table Nonprofit type Easy Cost-effective Creative Quick Schools and education Bake sale Used book sale Talent show Movie night Arts and culture Gallery night Community mural project Paint and sip night Flash art sale Sports clubs and teams Car wash Equipment swap Concession stand Penalty shootout Religious organizations Family photo day Charity auction Church cookbook Bible trivia night Animal welfare Puppy/kitten cuddling booth Custom merchandise Bake sale for pets Pet photography contest Healthcare Medical webinar Patient stories campaign Wellness subscription boxes Online cooking classes Social and human services Services auction Impactful stories campaign Random acts of kindness campaign Documentary screening Disaster relief Disaster relief webinar Online silent auction Interactive online map Social media challenge Advocacy groups Letter-writing campaign Documentary screening A podcast series Corporate sponsorship Community development Historical walking tour Local business coupon book Neighbourhood block party Tech workshop

‍

Explore our best fundraising ideas based on your type of nonprofit organization

To put together our list of 101 nonprofit fundraising ideas, we scoured the fundraisers being hosted on Zeffy's free fundraising platform, read a bunch of articles and came up with a few ourselves. This list is what we were able to pull together for easy fundraising events for nonprofits. You can read more about fundraising event ideas to boost donations at our Zeffy blog.

‍

Browse our fundraising ideas based on the type of nonprofit organization:

‍

Filter fundraising ideas that fit the following criteria:

‍

Generate Fundraising Ideas in Seconds — Powered by AI

Want fundraising ideas tailored just for your nonprofit? Skip the guesswork. Try our free AI-powered Fundraising Ideas Generator to get custom ideas based on your mission, audience, and resources — in seconds.

‍

‍

Fundraising ideas for schools & education-focused organizations.

When it comes to fundraising ideas for schools, a student organization, colleges or even libraries, the best fundraiser ideas are often the ones that have something to do with the school or library.

‍

1. A (insert holiday here) themed bake sale.

Fine, a bake sale might not be the most ground-breaking idea on this unique fundraising ideas list. But let’s face it — bake sales are still great ways to raise funds because they engage your community members in fun and delicious ways.

‍

Here are a few tips to help get you started:

Work with your school or library to choose a date and location.

Make sure you follow any health and safety regulations. (You can check with your school's cafeteria.)

Recruit more volunteers than you think you're going to need.

Coordinate your bakers! (You don't want everyone bringing delicious Rice Krispie Squares… Or do you…?)

Get some students or volunteers to make posters advertising your bake sale and sharing the news on their socials.

Set up a good-looking table or two with a few deals to encourage people to buy more. (Buy two, get one free, buy a brownie, get a shot of milk, etc.)

Set up a good-looking table or two with a few deals to encourage people to buy more. (Buy two, get one free, buy a brownie, get a shot of milk, etc.)

‍

2. A used book sale is a great activity to raise money.

Books are one of those things that tend to pile up at home. A used book sale is one of those unique fundraising ideas that serve multiple purposes. They’re a great way for donors to get rid of the books they've already read and they encourage supporters to pick up a couple new ones while they're at it.

‍

Here are a few tips to help get you started:

Work with your school or library to choose a date and location.

Ask students, parents, teachers, the library, local bookstores for any used books that are in decent condition.

Get some students or volunteers to make posters advertising your used book sale and sharing the news on their socials.

Set up a table per genre (fantasy, fiction, non-fiction, young adult, etc.).

Set up a few reading nooks for donors to try before they buy.

Sell homemade bookmarks, tote bags, snacks, and drinks to raise even more money

‍

3. A talent show—AKA a creative fundraising idea for schools.

‍

Talent shows are a creative way to get students to show off their hidden talents and a fun way to raise money.

‍

Here are a few tips to help get you started:

Work with your school or community centre to choose a date and location.

Scout-out your performers. (You can even do auditions!)

Get some students or volunteers to make posters advertising your talent show and share the news on their socials.

Use an online ticket sales software for nonprofits to sell tickets online and at the door.

Sell custom merchandise, snacks and drinks to raise even more money.

Host a raffle or 50/50 draw.

‍

4. A movie night can be a fun/scary/sad way to raise money for your school or library.

There's nothing weirder or more taboo than being in school at night. Take advantage of this by hosting a movie night at your kid's or teen's school. It’s one of those fundraising ideas that pulls people in because of how different it feels.

‍

Fundraising ideas for arts and culture nonprofit organizations.

Arts and culture nonprofit organizations is a heartwarming fundraising campaign. They have the distinct advantage of being able to create and entertain original art and performances to raise funds and awareness for their cause. So, put your talents to work with some creative fundraising ideas!

‍

5. A gallery night is a creative fundraising idea to raise money and showcase your community's talent.

‍

A gallery night is the excuse your community members are looking for to dress up, get out of the house, get to know some local artists, and support a good cause while they’re at it.

‍

We've compiled a list of fundraising ideas for nonprofits to get you started.

Choosing a theme can help focus your artists' creativity. Try choosing a theme that is related to your cause.

Put out a call for artists.

Create and send out invitations and reach out to local media to help spread the word about your event.

Plan entertainment to keep donors around and sell snacks and refreshments to keep them happy and raise more money.

Remember to say thank you!

‍

6. A community mural project is a creative fundraiser that will bring people together.

An indoor or outdoor mural is a creative fundraising idea that will not only help your nonprofit raise funds, it will also build awareness about your cause.

‍

These fundraising efforts are a little more involved than some of our other ideas, but the work is well worth the pay off. Just be sure to:

Find a location with a lot of foot traffic.

Put out a call for artists and host a competition to choose the winning artist.

Advertise the weekend the artist will paint or install the mural.

Plan entertainment to keep donors around and sell snacks and refreshments to keep them happy and raise more money.

‍

7. Host a paint and sip with a local artist or teacher.

‍

A paint and sip is a fun fundraising idea that combines two things people love: painting and sipping wine! Supporters donate to a cause they care about and have a great time to boot.

‍

Here are a few tips to get things started:

Find an artist or teacher willing to donate their time.

Find a local business willing to donate the materials.

Work with your school or community centre to choose a date and location.

Create and send out invitations to donors and the community.

Sell tickets online using a free ticketing platform.

Sell or offer snacks and refreshments to keep them happy and raise more money.

‍

8. Organize a surprise, flash art sale.

A surprise flash art sale can invite participants to either display their art or buy from a local artist. It’s the perfect fundraising idea to garner community involvement in something that matters.

Put out a call for artists and host a competition to choose the winning artist.

Create a buzz with posts on social media, hidden posters, and various ticket packages.

Use local celebrities and media to help spread the word.

Partner with a local restaurant or ask volunteers to make and sell snacks and refreshments.

Try and create a sense of urgency before and during your event.

Organize a raffle for one of the pieces of art.

Sell tickets online using a free ticketing platform.

‍

Fundraising ideas for sports clubs and teams.

Fundraising examples for clubs and sport teams to raise money are almost endless. We've listed some of our favourites—along with a few tips for each—to get your brainstorm started.

‍

9. A car wash is an easy way to fundraise for your dance team or any team, really.

‍

A classic summer fundraising idea, a car wash is a tried and tested way to raise funds. Participants pay to have a car wash, and the members of your dance team, baseball team, or any club can sell entry tickets and get to work!

‍

Here are a few tips to get you started:

If a car wash isn't your thing, a pet grooming fundraiser works just as well!

Choose a date and location. (Make sure there's an outdoor faucet you can use.)

Reach out to local businesses to get your supplies donated.

Get some volunteers or teammates to make posters and share the event on their socials.

Organize a raffle or a 50/50 raffle to raise more money.

‍

10. Host an equipment swap to raise money for your golf club.

An equipment swap for your baseball team, hockey team—any team—is a fun way to bring your sports community together, give gently used equipment a second life, and make it more affordable for everyone.

‍

Get things started by:

Choose a date and find a location big enough to accommodate a lot of people and equipment.

Get some volunteers or teammates to make posters and share the event on their socials.

Host a BBQ or potluck at the same time to raise even more money and make the event even more of an event.

Organize a raffle or a 50/50 draw to raise more money during the fundraising event. (You could even give away some new equipment for prizes!)

‍

11. Running a concession stand at baseball games is a consistent way to raise money.

‍

Maybe your team (or your kid's team) plays on a field without a snack bar? Maybe you can rent the snack bar in your local park? Either way, opening a concession stand during games is a smart way to raise money.

‍

Here are a few things to keep in mind when planning your concession stand:

Make sure you're aware of any food and safety regulations you need to follow.

Plan a menu and get as much of it donated as you can.

Buy any packaging you're going to need.

‍

Work out any logistics for equipment:

BBQ

Coolers or refrigerators

Plates, cups, napkins, utensils, etc.

Sign up volunteers.

Come up with a few combos to up your sales.

‍

12. Raise money for your sports team with a penalty shootout peer-to-peer fundraiser.

This fundraising event is a bit more complicated to organize, but the pay off will be worth it. A peer-to-peer shootout is a fun way to get opposing teams together, parents and fans to participate in the game, and community members to come out for a good time!

‍

Here are a few things to keep in mind:

Find a peer-to-peer fundraising platform to help you organize it all and allow participants to set up and run their own mini-campaigns (and charge a registration fee)!

Choose a date and location. (Make sure you reach out to your town or city if you need to rent or use a facility.)

Plan prizes (and even a grand prize) for donors and participants to encourage everyone to take part.

Get some volunteers or teammates to make posters and share the event on their socials.

Host a BBQ or potluck at the same time to raise even more money and make the community event even more of a success.

‍

Fundraising ideas for religious organizations.

Churches usually rely on the tried and true fundraising ideas and events. Why? Because they work! Our four top ideas are a mix of easy, inexpensive and creative. Perfect to help you get your next successful fundraiser going!

‍

13. Hosting a family photo day is an easy way to raise money.

Family photo days are a memorable way to get members of your community to drop by and support your religious organization.

‍

Here are a few things to keep in mind when planning yours:

First things first, choose a date and book a photographer! (You might even find one in your congregation.)

Next, find a fundraising site that can help you sell photo packages, book time slots, and solicit donations.

Use your church's communication channels to get the word out.

Enlist some of your creative members to make posters and props for the photo shoot.

It's fun to set up multiple stations with various backdrops, props and themes.

It's nice to set up a welcome and registration table so donors know what to do when they arrive—and to sell any additional pictures, etc.

You can set up an online store to sell church merchandise and encourage participants to get a photo wearing your church's colours.

‍

14. Host a charity auction online or in person.

This is definitely a more classic fundraiser idea, but it's still a good idea so we thought we'd help out with a few tips to kick things off:

You can mix things up by choosing a theme for your charity auction.

Reach out to your congregation and local businesses for donations, gift certificates, products, etc.

It's always fun to have a portion of your auction be hosted by an auctioneer—they add some entertainment and a sense of urgency.

Consider booking some live entertainment and selling snacks and refreshments to raise some extra money.

Accept multiple payment types to make donations easier.

‍

15. Release a church cookbook.

We all know the best way to capture the hearts and minds of most of us is through their stomach. Every family has their go-to recipes. Why not start collecting them?

Start small and reach out to your congregation. (You could even reach out to family members that have moved away.)

Ask local restaurants if they want to contribute a recipe or a few tips and tricks.

Get in touch with a graphic designer to help you design the layout of your cookbook.

Photographing the chefs and their dishes at home or at work is a great way to get to know them a little better, while adding a visual appeal to your cookbook.

Set up an eCommerce store to sell copies of your cookbook online.

Host a launch party where contributors can sign their recipes, give extra tips, etc. You can even sell tickets if you include dinner and drinks.

‍

16. Mix things up with a bible-themed trivia night.

‍

A trivia night is a great way to get your community involved with your religious organization and your fundraising efforts. It's a great excuse to get together, learn something new, and have a good time while you're at!

Use your church's communication channels to get the word out.

Enlist some of your creative members to make posters.

Find a Trivia Master to host your bible trivia night.

Reach out to some volunteers and ask them to whip up some snacks and refreshments you can sell during your event.

Keep things interesting by letting teams purchase lifelines to help them out with harder questions, etc. and help you raise even more money.

‍

Fundraising ideas for animal welfare organizations.

Creative fundraising ideas for animal welfare nonprofit organizations are pretty fun to come up with. (Who doesn't like thinking of ways to help animals!?) We've come up with a few to get your creative juices flowing. But the fundraiser ideas are endless!

‍

17. Puppy/kitten cuddling booth—AKA the best fundraising idea ever.

‍

This is one of those ideas for nonprofits that is really, REALLY good. It has everything you could ever want: cute puppies and kittens, stress relief, and an amazingly worthy cause.

‍

Here are a few tips to get you started with this fundraising campaign:

Choose a date and location. (Reach out to a local school, university, work-place, community centre… Anywhere where stress is higher than normal!)

Consider making some custom merchandise for people to purchase while they wait.

Reach out to food trucks or restaurants to provide snacks and refreshments and earn a little more money for your cause.

Use your social media and the social media of the location to spread the word. (Who doesn't like pictures of adorable puppies and kittens gracing their feeds!?)

Think up a few different packages: 5 minutes of cuddle time, 10 minutes, cuddle time + a cozy hoodie or blanket or stuffed animal, etc.

‍

18. Design and make some custom merchandise.

Can you ever have enough dog-print cozy hoodies? Or cat-themed blankets? We didn't think so.

‍

Keep things interesting and encourage supporters with a few tips to get you thinking outside the box:

Think of designs great for people and their furry friends! (Clothing for pets is an adorable business.)

Reach out to your donors and volunteers to ask for help with fun designs.

Host a fashion show where pets and people can model and buy your merchandise. Sell tickets to your event, and have drinks and snacks available for sale at the event as well.

Set up a photo booth where people and their pets can take photos with your merchandise and some creative props.

‍

19. Host a bake sale for pets to raise money.

‍

We've all heard of nonprofit organizations hosting bake sales as a way to raise money. Well, we've got an adorable twist for the perfect fundraising idea: a bake sale for pets!

Make sure you follow any health and safety regulations. (Yes, they can even apply to pets!)

Recruit more volunteers than you think you're going to need.

Coordinate your bakers! (You don't want everyone bringing delicious bone shaped meat pies…)

Get some volunteers to make posters advertising your bake sale for pets and share the news on their socials.

Set up a good-looking table or two with a few deals to encourage people to buy more. (Buy two, get one free, buy a peanut butter and chicken brownie, get a bone-shaped cheese snack, etc.)

‍

20. Organize a pet photography contest.

People love taking pictures of their pets. Why not put those pics to work by hosting a pet photography contest? Participants can submit their best pics (for a small entry fee/donation) and win a day at a pet spa, a matching human/pet wardrobe, whatever!

‍

A few things to keep in mind:

Find a free fundraising platform that can help you plan your event and sell tickets to your finalists photography show.

Offer various entry packages: one image, two images, etc., get your photo framed, stickers of your pet's face, etc.

Get some volunteers to make posters advertising your contest and event for your finalists and share the news on their socials.

‍

Fundraising ideas for healthcare organizations

From cancer research to funding wishes to helping families visit sick loved ones, healthcare organizations need all the love and support they can get. We've put together a few easy fundraising ideas to help your organization raise money.

‍

21. Host a medical webinar or series of webinars.

When it comes to healthcare, the learning curve can be pretty steep. Whether it's caring for loved ones, finding ways to pay for it all, changing your diet, looking for support groups, etc. there are always people in need of a little guidance. A series of webinars (available for a donation) can really help.

Try and attract a mix of industry experts and everyday people that are willing to share their stories.

Plan the content of your webinars ahead of time to make sure you cover the key points and convey the right information.

Spread the word online, in your hospitals, and on social media.

Offer additional resources for additional donations. (Help from lawyers, nutritionists, etc.)

Find a platform that can help you produce and share your webinars.

‍

22. Launch a patient stories campaign.

‍

Real stories from real patients are always a successful way for a fundraising organization to raise money. Cancer survivors, family members, doctors, everyone has a story to tell and their stories can offer support to those in need and encourage others to donate.

Reach out to your members, volunteers, friends and family, local healthcare institutions to find willing contributors.

Offer the stories in a variety of formats: written, podcast style, video, illustrated.

Spread the word online, in your hospitals, and on social media.

Host a story night where the community can some and listen to stories, support your cause, etc.

Sell snacks, drinks, and custom merchandise during your event.

‍

23. Assemble and sell wellness subscription boxes.

Subscription boxes are a great way to get your community and local businesses involved in your cause. Offering a monthly box, or boxes for special occasions is a great way to raise money and give donors something in return.

Reach out to your members, volunteers, friends and family, local healthcare institutions, etc. to find willing contributors.

Consider offering themed boxes (holiday, for families, for siblings, healthy, snacks, arts and crafts, baking, etc.).

Get creative and come up with boxes that appeal to a variety of people.

Find a free online eCommerce platform to help you sell them.

‍

24. Offer an online cooking class to raise money.

Eating healthier or with specific dietary restrictions can be a daunting task for a lot of us. By offering health-specific cooking classes online you can help take a bit of the stress and unknown out of it all. And, fundraise for your cause while you're at it.

Reach out to your members, volunteers, friends and family, local restaurants, or local celebrities to find willing contributors—you never know who might surprise you with their culinary know-how.

Find a well equipped kitchen with a lot of natural light to host your online cooking class.

Plan the content of your cooking classes ahead of time to make sure you cover the key points and convey the right information.

Spread the word online, in your hospitals, and on social media.

Offer additional resources for additional donations. (Printed recipes, cooking tips, ingredient notes, etc.)

Find a platform that can help you produce and share your cooking classes.

Leave time for a Q&A session at the end.

‍

Fundraising ideas for social and human services.

25. Host a services auction to fundraise for your nonprofit organization

An auction is a pretty classic fundraiser idea, but it's still a good idea so we thought we'd help out with a few tips to kick things off:

You can mix things up by choosing a theme for your charity auction.

Try hosting an early bird auction online.

Reach out to your members, past donors, and local businesses for donations, gift certificates, products, etc.

It's always fun to have a portion of your auction be hosted by an auctioneer—they add some entertainment and a sense of urgency.

‍

Consider booking some live entertainment and selling snacks and refreshments to raise some extra money.

‍

26. Launch an impactful stories campaign to raise money

Real stories from real people are always a successful way for nonprofit organizations to raise money. Everyone has a story to tell and their stories can offer support to those in need and encourage others to donate.

Reach out to your members, volunteers, friends and family, local institutions, etc. to find willing contributors.

Offer the stories in a variety of formats: written, podcast style, video, illustrated.

Spread the word online, around your community, and on social media.

Host a story night where the community can some and listen to stories, support your cause, etc.

Sell snacks, drinks, and custom merchandise during your event.

Accept multiple payment types to make donations easier.

‍

27. Start a random acts of kindness peer-to-peer campaign

Peer-to-peer campaigns are always a little bit more complicated to run, but the payoff is usually worth the extra effort. Hold the door open for the person behind you. Dust the snow off someone's car in the parking lot. Say thank you to someone whose work often goes unnoticed. Random acts of kindness are an amazing way to connect your community and raise money for your cause.

‍

Here are a few things to keep in mind:

Find a free peer-to-peer fundraising platform to help you organize it all and allow participants to set up and run their own mini-campaigns.

Choose a date and length of your peer-to-peer random acts of kindness campaign.

Offer suggested milestones. (Perform 100 acts of kindness, 500, etc.)

Plan prizes for donors and participants to encourage everyone to take part.

Get some volunteers to make posters and share the event on their socials.

Host a BBQ or potluck at the same time to raise even more money and make the event even more of an event.

‍

Encourage participants to share the stories behind their random acts of kindness at your event or on social media.

Organize an online raffle to raise more money during the fundraising event.

‍

28. A documentary screening to raise awareness and money

These days there's a documentary or two for every topic, cause, event, holiday… You can learn a lot about almost anything by watching documentaries. So, why not host a documentary screening to raise awareness about your cause while raising money for it.

Choose a date and location—a local theatre, community centre, park, etc. (Outdoor screenings are a great option if the weather is nice.)

Get some volunteers to make posters and share the event on their socials.

Set up a concession stand to sell picnics, snacks and refreshments to earn extra money.

Sell tickets to a trivia or bingo game viewers can fill out while watching the documentary.

‍

Fundraising ideas for disaster relief.

