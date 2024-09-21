The Ultimate Guide to Nonprofit Accounting [2024]

Strong nonprofit accounting is a foundational element of how to run a nonprofit. Whether you're in charge of the numbers or not, keeping a pulse on your organization's finances is always a smart idea.
It’s common for leaders to feel intimidated by nonprofit accounting, which has many nuances and regulations. We aim to help you better understand how to introduce compliant and efficient practices that support your organization’s growth with this nonprofit accounting guide.
Your ultimate guide to nonprofit organization accounting will walk you through:
Nonprofit accounting is the practice of budgeting, allocating, recording, reporting, and making decisions about funds flowing in and out of your organization. While every nonprofit likely has some sort of financial tracking in place, fund accounting offers more structure for keeping things in check.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) regulates nonprofit accounting with specific rules and practices for tax-exempt organizations. Following these processes diligently and accurately keeps nonprofits compliant and free from costly fines and penalties.
Clean and organized account procedures ensure every donation is accounted for and goes to the best place to make a significant impact. They also provide accountability to the donors, board members, and community members who make your mission possible.
The rules and specificity around nonprofit organization accounting pay off during tax season when charitable organizations are eligible for generous tax benefits. Managing finances is a year-round effort that simplifies that busy filing season when the time comes to submit reports.
Feeling slightly overwhelmed is normal, but we've got your back. Below, you'll learn more about what's required to stay compliant and the support and outsourcing options that may help.
The first step to understanding nonprofit accounting is to know where you have options and where specific standards are already in place for all nonprofit organizations. We’ll discuss the requirements for fund accounting later, but let’s discuss the flexibility to make the process your own.
Nonprofit organizations can choose between several accounting methods. The most common are cash and accrual methods, which have benefits depending on their size and scale.
The cash method or fund accounting:
Cash method example: You may rent tables and chairs in April for your annual fundraising raffle in September. If the payment is due in September upon delivery, you record that expense in September rather than April.
The accrual method (fund accounting) for nonprofit accounting:
Accrual method example: If you rent the same tables and chairs for your annual fundraising raffle in September, you would record the expense in April. Similarly, if you receive a donation commitment from a major donor in February and see the payment come through in March, you'd still record that income in February.
Accounting and bookkeeping are often used in the same conversation because they are both critical to managing finances. When mapping out your process, it’s helpful to understand how accounting and bookkeeping work together and how they differ.
Bookkeepers organize financial records, while accountants interpret and further analyze that information. Your nonprofit needs both to succeed, so let’s compare them.
Within your nonprofit, you might have an internal role as your bookkeeper and choose to hire a separate accountant. You can also outsource the accounting function to a firm to collaborate with your bookkeeper.
We’ll cover options for hiring an accountant later in this article.
Nonprofit organizations have tax-exempt status with the IRS and operate in the best interest of their communities. That comes into play when we examine how nonprofit accounting differs from the best practices a for-profit organization might follow.
While basic accounting principles remain consistent, you can better understand nonprofit accounting by analyzing a few key differences from other businesses.
Nonprofit organizations use a fund accounting system centered on their accountability to donors and stakeholders. For-profit organizations are focused on profitability as the primary measure of success for their board members, customers, and investors.
The fund accounting system considers that not all donations are straightforward. Many restricted funds come with terms set by the donor, usually indicating which project that donation can be used for.
Nonprofits are legally required to accept restricted donations, whereas for-profit organizations have more flexibility in using the traditional accounting system.
Nonprofit organizations and for-profits commonly operate under the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB). These standards are defined under GAAP accounting for nonprofits and have slightly different rules for charitable organizations.
Charitable organizations must record and report financials in a specific way to stay accountable and transparent with stakeholders and donors. Nonprofit organizations are required to provide financial disclosures to help the public see a clear view of operations and growth.
A nonprofit's financial statements focus on expenses and nonprofit donations to nonprofit organizations. The goal is to showcase that funds from restricted and nonrestricted gifts go to the right programs and projects.
Nonprofits are tax-exempt and have different state and federal 501c3 requirements for filing their financial documents than for-profit organizations. Unlike a for-profit organization that needs to maintain a balance sheet, income statement, and other essential documentation, nonprofit accounting has a different set of guiding financial statements that we will cover below.
Nonprofit accounting under GAAP requires organizations to maintain four critical financial statements. These financial reports should be your top priority to maintain a smooth accounting operation and get everyone on the same page.
Maintaining the following four financial statements will help you stay compliant with any audits, prepare for tax season, and understand organizational health at all times.
The Statement of Financial Position acts as a balance sheet in nonprofit accounting. In it, you list all assets (donations) and liabilities (expenses) and arrive at your net assets.
Your statement of financial position cheat sheet:
A nonprofit's Statement of Activities is like a for-profit income statement in nonprofit accounting. You'll list revenue and expenses accrued over the year and create alignment with any restricted funds.
The outcome is a clear view of how donations are being used to share with an accountant, board members, or other stakeholders. Reviewing the Statement of Activities monthly, quarterly, and annually is standard practice.
Your statement of activities cheat sheet:
The Statement of Functional Expenses examines any funds spent and how. To align with Form 990, you'll categorize expenses as program, administrative, and fundraising during your nonprofit accounting process (more on that in the next section).
Your statement of functional expenses cheat sheet:
The Statement of Cash Flows focuses on how money comes in and out in nonprofit accounting. Like the Statement of Functional Expenses, you’ll divide cash flow into three main categories: operating, financing, and investing.
This document showcases how fundraising and grants support you and how you use those funds.
Your statement of cash flows cheat sheet:
The IRS requires Form 990 every year for nonprofit accounting. Many charity rating organizations will also look at this form to evaluate your organization's financials.
Form 990 captures information from the four financial statements above, so maintaining accuracy will help you make tax season much smoother. Penalties are in place for organizations with discrepancies in their paperwork or need to file on time, so staying on top of your tax requirements is essential.
The exact Form 990 version you’ll need to submit depends on the amount of gross receipts you receive in a year:
Form 1099 isn't required for all nonprofit organizations, but it will be relevant for any organization hiring temporary contractors, freelance support, or awarding prizes at events like a raffle.
Federal nonprofit organization accounting requirements are a great place to start, but your state may have more to consider. Checking in with the state's informational registration and filing rules is always a good idea.
A few areas to be aware of include:
Hopefully, you’re feeling well-equipped with the logistics of not for profit accounting to explore your financial health. Now, we’ll pivot into ways to get the most value from best practices for implementing compliant and proactive approaches within your team.
Maintaining a clear view of your financial health is excellent, but it's even more valuable when you can use that insight to inform your fundraising strategy. A clear goal can show you how much you need to raise to offset expenses.
When you review your expenses by month, program, and fundraising campaign, you can readjust your fundraising goals accordingly. It's equally important to be realistic about what you can raise in a year and how to do it without hiking up costs.
Setting realistic goals may also mean thinking through:
It's a good idea to start with a budget that you document and make accessible for regular review within your nonprofit. Your budget will list any expenses and revenue you plan to encounter in a year, even if you’re using estimates.
While no one knows exactly what will happen, your budget is your foundation for making critical financial decisions. Create a regular cadence for budget review with key players on your team to ensure it evolves with your organization and priorities.
Quick tips to create your nonprofit budget:
We've mentioned accounting practices to keep a current pulse on your organization, but it's always good to think long-term, too. Your budget and financial statements will help you plan to scale your mission.
Documenting your long-term strategy will help you see how each year's finances move you closer or farther from your big goals.
It might be helpful to think about:
You can always shift your long-term plan, but having that grounding document to keep you on track can bolster your yearly decision-making.
Your board is responsible for financial oversight, so naturally, they’ll play a role in your nonprofit accounting. Hiring members who can advance your mission and set a strong strategic direction for the organization is important.
It's also important to create a degree of separation between your day-to-day operations and your board members. A board member who's personally invested in fundraising activities and supporters may create a conflict of interest.
The board should make financial decisions based on the organization's best interest as a whole and not their personal ties. The more space you can create, the more sound financial advice your board can produce to support long and short-term goal setting.
When it comes to the day-to-day operations, a checks-and-balances system will help you remain 100% accurate.
It's important to create processes for your team to follow and take the time to implement them across the organization. Doing so can prevent misalignment, errors, and missing information that could result in fraud or penalties.
A few ways to create internal controls include:
Financial audits can have a bad reputation as something an organization only has to face when something goes wrong. Let's flip that narrative and prioritize regular audits that confirm accuracy.
Every time you run an audit proactively, you can test your internal systems, software, and team readiness to identify holes in the process. That way, you're prepared when required audits happen.
Publishing audit findings is also a great way to build trust and transparency with donors and stakeholders.
Nonprofit accounting software makes everything we've covered so far much easier. Gone are the days of spreadsheets and manual entries.
Specialty tools and tech advancements help you manage your finances. To comply with tax-exempt accounting protocols, it's important to look for software specifically built for nonprofits.
Here are a few key features to look for:
As you consider the size of your organization and your team's skills, time, and resources, you may decide to outsource the accounting function. Your nonprofit has several options.
Accounting involves close attention to detail and a deep understanding of the organization. Depending on your plans to scale in the coming years, you can decide whether to handle things in-house or work with an accounting firm.
From setting your financial goals to ensuring adequate revenue, it all starts with your donors. Just like for profit accounting relies on customer data, donor management is a crucial element of your accounting strategy for this reason.
The more you know about your donors, the better your relationship-building initiatives can be. As you learn from how supporters gave in the past, to which campaigns and amounts, your financial forecasting becomes far more accurate.
It's also important to accurately report donation amounts and view donation activity at a glance for the most precise income statement, statement of financial position, and other financial reporting requirements.
Donor management offers you a view into the various donor segments that exist within your community. Here are a few donor groups you can identify to build a fundraising strategy around:
Major donors, corporate sponsors, and recurring donors can all be excellent sources of reliable funding. These gifts create a more significant impact that you can account for in your financial plans, but only if donor retention is top of mind.
A donor retention plan helps nonprofits:
Donor retention is all about showing donors gratitude, reaching out regularly with updates, and helping them see the impact they're making.
Donor management software can complement your financial strategy by helping you retain donors. Knowing who to contact and when is about having the correct details about your supporters.
Zeffy’s absolutely free donor management solution securely stores and organizes your donor and member data so you can easily engage with the right supporter at the right time.
With Zeffy you can:
Everything you need to know about creating a nonprofit annual report. Learn what to include, best practices, and annual report examples.
Learn how to get donations for a fundraiser and raise more money for your nonprofit. Explore our 10 best tips to reach your donation goals.
Explore 37 best free software and tools for your nonprofit. From fundraising campaign management to productivity, explore our top free picks.