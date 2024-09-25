How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
9 Best Online Store Builders in 2024
Nonprofit software

9 Best Online Store Builders in 2024

September 25, 2024

Did you know that 45% of donors will purchase from an online store that benefits a nonprofit? Building an online store for your nonprofit can be a powerful way to engage supporters and achieve fundraising goals. You must use the best online store builder to get the most impact out of an online store. 

In this article, we will look at the top nine online store builders of 2024, tailored to meet the unique needs of nonprofit organizations. From intuitive platforms to necessary website features and cost-effective solutions, here are the best options to boost your online presence and leave a lasting impact.

Key Takeaways

Tip For Finding The Best eCommerce Website Builders

It can be hard to know which eCommerce website builder to choose. However, certain key factors make a website builder worth using to create your online store. The choice of website builder you will use depends on your preferences and business needs. We have included some useful tips below to make it easy for you. 

Supported Features 

Ensure they support your preferred payment options, which include those used by you and your customers.

Ensure that you can grow your business with them. As your business’s traffic needs increase, be sure the website can cope.

Check the number of products they support. For some online shops, one to five items may be enough, while the extra cost to list more items is too high for others.

Ensure your platform has marketing tools that allow you to promote your shop. These tools include cross-selling capabilities that make sharing items on social media easy. 

Check for supported media formats, such as video and photos, to ensure that you can showcase your items in the best possible light.

Budget

Pick website builders with transparent pricing tiers and plans. They must provide every detail about all the features offered in a plan. ‍

Prioritize the long-term value of a plan. Choose website builders that continuously update their plans and add new features. Thus, you will always have the latest resources for your online store. ‍

Analyze every additional cost before choosing a plan. Look for hidden expenses like custom domain registration and transaction fees.

Ease of Use

Choose website builders offering a user-friendly interface with a drag-and-drop website editor. ‍

Seek platforms providing instinctual accessibility features. Everyone, including people with disabilities, must be able to interact with the website. ‍

Opt for website builders providing educational resources to help you learn, troubleshoot, and manage your eCommerce platform effectively. It may include: - How-to guides - Knowledge bases - Video tutorials - Webinars

Customization Options

LLook for website builders offering dedicated nonprofit templates. It will reduce the extra effort needed to edit templates specified for profiting eCommerce businesses. ‍

The e-commerce website builder must offer an extensive range of design elements, templates, and customization features. ‍

A mobile-friendly eCommerce website refines the user experience. Donors can buy products and donate from various devices, including smartphones and tablets.

Integration with Fundraising Tools

Nonprofit e-commerce websites must offer donors secure and convenient payment options. Choose e-commerce builders that support various payment methods and easily integrate with multiple payment gateways. ‍

Consider website builders that seamlessly integrate with third-party fundraising and CRM (customer relationship management) tools.

This allows nonprofits to use additional fundraising functions. Even better, choose a platform with built-in advanced features for raising funds.

SEO Features

Your nonprofit eCommerce website must rank on search engines for higher online visibility. The best store builder will help improve search engine rankings with built-in SEO (search engine optimization) tools for

Pick top website builders focused on performance optimization. This will include Fast loading time, Image optimization, and Mobile-friendly designs.  ‍

Analytical tools

Consider an eCommerce builder that offers advanced eCommerce features to gain insights into website performance. These insights can help make strategic decisions to drive more conversions and profits.

This may mean integration capabilities with tools like Google Analytics or a direct analytics dashboard.

9 Best Website Builders for Online Stores For Nonprofits At A Glance

1. Zeffy: Best Free Online Store Builder for Nonprofits

Zeffy Free Online Store

Zeffy provides a comprehensive solution for nonprofits to create an online store and raise funds without incurring costs. The all-in-one platform seamlessly integrates with your existing website, eliminating the need for a separate e-commerce website.

With Zeffy, you can create a store for your nonprofit in seconds, embed it directly into your website, or host it on Zeffy's platform. 

To maintain a consistent brand identity, customize the store with your organization's logo, colors, and banners. Add product images, descriptions, and pricing, and customize the size, color, and stock availability options. 

Zeffy is the best website builder for online stores for anyone with no design, coding, or technical skills. It empowers nonprofits of all sizes to establish an online presence and streamline their fundraising efforts.

Zeffy's comprehensive platform extends beyond e-commerce, offering integrated solutions for donations, ticketing, donor management, memberships, peer-to-peer fundraising, and raffles, all accessible from a single dashboard, free of charge.

Top Features

Pros and Cons

Pros

Cons

Pricing 

100% free with no hidden transaction or platform fee.

What Do Users Say?

Zeffy is so easy to use and has fantastic customer support for things I wasn't sure of! There are so many features and different ways to use it! It was so easy to implement into our school fundraisers! I can't believe I wasn't aware of Zeffy before! I will continue to use it and recommend it to everyone I know!- Zonia D.

Launch your nonprofit online store for free with Zeffy

2. Shopify: Best Overall Online Store Builder

Shopify

Shopify is a powerful eCommerce website builder with over 2.1 million daily active users. Although it is not specifically designed for nonprofits, Shopify's features make fundraising easy.

