Peer-to-Peer fundraising: The Definitive guide (2025)

Peer-to-peer fundraising, (or P2P fundraising), is when individuals raise money on behalf of a nonprofit organization. Instead of an organization soliciting donations, P2P fundraising empowers its supporters to become fundraisers.
Peer-to-peer fundraising is a kind of communal fundraising technique. First, individual fundraisers create their own campaign pages with compelling stories and goals, typically on a peer-too-peer fundraising software. Then, participants share them through various channels to ask for contributions.
Nonprofit peer-to-peer fundraising leverages personal connections to expand an organization's reach and inspire giving. And it's one of the most popular ways to give. According to research, 2.2 million people took part in peer-to-peer fundraising programs in 2020.
Peer-to-peer (P2P) fundraising and crowdfunding are similar. But they have distinct differences:
Both involve reaching out to a network of people for financial support. P2P fundraising, though, usually has a nonprofit focus. And, it includes individual fundraising pages. In comparison, crowdfunding can cover a broader spectrum of projects and fundraising purposes.
P2P is one of the best ways to mobilize supporters from all over the globe. And, it's one of the best ways to fundraise. Peer fundraising offers:
Peer-to-peer fundraising is not a one-size-fits-all fundraising solution. Nonprofits can customize their peer-to-peer fundraising events to fit their exact goals and their organization's mission. Here are just. a few examples of peer fundraising campaign ideas:
P2P campaigns are a great way to aid humanitarian crises. In these situations, nonprofits encourage donations to raise funds for affected communities.
The American Red Cross is a great example of emergency P2P fundraising in action. Their nonprofit invites supporters to create fundraisers on their behalf to aid crises.
Instead of asking for birthday gifts, lots of nonprofits encourage supporters to give back. To do so, supporters set up personal fundraising campaigns and ask their social networks for contributions.
Charity: Water allows people to celebrate their birthdays by creating peer-to-peer campaigns. Funds raised support clean water projects in developing countries.
In this peer to peer event, participants set up a personal fundraising page, which they often share via social media platforms. The walk itself is often a physical, in person event where participants gather to complete it.
AIDS Walk events are held in various cities worldwide. Participants create fundraising teams and complete the walk— the money raised goes to HIV/AIDS research.
In this kind of P2P fundraiser, supporters document their efforts on social media. They use relevant hashtags and tags to create a buzz and encourage others to join in. Perfect for amplifying a nonprofit's social media presence, this kind of social fundraising is a great way to actively promote your online campaign, raise awareness about your cause, and encourage participation.
After the death of George Floyd in 2020, a surge of P2P fundraisers emerged on social media. Funds raised supported racial justice organizations, bail funds, and the families of victims.
Holidays or other special giving days are perfect opportunities for nonprofits to fundraise. Many nonprofits, for example, try and make the most out of .
Feeding America's Children runs a Giving Tuesday P2P campaign every year. The campaign encourages peer to peer fundraisers to ask friends and family to help raise money for hungry children.
Sometimes, successful P2P events aren't tied to a specific time of year or challenge. Lots of nonprofits run P2P fundraisers to help raise money to meet specific goals and to help further individual programs and initiatives.
The University of Montreal tripled its fundraising goal through a peer-to-peer campaign. The funds raised supported Multiple Sclerosis research.
When it comes to peer-to-peer fundraising, nonprofits should follow a few basic steps.
Organizing a fundraising event always requires goal setting and resource allocation.
Before launching your P2P campaign, be sure to answer the following questions:
When it comes to peer based fundraising, it's essential to have the right tools. When comparing what peer-to-peer software is right for your nonprofit, consider:
Once you've set the right foundation for your fundraiser, it's time to invite supporters.
Identify and recruit individuals who are passionate about your cause. These could be:
When recruiting volunteers, don't be afraid to step outside of the box, too. Advertise your P2P campaign at in-person events, or through a newsletter. Or, even consider an influencer partnership.
