The Ultimate Guide to QR Codes for Donations

QR codes offer nonprofits an efficient way to collect donations. Supporters can contribute by simply scanning with their phones, making giving quick and convenient.

This cost-effective method can be used at events and on websites, potentially increasing donations. Incorporating QR codes into your fundraising strategy can modernize and streamline your efforts.

This guide will explore QR codes in detail, covering their types and benefits. We'll also provide step-by-step instructions for creating donation-specific QR codes and share best practices for their use.

Table of Contents

What is a QR code?

Quick Response (QR) is a two-dimensional code you can scan using a smartphone camera. In the blink of an eye, it takes the user to the desired online page.

Here's how it works:

Open the smartphone camera and choose the scanner option

Point the camera at the QR code and hold it steadily until the link appears

Tap the link and go straight to the website or page

These codes have black squares arranged in a pattern on a white background. The unique square pattern contains data, like a URL. Phone cameras and similar devices can read this data and take you to the linked website, social media page, PDF, or landing page.

While most smartphones today have in-built QR code scanners, others can use free QR code scanner apps, including :

QR & Barcode Scanner

QR code reader app

Kaspersky QR Scanner

Free QR Scanner

Nonprofits can use QR codes to link any page they want supporters to access, such as their website, event registration page, or donation form.

Types of QR codes for nonprofits

1. Static QR codes

A static QR code contains fixed information that doesn't change once created. It's like a permanent digital barcode that stores data such as a website URL, contact information, or plain text. When scanned, it always leads to the same destination or displays the same content.

Static codes are simple to create and don't require ongoing management, making them ideal for print materials or long-term use.

They can't be edited after generation - if you need to update the information, you'll have to create a new code. They're best for stable, unchanging content or links.

2. Dynamic QR codes

A dynamic QR code is an advanced version of the static one. Nonprofits can use these QR codes for time-sensitive information that needs to change.

Dynamic codes are also trackable, allowing you to see how many times they are scanned. The data can help your nonprofit determine if its campaigns are gaining attraction and popularity. You can make adjustments to the campaign marketing strategy by analyzing the information.

For instance, nonprofit organizations can use a dynamic code to promote a time-bound donation match campaign. This code allows nonprofits to update the latest donation match status to incentivize donors.

How can a QR code benefit your nonprofit?

There are plenty of QR code donations benefits.

QR codes make it easy for people to donate to your cause with their devices. It provides a seamless, safe, and convenient way for supporters to learn about your nonprofit and show generosity.

The immediate access QR codes offer can create a sense of urgency, encouraging people to donate on the spot rather than postponing their decision.

Here's how these codes can benefit your nonprofit organization.

Cost-efficient

Most QR code generators are less expensive to use and easy to integrate. You can generate and share QR codes to accept payments, promote fundraisers, offer invite links, and more with a few clicks.

You don't need technical knowledge or expertise to use these codes, saving resources on hiring external help.

Accessible and flexible

These patterned custom QR codes are a great way to promote mobile donations and flexible giving options. Anyone with a smartphone can access a payment link for online donations by scanning the code without any delay or lengthy process.

QR codes can link to diverse content types, including websites, videos, contact information, or social media profiles. This flexibility makes them ideal for diverse use cases, from boosting marketing efforts and educating supporters to managing fundraising events.

Supporter and donor engagement

Placing QR codes on posters, flyers, and event tickets can drive traffic to a nonprofit's website or social media. Nonprofits can lead supporters toward interactive content, like videos, stories, or surveys. It expands your organization's reach and supporter base.

Nonprofits can further link QR codes to feedback forms or surveys to gather valuable insights from donors and volunteers. All these aspects help increase engagement in different ways.

Create a free QR code for donation in 7 steps with Zeffy

You can use several free online QR code generators to create unique codes. Go to the app and provide the link to a donation page, website, or any other online form, and the QR code generator will set up the code.

Zeffy takes the fundraising and QR code experience to the next level. Being a 100% free fundraising platform with a QR code generator feature, you can simplify the donation process and empower your team for success.

When you create a fundraising campaign with Zeffy, it automatically generates a QR code - at no cost at all.

Here are some simple steps to set up a QR code for donations with Zeffy.

1. Access your Zeffy dashboard by logging into your account

2. Go to the "Forms" section on the dashboard

3. Hover over the form you want to share and click "Edit"

4. At the top of the form page, click the "Share my Form" button

5. A pop-up window with sharing options will appear

6. Click on the "QR code" option in the pop-up window

7. Click "Copy Image" to copy the QR code to your clipboard for pasting into communication materials or click "Download Image" to save the QR code as a PNG file on your device

QR codes for nonprofits: Do's and don'ts

Do: Keep a quiet zone

The blank space surrounding the pixels is the quiet zone. The QR code will become unscannable without this blank space. Keep the area around the code and the blank space clean and avoid blurring the edges.

Do: Include brand colors, logos, or images

Adding your nonprofit's brand logo, image, and name on the form with the QR Code helps attract more donors. Use your branding elements and colors to trigger brand recall.

Donors will scan to donate only when they recognize and trust your nonprofit.

Do: Check the links

Check if the link is correct and whether it is working. Use dynamic codes for time-intensive links. Regularly examine your links to keep your content up to date.

This simple but important check adds credibility, making your nonprofit look professional. It gives donors and supporters access to your nonprofit organization at all times.

Do: Test, test, test!

Before printing your QR Code, conduct rounds of tests. Scan the QR code and see if it is legible on different devices. Low-pixel quality printing can mess up your QR code, making it unscannable. Test the code before the qr code printed before putting it on all materials.

Don't: Use QR codes just for donation pages

There are several ways to use QR codes that aren't limited to only the donation page. From including unique qr code in direct mail for easy giving on a mobile device to printing them on marketing materials at an event, a qr code takes the friction out of donating.

QR codes are useful for engaging and connecting with donors by sharing interactive content or promotional material. This will further your mission and encourage them to contribute to your organization.

Don't: Forget a call-to-action (CTA)

A QR code alone may not work without a clear and compelling CTA. The convenient code ensures that when donors take action, it is easier, faster, and more flexible. It may not bring the same results if you overlook a CTA that triggers the action.

A clear CTA encourages the supporter to take the desired action. For example, “Donate Now” or “Support Our Cause” to drive more scans and donations.

Case Study: YWCA Lethbridge switched to Zeffy and raised $23,792 in their fundraisers

YWCA Lethbridge switched to Zeffy for events and donations, raising $23,792 and saving $1,189 on fees. Their team used Zeffy's 100% free fundraising platform to sell tickets to their event. Zeffy's QR code features especially helped, giving easy access to donation forms via tables, emails, posters, and billboards.

YWCA also leveraged the platform to create discount codes for tickets, send follow-up emails to encourage donations, and utilize event management tools for successful fundraisers.

The simple-to-use platform further supported their fundraising efforts and helped manage events smoothly and efficiently. The best part is that using Zeffy's solution didn't cost a cent!

Concluding thoughts on QR code for donations

QR codes are more than just a tech trend—they're a powerful tool that can transform how supporters interact with your nonprofit. By providing instant, contactless access to your donation pages, direct mail appeals, event registrations, or informational content, QR codes can significantly boost engagement and contributions.

As you implement QR codes in your strategy, Zeffy's 100% free fundraising software not only generates QR codes but also provides a suite of tools to manage donations, events, and supporter engagement.

By embracing this technology, you're not just modernizing your approach; you're creating more accessible pathways for supporters to contribute to your cause.

FAQs on donation QR codes

Can you generate free QR codes for nonprofits? Yes, nonprofits can easily generate QR codes for free. Zeffy allows organizations to create QR codes for donation forms and other fundraising materials at no cost.

What is a QR code generator? A QR code generator is a tool or app to create scannable codes to direct users to an online link. Nonprofits can use QR generators to link what they want to share, from a website link to a social media profile or a PDF. Nonprofits can use a paid or a free QR code generator to share links on different materials.

‍