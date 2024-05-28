How is Zeffy free?
Templates

Free Printable Silent Auction Bid Sheet Template (2024)

May 28, 2024

Looking to host a nonprofit silent auction but aren’t sure how to create a silent auction bid sheet?

In this blog, we’ll cover everything you need to know about creating your silent auction bid sheet with tips, best practices, and a free bid sheet template to get started.

Silent auction bid sheet template

What’s a silent auction bid sheet?

A silent auction bid sheet is a document used during a silent auction — a popular fundraising event often used by nonprofits to raise funds — to record bids made by participants. 

Why are silent auction bid sheets important?

Lots of nonprofit organizations often wonder if silent auction bid sheets are necessary for the success of their event. In short, they are, for a few reasons: 

What goes in a silent auction bid sheet?

Here are are few crucial things ot include on a silent auction bid sheet:

Item information:

Auction and bid details:

How to use a silent auction bid sheet

Using a silent auction bid sheet effectively is crucial for both organizers and bidders to ensure a smooth and successful auction event. Here’s how to use them from the perspectives of both the nonprofit organizer and the participant: 

For the organizer

For the bidder

How to take your silent auction bid sheets digital

One of the best ways to make your silent auction more efficient is to make your bid sheets digital.

Digital silent auction bid sheets:

How to organize a silent auction

Organizing a silent auction involves several key steps like selecting auction items, setting starting bids and bid increments, creating bid sheets, and ensuring a smooth process for bidders. 

With Zeffy's free auction software, you can easily create digital bid sheets, allowing participants to place bids right from their phones. With real-time bid tracking, instant notifications, and automated winner notifications, Zeffy helps you streamline the entire auction process and enhance the experience for everyone.

Silent auction bid sheet FAQs 

Here’s what to include in a silent auction bid sheet:

    • 1. Header: Include the event name and date at the top.
    • 2. Item information: List the item name, description, and any restrictions or expiration dates.
    • 3. Donor information: Mention the donor's name if applicable.
    • 4. Starting bid: Set and display the starting bid amount.
    • 5. Bid increments: Indicate the minimum amount each subsequent bid must increase by.
    • 5. Bid table: Create a table with columns for bidder name, contact information, and bid amount.
    • 5. Instructions: Add a brief section on how to place bids and any relevant rules.

    • A good starting bid is typically 30-50% of the item's estimated market value. This range ensures that the bid is low enough to attract initial interest but high enough to reach the item's value through subsequent bids.

    Though every silent auction is different, most follow these common rules:

    • 1. Bidding process: Bidders write their name and bid amount on the bid sheet next to the item.
    • 2. Bid increments: Bids must increase by at least the minimum increment specified.
    • 3. Closing time: All bidding ends at a predetermined time; no late bids are accepted.
    • 4. Winning bidder: The highest bid at closing time wins the item.
    • 5. Payment and collection: Winners must pay for their items before taking them home.

    When it comes to silent auctions and raising money for your cause, it's essential to pick the right platform. With Zeffy, the platform designed to help charities do more for less, nonprofits can launch a silent auction, accept payments, enable mobile bidding, and so much more — for free. 

    Rachel Ayotte