Once you've recruited fundraisers, individual supporters should create their own donation pages. Each individual fundraising page should include:
With custom fundraising pages published, it's time to spread the word. Fundraisers can share their pages through:
Your nonprofit should be in constant communication with fundraisers to keep them engaged and motivated. To keep your supporters excited and active in their efforts for your cause, be sure to:
After the campaign ends, it's essential to thank your fundraisers. This practice is important for both stewardship and maintaining engagement for future fundraising.
Show appreciation for their efforts and the impact they've made by:
Like any fundraiser, nonprofits should keep a few peer-to-peer fundraising best practices in mind. When launching your campaign, remember to:
Like any fundraiser, nonprofits should keep a few peer-to-peer fundraising best practices in mind. When launching your campaign, remember to:
While every other platform takes fees away from your mission, Zeffy delivers 100% of it to your nonprofit.
When someone makes a donation on your fundraising form, they have the option (but are never obliged) to give to Zeffy. Not everyone gives every time and that's okay. Enough donors, though, leave a contribution that covers overhead and fees, so nonprofits never pay a cent.
Customers never have to worry about paying for a feature or transaction with Zeffy—ever.
Classy is a comprehensive fundraising platform that includes some robust P2P fundraising capabilities. Used by several well-known nonprofits—like Livestrong and Hope for Haiti—Classy customers can use the platform to create branded P2P campaigns, engage supporters, and track donations all in one place.
Custom pricing plus 2.5% + 30¢ in processing fees
GoFundMe is a popular crowdfunding platform that allows both nonprofits and individuals to fundraise for causes. For peer-to-peer fundraising, their social integration and huge reach is key: individuals can set up and share pages easily online, and share with thousands of people who use and know GoFundMe.
$0 platform fee, 2.9% + 30¢ in processing fees
DonorDrive, a P2P fundraising platform designed specifically for nonprofits, offers a range of features, including customizable campaign pages, social sharing tools, and real-time analytics. Because the platform is specifically created for charity use, nonprofits have access to tons of tools and gadgets to help amplify their P2P efforts.
Not publicly available
Qgiv is a versatile platform that includes several fundraising tools, including P2P capabilities. With branded campaign pages, supporter engagement tools, and event registration features—and a lot more—the platform is a great choice for nonprofits that need a bit of everything.
$259/month, up to 4.95% + $0.95 processing fees
Known for its user-friendly interface, CauseVox is a powerful fundraising platform that supports custom P2P fundraising campaigns for nonprofits. It provides tools for creating branded pages, setting fundraising goals, and tracking donor activity—all in one place.
$0 - $315 /month, platform fee up to 4.25%, processing fee up to2.2% + 30¢
Fundly is designed to make crowdfunding accessible and effective for a diverse range of fundraising needs—whether users are seeking support for personal causes, creative projects, medical expenses, or charitable initiatives.
0% platform, up to 2.9% + $0.30 processing fee
Donately, an all-in-one fundraising solution, is designed to simplify the online fundraising experience for nonprofits of various sizes. The user-friendly platform offers a range of tools, including P2P software. Nonprofits can take advantage of social media sharing, customizable fundraising pages, and really nail visual storytelling.
0$ - $49/month, up to 4% platform fee, up to: 2.9% + $0.30 processing fee
Bonfire, an easy-to-use merchandise platform, allows individuals and nonprofits to design and sell custom apparel to support their causes. A unique take on P2P fundraising, the platform simplifies the process of creating and selling custom apparel so anyone can sign up and start designing and selling straight away.
$0 platform fee, up to 8% processing fees
Peer-to-peer campaigns are a powerhouse of possibility. Whether your nonprofit is looking to raise funds for a particular program, or looking to establish an evergreen, year-round fundraising opportunity, peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns are one of the best ways to bring in more donations and expand your reach.
With Zeffy, nonprofits can launch peer-to-peer campaigns with customizable campaign pages, gamification tools like leaderboards, flexible payment methods, and tracking and reporting tools — all for free. Plus, with free built-in donor management tools and ticketing software, nonprofits can accomplish all their fundraising goals without ever leaving Zeffy.
