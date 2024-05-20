How Hope Always Foundation Found Fee-Free Fundraising with Zeffy

Hope Always Foundation's Mission

It’s been decades since Becca Kesselman lost her battle with cancer, but her younger brother, Bobby Kesselman, still remembers her courage. To honor Becca’s legacy and spread her message of “hope always,” Bobby started the Hope Always Foundation.

The Foundation gifts personalized tablets to kids facing long hospital stays, so that they can keep learning about the things they love.

But after donation fees on PayPal cut into the number of tablets the Hope Always Foundation was able to purchase, Bobby knew they had to find another way to fund the project. (The fees Hope Always Foundation saved were calculated with a 5% average fee—platform and credit card transaction fees combined.)

Kesselman was inspired by his sister’s insistence on hope throughout her 11-month battle with cancer, and he wants to cultivate that attitude in kids across the United States today. It’s hard to have hope when you feel cut off from the things you love. But with today’s technology, children don’t have to stop pursuing their passions just because they’re stuck in the hospital.

Kesselman talks to the guardians of each child his team sponsors, learning about their interests and talents.

Do they like to draw? To study dinosaurs? To draw dinosaurs? Based on that conversation, Kesselman and his colleague Erin Feldman customize a tablet. They add age-appropriate apps and protections so kids can stay connected to the things they love, even from a hospital bed. Then they ensure the tablet is delivered within just a few days of each child’s admittance to the hospital.

‍

"I can't change what happened to Becca, but I can put love, knowledge and hope into a child's hands who otherwise may not have it. Always."

Bobby Kesselman

‍

The Hope Always Foundation is a small team that doesn’t have time or money to waste. Each “Warrior Bundle” comes with a tablet, wireless headphones and a customized backpack, costing the Hope Always Foundation $350 total.

Initially, Kesselman and Feldman collected donations through PayPal simply because their website host, GoDaddy, suggested they use it. But the high fees and mandatory minimum number of donations made it hard to acquire tablets efficiently.