29. Host a disaster relief webinar

When it comes to disaster relief, the learning curve can be pretty steep. Whether it's filtering and treating water, making the most of what you have around, contacting the right departments for your situation, first aid, etc. there are always people in need of a little guidance. A series of webinars (available for a donation) can really help.

Try and attract a mix of industry experts and everyday people that are willing to share their stories and expertise.

Reach out to the local government for input and advice.

Plan the content of your webinars ahead of time to make sure you cover the key points and convey the right information.

Spread the word online, in your hospitals, and on social media.

Offer additional resources for additional donations. (Help from lawyers, nutritionists, etc.)

‍

30. Raise money with an online silent auction

This is definitely a more classic online fundraiser idea, but it's still a good idea so we thought we'd help out with a few tips to kick things off:

You can mix things up by choosing a theme for your silent auction.

Try hosting an early bird auction online.

Reach out to your donors (current and past) and local businesses for donations, gift certificates, products, etc.

Spread the word online, in your hospitals, and on social media.

‍

31. Launch an interactive online map

Creating an interactive online map for disaster relief can be a valuable tool for coordinating efforts and providing real-time information to those affected.

‍

We've got a few tips to help get things started:

Choose a user friendly platform. Google maps is common and well-known choice.

Define your area and what you want to include. (Healthcare, food, emergency services, evacuation routes, community centres, etc.)

Reach out to collaborate with local government agencies and departments.

Reach out to local media outlets to stay informed and partner up.

Consider integrating with social media platforms so you and others can easily share information and stay up to date.

‍

32. Try your skills at a social media challenge

This one might seem easy, but getting a social media challenge to catch on, where participants pay to play, takes a bit of luck and a lot of work.

‍

We've got some tips to help:

Come up with a challenge that is related to your cause.

Choose a date and length of your social challenge campaign.

Find a free peer-to-peer fundraising platform to help you organize it all and allow participants to set up and run their own mini-campaigns.

Reach out to local celebrities and ask them to participate and share their video with their followers on social media.

Reach out to local media to get them involved.

Plan prizes for donors and participants to encourage everyone to take part.

Get some volunteers to make posters and share the event on their socials.

Host an event to celebrate the winners, to raise even more money and make your fundraising efforts even more of an event.

‍

Fundraising ideas for advocacy groups.

Advocacy groups often fly under our radar. Which makes it all the more important to host creative and engaging fundraising campaigns.

‍

33. Start a fundraising letter-writing campaign

Hosting a letter-writing campaign is a great way to mobilize your community and encourage them to advocate for your cause and raise awareness.

‍

Here are a few tips to get your next letter-writing campaign off to a good start:

Determine who your target audience will be: lawmakers, government officials, business leaders, or any people or groups who have the power to make a change related to your cause.

Pre-write a few examples for your community to use as is or as a starting point.

Provide clear instructions:

How to address the person you are mailing letters too

What their address is.

Any particular information they need to include.

The deadline to send the letters.

Choose a free online fundraising platform to help you launch your fundraising campaign and stay in touch with your community.

Reach out to influencers and allies to help you spread the word.

‍

34. A documentary screening to raise awareness and money

These days there's a documentary or two for every topic, cause, event, holiday… You can learn a lot about almost anything by watching documentaries. So, why not host a documentary screening to invite donors to learn about your cause while raising money for it.

Choose a date and location—a local theatre, community centre, park, etc. (Outdoor screenings are a great option if the weather is nice.)

Get some volunteers to make posters and share the event on their socials.

Set up a concession stand to sell picnics, snacks and refreshments to earn extra money.

Sell tickets to a trivia or bingo game viewers can fill out while watching the documentary.

‍

35. A podcast series is an innovative way to fundraise for your nonprofit

It may sound daunting at first, but a podcast series is a great way to share stories, spread the word, encourage multiple voices and points of view, and connect with current and new audiences. You can charge a type of admission fee for listeners or invite donors to contribute. The trick: ask for help.

Write an interesting narrative and plan out your episodes.

Reach out to local studios or invest in some quality equipment.

Come up with a release schedule (weekly, bi-weekly, monthly, or all at once).

Contact local businesses for sponsorship.

Reach out to specialists and people affected by your cause to be guests on your show.

‍

Get some volunteers to share the podcast on their socials and reach out to local media to help spread the word.

Set up a donation form on a free fundraising platform.

‍

36. Reach out to local businesses to find some corporate sponsors

Getting corporate sponsors to donate to your nonprofit or sponsor your next fundraising event might not be the first thing on your to-do list. (Especially if you're a small to medium sized nonprofit.) But, it can be worth the time.

‍

We've got a few tips to help you out:

Spend some time developing your corporate sponsorship presentation.

Come up with a list of potential businesses that may be interested in sponsoring your nonprofit.

You know everything there is to know about your nonprofit, learn everything there is to know about the businesses you're approaching for sponsorship. AKA: show up prepared.

Find a local volunteer who knows the area and the businesses to help your nonprofit.

‍

Fundraising ideas for your community-focused nonprofit organization.

Peer-to-peer fundraising is amazing because you can get out into your community and have fun with your friends and neighbors. Read more about social sharing and community-driven fundraising at our Zeffy blog.

‍

37. Plan and run a historical walking tour to raise money and awareness for your cause

A historical walking tour is a great way to get people involved in your community's history and interested in your nonprofit organization's cause. All it takes is a little research and a few willing volunteers.

Start by reaching out to your network of volunteers, community members, etc. to find individual's passionate about urban planning, haunted houses, architecture, history, local business, anything and everything to do with your community.

Plan out a walking route with them.

Find a free online ticketing platform to plan your schedule and sell your tickets.

Get some volunteers to make posters and share the walking tours on their socials.

‍

38. Launch a local business coupon book to fundraise

A local business coupon book is a creative way to support local businesses, attract new donors to your nonprofit, and create a sense of community while you fundraise.

Here are a few step-by-step guidelines to help you launch your local business coupon book:

Reach out to local businesses and invite them to participate in the coupon book. Clearly explain the benefits of participation, such as increased visibility, customer acquisition, and community support.

Decide on the format of your coupon book. It could be a physical booklet, a digital version accessible through a mobile app or website.

Establish terms and conditions for participating businesses.

Develop a pricing structure for businesses interested in featuring coupons in the book. Consider factors such as the size of the coupon, the prominence of the placement, and the overall value proposition for businesses.

Work with a graphic designer or use design tools to create an appealing layout for your coupon book. Ensure that it aligns with the branding of your initiative and is visually attractive to potential customers.

Collect the necessary information and coupons from participating businesses. Ensure that each coupon includes relevant details such as the business name, address, contact information, terms and conditions, and the discount offered.

Find a free online fundraising platform to sell your digital or printed coupon books.

Use local newspapers, community bulletin boards, social media, and partnerships with local influencers or organizations to generate awareness.

Encourage businesses to offer limited-time deals or exclusive promotions to create a sense of urgency and drive immediate customer interest.

