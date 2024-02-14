The Ultimate Guide to Selling Raffle Tickets Effectively

It's crucial for nonprofits to offer fun and creative ways to give so that supporters don’t become bored or uninterested. Raffles, in particular, a great way to mix things up and bring funds into your organization. But, they require lots of work and strategy. Not to mention the right tools.
In this blog, we'll show you how to price and sell raffle tickets effectively, from leveraging social media to creating ticket bundles. Alternatively, you can check our guide on how to make raffle tickets.
Pricing raffle tickets to maximize sales involves finding a balance between affordability for participants and generating enough revenue to meet your fundraising goals. While there isn’t one exact way to go about pricing your tickets, there are a few key things to keep in mind.
When pricing raffle tickets, it’s crucial to understand exactly who you’re trying to sell to. Your target audience will help determine exactly how much to charge, or how little.
While understanding everything about your audience isn’t necessary, nonprofits should consider factors like:
For example, if your audience skews mainly older, around the ages of 40-60, it’s probably not wise to offer raffle prizes like roller skates.
Another crucial part of pricing raffle tickets involves evaluating the value of the prizes being offered in the raffle.
Higher-value prizes (like experiences or vacations), for example, may justify higher ticket prices. Smaller prizes (like baskets or baked goods) may warrant lower prices.
Be sure of course, be sure that each item price is comparable to the actual price of the prize. By offering a sort of discount on the raffle price, participants will feel motivated to buy a raffle ticket, rather than buy the item on their own.
When deciding how to price raffle tickets, nonprofits will also have to consider how much money they need to raise through the raffle. To figure out your fundraising goal, consider upcoming programs or initiatives that need funding, operational costs, or other needs.
Then, divide this goal by the number of tickets you plan to sell to establish a baseline ticket price.
After determining your baseline, it’s time to consider other costs associated with running the raffle. The price of your tickets should cover these costs while still leaving room for profit.
While every nonprofit is different, some of these costs might be related to:
While nonprofits can certainly sell all raffle tickets for one flat price, it’s wise to include some discounted options. Reduced pricing can help upsell tickets, and ultimately help generate more profit.
Some discount options might include:
Pro tip: Offer discounted prices to those who post about your event on social media and tag 2-5 of their friends!
In addition to figuring out your own pricing, check out similar raffles or fundraising events in your area to get an idea of the typical ticket prices. This can help you gauge what your target audience is willing to pay.
Your research might include assessing:
Once you’ve determined your ideal audience, set goals, and considered necessary costs, it’s time to promote and advertise your raffle.
There are multiple ways to spread the word about your event. Depending on your audience, expenses, and existing resources, some channels for promotion might include:
Social media: One of the best ways to promote a raffle is through social media channels. Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn are all good options, depending on your audience.
Advertisements: Invest in paid ads to target your audience. Use several channels, including social media ads.
Pop-up and pre-filled forms: Create mobile-friendly forms that allow participants to purchase raffle tickets easily. Add additional, custom questions, to gather more information from supporters that can help inform your fundraising activities. This might include information about how they found your event, their interests, etc.
Dedicated event page: Design a dedicated event page to provide information about the raffle. Include details such as prize descriptions, ticket prices, deadlines, and how to purchase tickets.
Mass email marketing: Create a targeted email marketing campaign for your organization's mailing list. In it, promote the raffle and provide a direct link or instructions on how recipients can purchase tickets online. Plus, be sure to send email reminders leading up to the event, too.
Personalized email outreach: Send emails to individual contacts or supporters, inviting them to participate in the raffle. Include a link to purchase tickets and highlight the benefits and impact of participating.
Referral programs: Implement a referral program where email recipients can forward the message to their contacts, encouraging them to purchase raffle tickets. Offer incentives such as discounts or bonus entries for referrals.
Sell in high-traffic areas: Set up booths or tables in areas such as shopping centers to sell your custom, printed raffle tickets. Make sure to obtain permission from the property owner or event organizer before doing so. And, offer tap-to-pay options for easy ticket sales.
Sell at events: Capitalize on other events you’re running by selling raffle tickets. Whether you’re hosting a gala or a walkathon, offer attendees a chance to participate further.
Create flyers and posters: Print paper advertisements for your raffle and post them in areas like coffee shops, schools, and other popular places.
Pro tip: Tap into peer-to-peer fundraising by creating raffle-related social media challenges. Encourage participants to share the content with their networks to increase visibility.
Selling raffle tickets requires continual effort. To increase sales for your raffle ticket, be sure to follow these tips:
With the right tools, your nonprofit can streamline and enhance your raffle ticket selling. With free online raffle platforms like Zeffy, you can create personalized forms and tickets and promote your event — all in one place as well as:
When preparing to do a raffle, be sure to follow these simple steps:
Yes, you can sell raffle tickets in two ways: online and in-person.
Online means selling them on the internet, maybe through your website or social media. In-person means selling them face-to-face, like at local businesses in your neighborhood.
To sell raffle tickets well:
Yes, you can! You can use Instagram or Facebook to tell people about the raffle and give them a link to buy tickets online. For example, you can create posts or stories promoting the raffle and include a link to purchase tickets through your website or a dedicated ticketing platform.
Additionally, you can use Facebook's fundraising tools to collect donations or sell tickets directly on the platform.
To sell raffle tickets at school:
