38 Fall Festival Ideas for School Fundraising Events

As the leaves turn and the air cools, schools across the country gear up for one of the most exciting community events of the season—fall festivals! These celebrations are more than just fun; they’re an opportunity to bring families together, spark school spirit, and raise funds in creative and engaging ways.

Whether you’re looking for fresh school fundraising ideas, educational activities for fall festivals, or unique ways to boost community involvement, this guide has you covered. With 38 inspiring fall festival ideas, you’ll be able to create an unforgettable event that not only delights students and families but also supports your school’s programs and resources.

Let’s dive in and make this year’s festival the best one yet!

Our favorite fall festival ideas for schools

School Booth Ideas for Festivals

1- Apple or Pumpkin Patch

What would a fall festival be without pumpkin or apple picking? This simple and fun activity is a tradition for a reason. Partner with a local apple or pumpkin patch and give kids a fun activity outside school.

Setup instructions:

Set up tables with some markers and other fun decorations

Arrange pumpkins or apples in a designated area for easy picking

Create a timeframe for decorating after everyone has their pick



Required materials:

Pumpkins or apples

Decorative materials like paint, glitter, markers, or stickers

Cleanup materials to lay out to keep things from getting too messy

Fundraising variations:

Make it into a decoration contest

Add a backdrop to your event for family or friend photos as a keepsake

2- Apple Bobbing

Another traditional fall activity to add to your fall festival ideas is apple bobbing. Invite different age groups to try their luck at bobbing for apples. Encourage more participation by awarding prizes to all participants.

Setup instructions:

Fill up some tubs with water and add apples to float inside.

Offer directions on where to place apples once retrieved.

Place towels nearby for easy cleanup.



Required materials:

Large tubs

Buckets for apples that have been bobbed

Water to fill the tubs

Fresh apples

Towels

Fundraising variations:

Add some prizes within the apples for an additional incentive.

Create different difficulty levels for different age groups.

3- Face Painting

A face painting booth is a must-have for any kids' event. Save money by buying face paint crayons online and ask parents and teachers to share their artistic talents.

‍

Setup instructions:

Set up a table with face paint and brushes.

Offer some inspirational ideas to choose from.

Have artists ready to go with a comfy area.



Required materials:

Face paint (crayons or non-toxic paints)

Brushes and sponges

Paint palettes

An inspiration book

A comfy place to have kids sit

Fundraising variations:

Offer themed designs for fall, like scarecrows and monsters.

Host a mini face-painting competition that can engage people to win a prize.

4- Photo Booth

A photo booth is a fun festival idea for the fall season. Because almost all students have smartphones, schools can set up a booth or two with fall decorations and costumes, and students can take selfies to share online.

‍

Setup instructions:

Choose your backdrop with fall-colored fabric or a theme.

Think about accessories and props to make things fun.

Decide who will take the photos and if you want to offer cameras or have people use their phone.



Required materials:

Backdrop

Props

Camera (optional)

Fundraising variations:

Offer an instant print photo strip to remember the event with your logo and information.

Create a photo challenge like “most creative” or “dynamic duos” where participants can gain points by having fun.

Add a social media element with a hashtag for anyone sharing photos to engage with and offer content your organization can easily repost.

5- Hay Bale Maze

A hay bale maze should definitely be on your list of fun fall festival ideas for kids of all ages. Pile hay bales high to create a massive maze, or keep it simple for young kids to play on and enjoy.

‍

Setup instructions:

Arrange hay bales in a pattern that creates a maze.

Offer directions or clues throughout that help people find their way.

Add in safety protocols like ropes or guides.

Designate signage for the entrance and exit.



Required materials:

Hay bales

Signage

Safety measures

Fundraising variations:

Add a spooky twist with hidden surprises or decorations for older kids.

Create a maze race or 5K to bring some healthy competition.

Fall Festival Activities for Families and Schools

6- Cornhole Tournament

Set up multiple cornhole boards and host a bean bag toss or tournament for kids and adults. Offer a prize to the winner of the "bags" tournament.

‍

Setup instructions:

Set up your cornhole boards a safe distance apart.

Organize teams and brackets for your tournament.

Create a timeframe for each match.

Lay out bean bags that are ready to go for participants.



Required materials:

Cornhole boards

Bean bags

Prizes

Fundraising variations:

Add a peer-to-peer fundraising component for participants.

