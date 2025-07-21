We use cookies to improve your experience on our platform. By clicking “Accept all cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage and assist in our marketing efforts.
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
US raffle rules by state: Legal guidelines for nonprofits and 501(c)3
July 21, 2025
In the United States (US), each state has its own set of definitions and laws that dictate what is considered a raffle, which organizations are permitted to host a raffle, and what is required to legally host a raffle.
The first raffle you host can be a bit time consuming and probably confusing, but some of the biggest campaigns on Zeffy are raffles.
Raffles raise a lot of money for the nonprofits that host them.
Raffles in the US are regulated at the state level. Most states have created laws, rules, and regulations that outline:
What type of organizations can host a raffle.
For what purpose (usually for the greater good).
What rules and regulations need to be followed.
How many raffles an organization can host in a year.
For the most part, nonprofit and 501(c)3 organizations can host raffles to raise money for their cause. But, the rules and regulations vary a lot from state to state.
Some states have strict regulations on how raffles can be conducted, including:
Licensing requirements,
Limitations on the value of prizes,
Record-keeping obligations.
Others (we’re looking at you, Texas) have almost no raffle rules or regulations, relying entirely on the honour system. In the few states where raffles are outright illegal or heavily regulated, we strongly recommend consulting with your lawyer or local government to understand the specific rules that apply to raffles in your area.
All that to say that, yes, in most cases, raffles in the US are legal. However, it's essential to verify the specific laws in your state before your nonprofit or 501(c) (3) organization hosts a raffle.
Who can host a raffle in the United States?
In 48 of the 50 US states, nonprofits and 501(c)3 organizations can host a raffle. While some states have almost no rules and regulations (such as Texas), others completely ban raffles (like Alabama).
However, the one consistent rule in states that allow raffles is that only nonprofit and 501(c) (3) organizations are permitted to host raffles. Okay, let’s break down these raffle rules and regulations by state.
Nonprofit organizations can host raffles as long as they are 501(c) certified by the IRS.
If you are a qualified charitable organization and your raffle ticket price is $5 or less and the total retail cash value of prizes to be awarded is less than $5,000, you are not required to obtain a raffle permit from the Board of Charitable Gaming.
No.
$15 per raffle, and an additional $45 for a Service Request to submit updates or requests on your license.
To host a raffle in the state of Florida you need to be a qualified nonprofit organization with 501(c)(3) status and have a current determination letter from the Internal Revenue Service.
You do not have to register or obtain a license or permit to host a raffle in Florida. (Go Florida!) However, you do have to be a qualified nonprofit organization and follow a few rules and regulations.
We couldn’t find any laws or rules that say you can’t, so (as far as we can tell) yes you can!
Charitable and nonprofit organizations can conduct raffles in Idaho.
- Must have been in continuous existence for one year in the county where you intend to operate.
- Have IRS tax-exempt status under section 501(c)3, etc., be exempt from taxes under Title 63, Idaho Code and be certified by the Secretary of State.
Yes.
$100.00 for the first year + $100.00 - $300.00 for subsequent years.
- The nonprofit must be organized and actively functioning as a nonprofit in Massachusetts for at least two years.
- Before conducting a raffle, the organization must obtain a raffle permit from the city or town where the raffle is being held.
- Any organization recognized as charitable or religious pursuant to federal law may sponsor raffles.
- We had a hard time finding any clear information on raffles. Please contact your local government before holding a raffle in Missouri.
- For raffles with cash prizes totalling less than $1000, you do not need a license.
- For raffles with merchandise prizes totalling $5000 or less, you do not need a license.
- For all other raffles, you need to apply for a license.
Nonprofit can hold raffles with state registration and municipal permits.
- The municipality where the gaming will be conducted ultimately issues the license.
- In order for an organization to apply for a municipal license, it first must register with and obtain an “Identification Number” from the Legalized Games of Chance Control Commission.
No.
