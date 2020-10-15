University of Montreal tripled their fundraising goal through peer-to-peer campaign

With over 80 shares on social media, the campaign was able to gain such great traction through the use of it’s ‘peers’ networks and personal communities. The more the campaign has been shared, the more people have been touched by the cause and joined the campaign. This has created a domino affect, allowing them to multiply their goal! The campaign thermometer keeps increasing and a new objective of $250,000 has been set.

You can create a peer-to-peer to help advance your mission in minutes using Zeffy.

This first ever online campaign benefiting the research on Multiple Sclerosis led by Dr. Jack Antel (Neuro) and Dr. Alexandre Prat (CHUM) was initiated by Félix Jasmin. Jasmin is a dedicated donor, that contributed greatly to the campaign by reaching out to his entire community and actively engaging the community.

We are extremly proud to be apart of such an amazing initiative. Congratulations to all the participants, researchers, donors and organizers!

‍