Stay engaged with the community through social media, newsletters, and events. Share success stories, highlight participating businesses, and showcase the positive impact of the coupon book on the local economy.

Follow up with local businesses, donors, and volunteers to collect feedback and say thank you.

‍

39. Neighbourhood block parties are a great way to bring communities together

As far as fundraising events go, a neighbourhood block party is one of the best fundraising ideas around. It's not the easiest to implement, but once you host one, the next one gets a lot easier to manage!

Contact your local government to find out about permits and bylaws. (For closing your street or alley-way, serving food and drink, alcohol permits, etc.)

Choose a date and location for your block party.

Recruit volunteers and find a free online event management platform to help you organize, sell tickets, and keep track of everything. (Who is responsible for what, which neighbour is bringing what, etc.)

Use posters, social media and word of mouth to spread the word around your community.

‍

40. Hosting a tech workshop is a great way to fundraise

The gap between technology and those of us who know how to use it is growing constantly. Your nonprofit can help by enlisting members of your community that are a bit more tech savvy than others to host tech workshops that focus on teaching others the ins and outs of the tech we all use today.

Reach out to your volunteers, donors, local businesses to find people willing to share their knowledge of tech.

Find a location to host your workshops and consider making them available online as downloadable webinars.

Plan your workshops ahead of time and try to host a range of skill levels and technology. (Tips on using an iPhone to program your smart thermostats.)

Find a free online fundraising platform to help you organize and sell tickets to your workshops.

Recruit volunteers to make posters and spread the word through social media, community centres, local businesses, etc.

Ask for ideas and feedback to find out what people are interested in learning.

‍

Easy fundraising ideas.

41. Themed bake sales

Choosing a theme for your next bake sale will add an extra layer of fun and creativity to your good old fashioned bake sale.

Cupcake wars.

Movie magic.

Superhero themed.

Rainbow delights.

Fairytale feasts.

Under the sea.

Emojis!

DIY decorating station.

Outer space.

Garden party.

‍

42. Themed dress-up day

A themed dress-up party is an easy way to raise money. Participants dress-up according to a specific theme and typically make a donation to participate. You can even sell snacks and refreshments to raise extra money.

‍

43. Fitness challenge

A fitness challenge is a fun way to encourage physical activity, adopt a healthier lifestyle, achieve specific fitness goals, and raise money for your nonprofit. You can tailor these challenges to various fitness levels and can even make it a peer-to-peer campaign by reaching out to workplaces, communities, online platforms, or fitness facilities. A few examples: a step challenge, yoga challenge, push-up challenge, healthy eating challenge…

‍

44. Trivia night (general or themed)

A trivia night, often called a pub quiz or quiz night, is an event where teams or individuals compete in answering questions on various topics. You can host a general trivia night or make it a themed night and charge people a participation fee, get them to give additional donations for life lines, etc. You might even tack on a raffle fundraiser and encourage supporters or audience members to partake, too!

‍

45. Picnic!

A community picnic night is a great way to easily raise some money for your cause. Pick a location, sell pre-made picnics and branded blankets to raise extra money. And, consider offering games or fun activities, too.

‍

46. Gallery night

Hosting a gallery night is an easy way to show off your community's artistic talents. Find a venue, recruit some artists, order some drinks and snacks, and raise some money by encouraging attendees to buy some local art (a portion of the proceeds will go to funding your cause).

‍

47. Car wash

Hosting a car wash doesn't take much. A group of willing volunteers. Some basic equipment. And a sunny day! Make it an event by setting a BBQ or finding some live entertainment to keep people busy while they wait.

‍

48. Photo contest

We all take literally thousands of photos a year. Why not put them to good use with a photo contest. Get donors to submit their best photo(s) of the year (themed or not), assemble a panel of judges, and select the winning photos. You can even host a photo exhibit to showcase and sell the winning photos.

‍

49. Pet wash day

We all love our pets. Especially when they're clean. So, organize a pet wash day. Get donors to sign up in advance. Offer a couple packages (full wash and dry, wash and groom, etc.). And, you can even set up a homemade dog treat table to raise a bit of extra money.

‍

50. Family photo day

Sure we all take way too many pictures these days, but how many of them are good? And not selfies? Exactly. So, it goes without saying that a family photo day is an excellent fundraiser. Find a location, a photographer, get creative with a few backgrounds and sets, choose a free fundraising platform to schedule everyone and sell tickets and various packages.

‍

51. Puppy/kitten cuddling booth

This one is pretty self-explanatory. Find a few puppies and kittens, show up where people are stressed (work, school, the park, etc.) and ask for donations to spend a few minutes cuddling. You'll be sure to hit your fundraising goal in no time.

‍

52. Services auction

There are silent auctions, online auctions, regular auctions, and then there are services auctions. AKA, an auction where members of your community, volunteers, donors, etc. can volunteer a skill to help whoever donates the most.

‍

53. Disaster relief webinar

When it comes to disaster relief, the learning curve can be pretty steep. Whether it's filtering and treating water, making the most of what you have around, contacting the right departments for your situation, first aid, etc. there are always people in need of a little guidance. A series of webinars (available for a donation) can really help.

‍

54. Letter-writing campaign

Hosting a letter-writing campaign is a great way to mobilize your community and encourage them to advocate for your cause and raise awareness.

‍

55. Historical walking tour

A historical walking tour is a great way to get people involved in your community's history and interested in your nonprofit organization's cause. All it takes is a little research and a few willing volunteers.

‍

Low-cost fundraising ideas

Need ideas that don't break the bank? Take a look at our ideas for low-cost fundraising.

‍

56. Used book sale

Books are one of those things that tend to pile up at home. A used book sale at a local venue is a unique fundraising idea, and a great way for donors to get rid of the books they've already read and pick up a couple new ones while they're at it. To raise additional funds, charge a small fee for participants to pay upon entry to the sale.

‍

57. Community mural project

This fundraising event is a little more involved than some of our other ideas, but the work is well worth the pay off. An indoor or outdoor mural is a creative fundraising idea that will not only help your nonprofit raise money, it will also build awareness about your cause.

‍

58. Equipment swap

An equipment swap for your baseball team, hockey team—any team—is a fun way to bring your sports community together, give gently used equipment a second life, and make it more affordable for everyone

‍

59. Charity auction

This is definitely a more classic fundraiser idea, but that doesn't change the fact that it's still a really good way to raise money for your cause. You can even mix things up by choosing a theme for your charity auction or hosting an early bird auction online.

‍

60. Custom merchandise

Can you ever have enough dog-print cozy hoodies? Or cat-themed blankets? We didn't think so. Keep things interesting by asking your community to help with designs. Make limited run merchandise. And try to offer things that make sense for your nonprofit organization.

‍

61. Patient stories campaign

Real stories from real patients are always a successful way for nonprofit organizations to raise money. Cancer survivors, family members, doctors, everyone has a story to tell and their stories can offer support to those in need and encourage others to donate.