Create levels for different age groups to increase participation.

7- Leaf Pile Jump

Young kids love jumping in piles of leaves in the fall. Your school can fill large containers with artificial or natural leaves and make it a game by hiding small prizes for children to find.

‍

Setup instructions:

Fill large containers or kiddie pools with leaves (real or fake- you decide!)

Set up a jumping area for kids to enjoy, free of safety hazards.



Required materials:

Artificial or natural leaves.

Containers or kiddie pools to jump in.

Fundraising variations:

Add a “treasure hunt” element with hidden prizes in the leaves to find.

Create a relay race with several leaf piles to hit along the way to a finish line.

8- Candy Corn Guessing Game

Fill a jar and have children guess the number of all the candy corn inside. The closest guess wins the candy jar.

‍

Setup instructions:

Fill a jar or container with candy corn.

Note the total number somewhere.

Have paper and pens ready to encourage guests to guess how many are in there.

Choose a prize.



Required materials:

Candy corn

Large container

Paper

Pens

Prize

Fundraising variations:

Dedicate guesses to a charitable outcome and charge per entry, such as “every $5 guess goes towards providing hot meals for school lunches.”

Create more guessing categories such as “Guess the weight” or “Guess where the candy corn was purchased.”

9- Scarecrow Relay Race

Team members for your scarecrow relay race must dress up a scarecrow by running to a pile of clothes, putting on an item, and returning it to the next in line. Try out an additional obstacle course to increase the competition for older kids.

‍

Setup instructions:

Set up an area with clothes and accessories to build a scarecrow.

Mark your start and finish.

Designate team sizes.

Finalize your rules and post them somewhere for participants.



Required materials:

Old clothes, hats, and accessories for a scarecrow

Obstacle course items like cones or hoola hoops

Signage for your start and finish

Fundraising variations:

Add a time limit and continue racing until an ultimate winner is revealed.

Add a “scarecrow design” element where bonus points go to the best dressed.

10- Pin the Tail on the Black Cat

Put a fall fest twist on "Pin the tail on the Donkey." Blindfold participants and have them pin the tail on a black cat picture.

‍

Setup instructions:

Draw or purchase a large black cat photo.

Hang the black cat somewhere where people can easily access it.

Provide “tail” cutouts that participants will pin.

Choose a starting point and have each participant try their luck.



Required materials:

Poster of a black cat

Paper tails

Tape or adhesive

Fundraising variations:

Add some music in the background to amp up the fun and create several levels to keep it going longer.

Record the attempts for social media, attracting more participants to try it out and join in.

11- Pumpkin Bowling

Have people choose the roundest pumpkin they can find and gently send them down a path to knock down pins like a traditional bowling game. Have fun with a pumpkin bowling ball, carving holes for easier grip.

‍

Setup instructions:

Set up bowling pins in a straight line or formation of your choice.

Mark your “bowling lanes” clearly.

Offer rounder pumpkins to use as bowling balls and set them aside.



Required materials:

Round pumpkins

Bowling pins

Rope or a marker for your lanes

‍

Fundraising variations:

Place prizes on different pins for participants to try to hit.

Create a mini tournament out of it all, encouraging families to cheer on one another.

Fun Fall Festival Games for Schools and Carnival Ideas

12- Pumpkin Ring Toss

A pumpkin ring toss is an easy and affordable game for all age groups. Set up different-sized pumpkins on stands and give players rings to toss around or over pumpkin stems.

‍

Setup instructions:

Arrange pumpkins of various sizes on hay bales, crates, or decorative stands.

Assign different point values based on pumpkin size or distance.

Mark a throw line and give each participant a set number of rings to toss.

Keep score or let players win small prizes based on successful tosses.



Required materials:

Various-sized pumpkins (preferably with long stems)

Hula hoops or rope rings (DIY with rope and duct tape)

Hay bales or crates (for height variation)

‍

Fundraising variations:

Use glow sticks as rings and place LED lights inside carved pumpkins for an evening version.

Have an oversized pumpkin at a long distance for a bonus prize if someone makes it.

Float inflatable pumpkins in a kiddie pool for a water-based twist.

Arrange mini pumpkins in a grid and let kids aim to land rings in a row like a Pumpkin tic tac toe.

13- Acorn Spoon Race

You've heard of egg races, haven't you? This fall, you can organize a race with acorns and encourage kids to run around an obstacle course. The first one to the finish line wins a prize.