Varies based on local jurisdiction, no state-level registration fee
- Local permits are the responsibility of the city or county.
- If your organization’s prizes will exceed the primary prize limit of $8,000 and/or exceed the $40,000 maximum per year, you must apply for a State Gaming License.
- Only organizations exempt from paying federal income taxes may conduct charitable gaming events in Oregon.
- You need a license unless you’re holding raffles with a cumulative handle of no more than $10,000 per calendar year.
After you complete the application, submit it along with the $5.00 application fee in the form of a check or money order (cash is not accepted) to the Chief of Police in the city/town where the drawing will be held.
Yes. (As long as the third party platform has been licensed by the Superintendent of Rhode Island.)
- To conduct a raffle, a nonprofit must file an annual raffle registration form with the Division of Public Charities.
- You do not need to register your raffle if prizes have been donated, noncash prize(s) valued at $950.00 or less. OR The raffle must be a fifty-fifty raffle in which the total proceeds do not exceed $950.00.
- Your nonprofit raffle must be registered at the county/city level where the drawing is held thirty (30) days before selling tickets.
- If tickets are sold state-wide, written notice must also be provided to the South Dakota Secretary of State.
Only a qualified 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(19) organization that has submitted an application to the Division of Charitable Solicitations and Gaming and has been approved by the Tennessee General Assembly can hold a raffle.
- In the state of Washington not every nonprofit requires a raffle license.
- Your nonprofit can host two unlicensed raffles each year as long as the combined gross revenue from the two raffles does not exceed $5,000.
- Your organization must have been in existence in West Virginia for at least one year for a Raffle License.
- If your organization does not sell more than $15,000 worth of tickets in any calendar year and does not award any individual prize valued at more than $4,000, you do not need a license.
Raffle licenses can only be granted to a local religious, charitable, service, fraternal, veterans, or 501(c)(3) organization in Wisconsin, which have been in existence for at least one (1) year or that is chartered by a state or national organization which has been in existence for at least three (3) years.
Is there a way to host a raffle without registering with the government?
Raffle laws vary from state to state, but there is almost always a way your nonprofit can hold a raffle without a license or permit.
Some states don’t require nonprofits to have a license or permit at all. (Florida, Maine, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Vermont, and Wyoming.)
Most states only require nonprofits to apply for a permit or license if their raffle ticket sales exceed a certain amount of if the prizes awarded are worth more than a certain amount. So, by keeping your raffles small, you can usually fly under the radar.
We’ve come up with a few tips for holding a fundraising raffle without government registration. However, we recommend checking your state’s laws on raffles.
Only hold a nonprofit for a charitable purpose.
Keep the raffle small and informal.
Limit the number of tickets sold and the value of the prize. (Under $2,500 is usually a safe bet.)
Obtain permission from the property owner where the raffle will be held, if required.
Partner with a registered charitable organization, if possible. (Although, this can require paperwork in some states.)
Be transparent about the rules of the raffle and how the proceeds will be used.
Keep accurate records of all ticket sales and expenses and hold on to them for at least three (3) years after the raffle.
In the US, the states that allow raffles to be held normally only allow them to be held by registered nonprofits or charities with a 501(c)3, etc. status.
It’s worth checking with your local government to make sure your nonprofit qualifies. But, in the states that allow nonprofit and charity organizations to host raffles:
If your nonprofit has a 501(c)3 status, you are good to go.
If you are a registered nonprofit in your state, without 501(c)3 statues, most likely good to go—but it’s still worth double checking.
2. Fill out and submit all the required forms and include any additional information and fees.
There’s not a ton we can add to this section. But, we do recommend reading through the entire application before starting to fill it out. And, if your state has one, read or watch their how-to guide.
It’s also a good idea to reach out to your local government if it’s your first time applying. They might be able to give you a few tips or even help you fill out the application form.
