FBQ saved $16,000 in transaction fees using Zeffy's free fundraising platform

Although they originally just used the platform for donations, FBQ has begun to explore some of its other applications. “A few months ago, a group of cyclists wanted to raise donations for us. We used the donation campaign template and it went really well! ” Donations were directly deposited into FBQ's bank account without the group having to handle anything. Receipts were also issued automatically.

On the database side, FBQ wishes to evolve towards a more complete solution than Excel. For now, Camille is doing a monthly export of donations to Excel, but she is keeping an eye on what is happening with Zeffy on the donor management side. As the team at Zeffy has always been attentive to their needs, they know that the solution will adapt well to their needs.

Thanks to Zeffy, FBQ saved almost $16,000 in transaction fees. $16,000 more to help provide food aid to people in vulnerable situations.