‍

Setup instructions:

Mark a racecourse with cones or hay bales, adding small obstacles like hoops.

Each participant balances an acorn on a spoon and races to the finish line without dropping it.

If someone drops the acorn, they must go back to the start.



Required materials:

Large spoons

Acorns

Cones or hay bales

‍

Fundraising variations:

A relay race where teams pass the acorn without dropping it for added teamwork.

Incorporate tunnels, balance beams, or hula hoops to step through.

One player is blindfolded while a teammate verbally guides them through the course.

Instead of just carrying one acorn, participants collect and carry multiple acorns without dropping them.

14- Pumpkin Carving Contest

Host a pumpkin carving contest and have the kids decorate pumpkins and compete for a prize for the funniest, scariest, most imaginative designs. If you want to really impress, you can hire an artist who specializes in pumpkin design and make it a pumpkin decorating contest, too.

‍

Setup instructions:

Set up carving stations with pumpkin scoops, carving tools, and templates.

Assign categories: Funniest, Scariest, Most Creative, and Best Overall.

Allow time for carving and decorating before judging.

Have a panel of judges or let attendees vote on the winners.



Required materials:

Pumpkins

Pumpkin carving kits

Paints, markers, and glitter

Tea lights or LED lights

‍

Fundraising variations:

Speed carving challenge where participants have a limited time to carve their best design.

Celebrity pumpkin faces assigning pop culture or movie themes.

Blacklight pumpkin art using glow-in-the-dark paint to create neon masterpieces.

No-carve decorating with stickers, ribbons, and craft supplies for those who don’t want to carve.

Fall festival food ideas for schools

15- Caramel Apples

Treat participants to a caramel apple decorating booth. Have the apples and caramel ready to dip, and provide nuts, chocolate peanut butter chips, and sprinkles.

‍

Setup instructions:

Set up a caramel dipping station with apples on sticks.

Provide melted caramel and optional chocolate coating.

Offer toppings in separate bowls for guests to dip their apples into.

Required materials:

Apples

Caramel

Toppings

‍

Fundraising variations:

Inside-out caramel apples (core apples and fill with warm caramel before serving).

Apple nachos with sliced apples and a drizzle of caramel, chocolate, and toppings over them.

Dipped apple slices are available for little kids to enjoy without the mess of whole apples.

16- Caramel Popcorn

Sell bags of caramel popcorn or create caramel popcorn balls for the kids to enjoy.

‍

Setup instructions:

Make fresh popcorn and coat it in warm caramel.

Let it cool on baking sheets before packaging into bags or cups.

Required materials:

Popcorn kernels

Caramel sauce

Butter and brown sugar

Bags or cups for serving

‍

Fundraising variations:

‍Pumpkin spice popcorn with cinnamon, nutmeg, and pumpkin spice for a seasonal twist.

Gourmet mixes that combine caramel popcorn with pretzels, nuts, or white chocolate drizzle.

DIY popcorn bar where kids add mix-ins like Reese’s Pieces, dried cranberries, or toffee bits.

17- Smores Bar

Set up a DIY s'mores station with graham crackers, chocolate bars, and marshmallows. Let families roast the marshmallows over a fire pit or portable stove.

‍

Setup instructions:

Provide roasting sticks and a safe fire pit or mini tabletop burners.

Offer a variety of graham crackers, chocolates, and marshmallows.



Required materials:

Graham crackers

Chocolate bars (milk, dark, and white)

Marshmallows (classic, flavored, or jumbo)

Roasting sticks

‍

Fundraising variations:

S’mores cones where you fill waffle cones with marshmallows, chocolate, and graham crackers, then heat in foil.

Shakes that offer blended milkshakes topped with toasted marshmallows and chocolate.

Campfire bananas stuffed with s’mores ingredients and grilled.

18- Chili and Cornbread

Your fall festival will need real food for the children. Cook a large pot of chili and provide toppings like shredded cheese, sour cream, and chopped green onions. Offer tasty cornbread on the side.

‍

Setup instructions:

Prepare chili in large slow cookers.

Offer toppings at a self-serve station.

Serve with warm cornbread.



Required materials:

Ground beef or vegetarian beans

Tomatoes, onions, and peppers

Chili spices

Cornbread muffins

‍

Fundraising variations:

Make mini cornbread waffles for serving.

Host a mac & chili bar that lets kids add chili over mac & cheese.