‍

62. Impactful stories campaign

Real stories from real people are always a successful way for nonprofit organizations to raise money. Everyone has a story to tell and their stories can offer support to those in need and encourage others to donate. Reach out to the people you've helped, friends and family, members of your team—anyone with a story to tell—and help them tell their stories any way they feel comfortable.

‍

63. Online silent auction

This is definitely a more classic fundraiser idea with a digital twist, but that doesn't change the fact that it's still a really good way to raise money for your cause. You can even mix things up by choosing a theme for your charity auction or hosting an early bird auction online.

‍

64. Documentary screening

These days there's a documentary or two for every topic, cause, event, holiday… You can learn a lot about almost anything by watching documentaries. So, why not host a documentary screening to raise awareness about your cause while raising money for it.

‍

65. Local business coupon book

A local business coupon book is a creative way to support local businesses, attract new donors to your nonprofit, and create a sense of community while you fundraise. Reach out to local businesses (like a local bowling alley, restaurant, etc) and invite them to participate in the coupon book. Decide on the format of your coupon book—it could be a physical booklet, a digital version accessible through a mobile app or website.

‍

66. Webinars

Webinars are a convenient and inexpensive way to share the knowledge your nonprofit has collected and help others learn something new that can make their lives easier. Plus, you don't need a lot of equipment to pull this one off.

‍

67. Virtual fitness classes

Virtual workouts are the same as regular workouts, but you can do them from the comfort of your home for a lot less money. Start small by offering a selection of one or two types of workouts and slowly grow your library of workouts. You can even eventually launch a line of branded workout merchandise.

‍

68. DIY craft kits

A DIY craft kit is a great fundraiser to launch right before a holiday, a long weekend, a Wednesday night… Anytime really. Parents are always looking for ways to entertain their kids. Adults are always looking for new projects. And, if you can find that and support a good cause, it's almost too good to be true!

‍

69. Mystery box fundraiser

A mystery box is a box full of unknown products or crafts that are related to a specific theme and, in the case of a nonprofit organization, sold for a suggested donation.

‍

70. Online gaming tournament

To host an online gaming tournament all you need is an online game such as Mario Kart or Among Us and a free peer-to-peer online fundraising platform to help you organize the teams. Teams or individuals can pay to sign up and you can even offer additional lives and even pre-made snack boxes for extra donations.

‍

71. Themed story night (ghost stories, love stories, etc.)

Themed story nights are a quick and easy way to raise money for your nonprofit. Do a bit of research, find some great story tellers, find a cozy venue, plan some snacks and drinks and spread the word!

‍

Creative fundraising ideas.

72. Talent show.

Hosting a talent show can be an entertaining way to raise money for your nonprofit and it makes a great annual fundraiser. Sure, it's a bit more work than your average fundraiser, but it's a great way to build awareness and do something nice for your community.

‍

73. Paint and sip night

A paint and sip night is as easy to organize as finding a painting teacher, ordering some wine and supplies, and getting donors to sign up.

‍

74. Concession stand

Maybe your team (or your kid's team) play on a field without a snack bar? Maybe you can rent the snack bar in your local park? Either way, opening a concession stand during games is a smart way to raise money.

‍

75. A church or community cookbook.

We all know the best way to capture the hearts and minds of most of us is through their stomach. Every family has their go-to recipes. Why not start collecting them to put in a book and sell to raise money for your church or nonprofit organization.

‍

76. DIY craft or cooking kits

Create and sell DIY craft or cooking kits related to your cause or themed around current trends. For example, you could sell kits for making handmade greeting cards or baking special treats. Include instructions and materials, and promote them through your network and social media platforms.

‍

77. Wellness subscription boxes.

Subscription boxes are a great way to get your community and local businesses involved in your cause. Offering a monthly box, or boxes for special occasions is a great way to raise money and give donors something in return. You can make subscription boxes for any theme or time of year, including a wellness version.

‍

78. Random acts of kindness campaign.

Peer-to-peer campaigns are always a little bit more complicated to run, but the payoff is usually worth the extra effort. Hold the door open for the person behind you. Dust the snow off someone's car in the parking lot. Say thank you to someone whose work often goes unnoticed. Random acts of kindness are an amazing way to connect your community and raise money for your cause.

‍

79. Interactive online map

Creating an interactive online map for disaster relief can be a valuable tool for coordinating efforts and providing real-time information to those affected. Just choose a user-friendly platform. (Google maps is a common and well-known choice.) Define your area and what you want to include. (Healthcare, food, emergency services, evacuation routes, community centres, etc.) And reach out to collaborate with local government agencies and departments.

‍

80. A podcast series

It may sound daunting at first, but a podcast series is a great way to share stories, spread the word, encourage multiple voices and points of view, and connect with current and new audiences. The trick: ask for help.

‍

81. Neighbourhood block party

As far as fundraising events go, a neighbourhood block party is one of the best fundraising ideas around. It's not the easiest to implement, but once you host one, the next one gets a lot easier to manage!

‍

82. A glow in the dark bike ride or run

We're all familiar with the classic bike ride or 5K run for charity. You can make them a bit more creative by encouraging or selling participants glow in the dark kits!

‍

83. Fashion show swap

You've heard of a fashion show, well, this is a fashion show swap! Participants show off the clothes they've grown out of or tired of and people can buy them for a donation to your cause or swap them for some of the clothes they've brought.

‍

84. Star gazing

There's just something unique about watching the stars.

Invite community members to bring their telescopes and blankets and invite a professional to come assist with identification! Charge an entrance fee and sell custom merchandise, too.

‍

85. Home spa day kits

We all love a relaxing spa day but not all of us can make it to the spa. A home spa kit will let everyone bring the spa to them. Just select a few products (maybe even ask local businesses to donate them), wrap them nicely in a box, and sell them online.

‍

86. Pet photo calendar

Landscape calendars, firefighter calendars, activity calendars… There's a calendar for everything, so, why can't there be a calendar for your pets! There are many websites online that can help you put a calendar together and you can even brand them with your nonprofit's colours and logo.

‍

87. Water balloon dodgeball tournament

Organizing a water balloon dodgeball tournament will definitely set your nonprofit apart and make it a summer fundraising event to remember. Participants can purchase water balloons and compete for awards like: first place, wettest team, driest team, loudest team, etc. And, naturally, Zeffy's event management software for nonprofits can help you organize it, sell online tickets, and keep donors up to date.

‍

88. Soup and bowl fundraiser

Empty Bowls began as an international project to fight hunger and has grown into a larger movement used by nonprofits around the world to raise money for their causes. The bowls are normally handmade or personalised by artists and art organisations, filled with homemade soup, stew, chilli, etc. and sold to donors to support local nonprofits.

Y'all—a queer nonprofit that seeks to care for queer + trans/gender diverse communities—hosts them regularly.

