Top 10 Nonprofit Accounting Software Picks for 2024

Nonprofits focus on clear financial management and responsibility to earn trust, achieve fundraising goals, and appeal to donors. To ensure this transparency, the right accounting software is crucial for tracking expenses and managing cash flow.
Here’s a list of the best nonprofit accounting software options to manage your finances and boost fundraising initiatives.
Accounting for nonprofits can get complicated, especially for organizations with outdated systems. If you lack high-potential tools for financial planning, unproductivity and errors are common.
From budgeting to payment reminders, accounting software covers all of your financial requirements. Nonprofits can use the functionalities these platforms offer for:
Accounting platforms automate most of these processes, helping you save valuable time while reducing errors and misreporting.
When choosing accounting software for nonprofits, it’s crucial to consider a few important features. While the size of your organization may influence your choice, some features, such as activity tracking and reporting and donor management, are essential regardless.
Donor management is one of the key features of accounting software for nonprofits. As the name suggests, donor management involves managing all information about current and potential donors. This tool helps you actively track, find, and grow relationships with your donors.
Often, nonprofit organizations have tighter budgets and smaller teams. As a result, it becomes time-consuming and tedious to keep track of all donors and their interactions. Accounting software offering donor management features can help you identify donor trends and improve your chances of receiving donations based on the relevant information.
Once you have identified potential opportunities, create online donation forms and send request messages. With comprehensive donor management functionalities, you can also track how often a donor contributes and predict their chances of donating in the future.
Fund accounting software feature allows nonprofits to track and handle their finances. It helps you track how and where the capital coming into your organization is used. Transparency helps improve accountability for everyone involved in the nonprofit and ensures you comply with accounting regulations.
With fund accounting software, you can also create automated reports for donors and other stakeholders.
Some of the top benefits of advanced nonprofit accounting software that offers fund accounting are:
Nonprofits primarily rely on donations, grants, and other profit-free income to further their cause. These organizations must keep accurate records of these donations to ensure the funds are used properly. Here’s what a donation tracking feature can do for you:
Nonprofit accounting software with built-in billing and invoicing features can significantly streamline financial processes. These tools allow organizations to:
Accounting software also allows you to download and share customized invoices in multiple formats, such as Word, PDF, and Excel.
Managing payroll is critical to running a nonprofit organization as it can help streamline payroll tasks. With these tools, you can:
By utilizing the payroll features in your accounting software, you can save time, reduce errors, and maintain accurate financial records. This improves your financial workflow and helps you manage your staff expenses more effectively.
Accurate reporting is crucial for nonprofits to:
By showcasing how donations are used and the impact they make, nonprofits can build trust, secure grant renewals,
Reporting allows nonprofits to showcase their impact. For example, highlighting the number of people housed through a shelter program provides concrete evidence of the organization's work and the benefits it brings to the community.
Nonprofits use many tools and services to keep a smooth workflow, including email marketing, online donation platforms, social media tools, and more. Accounting software must work in sync with these existing tools and systems.
When all your tools work in harmony, it reduces the need for manual data entry. Here are some benefits of third-party integrations.
Integration also ensures your system is scalable. It gives you a 360-degree view of your financial performance and real-time insights into key metrics.
Usability is a crucial factor when it comes to any kind of software. Nonprofit organizations may lack the staff and resources to hire professionals who can handle tedious accounting platforms.
Look for software with an intuitive and user-friendly interface. User-friendly software ensures your team can quickly learn how to use the new software. It saves time and reduces the frustration of going through extensive training.
If you feel it is hard to use, it’s not a good choice to pick for your accounting needs. Ensure to choose an accounting software for nonprofits that simplifies your workflow instead of complicating it.
With the growing rate of cybercrime, a secure system is essential. Accounting software for nonprofits that offers data encryption, password protection, and regular software updates is a must. It will ensure the protection of your organization’s sensitive data from fraud and hackers.
Always consider a software platform that prioritizes security. It should also have compliance features that stick to industry standards for data privacy. You can protect sensitive information, such as donor details or volunteer records.