19- Pumpkin Spice Donuts

Partner with a local bakery and serve fresh pumpkin spice donuts with cinnamon sugar or iced frosting. These yummy treats will be enough to bring people to your fair year after year.

‍

Setup instructions:

Partner with a local bakery or make them fresh on-site.

Offer cinnamon sugar, glazed, and maple drizzle options.



Required materials:

Pumpkin spice doughnuts

Cinnamon sugar and icing glazes

Donut holders or plates

‍

Fundraising variations:

Mini donut holes that are easy for kids to grab and go.

Pumpkin churros that add a churro-style twist to the classic donut.

DIY toppings bar lets guests dip in various sauces like caramel or chocolate.

20- Corn on the Cob

The kids won't notice it's healthy with all the butter, salt, and other seasonings they can add.

‍

Setup instructions:

Boil or grill corn and serve on sticks.

Offer butter and seasoning options.



Required materials:

Fresh corn

Butter and seasonings

Corn holders

‍

Potential variations:

‍Mexican street corn with mayo, cheese, lime, and chili powder.

Herb-infused butter with garlic, rosemary, or honey butter options.

Corn ribs cut into quarters for easy eating.

21- Hot Chocolate, Apple Cider, and Pumpkin Spice Lattes

Partner with a coffee shop or make these tasty fall drinks yourself. Everyone loves a good apple cider, or pumpkin spice anything this time of year.

‍

Setup instructions:

Set up a decorated stand with insulated drink dispensers.

Offer toppings like whipped cream, caramel, and cinnamon sticks.

Sell drinks individually or offer a festival mug for discounted refills.



Required materials:

Insulated drink dispensers

Cups, lids, and sleeves

Whipped cream, cinnamon sticks, caramel, marshmallows

Stirring sticks, napkins, and signage

‍

Fundraising variations:

A mug club where you can sell reusable fall-themed mugs for $15; refills are free all night!

Spill the tea (or cider) selfie station where people donate $5 to pose with their drink at a cute fall-themed backdrop.

Golden sip raffle where one random drink cup has a unique mark inside for a free festival prize!

‍22- Fall Family BBQ

Bring on everything from hot dogs to root beer all the fall comfort foods to gather families and students together. This is also a great way to add an optional donation opportunity for those who enjoy their time, reminding them how the community keeps these events going.

‍

Setup instructions:

Set up a grill station and buffet-style serving area.

Offer meal deals with a main dish, side, and drink.

Provide a donation station and raffle ticket bundles.



Required materials:

Grill, propane/charcoal, grilling tools

Hot dogs, burgers, veggie options, buns, condiments

Side dishes

Plates, utensils, napkins, trash bins

‍

Fundraising variations:

A grill master challenge where you pay $10 to enter a mini BBQ cook-off (guests vote by donating to their favorite).

Guest pay $5 to pie a volunteer or teacher in the face!

Local musicians play while guests donate to request songs.

Fall Festival Decoration Ideas for Schools



23- Scarecrow Decorating

Collect old clothes and donations from thrift stores and invite participants to create scarecrows. This fall twist on a sustainable practice of reusing clothes, toilet paper, hay, and other materials will surely excite the whole family at a fall carnival.

‍

Setup instructions:

Provide scarecrow bases and decorating materials.

Set up a contest area where attendees vote for winners.

Award prizes for different categories (funniest, scariest, most creative).



Required materials:

Old clothes

Burlap sacks or fabric for heads

Straw or newspaper stuffing

Wooden stakes, twine, markers, and glue

‍

Fundraising variations:

Winning scarecrows are auctioned off to decorate businesses or homes.

Donate $5 to take a photo with the funniest scarecrow!

Local businesses can pay to have their logo on a scarecrow’s outfit.

24- Fall Wreaths

Ask volunteers to decorate and hang wreaths with colors, scents, and reminders of the fall season on the school's doors, walls, and entryways. This also provides a great takeaway for families to bring their creations home or give them as a thoughtful and handmade gift.

‍

Setup instructions:

Provide pre-made wreath bases with decorating supplies.

Offer a guided craft station with hot glue guns and floral wire.

Sell finished wreaths or charge per crafting session.



Required materials:

Grapevine or wire wreath bases

Artificial leaves, flowers, ribbons, pinecones

Hot glue guns, floral wire, scissors

‍

Fundraising variations:

Attendees vote for their favorite wreath by donating money into a jar for each entry.