The platform's intuitive drag-and-drop editor and pre-made templates let you design your nonprofit's online store in minutes. 

While Shopify website builder is expensive, it offers special plans with lower processing fees for nonprofits. You can also integrate a nonprofit Shopify product with your existing website at $9 monthly.

Top Features

Pros and Cons

Pros

Cons

Pricing 

What Do the Users Say?

We are a charitable organization that started using Shopify over a year ago. We love its flexibility in creating products that represent the specific items we need to raise money for. The cart experience is user-friendly, and with the rise of online shopping, most online donors are comfortable using it. 

The platform is flexible, and we have been able to customize it to more specific business needs. The app market is great for finding solutions or altering sites if you aren't tech-savvy. - Dan L

3. Square Online: Excellent Online Store Builder Free

Square Online

A product of Square Inc., Square Online is a free eCommerce online store website builder for growing nonprofits. 

Known for its point-of-sale (POS) system and card readers, Square Online integrates your online and offline sales into a unified dashboard. It makes it easier to track sales/funds raised.

Square Online's free eCommerce site builder allows users to:

These features offer a refined shopping experience to buyers, increasing donations flow.

Note that Square Online is not completely free. Payments through the Square payment processor entail a transaction fee, and the platform does not offer nonprofit discounts on its plans.

Top Features

Pros and Cons

Pros

Cons

Pricing 

Sell in-person items with Zeffy's 100% free POS for nonprofits (no card reader needed)

What Do the Users Say?

The store is very professional-looking and appears as if you hired a web designer, but it is better because it has the functionality that would take big bucks to hire a web designer to create! It is intuitive to set up and easy for even the less tech-savvy among us. - Anonymous, Verified User

4. Shift4Shop: Best for B2B Online Stores

Shift4Shop

Shift4Shop is an eCommerce store builder created by Shift4, a payment processing company. The tool is free for users who choose Shift4 to process payments. 

Shift4Shop offers customized and wholesale pricing features, making it an ideal tool for creating an eCommerce site for B2B sales. 

It also offers extensive options to support B2C sales and helps nonprofits raise funds from direct sales. These features include:

Top Features

Pros and Cons 

Pros

Cons

Pricing 

An unlimited, enterprise-level plan with Shift4 requires a minimum monthly processing of $500. Alternatively, new customers can start with PayPal at $29/month.

What Do the Users Say?

I like that 3D Cart is the most complete cart setup - right out of the box. It has the most popular feature sets I need, but everyone else wants to charge extra. During my trial period, the tech support and sales staff were AMAZING! They helped me build my cart - without pressuring me to buy. 
They helped me find the solutions I needed to complete the cart I needed for my company. The best part is that it was all part of the regular product line, so I knew what I would be paying per month—every month—no surprises. Tech support and sales have continued to be amazing, even after I purchased it. Chris B.

5. Squarespace: Simplest Online Store Builder

Squarespace

Squarespace's section-based editor and professional-looking templates make it one of the best eCommerce website builders.

The platform offers advanced eCommerce functionality,  integrating third-party  tools for:

Squarespace provides a guided process for setting up your online store. With limited coding knowledge, you can easily build a store for your nonprofit.

The pricing might be on the premium end for many users, with an additional 3% transaction fee to reduce your donation amounts.

Top Features

Pros and Cons

Pros

Cons

Pricing

Plans include:

What Do the Users Say?

Squarespace was designed to be intuitive; I developed a website for my organization in a matter of a few hours, and it works fairly well. The ability to directly link to a Google Sites account and Google Sheets worked well for my organization and was instant. - Anonymous User

6. BigCommerce: Best for Omnichannel Sellers

BigCommerce

BigCommerce is an all-in-one eCommerce platform, most famous for its omnichannel sales support. 

The platform is designed to handle high traffic and sales volume and is ideal for rapidly growing eCommerce businesses. Large-scale nonprofits can use this feature-rich platform to expand their online storefront and raise more money.

Top Features

Pros and Cons

Pros

Cons

Pricing 

The standard plan is priced at $29/month, billed annually.

What Do the Users Say?

BigCommerce has many great features out of the box. There are many options for integrating third-party software, which is very helpful as more solutions are becoming more important and necessary for online retailers to connect and maintain. 
Using BigCommerce is relatively straightforward on the back end, and we have not had many issues finding our way around the admin dashboard. 
Customer Support has been great - I meet monthly with our BC account rep, and he always has great feedback and advice on how we're doing, so I have found that their support has truly been of great value to us.- Rachel G.

7. WooCommerce: Best for WordPress Users

WooCommerce

WooCommerce is a WordPress plugin and a popular open-source eCommerce site builder. 

WordPress integration on WooCommerce seamlessly merges your existing website with eCommerce capabilities. This is convenient if you rely on WordPress for your nonprofit's website. 

Top Features

Pros and Cons

Pros

Cons

Pricing 

Free with WordPress Services but paid plugins.

What Do the Users Say?