Timely expert support is crucial for nonprofits, as software features often require assistance and updates. Professionals running these organizations may need help effectively using even user-friendly accounting software, making initial support essential.
Choose an account software provider that offers customer support and training resources to ensure timely assistance and help your team quickly learn the new software.
Budget limits and managing overhead costs are constant challenges for nonprofits. Consider your budget before searching for a tool.
Once you know how much you can spend, compare different accounting tools for pricing. However, it doesn't mean you should compromise on features.
Factor in your organization's size when selecting the best accounting software since accounting tool provider companies may charge more when there are several users. Check for any hidden fees or scaling costs to understand future expenses. Also, find out if the software comes with a free trial or offers discounts to nonprofit organizations.
Otherwise, there are many accounting software with free plans. If some features are not necessary for your small nonprofit, you can go for the free software and upgrade once your organization grows.
Gartner Rating: 4.1/5
G2 Rating: 4/5
QuickBooks is one of the most popular accounting software for nonprofits. It has the best accounting features and covers fund accounting, donor management, and payroll services in one place. It is a full-service program that allows you to track funds, manage donor details, and handle staff payments with ease.
Can nonprofits use QuickBooks Online?
Yes, QuickBooks Online is available for nonprofits to manage their finances and donations.
Do you need training or expert help to use QuickBooks?
QuickBooks is a simple and easy-to-use software, even for someone with a non-accounting background. Many online resources are available on QuickBooks to help learn about it.
Gartner Ratings: 4.5/5
G2 Ratings: 4.3/5
Sage Intacct is a well-rounded tool to handle complex finances. It is best for large nonprofits with multiple chapters. It is also a great tool to help manage multiple income streams, create budgets, and track funds and expenses.
Are Sage Accounting and Sage Intacct the same?
Sage Accounting and Sage Intacct are cloud-based accounting solutions. However, Sage Intacct caters to nonprofits, SMBs, and medium-sized businesses. On the other hand, Sage Accounting is more popular among startups, small companies, and self-employed individuals.
What reports are included in Sage Intacct?
Sage Intacct offers several reporting options to help the user provide detailed information for informed decision-making. These reports include profit and loss, cash flow, and balance sheet reports.
Gartner Ratings: 4.5/5
G2 Ratings: 4.5/5
Zoho Accounting is one of nonprofits' most popular and comprehensive accounting tools. It offers advanced accounting and other features to help nonprofits efficiently manage funds and grants.
You can send unlimited invoices, reconcile accounts, and generate detailed reports for donors. It also allows you to connect your bank account and an eCommerce platform without interruption.
You can also create recurring invoices and import bank and credit card statements. All these features allow you to track funds and expenses to maintain an efficient system for finances.
Zoho Accounting comes in different plan options:
Is Zoho Accounting secure?
Zoho Accounting software protects your data and privacy with two-factor authentication and other security features.
What is the limit of Zoho accounts?
Zoho accounts support a maximum of 50 sessions at one time. If one exceeds these concurrent sessions, it is not accessible until you clear the previous sessions.
Gartner Ratings: 4/5
G2 Ratings: 4.3/5
Xero is a great accounting tool that supports in-depth reporting and customization tools. Its drag-and-drop feature makes it easy to create custom reports.
If you're a nonprofit that requires in-depth reporting that includes multiple project tracking, Xero is for you.
It also offers file storage and sharing options to keep other key members in the loop. Xero comes with unlimited uses and clients, helping you save on each user's cost.
Is free support included in Xero?
The customer help team offers free support 24/7. You can contact the Xero team using the button in the software or at the bottom of each support article.
Are there any discounts available for nonprofits?
If you are a registered charity, trust, or society, you can access a 25% discount on your Xero subscription.
G2 Ratings: 4.6/5
MoneyMinder is a good tool for volunteer-led nonprofit organizations. This accounting software is easy to use. If you have restricted funds and lack experienced staff, MoneyMinder is the most straightforward option.
What languages does MoneyMinder support?