Sponsor a wreath feature where businesses donate to have their name on a finished wreath sold at auction.

A make-and-take market to sell DIY wreath kits for families to take home.

25- Twinkling Lights

A memorable and enjoyable experience can be as simple as haning lanterns and twinkling lights, even if it's just something to brighten up your school and create a festive environment. You can lean on the school parking lot as a great space to create a space for the whole family.

‍

Setup instructions:

Hang twinkling lights, pumpkins, and autumn decorations.

Offer a professional or DIY photo booth with props.

Charge per printed or digital photo.

Required materials:

String lights, lanterns, autumn garlands

Hay bales, pumpkins, and rustic backdrops

Photo props

Camera or smartphone setup for photos

‍

Fundraising variations:

A VIP photo pass that offers unlimited photobooth access for a set price, designated by a certain color wristband.

Themed photobooths that offer more options to participants such as autumn leaves, Halloween spookiness, or cozy fall.

26- Haunted Festival

It’s not a fall fundraiser without a little bit of spookiness. Since fall is the season of Halloween, schools can decorate their fall festival with spooky decorations, and teachers can dress up in costumes to create a spooky haunted house festival.

‍

Setup instructions:

1. Designate areas for haunted attractions (haunted house, spooky trails, or scare zones).

2. Decorate with fog machines, eerie lighting, and spooky props.

3. Sell entry tickets for haunted experiences and themed activities.





Required materials:

Fog machines, black lights, Halloween decorations

Costumes for staff/volunteers

Sound effects, spooky music, props

Entry tickets or wristbands

Fundraising variations:

Make it a “scare for a cause” event where volunteers record how many times guests scream throughout, and charge $1 per scream to go to charity.

Add a spooky fortune teller booth to charge donations for fun fortunes.

Fall Harvest Festival Ideas with a Raffle

27- Pumpkin Spice Gift Basket

Pumpkin spice is a popular seasoning during the fall. School fall festivals raffle off a basket of pumpkin spice candles, bath bombs, shower gels, pumpkin spice lattes, and hot chocolate.‍

‍

Setup instructions:

1. Collect or purchase pumpkin spice-themed items.

2. Arrange items in a decorative basket with fall-themed wrapping.

3. Sell raffle tickets leading up to the event and during the festival.





Required materials:

Pumpkin spice candles, lotions, bath bombs

Pumpkin spice coffee, lattes, and hot cocoa

Fall-themed basket and wrapping materials

‍

Fundraising variations:

Host a PSL selfie challenge where people can donate $5 for a themed pumpkin spice photo op, embracing creativity and recording content for social media.

Host a raffle for a free coffee and offer raffle tickets with each PSL purchase that also allows you to build an email list to reach out to after the festival concludes.

Spice things up with an October subscription as a prize opportunity for one lucky winner who can receive a free pumpkin-spice themed surprise each week of October.

28- Fall Family Pack

Looking for a fun family raffle basket idea? Combine tickets to local pumpkin patches, corn mazes, hayrides, snacks, and goodies for everyone to enjoy.‍

‍

Setup instructions:

1. Partner with local farms and event centers for donated tickets.

2. Assemble a fun, themed basket with treats and fall essentials.

3. Sell raffle tickets before and during the festival.





Required materials:

Pumpkin patch, hayride, or corn maze tickets

Fall snacks (caramel apples, kettle corn, cider mix)

Family-friendly activity ideas (fall scavenger hunt, leaf-pressing kit, trunk or treat event)

‍

Fundraising variations:

Build in family fall photo sessions as prize options that are low cost and can help you get the whole crew involved.

Add a mystery adventure pack where winners can choose between two fall experiences, with a higher cost ticket for entry.

29- Outdoor Fire Pit Kit

Bonfires are another fall tradition for all ages. Your school's fall festival can raffle off an outdoor fire pit kit with marshmallow roasting sticks, gourmet smores ingredients, a designer blanket, and chairs.

‍

Setup instructions:

1. Gather fire pit accessories and arrange them in a festive basket.

2. Sell raffle tickets leading up to and during the event.

3. Announce the winner at the end of the festival.





Required materials:

Small portable fire pit

Marshmallow roasting sticks, gourmet chocolate, graham crackers

Cozy blanket, outdoor chairs

‍

Fundraising variations:

A smores challenge that offers a prize to the best creation, using donations as a way to vote.

