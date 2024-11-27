How to start a nonprofit in Louisiana in 14 steps [2024]

Starting a nonprofit in Louisiana can be an incredibly rewarding experience — especially if you're passionate about a cause in your community.
But just like starting a for-profit business, starting a nonprofit takes some thought and effort, as well as a bit of paperwork. In this blog, we'll cover everything there is to know about starting a nonprofit in Louisiana, so you can begin making an impact in no time.
When considering starting a nonprofit in Louisiana from scratch, it can be hard to know where to begin. When deciding to take on the endeavor, it is important to get clear on a few fundamental things, including:
Once you've determined your organization's core mission and goals, it's time to name your nonprofit. Not only is this step in the process important for marketing and branding purposes, but it's also a crucial part of the legal process of starting a nonprofit in Louisiana.
When deciding on your organization's name, be sure to choose a name that:
Once you've determined your name, ensure that it abides by the state's official naming guidelines. Plus, be sure that the name you've decided on hasn't already been taken by another organization in the state by searching for it using the Louisiana state website.
Appointing a registered agent is a vital step when forming a nonprofit in Louisiana. In essence, a registered agent acts as a reliable point of contact for legal matters. This designated individual receives important documents and official correspondence on behalf of your nonprofit, such as legal notices and tax forms.
The registered agent must:
Some organization's use registered agent services, too, but they're not necessary.
Once you've determined your organization name and confirmed that it is not already in use, it's time to create a leadership team.
Identifying an Incorporator and a Board of Directors is not only a strategic decision that can help make your nonprofit a success, but it's a required one in Louisiana.
When choosing your leadership team, be sure to select people who are trustworthy, dependable, and bring a skillset to the table. Whether they're already a member of your organization or a trusted volunteer, they'll help you make crucial decisions about your charity.
Next, you'll need to call a meeting with your board to draft bylaws that align with your mission and comply with Louisiana nonprofit laws.
Bylaws are the rules and procedures that govern how your nonprofit operates. They outline the structure of your organization, the responsibilities of the board and officers, how meetings will be conducted, and how decisions will be made.
When creating your bylaws, be sure to:
In Louisiana, charitable organizations are required to choose a corporation structure. The four structures you can file under are:
Next you'll need to officially establish your nonprofit as a legal entity by filing the Articles of Incorporation Form with the state with the Secretary of State in Louisiana.
When filing, be sure to include information about your nonprofit's name, purpose, duration, and address, as well as information about your corporation and board of directors.
Once completed, you'll need to submit a copy of the Articles of Incorporation and a Secretary of State-certified copy to your local recorder or mortgage office no later than 30 days after filing the Articles of Incorporation.
Louisiana nonprofits must file an initial report. To do this, visit the Louisiana Secretary of State – Commercial Division website and use the Supplemental Initial Report
In Louisiana, like in other states, nonprofits are required to obtain an EIN, or Employer Identification Number with the internal revenue service. An EIN is like your organization's social security number. It's used for tax purposes, including opening a bank account, hiring employees, and applying for tax-exempt status.
To get an EIN, you can apply online using the IRS Form SS-4 on the IRS website or submit it by mail. The application process is free, and you'll receive your EIN shortly upon approval.
Once you've created your bylaws, you'll need to apply for both federal and state tax exemption.
Next, your nonprofit will have to register for charitable fundraising with the state's office — the Louisiana Department of Justice Public Protection Division – Charities.
Once you've completed all the necessary filings, you'll need to consider whether you need any other permits. Be sure to use the Small Business Administration Business License & Permit look-up tool to understand whether you need further licensing.
Once you've filed all of the appropriate forms and established the necessary regulatory foundation for your nonprofit, it's time to start fundraising.
First, build a fundraising plan that outlines your goals, strategies, and tactics. Plus, be sure to consider how you'll cultivate donor relationships. Then, Put your fundraising plan into action by launching campaigns, events, and appeals to solicit donations and support. Keep track of your fundraising efforts and evaluate their effectiveness over time.
One of the best ways to start your nonprofit, and begin bringing in funds and connecting with donors, is by using a free all-in-one donation platform, designed specifically for charities. Unlike other platforms, Zeffy offers free marketing and engagement tools, event ticketing and management, raffle and auction tools, and so much more — without charging nonprofits a cent.
So not only can nonprofits start fundraising in minutes, but they don't have to pay any upfront, monthly, or hidden fees, ever. In fact, over 10,000 nonprofits use and love Zeffy for its powerful but simple —and always free—software designed to help make the world a better place.
As a legal nonprofit in the state of Louisiana, you'll need to remain compliant with federal and state rules and regulations throughout the year. This includes:
Houston's Energy and Luxury Brand Golf Charity Fund, a nonprofit that hosts golf events in order to raise funds for Cancer research, is always looking for new ways to engage its supporters in order to support the cause. One of the ways they raise money is through golf-related events.
However, Houston's Energy and Luxury Brand Golf Charity Fund also wanted to be able to accept donations on its website so donors could contribute even if they didn't partake in events. However, most fundraising websites and donation processors they found charged hefty upfront costs and processing fees—that is, until they found Zeffy, the 100% fee-free fundraising platform.
With Zeffy, Houston's Energy and Luxury Brand Golf Charity Fund was able to invite its supporters to give right on its website using a custom donation form. Since using Zeffy, this organization has been able to raise $169,000 and save $8,450 in fees.
Whether you're a brand new nonprofit looking to get your fundraising up and running, or an established one looking for new tools and features to make even more impact, Zeffy is one of the best all-in-one solutions for all of your nonprofit needs.
From event tracking and management to marketing and engagement tools, custom donation forms, and even the ability to create an online shop or nonprofit membership association, Zeffy offers everything you need without charging a single fee.
Ready to start making an impact in your community? Learn how to start a nonprofit using these steps, plus discover how you can do it all for free with Zeffy.