Some languages that the software supports are English, Chinese, Czech, Dutch, Greek, German, French, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Vietnamese, etc.
Who mostly uses MoneyMinder software?
Multiple categories of businesses use MoneyMinder, such as small-sized, medium-sized, and large-sized businesses, nonprofits, and freelancers.
G2 Ratings: 4.4/5
Wave Accounting offers a free plan for nonprofits and small business owners. The platform offers various features, including unlimited expenses, invoices, and receipts.
Wave offers benefits like:
Using Wave accounting, you can track grants and donations, special events, and contributions. It also lets you integrate and work with many third-party apps.
How secure is Wave accounting software?
Wave is a secure nonprofit accounting software. It uses strict physical access protocols to store data on servers. All the information gets encrypted when using Wave software for accounting needs.
Can you create financial statements in Wave?
You can easily create financial statements and reports using Wave accounting software.
Gartner Ratings: 4.2/5
G2 Ratings: 4/5
NetSuite is an Oracle product known for offering enterprise-level solutions. It is one of the most comprehensive accounting tools in the market. It covers everything you need to simplify every financial aspect of running a nonprofit. But you'll need some time and effort to learn how to use the software.
NetSuite can help combine all your financial system needs into one platform. You can use it for real-time financial reporting, accounts payable and receivable, and fund accounting.
It also has advanced features to automate your admin tasks. As a result, it can save time so that you can focus on increasing your reach and engaging donors and other contributors.
Not available
What are the benefits of NetSuite Accounting?
NetSuite Accounting software for nonprofits offers multiple features and functionalities to manage finances. It helps increase accounting efficiency, gives real-time financial information, and offers compliance with accounting standards.
Can you use NetSuite for fund accounting?
NetSuite for nonprofits offers key features for fund accounting. It allows you to manage funds and segment data using different categories.
G2 Ratings: 4.5/5
FreshBooks is another feature-rich accounting software for nonprofits. It covers all your fund accounting and donation tracking needs. You can create and send recurring invoices and track expenses.
The platform's time-tracking tools can help you check the time an employee takes to complete a task. As a result, you can calculate the exact funds for the project.
It also lets you manage multiple projects and clients and view reports in one place. Primary and feature-rich plans with more advanced features at custom pricing are available.
Can you have two businesses on FreshBooks?
FreshBooks allows you to run more than one account. You can use this software to manage your finances independently from each other.
Does FreshBooks integrate with your bank?
Yes, FreshBooks integrates with the bank account, allowing you to easily transfer funds and track financial transactions with the bank.
G2 Ratings: 4.7/5
Aplos is another popular accounting tool designed from scratch targeting nonprofit organizations and churches. It means you can expect customized features for your church-based organization.
It easily generates financial statements for donors and other involved parties and offers a complete bookkeeping solution for nonprofit organizations.
Aplos allows you to receive online donations and gifts through an online church giving form. It also allows you to easily manage your staff and donors in one place.
Its advanced reporting and analytics help improve your returns and keep the involved parties informed. You can also manage events and email campaigns to raise awareness about your cause.
Is Aplos a cloud-based software?
Aplos is a cloud-based accounting software for nonprofits. It stores and helps manage your accounting information on secure services. You can access your accounting details from anywhere, working remotely with its cloud capabilities.
How do I create a budget in Aplos?
You can check the Aplos’s fund accounting feature and click on the Accounts option. Here, you will find the Budgeting option to create a budget in Aplos.
From the Budgeting page, you can click on the Plus ‘+’ icon to create a new budget.
G2 Ratings: 4.2/5
Quicken is a comprehensive money management software that offers a range of features for nonprofits. It allows you to track income and expenses, create budgets, and generate reports. With Quicken, you can easily categorize transactions, monitor cash flow, and gain insights into your organization's financial health.
The software also provides tools for tracking investments, managing rental properties, and planning for taxes. Quicken's user-friendly interface and robust reporting capabilities make it a popular choice among nonprofits seeking to streamline their financial management processes.
Quicken offers several pricing plans:
Does Quicken require a subscription?