Offer a hot cocoa add-on option for an additional raffle entry or donation cost.

Keep guests around and engaged at all ages with a “fire and stars” night that brings in astronomy guides throughout the experience. ‍

30- Fall Outdoor Adventure Pack

Put together hiking gear, picnic essentials, a thermos for hot cocoa, and hiking trail guidebooks for your more adventurous students and their families.

‍

Setup instructions:

1. Gather high-quality hiking gear and fall-friendly accessories.

2. Create an appealing, adventure-themed display.

3. Sell raffle tickets throughout the event.





Required materials:

Hiking backpack, reusable water bottles

Thermos for hot drinks, picnic blanket

Trail guidebooks, fall hiking map

‍

Fundraising variations:

Offer a mystery trail prize raffle, where winners get a surprise guided hike or similar experience.

Build in a step challenge fundraiser where attendees can track their hiking steps for additional prizes, and have their friends and family donate through a peer-to-peer campaign leading up to the hike to cheer them on.

31- Family Game Night Package

Game night is another fun family activity. Add a few board games, card games, puzzles, and activity books suitable for kids of various ages to your raffle basket.

Setup instructions:

1. Gather a variety of family-friendly games.

2. Arrange them in a themed basket with treats and cozy accessories.

3. Sell raffle tickets leading up to the event.





Required materials:

Classic board games (Monopoly, Scrabble, Clue)

Card games, puzzles, and activity books

Popcorn, candy, and cozy blankets

‍

Fundraising variations:

Add a fun “spin the wheel for extra entries” where a ttendees donate to spin a prize wheel for extra raffle tickets.

ttendees donate to spin a prize wheel for extra raffle tickets. Have attendees vote on the most popular game; correct guesses get a bonus entry.

Bring in a family game night standout where the winner’s family gets featured on the festival’s social media.

Community Engagement Ideas for Fall Festivals

32- Storytelling Circle

A storytelling circle creates a space for community members to share stories, memories, and traditions about fall and your community. Set up hay bales around a campfire for a fun twist and invite participants to join in.

A spooky storytelling circle can also be a great addition to a community haunted house. You might choose to add this to a list of educational activities for fall festivals.

‍

Setup instructions:

1. Set up hay bales or blankets around a small fire pit.

2. Invite a local storyteller or community member to share tales.

3. Charge a small entry fee or accept donations.





Required materials:

Fire pit or lanterns for ambiance

Seating (hay bales, blankets, chairs)

Story prompts for guests who want to participate

‍

Fundraising variations:

Add the option to contribute a funny fall story for a $5 donation.

Sell snacks and hot chocolate to raise more during the event.

33- Meet and Greet with Local Politicians and Celebrities

Invite local celebrities, politicians, and community leaders to your fall festival. This can be a great opportunity for students and parents to ask questions and learn about upcoming events and community initiatives.

‍

Setup instructions:

1. Reach out to local politicians, celebrities, and influencers.

2. Set up a panel or meet-and-greet area.

3. Charge for VIP access or donation-based Q&A.





Required materials:

Chairs and tables for the guest speakers

Microphones or sound system

Photo backdrop and autograph area

‍

Fundraising variations:

Host an “ask me anything” to charge a donation per audience question.

Sell premium access for photos with the guests.

Invite guests to vote on a fun community initiative with small donations.

34- Farmer's Market Corner

Set up a mini farmers' market at your fall festival. Offer fresh produce, homemade jams, crafts, and baked treats with a fall theme.

‍

Setup instructions:

1. Partner with local farmers, artisans, and businesses for donated or discounted products.

2. Arrange booths or tables showcasing fresh produce, jams, baked goods, and fall décor.

3. Charge vendors a booth fee or request a donation percentage from sales.





Required materials:

Tables, tents, and signs for each vendor

Fall-themed décor (pumpkins, hay bales, rustic crates)

Payment options (cash, mobile payments, donation jars)

‍

Fundraising variations:

Add in an apple cider tasting from local farms and vendors, charging for the opportunity to choose your favorite and take home a bottle.

Feature a VIP shopping pass that offers early access to premium items that are likely to sell out for an additional donation.

35- Fall Astronomy Night

Invite students and parents to view fall constellations like Andromeda, Cassiopeia, and Pegasus. Offer a guided tour of the stars for Astronomy enthusiasts. Serve hot cocoa and include telescope viewing if possible.

