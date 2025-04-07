How is Zeffy free?
38 Fall Festival Ideas for School Fundraising Events
Fundraising ideas

38 Fall Festival Ideas for School Fundraising Events

April 7, 2025

As the leaves turn and the air cools, schools across the country gear up for one of the most exciting community events of the season—fall festivals! These celebrations are more than just fun; they’re an opportunity to bring families together, spark school spirit, and raise funds in creative and engaging ways.

Whether you’re looking for fresh school fundraising ideas, educational activities for fall festivals, or unique ways to boost community involvement, this guide has you covered. With 38 inspiring fall festival ideas, you’ll be able to create an unforgettable event that not only delights students and families but also supports your school’s programs and resources. 

Let’s dive in and make this year’s festival the best one yet!

Our favorite fall festival ideas for schools


School Booth Ideas for Festivals

1- Apple or Pumpkin Patch

What would a fall festival be without pumpkin or apple picking? This simple and fun activity is a tradition for a reason. Partner with a local apple or pumpkin patch and give kids a fun activity outside school.

Setup instructions:


Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

picking apple, apple picking, woman

2- Apple Bobbing

Another traditional fall activity to add to your fall festival ideas is apple bobbing. Invite different age groups to try their luck at bobbing for apples.  Encourage more participation by awarding prizes to all participants.

Setup instructions:


Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

3- Face Painting

A face painting booth is a must-have for any kids' event. Save money by buying face paint crayons online and ask parents and teachers to share their artistic talents.

Setup instructions:


Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

4- Photo Booth

A photo booth is a fun festival idea for the fall season. Because almost all students have smartphones, schools can set up a booth or two with fall decorations and costumes, and students can take selfies to share online.

Setup instructions:


Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

5- Hay Bale Maze

A hay bale maze should definitely be on your list of fun fall festival ideas for kids of all ages. Pile hay bales high to create a massive maze, or keep it simple for young kids to play on and enjoy.

Setup instructions:


Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

Fall Festival Activities for Families and Schools

6- Cornhole Tournament

Set up multiple cornhole boards and host a bean bag toss or tournament for kids and adults. Offer a prize to the winner of the "bags" tournament.

Setup instructions:


Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

7- Leaf Pile Jump

Young kids love jumping in piles of leaves in the fall. Your school can fill large containers with artificial or natural leaves and make it a game by hiding small prizes for children to find.

Setup instructions:


Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

8- Candy Corn Guessing Game

Fill a jar and have children guess the number of all the candy corn inside. The closest guess wins the candy jar.

Setup instructions:


Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

9- Scarecrow Relay Race

Team members for your scarecrow relay race must dress up a scarecrow by running to a pile of clothes, putting on an item, and returning it to the next in line. Try out an additional obstacle course to increase the competition for older kids.

Setup instructions:


Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

10- Pin the Tail on the Black Cat

Put a fall fest twist on "Pin the tail on the Donkey." Blindfold participants and have them pin the tail on a black cat picture.

Setup instructions:


Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

11- Pumpkin Bowling

Have people choose the roundest pumpkin they can find and gently send them down a path to knock down pins like a traditional bowling game. Have fun with a pumpkin bowling ball, carving holes for easier grip.

Setup instructions:


Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

Fun Fall Festival Games for Schools and Carnival Ideas

12- Pumpkin Ring Toss

A pumpkin ring toss is an easy and affordable game for all age groups. Set up different-sized pumpkins on stands and give players rings to toss around or over pumpkin stems.

Setup instructions:


Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

13- Acorn Spoon Race

You've heard of egg races, haven't you? This fall, you can organize a race with acorns and encourage kids to run around an obstacle course. The first one to the finish line wins a prize.

Setup instructions:


Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

14- Pumpkin Carving Contest

Host a pumpkin carving contest and have the kids decorate pumpkins and compete for a prize for the funniest, scariest, most imaginative designs. If you want to really impress, you can hire an artist who specializes in pumpkin design and make it a pumpkin decorating contest, too.

Setup instructions:


Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

Fall festival food ideas for schools

15- Caramel Apples

Treat participants to a caramel apple decorating booth. Have the apples and caramel ready to dip, and provide nuts, chocolate peanut butter chips, and sprinkles.

Setup instructions:


Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

16- Caramel Popcorn

 Sell bags of caramel popcorn or create caramel popcorn balls for the kids to enjoy.

Setup instructions:


Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

17- Smores Bar

Set up a DIY s'mores station with graham crackers, chocolate bars, and marshmallows. Let families roast the marshmallows over a fire pit or portable stove.

Setup instructions:


Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

18- Chili and Cornbread

Your fall festival will need real food for the children. Cook a large pot of chili and provide toppings like shredded cheese, sour cream, and chopped green onions. Offer tasty cornbread on the side.

Setup instructions:


Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

19- Pumpkin Spice Donuts

Partner with a local bakery and serve fresh pumpkin spice donuts with cinnamon sugar or iced frosting. These yummy treats will be enough to bring people to your fair year after year.

Setup instructions:


Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

20- Corn on the Cob

The kids won't notice it's healthy with all the butter, salt, and other seasonings they can add.

Setup instructions:


Required materials:

Potential variations:

21- Hot Chocolate, Apple Cider, and Pumpkin Spice Lattes

Partner with a coffee shop or make these tasty fall drinks yourself. Everyone loves a good apple cider, or pumpkin spice anything this time of year.

Setup instructions:


Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

‍22- Fall Family BBQ

Bring on everything from hot dogs to root beer all the fall comfort foods to gather families and students together. This is also a great way to add an optional donation opportunity for those who enjoy their time, reminding them how the community keeps these events going.

Setup instructions:


Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

Fall Festival Decoration Ideas for Schools

23- Scarecrow Decorating

Collect old clothes and donations from thrift stores and invite participants to create scarecrows. This fall twist on a sustainable practice of reusing clothes, toilet paper, hay, and other materials will surely excite the whole family at a fall carnival.

Setup instructions:


Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

24- Fall Wreaths

Ask volunteers to decorate and hang wreaths with colors, scents, and reminders of the fall season on the school's doors, walls, and entryways. This also provides a great takeaway for families to bring their creations home or give them as a thoughtful and handmade gift.

Setup instructions:


Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

25- Twinkling Lights

A memorable and enjoyable experience can be as simple as haning lanterns and twinkling lights, even if it's just something to brighten up your school and create a festive environment. You can lean on the school parking lot as a great space to create a space for the whole family.

Setup instructions:


Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

26- Haunted Festival

It’s not a fall fundraiser without a little bit of spookiness. Since fall is the season of Halloween, schools can decorate their fall festival with spooky decorations, and teachers can dress up in costumes to create a spooky haunted house festival.

Setup instructions:

Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

Fall Harvest Festival Ideas with a Raffle

27- Pumpkin Spice Gift Basket

Pumpkin spice is a popular seasoning during the fall. School fall festivals raffle off a basket of pumpkin spice candles, bath bombs, shower gels, pumpkin spice lattes, and hot chocolate.‍

Setup instructions:

Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

28- Fall Family Pack

Looking for a fun family raffle basket idea? Combine tickets to local pumpkin patches, corn mazes, hayrides, snacks, and goodies for everyone to enjoy.‍

Setup instructions:

Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

29- Outdoor Fire Pit Kit

Bonfires are another fall tradition for all ages. Your school's fall festival can raffle off an outdoor fire pit kit with marshmallow roasting sticks, gourmet smores ingredients, a designer blanket, and chairs.

Setup instructions:

Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

30- Fall Outdoor Adventure Pack

Put together hiking gear, picnic essentials, a thermos for hot cocoa, and hiking trail guidebooks for your more adventurous students and their families.

Setup instructions:

Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

31- Family Game Night Package

Game night is another fun family activity. Add a few board games, card games, puzzles, and activity books suitable for kids of various ages to your raffle basket.

Setup instructions:

Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

Community Engagement Ideas for Fall Festivals

32- Storytelling Circle

A storytelling circle creates a space for community members to share stories, memories, and traditions about fall and your community. Set up hay bales around a campfire for a fun twist and invite participants to join in. 

A spooky storytelling circle can also be a great addition to a community haunted house. You might choose to add this to a list of educational activities for fall festivals.

Setup instructions:

Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

33- Meet and Greet with Local Politicians and Celebrities

Invite local celebrities, politicians, and community leaders to your fall festival. This can be a great opportunity for students and parents to ask questions and learn about upcoming events and community initiatives.

Setup instructions:

Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

34- Farmer's Market Corner

Set up a mini farmers' market at your fall festival. Offer fresh produce, homemade jams, crafts, and baked treats with a fall theme.

Setup instructions:

Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

35- Fall Astronomy Night

Invite students and parents to view fall constellations like Andromeda, Cassiopeia, and Pegasus. Offer a guided tour of the stars for Astronomy enthusiasts. Serve hot cocoa and include telescope viewing if possible.

Setup instructions:

Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

36- Community Performances

Add entertainment to your festival by showcasing local talent with performances by local bands, dance troupes, theatre companies, and choirs.

Setup instructions:

Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

37- Community Art Project

Excite students and families with a large-scale art project. Some ideas to try include a mural, community quilt, or sculpture made with eco-friendly material.

Setup instructions:

Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

38- Costume Contest

Costumes can be an activity that bring your entire school community together. Have kids, local students, or families join in a friendly competition to see who can create the best costumes. Teamwork and creativity can shine with fundraising ideas like these.

Setup instructions:

Required materials:

Fundraising variations:

Bonus: How to build curriculum into your fall harvest ideas

We know how important it can be to add some educational value into the fun, so we’ve added these three ideas to check out and get your creativity flowing based on your students and curriculum. 

STEM Pumpkin Catapult Challenge 

Turn physics and engineering into hands-on fun! Set up a pumpkin (or mini-gourd) catapult station where students design and test different launch mechanisms. Incorporate lessons on force, angles, and trajectory, making it an exciting way to blend science with seasonal fun.

Harvest History Scavenger Hunt 

Teach students about the origins of fall traditions, from harvest festivals to Thanksgiving, with an interactive scavenger hunt. Place historical facts around the festival, and have participants answer questions or collect stamps to win prizes—making history come alive through exploration!

Farm-to-Table Math & Cooking Station 

Set up a booth where kids use measurements and fractions to prepare simple fall treats like apple cider or pumpkin parfaits. This hands-on approach turns math into a delicious learning experience while reinforcing real-world applications of numbers and proportions.

How Did Sunny Sky Shelter Raise Close to $10,000 Last Fall?

Sunny Sky Animal Rescue turned an old farm into a Forest of Fear with a haunted trail and a barn filled with scares. An affordable admission price that covered many spooky activities for older children and adults and a clear fundraising appeal inspired donors to raise close to $10,000. Zeffy's free online fundraising tools helped them save $493 in fees.

Sell Fundraising Event Tickets for Free on Zeffy

Fall festivals bring images of pumpkin patches, costume parades, and kids having fun and eating delicious treats. Fall events can help your community enjoy the season with great ideas and festive decorations. 

Written by
Jessica Woloszyn

