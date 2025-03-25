How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Indiana Raffle Laws for Nonprofits: Are Raffles Legal? [2025]
Raffle laws

Indiana Raffle Laws for Nonprofits: Are Raffles Legal? [2025]

March 25, 2025

Raffles are a lucrative fundraising activity with a lot of potential to raise money quickly and raise awareness, but being successful means understanding each state's raffle laws. Below is your full guide to Indiana’s legal specifics regarding 501c3 nonprofit raffle operations, which are considered charity gaming.

We’ll cover requirements, rules, regulations, and tips to stay compliant with charity gaming activities. We even created a free checklist for Indiana nonprofits to run a successful and lawful raffle event. 

Here’s what’s ahead:

Diving in: Indiana 501c3 nonprofit raffle operations

Nonprofit raffles are a popular activity to fundraise in a way that’s easy for almost anyone to participate. That can help 501c3 nonprofits eligible to host raffles in Indiana make the most of this activity for attracting, engaging, and retaining donors.

Planning your raffle as a standalone campaign or as part of a larger fundraising event can require considerable effort. Still, compliance is one of the most critical focus areas, specifically with the Indiana Gaming Commission. 

Organizations can maximize their return and avoid fines by knowing which raffle laws exist and how to comply. 

Requirements for conducting a raffle in Indiana

Only qualified organizations with establishments in Indiana can apply for a raffle or charity gaming license. The commission requires that you have a constitution, articles, charter, or bylaws containing a clause stating that all assets will be used for the nonprofit's stated purposes upon dissolution.

Who regulates raffles in Indiana?

The Indiana Gaming Commission regulates raffles and oversees and enforces laws to protect public interest. Raffles are legal in Indiana when they respect Licensed Charity Gaming raffle laws, which have been updated for 2025 (don’t worry, we covered the latest regulations entirely for you below).

Raffle permit requirements

There are a few steps to take to host a raffle in Indiana. The first is to fill out a Qualification Application.

qualification-application

Stay prepared with the requirements for a license qualification application:

From there, you can apply for the license that makes the most sense for your organization and events:

All applications can be found on the Indiana Gaming Commission website.

Special circumstance: If your raffle has a total prize value under $2,500 or all raffle prizes awarded total less than $7,500 per year, you won’t need an Indiana raffle license. However, you will need to submit an Exempt Activity Notification form.

exempt-activity-notification-form

What are raffle laws to be aware of in Indiana?

For all license types, it’s important to stay aware of the latest rules and regulations as you raise funds. We broke them down below for you to review as you’re thinking about how to plan a compliant raffle in Indiana.

Ticket sales and handling

raffle-tickets
raffle-tickets

Prize rules

raffle-prizes

Compliance and reporting

raffle-reporting

Other considerations

raffle-support

Weave raffles into your bookkeeping with this helpful guide to maintaining records.

Common compliance pitfalls (and tips to stay risk-free)

The rules seem simple enough, right? Still, you might wonder how organizations may get into trouble with Indiana raffle laws.

Below are some compliance pitfalls to avoid and tips for a successful raffle that doesn’t leave you on the hook for thousands of dollars in violation penalties.

Compliance pitfall: Forgetting to get the right license

Stay risk-free: Imagine you’re all set to host a major charity raffle, only to discover that you lack the proper licensing. This can lead to hefty fines or even event cancellation. To avoid this nightmare scenario:

Indiana-state-support

Compliance pitfall: Throwing raffle proceeds into your general account or not tracking expenses

Stay risk-free: Proper financial management is crucial for accountability and compliance:

Grab the ultimate guide to nonprofit accounting to support you.

raffle-banking

Compliance pitfall: Letting anyone sell tickets

Stay risk-free: To maintain compliance:

Compliance pitfall: Going overboard with prizes

Stay risk-free: Prize limits are strictly regulated, so staying within the $599 individual prize cap and $15,000 total game limit is essential:

Learn about 33 unique raffle prizes to raise money from a larger audience.

Common pitfall: Selling raffle tickets or drawing winners online

Stay risk-free: While social media is excellent for promotion, Indiana law mandates that ticket sales and drawings occur in person:

Check out these 12 raffle ideas to try out

Compliance pitfall: Missing the 10-day deadline for financial reports 

Stay risk-free: Imagine completing your raffle, keeping all the details aligned, and finding out that you missed the submission deadline for your reports. Let’s avoid it!

Host your compliant raffle with the help of Zeffy

Now that you know the legal compliance details of hosting a raffle in Indiana, you’re off to a great start in planning your fundraiser. While selling raffle tickets online in Indiana is not permitted right now, Zeffy’s 100% free raffle software can help you manage your raffles and events, track progress, and engage participants. 

zeffy-raffle-software

We also compiled a quick and easy checklist to help you plan your most successful raffle yet while remaining compliant with Indiana raffle laws.

Download the checklist free.

Indiana raffle FAQs

Yes, it is legal for qualified organizations, such as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, to conduct raffles in Indiana. However, compliance with the Indiana Gaming Commission's regulations requires obtaining the appropriate license (if your event requires one).

Options for charity gaming and raffle licenses include:

  • Annual Activity License
  • Single Activity License
  • Festival License
  • Convention Raffle License

    • Most nonprofit organizations must secure a gaming permit from the Indiana Gaming Commission. However, small-scale events with prizes under $2,500 or up to $7,500 annually may only require submitting an Exempt Activity Notification form.

    No. Indiana law prohibits selling raffle tickets or conducting drawings over the Internet. All nonprofit organizations must keep sales and drawings to in person events. However, you can use tools like Zeffy to manage reporting, engage participants, and promote an in-person raffle draw.

    Violations can result in fines starting at $1,000 for the first offense, increasing to $2,500 for the second, and $5,000 for each subsequent violation.

    Members of the organization, volunteer ticket agents, and even minors under 18 (in school-sponsored raffles) can sell tickets. However, strict record-keeping and supervision are required.

    Yes. Individual prizes cannot exceed $599, and the total prize value for one game cannot surpass $15,000 without special approval.

    Written by
    Jessica Woloszyn

