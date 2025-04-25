Nonprofit Salaries: How Much Are Nonprofit Employees Paid?

Most assume that “nonprofit” means these organizations or their employees cannot make money. But that’s not true!
Nonprofit organizations offer salaries to their employees, from the higher-ups like directors and managers to lower-level employees like assistants, coordinators, and more. Specific regulations influence compensation, whether you’re looking to start a nonprofit or refine your salary structure.
In this article, we will explain salary structures, regulations, and compensation ranges for nonprofit employees, including specific roles and factors influencing their pay.
The IRS determines a nonprofit's reasonable compensation as the "value that would ordinarily be paid for services by like enterprises under similar circumstances."
Nonprofits must follow all federal and state wage laws that require employers to pay a minimum wage. The current federal minimum wage rate is $7.25 an hour, but most states have their minimum wage rates. You must pay whichever is higher.
Beyond the minimum wage rate, each state's hourly rates and fixed salaries differ widely.
Nonprofits offer employees perks and benefits in addition to reasonable pay. These include competitive healthcare and retirement plans, flexible work schedules, tuition reimbursement, and/or student loan forgiveness.
The salaries of employees in the nonprofit sector are based on several factors, meaning that an executive director position might look different from one organization to another. These go beyond IRS compensation rules and state and federal wage laws.
Understanding these factors is crucial for nonprofit leaders to ensure fair and competitive compensation.
By doing so, tax-exempt organizations can easily hire and retain staff for the long haul, minimizing recruitment and employee training expenses.
Geographic location is an essential factor influencing nonprofit employee salaries.
For example:
Larger organizations are financially more stable and have a significant pool of funds, which allows them to offer attractive pay and more in-depth nonprofit executive compensation for a CEO or executive director.
Smaller organizations have more limited resources and funding and generally offer a lower average nonprofit salary. This is likely still reasonable compensation, and may come with other benefits, such as flexible working hours and opportunities for professional growth.
Each organization has its own financial resources, funding structures, and organizational needs influencing its compensation levels.
For instance, hospitals have diverse funding sources, such as government funding, individual donations, grants, and more. With significant income, nonprofits in the healthcare field can pay employees higher compensation.
On the other hand, a local animal shelter may have a smaller budget and limited funding resources, which can affect the overall compensation.
Nonprofit organizations typically structure their compensation based on the scope and impact of each role.
For instance, an executive director who oversees staff and events will receive higher compensation than a volunteer head or marketing professional.
Some nonprofit positions demand more experience and higher education for qualified employees. They pay better than entry-level positions (like a grant writer) or require a high school diploma.
For instance, appropriate compensation for an executive in nonprofits is higher than that in the human resources field. Other organizations may rely on independent contractors for things like fundraising events and administrative support to reduce the need to pay overtime and receive benefits for tax purposes.
If specific skills are needed, such as a master's degree, salaries may be higher based on the education required for someone like a marketing manager or accountant. Similar organizations may compete for talent, offering wiggle room for negotiation based on valuable education and experience that can be brought into the organization.
If you're a new organization trying to make sense of how to pay executive roles and other supporting positions, remember that it’s all a balancing act. Nonprofits should offer good salaries at all levels, particularly to employees with good qualifications and experience. This will attract well-qualified candidates, particularly for challenging roles.
Not all organizations pay their employees in the same way. Some use fixed salaries, while others rely on variable or hourly pay.
Fixed salaries mean nonprofit employees receive a set amount of money each pay period, irrespective of performance or other factors. Salaried employees in an organization are typically those in more executive or leadership positions.
The decision will impact how a nonprofit approaches payroll taxes and total compensation packages for potential employees across the whole team.
Variable compensation means that an employee's pay is based on different factors. These cover individual performance, achievement of specific goals, and the organization's financial situation. Many lower-level and part-time positions at nonprofits are paid by the hour, and incentive compensation may exist within other roles.
Learn more about fair compensation across nonprofit work by taking a look at the averages across the USA. A specific organization may pay differently based on their program expenses and living wage within the area, but many nonprofits approach salaries based on these ranges.
A recent NonprofitPro article spotlighted findings from Career Blazers Nonprofit Search’s 2025 Compensation Report—and the message is clear: nonprofit pay is evolving, and transparency is leading the way.
Key takeaways include:
As competition for talent continues, nonprofits are making career development a core part of their compensation strategy. According to the 2025 Compensation Report, 64% of organizations now offer training and professional development opportunities, a noticeable increase from the previous year.
More organizations understand that salary alone isn’t enough to retain people. Nonprofit employees also want to see a future for themselves within the organization, and its a helpful component to the overall compensation package.
One trend that will continue into 2025 is the growing influence of remote work on nonprofits' approach to salaries. Remote roles are still highly sought after, whether entirely virtual or in a hybrid model.
Idealist reports that even as more positions go remote, the way organizations are setting pay hasn’t quite caught up. They found that 73% of remote jobs are still paid based on the employer’s location, not where the employee lives.
That can be a challenge if you’re trying to attract top talent from areas with lower costs of living, where your salary might not be as competitive. This will continue to shape how nonprofits explore location-based pay adjustments and benefits packages to stay competitive.
Nonprofits must ensure that their salaries are reasonable to maintain tax-exempt status and comply with state and federal wage laws.
To set fair and competitive salaries, research the nonprofit sector thoroughly. Assess what other nonprofits in your area offer and factor that into the decision-making process. Turn to the labor market to benchmark a reasonable value.
Remember, with a qualified and motivated team, there is no limit to what you can achieve!
Explore the impactful role of a volunteer manager. Learn about key responsibilities, salary, and a sample job description of a volunteer manager.
Discover the responsibilities of an executive director in a nonprofit. Read on to find the three vital skills to develop to be the best executive director.
Discover the key responsibilities of a nonprofit board and how they shape the organization's success. Learn about key roles, legal duties, and essential insurance coverage.