‍

89. Let your anger out

Keeping our emotions inside is a common and unhealthy reality. Your nonprofit can help and raise money for your cause by hosting a Let your anger out event. Participants can make a donation to smash, chop, throw, stomp, and break anything and everything you've been able to collect.

‍

Quick fundraising ideas.

90. Sell merchandise

Create custom merchandise that reflects either your mission or your community — or both! You can even get donors in a silent auction for merchandise to double the donation for exceptionally made items.

‍

91. Flash art sale

Just like a regular art sale, but a lot quicker. All you need is a selection of local art, a location, and a free online fundraising platform that lets you accept in-person payments. You can host your flash sale at local farmer's markets, in the town square, at festivals, or on a random Saturday afternoon at the grocery store.

‍

92. Penalty shootout

A penalty shootout is a great peer-to-peer campaign that brings community and competing sports teams together for a good cause. Spread the word, encourage people to sign up and raise money, and then let the friendly competing being!

‍

93. Bible trivia night

Like your good old fashioned trivia night, but with a bible themed twist. Participants can make their own teams and then sign up for a donation. During the trivia night, you can sell life lines, snacks and refreshments.

‍

94. Pet photography contest

People love taking pictures of their pets. Why not put those pics to work by hosting a pet photography contest? Participants can submit their best pics (for a small entry fee/donation) and win a day at a pet spa, a matching human/pet wardrobe, whatever!

‍

95. Online cooking classes

Eating healthier or with specific dietary restrictions can be a daunting task for a lot of us. By offering health-specific cooking classes online you can help take a bit of the stress and unknown out of it all. And, fundraise for your cause while you're at it.

‍

96. Documentary screening

These days there's a documentary or two for every topic, cause, event, holiday… You can learn a lot about almost anything by watching documentaries. So, why not host a documentary screening to raise awareness about your cause while raising money for it.

‍

97. Social media challenge

This one might seem easy, but getting a social media challenge to catch on takes a bit of luck and a lot of work and a free peer-to-peer fundraising platform will help you organize it all and allow participants to set up and run their own mini-campaigns.

‍

98. Corporate sponsorship

Getting corporate sponsors to donate to your nonprofit or sponsor your next fundraising event might not be the first thing on your to-do list. (Especially if you're a small to medium sized nonprofit.) But, it can be worth the time.

‍

99. Tech workshop

The gap between technology and those of us who know how to use it is growing constantly. Your nonprofit can help by enlisting members of your community that are a bit more tech savvy than others to host tech workshops that focus on teaching others the ins and outs of the tech we all use today.

‍

100. Text-to-donate campaign

Text-to-donate is a form-based mobile fundraising method that allows anyone to make a donation with a simple text message. It's as easy as that. (There are quite a few online fundraising platforms that can help your nonprofit set one up.)

‍

101. Quick raffle

A quick-fire raffle is a raffle in which the tickets are sold and the winning number is drawn in a short period of time, for example within 10 minutes to half an hour. This is a great way to impart a sense of urgency and add a bit of a twist to your next raffle. You can learn more about raffle laws here.

‍

102. Day of service

A day of service is a day your nonprofit organization sets aside to encourage participants to do something good. It can be a small favour for a neighbour, some community service, or the generous gift of their time to a nonprofit in need.

‍

103. Personalized shout outs (candy grams, etc.)

Personalized shout outs are messages sent via candy gram, carols, code, elf, ghost, whatever! Each message is sent for the cost of a donation.

‍

104. Virtual thank you jars

A virtual thank you jar is exactly what it sounds like: a digital jar that donors can drop a few coins into.

‍

105. Recipe swap

You know it. I know it. We all know it. Or, wish we did. Well, a recipe swap is the perfect time to get it: the recipe you've always wanted.

‍

Annual fundraising ideas.

106. Charity walk or run.

We're all familiar with this one. You can learn more about organizing a 5K fundraiser right here

‍

107. Community yard sale

A lazy long weekend. A street full of neighbours. You know what they say, one person's stuff is another's treasure. Encourage participants to sell as much as they can with proceeds going to a good cause. Don't forget to throw in a BBQ and some entertainment!

‍

108. School fun night

A school fun night is a fun way to spend a night with your family and friends. Families buy tickets, treats, snacks, drinks and go from activity to activity winning tickets and prizes as they go. A creative way to raise money for your school every year.

‍

109. Food truck festival

This one is a great way to raise money for your cause and, if it's successful, a good one to repeat every year. Reach out to local and visiting restaurants and food trucks and invite them to your food truck festival. Remember the live music!

‍

110. Pet fashion show

A pet fashion show is just like a regular fashion show, but for pets. You can even encourage participants and their pets to wear matching outfits!

‍

111. Annual plant sale

This one will take a bit more organization but, with the help of a local greenhouse, can be a beautiful way to raise money for your nonprofit. You can even make an event out of the pick-up day with a BBQ, live music, and courses on taking care of your plants.

‍

112. Online raffle

Charitable raffles and lotteries are nothing new but they are a great way to attract donors and increase your nonprofit's revenue. That being said, running a successful online raffle or lottery for your nonprofit organization can seem daunting due to the various local regulations. So, we've made our raffles and lottery forms customizable!

‍‍

113. Golf tournament

A charity golf tournament sounds like a lot of fun. But, planning a charity golf tournament is a whole other story.

‍

114. A mini putt tournament

Organizing a charity golf tournament is an excellent way to engage donors while raising funds. But, have you ever thought of organizing a mini putt tournament? If you've got a mini putt course close by, we think it's worth looking into. With a mini putt tournament, the whole family can join in and, if you time it right, you can even use the fundraising event to advertise and hype-up your more serious upcoming charity golf tournament.

‍

115. Corporate sponsorships

Getting corporate sponsors to donate to your nonprofit or sponsor your next fundraising event might not be the first thing on your to-do list. (Especially if you're a small to medium sized nonprofit.) But, it can be worth the time.

‍

116. Read-A-Thon

When it comes to fundraising for schools and libraries, there aren't a ton of educational fundraising ideas that appeal to a wide range of people, ages, likes, etc. In fact, there might only be one: a Read-A-Thon. A Read-A-Thon is a peer-to-peer fundraising event that encourages people (often children or students) to read as many books or pages within a certain amount of time as they can.

‍

117. Swim-A-Thon

A Swim-A-Thon is a lot like a Read-A-Thon, but participants will swim as far as they can instead of reading as many books as they can. It's also a perfect peer-to-peer campaign to run on a yearly basis.

‍

118. Virtual book club

A virtual book club is a creative way to get people reading and raise funds for your nonprofit organization. And, with a bit of creativity, you can get existing free online fundraising platforms to do a lot of the organizing work for you. (Use eCommerce stores to sell books and branded merchandise, use peer-to-peer solutions to encourage members to choose a book and prepare questions, etc.)

‍

119. 24-hour challenge

A 24-hour challenge is where participants sign up to do something for 24 consecutive hours. They can sign up as a team or individually and, in classic peer-to-peer style, will raise money for their efforts.