I use WooCommerce to integrate with WordPress. The software is generally user-friendly, and a shop can be operated and run as a non-developer. 
Its wide range of customizable features and extensions makes it ideal for my e-commerce needs. The large community allows you to quickly find help or resources like training videos or forums. Eva E.

Install Zeffy's WordPress plugin in seconds to seamlessly integrate it with your website!

8. Wix: Most Customizable eCommerce Store Builder

Wix

Use Wix's user-friendly interface and drag-and-drop editor to create your nonprofit online shop quickly.

Wix offers a wide range of templates and supports different business models, including:

It also lets you choose from multiple gateways for payment and donation processing.

Top Features

Pros and Cons 

Pros

Cons

Pricing 

What Do the Users Say?

I've designed about two dozen websites for clients using Wix. It's very easy to use, the templates are excellent, and the new features are cutting-edge. Customer service is a bit more difficult to reach, but they are top-notch once you've got them. 
The shop app is more than adequate, and follow-up features and automation are more than adequate. I'm very satisfied. I use it every day. Integrations with other software programs are adequate so far. Cathy G.

9. Ecwid by Lightspeed: Compatible with Web, iOS, Android

Ecwid by Lightspeed

If you are looking to promote your online store and sell across multiple social channels, try Ecwid.

The platform lets you integrate your store with other marketplaces while supporting in-person sales.

Top Features

Pros and Cons

Pros

Cons

Pricing 

What Do the Users Say?

The products I sell require a lot of custom fields, and Ecwid is so simple to set up with multiple custom fields and can add cost per customization. I looked around at multiple store software; they either didn't have the options I wanted or were confusing to use and set up. 
If you're just starting, you can use Ecwid for up to 10 products free. With enough options to manage your store, you can start making money today! 
It also connects to other store streams, such as Amazon, Facebook, and more, to make it easy to sell your products and promote your brand on multiple platforms with just a few clicks. Jim K.

Final Thoughts on Online Store Builders

Launching a nonprofit online store can be an engaging way to raise funds, but choosing the right ecommerce platform is crucial.

For nonprofits seeking a free, all-in-one solution, Zeffy stands out as an ideal choice. Designed specifically for nonprofit organizations, Zeffy offers a comprehensive platform beyond ecommerce. 

Just take a look at Lumberton Band Boosters, a High School band, Guard, and Middle School band store all-in-one. They raised a total of $92,000 and saved $4,600 on fees by using Zeffy - now that’s a smart decision.

With Zeffy, you can seamlessly create and manage your online store, accept donations, and handle various fundraising initiatives from a single dashboard without incurring any transaction fees.

Embrace the convenience of managing all aspects of your fundraising efforts, from merchandise sales to donation collection, within a single platform tailored for your nonprofit!

FAQs on Online Store Builder

While Shopify is a popular choice for building online stores, its premium plans and transaction fees can be a significant drawback for nonprofits. That's where Zeffy comes in - a game-changing platform explicitly designed for nonprofit organizations.
With Zeffy, you can create a stunning online store free of charge, ensuring that every dollar raised goes directly toward your cause.
By choosing Zeffy, you can access an all-in-one solution that streamlines your fundraising efforts and empowers you to significantly impact your community.

Depending on your store requirements, E-commerce site builders charge an average of $39-$399. Third-party payment gateways charge additional transaction fees.
With Zeffy, you can build a 100% free online store for your nonprofit. We cover all the fees (even transaction fees).

Zeffy offers a free online store builder designed specifically for nonprofits. With Zeffy, you can easily create and customize your online shop without any coding skills.
The platform provides all the essential features to start selling products and accepting donations online without charging transaction fees. You can keep 100% of the funds raised through your online store.

While Wix is perfect for small businesses and nonprofits, Shopify works well for larger enterprises and charitable foundations. Pricing also differs for both, as Wix is cheaper and offers a free plan to start an online shop.
Yet, Shopify is more popular for its unbeatable eCommerce features, which help you scale your online business.

Online store builders offer a user-friendly interface and tools that let users create and customize an ecommerce site with any coding skills. Users get to pick templates for payment gateways and manage inventory.

Yes. An online store builder is a cost-effective and efficient solution for launching and managing your ecommerce site. You will get numerous features tailored to your needs.

Creating an online store from the ground up takes time, resources, and expertise. In contrast, you can streamline the entire process using an online store builder. As such, it is a more practical choice for most businesses.

While web design software is used for general-purpose websites, an online store builder is tailored for ecommerce. An online store builder has product listings, shopping carts, and payment processing integrated into it.

You can migrate your existing content to a website builder like Zeffy to access the latest tools and features. While it will take some time, you can do it manually.

No, templates come with the same features and editing capabilities. The main reason to use templates is that they simplify the website design process. You no longer have to hire a web designer to build a site when you use a website builder to create online stores for nonprofits.

Yes. Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits seeking to raise funds. With Zeffy, non-profits keep 100% of the funds from donors.

If you decide to build a website from scratch instead of using a website builder, it will take you at least six weeks and up to 10 weeks for a simple website. With a website builder, you can have a website up and running in as little as 24 hours or less.

Written by
Camille Duboz