Quicken is a subscription-only plan to avoid the hassles of the plan upgrade process. However, for first-time users, it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee plan.
Can I install Quicken on multiple computers?
Quicken applies no limits on how many computers install the software in one subscription plan. You only need to use the same Quicken ID on each computer.
Choosing the right accounting software is crucial for everyone looking to start a nonprofit organization. It can help in:
When selecting a solution, consider factors such as ease of use, affordability, and scalability. Look for features like fund accounting, donation tracking, and reporting capabilities.
Ultimately, the best accounting software will empower nonprofits to make informed financial decisions and build trust among donors and stakeholders.
Accounting software is not a mere tool to manage expenses and funds, it helps keep up with compliance rules. Nonprofit organizations also need regular audits that are only possible with accurate financial record keeping.
With such tools, it becomes easy to track each penny. You can effectively manage assets, donations, grants, and other income. It also helps remain transparent with the donors and earn their trust in your organization.
It lets you keep your financial details in one place and get 360-degree visibility. This, in turn, saves time and helps with informed decision-making. It also means you stay in line with the vision and mission. You get timely and clear financial reports and avoid human errors in tallying the numbers.
As a result, your nonprofit can achieve higher efficiency and productivity, keeping every finance-related detail sorted.
While each organization's features are highly subjective, well-rounded software must cover some basic accounting features. Consider the following features in nonprofit accounting software.
Finding a suitable nonprofit accounting software can be a great help. Here are some of the most important features to consider:
Considering the size of your organization also helps narrow down your options. You’ll need a more robust program if your organization manages hundreds of donors and payments.
On the other hand, smaller nonprofits can manage with free or low-cost options that offer basic accounting functions.
Remember to select a tool that is scalable in such cases. It will help effortlessly transition your accounting needs if your organization grows later.
A nonprofit financial statement provides an accounting overview of the organization's overall financial health. Some essential steps that nonprofits follow while preparing financial statements:
First, they collect all financial records in one place, right from invoices and bank statements to fundraising and other financial transactions.
The balance sheet is essential to give a snippet of a nonprofit’s financial well-being. It has details on assets, liabilities, and net assets (equity).
Also called the Statement of Activities, the income statement shows revenues, expenses, and changes in net assets over a specific accounting period.
The cash flow statement records all the financial movements of cash, including the details of cash in charity. They cover operating, investing, and financing activities for this statement.
The disclosure note is also an important document for financial statements. It helps clear the financial position of the charity to donors and the public. It covers policies, events, commitments, etc.
The documents often go through external audits to indicate the authenticity of their numbers. It also helps show transparency to their supporters.
While QuickBooks isn’t 100% free for nonprofits, it does offer a discount. If you access this software through TechSoup, a nonprofit tech marketplace, you can get it for only a $75 admin fee. If you go via the QuickBooks website, you’ll get the QuickBooks Plus plan for $90 monthly.
You can also try QuickBooks Online Advanced free for 30 days. It means from the time you enroll till 30 days of using the tool, it is available for free.
After completing this period, the software will ask you to give a valid credit card for authorization to continue using it.
Yes, using nonprofit accounting software is safe when you choose a reputable provider. Look for software with robust security features, such as encryption, secure data storage, and regular backups. Ensure the software complies with relevant regulations, such as FASB and GAAP. Additionally, check for user access controls and audit trails to maintain financial integrity. Reputable providers will prioritize the security and privacy of your organization's sensitive financial data.
There are three main accounting methods for nonprofits:
GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) encourages businesses to use accrual basis accounting. The reason behind this is its ability to provide an immediate and clearer snapshot of sales records.
However, there is no one-size-fits-all approach, so the best-suited accounting depends on the nonprofits.
Research at your end and see if your state has some regulatory requirements for accounting methods. Also, identify your current and future needs.
Weigh the expertise level and structure of your financial teams. All these steps will help you find the best accounting method for your nonprofit.
Learn about nonprofit accounting processes, regulations, compliance, and best practices. Grab all the details you need to know to run efficient accounting for your mission.