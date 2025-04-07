50/50 Raffle: The Ultimate Guide for Fundraisers (2025)

Nonprofits are always looking for ways to raise money and reach a new audience. A 50/50 raffle is a sure way to do both with limited funds.
All you need is raffle tickets and a group of volunteers, and you're sure to get people excited regardless of their background with your nonprofit.
In this article, we'll delve deep into 50/50 raffles, how you can plan one, and how it can benefit your organization.
A 50/50 raffle is a simple fundraising tool to add to any event. All you need is an enthusiastic crowd, a group of volunteers, and raffle tickets. 50/50 raffle ticket prices can range from $1 to $20 to encourage attendees to purchase more than one.
Unlike a traditional raffle, the prize is half of the money raised, so everyone should be interested in purchasing a ticket. The more tickets you sell, the higher the pot!
Volunteers walk around your event and sell 50/50 raffle tickets while other activities are taking place. At the end of the event, you can pull the ticket winner and announce the winner to the crowd. Generally, only attendees who are still there can collect their winnings.
50/50 raffles offer a few key benefits including that they:
The goal of a 50/50 raffle is to sell as many tickets as possible. Some of this will depend on the number of volunteers you have or your audience's preferences. But the primary way to encourage more participation is to increase the amount you can win.
To find the best 50/50 raffle ticket price, you must:
Traditionally, nonprofits collected cash in exchange for raffle tickets. Today, fewer people have cash on hand. Zeffy makes it easier to sell 50/50 raffle tickets before and during your event with customized and automatically generated raffle tickets.
Zeffy accepts all credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, ACH, and checks. Woth Zeffy you can:
50/50 raffles can help you raise more money at your in-person, hybrid, or virtual event. In addition to the ways we've already discussed, nonprofits can use the following ways to increase ticket sales or collect more funds.
One way to encourage people to buy more raffle tickets is to offer a discount when they purchase more than one. Or, if they purchase through a specific channel (i.e. they purchase raffle tickets online), offer promo codes. One ticket is $20, but attendees can buy three for $50.
A 50/50 raffle means the nonprofit gets half of the winnings and the winner gets the other half, but that doesn't mean you have to limit the number of winners. If your event is large enough, and you expect to collect a significant amount from ticket sales, you can award more than one winner with a prize
Say you collect $5,000. Your organization will collect $2,500 and you can either divide the rest of the pot into $500 amounts for 5 winners or award them with decreasing amounts of $1,000 (grand prize winner), two at $500, and four at $250. With a better chance of winning any amount, supporters may be more interested in buying one or more raffle tickets.
Your volunteers are a vital part of your 50/50 raffle since they're responsible for selling tickets throughout your event. But what if you asked them to sell raffle tickets before the event too? With a little extra work, your volunteers can double the amount of raffle ticket sales and offer the chance to win to their friends and family.
Volunteers aren't the only ones who can sell raffle tickets. Peer-to-peer fundraising has become popular across generational and economic groups. Online platforms, like Zeffy, make it easy to collect funds and sell raffle tickets.
You can create a peer-to-peer raffle campaign add it to your website and share it on social media or with emails to your current donor base. You can also reach out to donors and volunteers with a solid online following to promote your organization's raffle.
If you choose to sell tickets with a peer-to-peer campaign, be sure to offer rewards for those who sell the most. You can give everyone with their own campaign page a free raffle ticket, and either reward more based on how much you sell or collect and give another prize. Be sure to promote these prizes when contacting people about starting their own peer-to-peer campaign page.
There are ways to raise event funds other than selling more raffle tickets. When planning your event or raffle fundraiser, form an event committee to contact and find event sponsors. Create different sponsorship levels with marketing perks to entice companies to join your event.
Zeffy offers space for sponsor logos on your raffle tickets. You can add this to one of your other sponsorship levels or offer it by itself. Since event attendees will see the company logo every time they look at their ticket, don't underestimate the marketing you're offering and charge too little for this sponsorship opportunity.
If your nonprofit has a monthly or quarterly newsletter, don't forget to offer the chance to buy 50/50 raffle tickets by directing them to your online event page. Supporters who receive your newsletter are long-term supporters with more of an interest in your organization and its mission. When selling raffle tickets, be sure to share how the funds collected will be used with a beneficiary story that brings the program to life.
Who doesn't want to win cash, right? A 50/50 raffle offers people the chance to take home half of the amount raised. With a prize like that, you shouldn't limit your marketing to people who already know you. If you expect to raise a significant amount, it may be worth purchasing a few ads on Facebook, Instagram, and Google.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) sees raffles as a form of lottery. As such, nonprofits must report the raffle to the IRS if the raffle prize amount exceeds $600 or 300 times the amount of the ticket price. If the prize equals more than $5,000, the organization must withhold 25% of the winnings and report it on Form W-2G.
Raffle ticket purchases are not tax-deductible for donors because the prize is worth more than the amount of the ticket. Nonprofits must make this clear to their supporters before purchase to avoid any confusion.
Many states and counties have their own rules and regulations regarding raffle ticket sales. If your state doesn't require a license to hold a raffle, you may still need one to hold a raffle in your county. Be sure to contact your state and local governmental offices to find this information.
Check out our article on how to create a sucessful raffle with our guide on Nonprofit raffle rules and regulations
Online raffles may be outlawed in your state for fear that you'll sell to those outside your state.
Are you looking for an alternative to your regular 50/50 raffle? Other raffle types may fit your nonprofit better.
If you're looking to raise more money for your organization, you can change the split from 50/50 to 60/40. If your event is primarily for strong supporters of your nonprofit, this change may be easily accepted. Another way to explain the difference would be with detailed explanations of the type of program or project you're funding.
Do you have an event sponsor, company, or donor that's willing to give something to your organization? Depending on the quality of the prize, you may be able to raise more with this type of raffle. For instance, do you know anyone with a guest home or airline tickets? An exciting vacation will entice supporters to pay $100 or more for a single raffle ticket. Get inspired by these raffle prize ideas here
Reverse Raffles can be a fun way to raise even more funds for your nonprofit. Reverse raffles are like 50/50 raffles, but instead of the first number being the winner, the number that isn't called wins a Reverse Raffle.
This type of event is exciting because of its difference. You can even change it up at the end to allow the last two to four ticket holders the choice to keep calling numbers until one remains or to split the pot between them.
Reverse raffle tickets can be exciting events in themselves, and organizations can sell tickets for up to $100 to make the pot even larger.
Now that you know how to run and promote a 50/50 raffle at your next fundraising event, you're ready to host your own! Remember to check with your state and local government to ensure you're following all requirements. You must also understand your event attendee's interests and ability to pay before determining your raffle ticket price. Check out our article on how to run a raffle online for more tips to help you before you begin.