‍

120. Pet parade

Well, we'd definitely attend a pet parade. Wouldn't you?

‍

121. A charity BBQ

Instead of this summer's traditional BBQ fundraiser, turn it into a friendly (but VERY serious) BBQ competition. Donors can sign up for your peer-to-peer campaign and raise money to support your cause and their BBQing skills. Guests can buy tickets online or at the event and taste-test everyone's signature dish. Once they've tried them all, everyone can vote for their favourite!

‍

122. Charity car and dog wash

Hosting a car wash to raise money for your cause is a classic summer fundraising event. No one will complain about donating a few dollars for a good cause and driving away with a sparkling car. But, that doesn't mean you can't explore other money-making possibilities. What about washing their dog while you wash their car?

‍

123. Leaf-raking fundraiser

Everyone's favourite yearly fall activity can be even more fun if you make an event out of it. Ask donors to sign up to help others rake their lawns and celebrate the end of a good day's work with a potluck dinner and a live show.

‍

124. Costume swap

A lot like a clothing swap or an equipment swap, a costume swap is exactly what it sounds like: an event people can sign up for and attend where they swap halloween costumes.

‍

125. A formal gala

Planning a fundraising gala can definitely seem daunting at first. But don't worry—or worry a little less. We've come up with a few essential steps your nonprofit can take to ensure your preparation phase runs smoothly.

‍

126. Carolling for your cause

There's nothing like being sung to during the holidays! Gather a group of carollers, practice a few carols, and start spreading that holiday joy, while asking for donations for a good cause.

‍

Last-minute fundraising ideas.

A quick and easy way to pull together a fundraiser includes online fundraising.

‍

127. Social media blitz

Reach out to your team members, volunteers, current donors, local businesses and celebrities and get them all to share a pre-written message to encourage donations and build awareness for your cause.

‍

128. One-day online auction

Maybe you have a collection of left-over donations. Or some merchandise you'd like to clear out. Or a local business just made a generous donation. A one-day online auction is a great way to build a sense of urgency and raise some money for your cause.

‍

129. An emergency appeal email

A well crafted email with a clear, strong call to action may sound simple, but it can be a successful way to encourage donors to donate—especially if it's for an urgent cause.

‍

130. Limited-run or limited-time merchandise sale

Partnering with local artists or celebrities to create limited-edition merchandise is an excellent way to promote your cause and raise money. You can offer the merchandise online for a limited time or produce a limited number of each piece.

‍

131. Personalized thank you messages

It's not news that saying thank you is good for us. We all know that a simple thank you builds trust and closer bonds with the people around us. But what is news is that just witnessing a thank you can bring entire groups of people closer together, strengthening relationships and creating a desire to help and connect even more.

‍

132. Virtual bingo night

A virtual bingo night can be thrown together pretty quickly is a fun way to raise money for an urgent cause.

‍

133. 50/50 raffle

A 50/50 raffle is a simple fundraising tool to add to any event. All you need is an enthusiastic crowd, a group of volunteers, and raffle tickets. In a 50/50 raffle, the prize is half of the money collected, so everyone should be interested in purchasing a ticket. The more tickets you sell, the higher the pot!

‍

134. Emergency fundraising countdown

Nothing raises money faster than a sense of urgency. A simple countdown on local radio or TV stations, on your website, or on your social media can engage donors and raise money for your cause.

‍

135. Minute-to-win-it challenge

A minute-to-win-it challenge takes its name from an international game show franchise and involves participants taking part in a series of 60-second challenges to raise money for a good cause.

‍

136. Morning coffee challenge

Instead of buying a coffee on your way to work or on your next coffee break, encourage your donors to stay home or drink the (probably less good) coffee at work once a week and donate the money they would have spent on coffee to a good cause.

‍

137. Reach out to lapsed donors

Regardless of the reason why some donors lapse, a nonprofit should consider re-engaging them. Why? Well, they were once interested in donating their time, energy, and money to your cause. So, with the right messaging, they might just be convinced to give again.

‍

138. Community clean-up

With a quick call to action you can engage your donor base to spend a day or afternoon cleaning up their community while raising money for a cause they care about.

‍

139. A virtual Dance-A-Thon

A Dance-A-Thon is a fun way to get people moving while they raise money for a good cause and have fun while they do it!

‍

140. Holiday gift wrapping

Every year we all go through the stressful, present buying and wrapping spree. Why not relieve a bit of that stress by offering to wrap everyone's gift for a small donation? You can even get custom wrapping paper or gift tags made.

‍

141. Pancake breakfast

A delicious pancake breakfast always attracts a crowd. You can host one almost any time, for any reason. After all, who doesn't like pancakes? Or, if you're feeling wild, waffles!

‍

Fundraising ideas for colleges

142. Alumni networking events

Plan quarterly events in major cities where alumni are concentrated. To raise funds, create a tiered ticket system (e.g., $50 for recent graduates, $100 for established professionals) and partner with alumni-owned businesses for venue sponsorships.

For events, organize panel discussions on industry trends, and offer structured networking sessions.

‍

144. Themed dinners

Choose a theme that resonates with the college's history or future aspirations (e.g., "Innovation Through the Ages" or "Sustainability Summit"). Secure a prominent alumnus or industry leader as a keynote speaker and create a menu featuring local cuisine or dishes inspired by the theme.

To increase the money raised, organize a silent auction with items donated by alumni and local businesses!

‍

Online fundraising ideas

145. Virtual charity auctions

Use specialized online auction software to create an engaging bidding experience!

Solicit unique items or experiences from local community businesses and alumni (e.g., vacation packages, signed memorabilia, exclusive tours), create detailed item descriptions with high-quality photos, and start fundraising!

Run the auction for 1-2 weeks, with daily email updates to bidders and host a live-streamed event on the final night to drive last-minute bids.

‍

146. Social media challenge

A social media challenge is one of the easiest virtual fundraising ideas. Develop a challenge that's easy to do and share (e.g., "30-second talent showcase" or "Book spine poetry").

Launch the challenge with influential alumni or campus leaders, set up a dedicated fundraising page linked to the challenge, and offer prizes for most creative entries or highest fundraisers.

‍

147. Live streamed event

Partner with a popular streaming platform (e.g., YouTube, Twitch) and plan a 12-hour stream featuring a mix of entertainment (music performances, comedy sketches) and educational content (mini-lectures, Q&A sessions with professors).

Set up a live donation tracker with milestone goals and corresponding challenges or rewards and secure corporate sponsors to match donations during specific hours for extra fundraising success.

‍

Tips for organizing your next fundraiser.

Maybe you're a checklist person and maybe you're a fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants person. If you're a checklist person, this section's for you. If not, we definitely recommend taking a look anyways.

Our checklist isn't meant to be set in stone. Use it as a guideline to get started:

(Oh, and it's a good idea to check out any local rules and regulations. Especially when you sell raffle tickets, alcohol, and food!)

‍