‍

Setup instructions:

1. Partner with a local astronomer or science teacher for guided constellation tours.

2. Set up telescopes and seating in an open area.

3. Charge an entry fee and offer hot cocoa or glow-in-the-dark souvenirs for donations.





Required materials:

Telescopes, star maps, and laser pointers

Blankets, camping chairs, or hay bales

Hot cocoa station and glow sticks for ambiance

‍

Fundraising variations:

Engage your community with the option for a ttendees donate to “name” a star with a certificate.

ttendees donate to “name” a star with a certificate. Build in more time to connect with starlit storytelling over some cozy stargazing for an entry fee that helps you also increase fundraising totals.

36- Community Performances

Add entertainment to your festival by showcasing local talent with performances by local bands, dance troupes, theatre companies, and choirs.

Setup instructions:

1. Invite school bands, community performers, and student groups to participate.

2. Set up a stage or performance area with lighting and seating.

3. Sell tickets for premium seating and offer a donation-based general admission.





Required materials:

Stage, microphones, and speakers

Lighting and seating for the audience

Fundraising table with donation jars and merchandise

‍

Fundraising variations:

Invite your audience to donate to hear their favorite songs.

Boost the experience with an option to vote for the best act and meet-and-greet performers.

37- Community Art Project

Excite students and families with a large-scale art project. Some ideas to try include a mural, community quilt, or sculpture made with eco-friendly material.

‍

Setup instructions:

1. Choose an art project (mural, quilt, sculpture) representing the community.

2. Set up a designated space where attendees can contribute.

3. Auction the final piece or selling sections of the artwork for donations.





Required materials:

Canvas, paints, brushes, or fabric for a quilt

Tables and chairs for participants

Signage explaining the project and donation opportunities

‍

Fundraising variations:

A sponsor a paintbrush event where guests donate to paint a section of the artwork.

Host a silent auction for the final piece for the highest bidder to take home.

Build even more excitement with personalized art prints of the final work.

38- Costume Contest

Costumes can be an activity that bring your entire school community together. Have kids, local students, or families join in a friendly competition to see who can create the best costumes. Teamwork and creativity can shine with fundraising ideas like these.

Setup instructions:

1. Set up a contest area with a runway or judging panel.

2. Create categories (Most Creative, Best DIY, Funniest, Scariest, etc.).

3. Charge a small entry fee and offer prizes for winners.





Required materials:

Stage or designated contest area

Prize packages for category winners

Judges or voting ballots

‍

Fundraising variations:

Have spectators donate to vote for their favorite costumes in the form of donation.

Build in a photo experience where you can charge for professional or themed costume photos.‍

Bonus: How to build curriculum into your fall harvest ideas

We know how important it can be to add some educational value into the fun, so we’ve added these three ideas to check out and get your creativity flowing based on your students and curriculum.

STEM Pumpkin Catapult Challenge

Turn physics and engineering into hands-on fun! Set up a pumpkin (or mini-gourd) catapult station where students design and test different launch mechanisms. Incorporate lessons on force, angles, and trajectory, making it an exciting way to blend science with seasonal fun.

Harvest History Scavenger Hunt

Teach students about the origins of fall traditions, from harvest festivals to Thanksgiving, with an interactive scavenger hunt. Place historical facts around the festival, and have participants answer questions or collect stamps to win prizes—making history come alive through exploration!

‍

Farm-to-Table Math & Cooking Station

Set up a booth where kids use measurements and fractions to prepare simple fall treats like apple cider or pumpkin parfaits. This hands-on approach turns math into a delicious learning experience while reinforcing real-world applications of numbers and proportions.

How Did Sunny Sky Shelter Raise Close to $10,000 Last Fall?

Sunny Sky Animal Rescue turned an old farm into a Forest of Fear with a haunted trail and a barn filled with scares. An affordable admission price that covered many spooky activities for older children and adults and a clear fundraising appeal inspired donors to raise close to $10,000. Zeffy's free online fundraising tools helped them save $493 in fees.

Sell Fundraising Event Tickets for Free on Zeffy

Fall festivals bring images of pumpkin patches, costume parades, and kids having fun and eating delicious treats. Fall events can help your community enjoy the season with great ideas and festive decorations.

As you plan your next fall festival school fundraiser, save more money with Zeffy's free event ticket sales tool.

