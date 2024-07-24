How Zeffy Helped Sacred Portion Cut $9,350 in Fees

Sacred Portion Children's Outreach's Mission

From their mountainous headquarters in Bozeman, Montana, Sacred Portion Children’s Outreach supports the care and adoption of orphaned children all over the world. They help local birth mothers hoping to find the right family for their babies, ensuring the adoption process goes as smoothly as possible. Sacred Portion also gathers support for vulnerable children living in a care home in the Philippines. While these kids wait for their new homes, Sacred Portion sponsors their food, education, shelter, and essential needs.

‍

Background

Jan Druckenmiller, an early childhood development expert and adoptive mother herself, began Sacred Portion in 1998, after a trip to South East Asia. Druckenmiller built a partnership with Rehoboth Children’s Home, a local refuge for abandoned and orphaned children in the Philippines, and Sacred Portion has gathered sponsorships and for children living at Rehoboth ever since. Community Engagement Coordinator Brynne Spicer says they’re always thinking about the big picture.

‍

“As an adoption agency, we are more than just a place for families to find their forever children; we are a team of passionate individuals who are committed to solving the global orphan crisis by making a difference in the lives of children and families around the world!” Brynne Spicer

‍

To cover the cost of each child’s daily education, nutrition, and housing, Sacred Portion found sponsors in the United States willing to send $35 per month. Meanwhile, their partners at Rehoboth search for local family members who might be willing to adopt children in their care.

At the same time, Sacred Portion works with birth mothers in Montana who are looking to place their babies with the right adoptive family, ensuring every child has carefully vetted, loving parents who will guide them for years to come.