3. Wait for your confirmation. (Some states can take up to 90 days to grant a raffle license or permit.)
This one is important. The states that require you to have a license or permit to hold a raffle mean it. So, apply for your license or permit well in advance. Most states require 30 days, some 60 days and a few 90 days.
Whatever the case, don’t host your raffle until you have your license or permit in hand. (And pay special attention to the number, size, and type of raffle your permit or license allows you to hold.
4. Host your raffle on an online fundraising platform.
There are quite a few paid fundraising platforms out there that can help you host your raffle:
5. Submit your nonprofit’s raffle report after your raffle has ended.
We know, we know. The last thing anyone wants to do is more paperwork. But, most US states require nonprofit organizations that host raffles to submit specific record-keeping forms and keep everything raffle-related for at least 3 years.
Most online raffle platforms will help you track ticket sales, names, addresses, prizes, etc. So, even if your state doesn’t allow online raffle ticket sales, it’s still a good idea to equip yourself with a raffles and lottery platform.
The difference between raffles, contests, and sweepstakes.
Let’s start off by getting into the similarities between raffles, contests, and sweepstakes.
They’re all great ways to raise awareness for your nonprofit.
They all offer the opportunity to win prizes.
They are all regulated by state, federal, and, sometimes, municipal law.
Alright, now for the differences.
The biggest one is that raffles are a type of lottery in which prizes are randomly drawn and awarded to people who pay for a chance to win. Sweepstakes cannot be required to pay to enter. Contests fall somewhere in between.
Another difference is that almost every state limits the types of organizations that can hold a raffle—usually charitable and not-for-profit organizations.
And finally, sweepstakes can normally be conducted online and via mobile app. Only some states and municipalities permit raffles to be run online.
So, what are raffles?
The definition of a raffle varies from state to state, but usually includes:
Prizes awarded to winners.
Winners selected based on chance.
Consideration is required for entry. (AKA, the participant has paid money to play.)
What exactly is a sweepstakes?
A sweepstakes is a draw in which prizes are given away to participants. There is no purchase required to enter (Although nonprofits can suggest participants give a donation.) and the winners are selected at random from all the eligible entrants.
What makes a contest a contest?
A contest is an event where participants compete and ****are judged according to a predefined set of criteria. The criteria can be a skill, such as proficiency at writing or drawing, or an opinion such as the popularity of an entry among fans. The “best” entry is selected to win and is awarded a prize.
What’s the legal difference between a raffle and a drawing?
The simplest answer is:
A raffle requires participants to pay to play and drawing is free to play.
Is a giveaway a raffle?
In a raffle, participants buy tickets for a chance to win, with the winner being chosen at random. In a giveaway, participants enter for a chance to win by completing a specific action, such as following a social media account.
Do you need a license or permit to hold a raffle in the US?
Yes and no! 48 out of the 50 US states allow nonprofits to host raffles. Of those 48, eight (8) don’t require nonprofits to apply for a license or permit. (Florida, Maine, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Vermont, and Wyoming.)
How much does it cost to apply for a raffle license in the US?
Hosting a raffle in the US can cost your nonprofit anywhere from $0.00 to $600.00. Plus, some states require nonprofits to also pay a percentage of their ticket sales to the state or municipality.
What to include on your raffle ticket?
Space for the ticket holder’s name and mailing address.
The web address where you will post the winning number(s).
The period of time for which the winning number will be posted.
A phone number that ticket holders can call to verify the winning number.
Your license number.
The ticket number.
The name of your nonprofit organization exactly as it appears on your license.
The date, time and place of the draw.
The price of a ticket. (And the cost if tickets are purchased as a package.)
A description of the major prize(s).
Date(s) when the ticket price will increase or decrease.
The word “RAFFLE.”
Print on each ticket a statement indicating that the ticket holder need not be present to win prize.
Any house rules.
Be sure to add any sponsor logos!
This template is a great example of what your tickets should look like. Feel free to use it as a guide to make your own. (We recommend using Canva for nonprofits.)
The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits