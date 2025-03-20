Iowa Raffle Laws for Nonprofits: Are Raffles Legal? [2025]

Raffles are an exciting and easy way to raise money for your nonprofit, but navigating Iowa’s raffle rules can feel overwhelming. The last thing you want is to run into legal issues that could derail your fundraiser.

That’s where this guide comes in! We’ll walk you through everything you need to know—from getting the correct permits to handling taxes and keeping proper records—so you can focus on raising funds and making an impact. Let’s dive in!

What’s ahead:

How to run a legal raffle in Iowa

Fundraising raffles are legal in Iowa with a valid license. Raffles aren’t a one-size-fits-all in the state however and raffle laws differ by the size of the event or fundraiser for a charitable organization.

Raffle categories are based on the value of cash or merchandise prizes:

Very small raffle: Under $1,000

Small raffle: $1,001- $10,000

Large raffle: $10,001- $100,000

Very large raffle: $100,001-$200,000

A raffle license is awarded by the Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals, & Licensing for qualified organizations interested in:

Charitable gambling

Social gambling

Amusement concession gambling

Selling bingo or electronic raffle equipment or supplies

Most charitable gaming activities and nonprofit organizations hosting events for charitable purposes will be approved by Iowa raffle laws.

What are the different types of raffles allowed in Iowa?

Traditional raffles: The classic go-to where supporters buy tickets, and you draw a winner for a fun prize (like a gift basket or a weekend getaway).



50/50 raffles: The winner can take home half the total ticket sales while the other half goes to your cause (imagine raising $2,000 and giving a lucky winner $1,000 while supporting your mission).

Prize raffles (like merchandise raffles): Instead of cash, you're raffling off cool prizes ( concert tickets, signed memorabilia, or unique experiences) for events with sponsors or donated items.

Online raffles: Going digital opens up new opportunities, but be aware of the extra rules that come with it. Some states have strict regulations around online raffles, so double-check your local laws before launching.





Iowa raffle laws for nonprofits

Iowa Code 2025, Section 99B governs raffles, outlining the following key rules and other regulations we’ll talk to in this article:

A license must be in effect before promotions begin.

Raffles are only valid during the license period.

Raffles begin when the first ticket sells and ends when a winner is chosen.

Calendar raffles are not allowed.

Cash prizes and merchandise can't exceed $10,000.

Winners do not need to be present.

Prizes can be one item or multiple.

There are no limitations on ticket cost.

Do you need a gambling license for a raffle in Iowa?

Yes, you do need a gambling license to conduct a raffle in Iowa unless your organization qualifies for a very small raffle exemption. (≤ $1,000 total value or ≤ $5,000 in donated merchandise)

Here are the raffle permit options for qualified organizations:

License Type Cost Raffles Allowed Duration Notes 14-Day License $15 One large raffle per year 14 days 90-Day License $40 One large raffle per year 90 days 180-Day License $75 One large raffle per year 180 days One-Year Licence $150 Eight large raffles per year 1 year Each raffle must be in a different county Two-Year Licence $150 Eight large raffles per year 2 years Same as the One-Year License, but for a longer duration Very Large Raffle License $100 Required if raffle value exceeds $100,000 Matches One- or Two-Year License Must be purchased in addition to a One- or Two-Year License

Learn more from the Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals, & Licensing (DIAL) here.

What to know about online raffles in Iowa

Iowa raffle laws allow nonprofit organizations to use online raffle software under the following regulations:

A raffle license is required; only two-year qualified organizations can conduct electronic raffles and charitable gaming.

You must use a state-approved electronic raffle system from a licensed manufacturer or distributor.

Online-only raffles are not allowed—the winning number must be drawn manually.

Limited raffle frequency: Only one small electronic raffle per day and one large electronic raffle per year are permitted.

Ticketing rules apply: Each entry must be uniquely numbered and issued to the buyer at the time of purchase.

Very large raffles cannot be conducted electronically.

State regulations apply, and organizers need to confirm that the software is DIAL-approved before selling tickets online.

Successful online raffle example: Iowa Savages 7v7

‍

The Iowa Savages 7v7 is a nonprofit example of a well-run online raffle that allows participants to have fun while supporting team fees, travel expenses, and player development. Using Zeffy’s 100% free raffle platform, every cent went right to the cause and was easily tracked for reporting.

‍

Here’s what we loved:

Clear timeline and promotion: This raffle was well-advertised, with a clear start and end date to pull in more support for the team.

High-value and compliant prizes: A mix of cash, signed jerseys, and premium gifts boosted ticket sales while staying within the regulations set by the state.

Live engagement: – A Facebook Live drawing increased excitement and transparency to blend the raffle as a hybrid experience that still met Iowa rules.

Flexible ticket options – Supporters knew their contributions directly benefited young athletes, and saw many options to participate.

Step-by-step guide to apply for an Iowa raffle license

Step 1: Determine your organization’s eligibility

Before applying, ensure your organization qualifies as a charitable, community or nonprofit organization permitted to conduct raffles under Iowa law.

Step 2: Choose the correct license type

Depending on your raffle's scale and duration, Iowa offers different license durations and types. Consider where you fall, consulting with the state to ensure you fill out the correct application and don’t hit any snags.

Step 3: Gather required information

Here’s what you’ll need to have ready to go for your application:

Organization details (name, address, nonprofit status)

Raffle details (dates, prize values, ticket sales period, raffle drawing date)

Required documentation (proof of nonprofit status, prior gaming activity reports if applicable)

Step 4: Complete the online application

Visit the Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals, and Licensing (DIAL) website.

Use the SCG Online Licensing System to start your application.

Follow the SCG Online User Guide for detailed instructions.

Pay the non-refundable application fee (outlined above by license type).

Step 5: Submit and await approval

DIAL must issue your license before you begin advertising or selling tickets.

Processing time can be up to 30 days, so it’s smart to apply well in advance.

How to legally run a raffle: Common mistakes to avoid

Organizations can make costly mistakes when hosting a raffle, even with the best intentions. Here are some of the most common errors and how to avoid them:

1. Failing to obtain a license before you sell tickets

Iowa law requires all qualified organizations to obtain a raffle license before selling any tickets or advertising the event. Beyond the 30-day approval window, consider adding a buffer month so you can get started selling and raising as much as possible with your promotional window.

2. Misreporting prize values

Raffles must follow strict prize value limits based on the type of license obtained. That said, as long as you accurately document the retail value of all cash and merchandise prizes, you are in the best position to stay compliant.

3. Hosting prohibited raffle types

Certain types of raffles are illegal in Iowa, including:

Calendar raffles: Recurring daily or weekly drawings with raffle tickets tied to specific dates.

Build-up or pyramid raffles: Prizes accumulate over time instead of being awarded in a single raffle drawing.

Stick to approved raffle formats, ensuring the winner is chosen randomly and notified promptly after your drawing. If you have any questions, you can always contact DIAL and ask ahead of time instead of placing yourself at risk for fines after the raffle concludes.

4. Worrying about reporting after the raffle

Iowa requires organizations to track and report raffle revenue, expenses, and prize distribution. For very large raffles, organizations must submit a report within 60 days of the drawing and pay 1% of gross receipts for a state audit.

This process can feel stressful and daunting if you don't think ahead. We suggest using raffle software or a database that records all ticket sales, prizes awarded, and financial transactions in one place with someone dedicated to updating it throughout.

Final tips for a successful raffle in Iowa

Plan your timeline carefully. Set your ideal ticket sales period to determine how much time you’ll need for promotion. Then, plan to apply for your license beforehand so you can get started without roadblocks.

Price tickets strategically: People love options, so offer multiple ticket pricing choices (e.g., 1 for $10, 3 for $25) to encourage bulk purchases.

Be transparent with participants: State prize details, raffle rules, and drawing date in your promotional materials so you can remain compliant and accountable while building transparency.

FAQs: Iowa Raffles

Do you need a raffle license? You need a raffle license in Iowa. Organizations can apply with the Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals, & Licensing.

What is the cost of a raffle license? The cost ranges from $15 for a 14-day license to $150 for a two-year license.

Can you sell raffle tickets online? In Iowa, raffle laws designate that if nonprofit organizations get approval and obtain a valid raffle permit, they may be able to sell tickets online for their charitable gaming activities. It's best to check in with the Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals, & Licensing. Read more here

