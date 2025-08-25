How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
Home
/
Blog
/
Organizing a Charity Event: 8 Steps for Nonprofits
Nonprofit guides

Organizing a Charity Event: 8 Steps for Nonprofits

August 25, 2025

Charity events are powerful catalysts for change, bringing communities together to support.

But planning a fundraiser can feel overwhelming—especially when you’re wearing every hat: running programs, managing volunteers, and still trying to raise money. Most nonprofit leaders we talk to never signed up to be event planners… yet pulling off a successful fundraiser is critical to your mission. 

This step-by-step guide was built for small, scrappy teams like yours—showing you exactly how to organize an impactful event that amplifies your reach, engages donors, and builds community impact. 

Plus, we’ll show you how Zeffy lets you keep every dollar for your cause—meaning more money goes towards scholarships, food, rent—and do it all without burning out. Every 3% fee is another scholarship lost. With Zeffy, $100 raised = $100 for your mission.

8 easy steps to plan your fundraising event

Step 1: Determine goals and mission

Defining measurable objectives is essential for planning a successful charity event. Identify the event's purpose and how it aligns with your nonprofit's mission to create a solid foundation for your planning efforts.

While generating revenue is crucial for every charitable cause, consider if alternative fundraising methods, such as a clothes drive, might better serve your mission. Tailor your proposed charity event to best serve the needs of your nonprofit.

There are typically five purposes for organizing a charity event:

👉 Want help getting started? Download our free planning kit that walks you through everything you need to know about organizing an event.

Step 2: Assess your resources

“We lost $0.50 on each hot dog sale to fees.” — Volunteer-parent hustler

Before you can jump into fundraising event planning, you'll need to evaluate what you have available to you, like:

Tired of switching between spreadsheets, PayPal, and Mailchimp? Zeffy combines ticketing, donations, and guest check-in in one place—without charging fees.

Responsive Table
The Old Way With Zeffy
Track guest names in a spreadsheet Built-in guest management & check-in tools
Collect donations via PayPal, then manually record them Donations and ticket sales automatically tracked
Send emails through Mailchimp (and hope your list is updated) Emails and thank-yous auto-triggered from your event setup
Pay platform fees on every ticket and donation No platform or transaction fees—ever
Use 3–5 tools just to run one fundraiser Everything in one place: tickets, donations, auctions, P2P
Spend hours on admin after the event Zeffy handles receipts, reports, and follow-up for you

See how Zeffy compares to Eventbrite for nonprofits

How much could fees cost your event?

Let’s say your nonprofit is hosting a fundraising dinner:

That’s $300–$475 gone—before you’ve even bought food or printed signs.

Every 3% fee is another scholarship lost. With Zeffy, $100 raised = $100 for your mission.

Try Zeffy, the zero-fee ticketing system for nonprofits

Step 3: Choose a fundraising idea

Ideas for fundraising

There are hundreds of different kinds of fundraising ideas nonprofit organizations can choose from. Depending on your mission, audience, and resources, some might be better suited to your needs than others. Consider some event ideas like:

Creative Charity Event Ideas

Pro tip: Consider offering different ticket tiers or VIP packages to accommodate various supporter preferences and increase fundraising potential, while providing exclusive benefits to your most dedicated supporters.

Need more inspiration? Check out other fundraising ideas:

Want something truly unique? Use our free nonprofit fundraising ideas generator

Step 4: Assemble a team

Hands of a team united for fundraising

To prepare and plan for a fundraising event, you'll need to gather a team of trusted supporters or staff. To make organizing the event as stress-free as possible, create and assign roles and responsibilities. These might include:

Managing Volunteers 

“I didn’t sign up for this part. I signed up to coach.” — Matt Lopez (Youth Sports)

Sound familiar? Assembling volunteers—recruiting, scheduling, and retaining them—can take hours and hours of time, and isn’t always everyone’s forte. 

Here’s how to simplify the process and set your team up for success:

✅ Start with What You Actually Need

Before you start recruiting, figure out the real scope of your event.

✅ Don't Wait Until the Last Minute

Many small nonprofits start asking for help a week before the event—but that’s when people are already booked.

✅ Match the Right People to the Right Tasks

Give people roles they’ll feel good about—and capable of doing.

Need more help? Many small nonprofits recruit volunteers last minute. To avoid burnout and no-shows, download our simple scheduling template that helps you:

Step 5: Secure sponsors 

For small nonprofits, sponsorships can feel out of reach. You’re not sure where to find the right businesses—or what to say when you do.

But securing just one or two sponsors can make a huge difference. It can help you:

So, how do you do it without a full-time development team? Start here:

Step 1: Identify Who to Ask

You don’t need a national brand to say yes. Focus on local businesses or community-minded companies who:

Step 2: Offer Clear Sponsor Levels

Sponsors don’t want a mystery—they want to know what they’ll get.  Create 2–4 sponsorship tiers with benefits like:

Step 3: Pitch with Confidence

You don’t need a graphic-heavy PDF. What matters is clarity, purpose, and alignment.
Here’s a simple outreach email you can copy and customize:

Sample Sponsorship Email

Subject: Partner with [Your Nonprofit] to Support [Cause/Event Name]

Hi [First Name],

I’m reaching out on behalf of [Your Nonprofit Name], a local nonprofit dedicated to [brief mission—e.g., supporting youth through after-school programs].

We’re hosting our upcoming event, [Event Name], on [Date], and we’re looking for community-minded partners to help make it a success.

Sponsorships help us [cover X cost / reach X people], and in return, we’d love to recognize [Business Name] with [a booth, logo placement, social media features, etc.].

Would you be open to chatting for 15 minutes this week about how we can work together?

Thanks so much for considering,
[Your Name]
[Your Title]
[Your Nonprofit Name]
[Contact Info]

Want more help pitching? Download our Free Sponsorship Outreach Guide to learn:

Step 6: Spread the word

Marketing of a fundraising event

One of the most crucial parts of organizing a fundraising event is marketing it. If supporters don't know about your event, they're not likely to come. When considering how to spread the word, be sure to use multiple channels of communication. This might include:

Step 7: Engage attendees

The planning that occurs before the event is usually the most effortful. However, the work isn't over once the event has started. To keep attendees engaged, having fun — and donating — be sure to include a few extra games and fundraising strategies at the event like:

Step 8: Follow up and give thanks

Once the event is wrapped up, the event management work isn't done. Be sure to thank all participants and donors for such a successful fundraiser, and for their financial support. Expressing gratitude is one of the best ways to make donors feel good, and even encourage future giving.

6 common pitfalls to avoid when organizing a fundraiser

1. Not showcasing impact

Failing to clearly communicate the impact of donations and how they contribute to the mission can result in a lack of motivation for potential donors. They want to understand the tangible outcomes of their contributions.

How to showcase impact:

2. Not using donor-centric language

When fundraising for your nonprofit, using language that focuses solely on the organization's needs rather than emphasizing the donor's role and impact can lead to a lack of connection with potential supporters. 

Donors want to feel valued and understand how their contributions make a difference. Language that centers on the organization may feel impersonal and may not resonate with the audience.

How to use donor-centric language:

Use phrases like "you make this possible" to show appreciation for their contributions.

3. Not offer multiple ways to give

Donor payment options

Restricting donation options to a single method or platform may limit accessibility for potential donors who have preferences or constraints. People have different preferences for how they contribute, and limiting options may discourage potential donors.

How to offer multiple ways to give:

Use payment processing that accepts a variety of donation methods. This might include Apple Pay, Google Pay, or even Venmo. Plus, be sure that your nonprofit offers several different channels for giving. This might include online fundraising platforms, mobile apps, text-to-give, and other options.

4. Not doing prospect research ahead of time

Neglecting to research potential donors can cost your nonprofit crucial support. Personalized and targeted appeals are more likely to resonate with donors. Without prospect research, organizers may miss opportunities to engage donors effectively.

How to do prospect research:

Conduct thorough prospect research with tools like iWave and DonorSearch to understand the background, interests, and giving capacity of potential donors.

5. Not connecting the event to the mission

Disconnecting the fundraising event from the organization's mission can lead to confusion and a lack of clarity regarding the purpose of the funds raised. Donors are more likely to support a cause when they understand how their contributions align with the organization's overall mission and goals.

How to tie the event to the mission:

In all marking materials, clearly articulate the connection between the fundraising event and the organization's mission. Outline exactly how funds raised will help the cause.

6. Not using the right tools

Ignoring helpful nonprofits tools and technology can make things harder, limit how many people you can reach, and make you miss chances to connect with donors.  If you don't use these tools, you might waste time and miss chances to connect with people.

How to find and use the right tools for your fundraising:

Use a platform that offers marketing and communication tools, event ticketing, online donation forms, and more. Plus, be sure to choose a platform that offers great customer service and usability so you can navigate any mishaps.

Real Nonprofits. Real Savings. Real Impact.

How Jerry Jam keeps the music going—and raises $70,000 

Jerry Jam, a beloved music festival in Vermont's vibrant arts scene, found traditional ticketing platforms were cutting into their margins with substantial processing fees, directly impacting both the festival's sustainability and attendees' costs. That's when they found Zeffy.

With Zeffy's fee-free ticketing platform, Jerry Jam could achieve all of their ticket sale goals—for less. Since using the platform, Jerry Jam successfully processed $70,703 in ticket sales through Zeffy's platform, saving an impressive $3,535 in processing fees.

$70,703 raised in ticket sales
$3,535 saved in fees

Y’all builds community and raise over $17K

Y'all, an Indiana-based nonprofit founded in 2022, focuses on creating inclusive environments for queer individuals. When planning their first fundraising event, "Fill All My Bowls," they discovered Zeffy, a 100% free platform designed for nonprofits.

Using Zeffy's features, including online ticketing, donor management, and tap-to-pay, Y'all successfully raised $17,435 while saving $850 in platform and transaction fees.

$17,435 raised
$850 saved in fees

"At the 'Fill All My Bowls' event, I was in charge of checking people in. I got really familiar with [Zeffy's platform], and it wasn't hard. I even trained someone while we were selling tickets. The platform was so simple, he figured it out intuitively on the spot."— Bryggs, Y’all team member

Read the full case study

Bottom line? Whether you’re hosting a grassroots music festival or your nonprofit’s very first fundraiser, Zeffy helps you keep more of what you raise—and makes the process easier from start to finish. $100 raised = $100 for your mission. Always.

Organize a fundraising event for free with Zeffy

Nonprofit event planning takes lots of time and energy — whether it's a virtual event, hybrid, or in-person. But with the right plan and tools, your nonprofit can create a memorable experience for everyone. Plus, bring in some major donations, and make lasting connections with supporters.

Whether your nonprofit is looking to host a gala or an auction, Zeffy is the best, completely free all-in-one event planning and fundraising software. Packed with tools for donor management, marketing and communication, hosting raffles and lotteries, and selling tickets, nonprofits can handle all of their fundraising in one central place.

Unlike other platforms, Zeffy is the only platform that doesn't charge nonprofits platform or processing fees. That means, when a donor gives $100, $100 goes right to your cause — and not a cent less. User-friendly and loved for its great customer service, hundreds of nonprofits use Zeffy every day to help make the world a better place.

Ready to take things up a notch? Check out our full event planning checklist for nonprofits

Organizing a Charity Event ‍FAQs

Whether you’re an animal shelter, charity, or a religious institution, these ideas are some of the best fundraiser event ideas:

  • Shoe drive: A fundraiser that collects gently used shoes and sneakers and partners with a shoe drive fundraising coordinator like Funds2Orgs who pick up the shoes you’ve collected from your neighborhood and send you a check.
  • Community potluck: A family-friendly fundraising event idea that brings together people to share a meal and support your nonprofit organization.
  • Obstacle course: It is a series of challenging physical obstacles a person navigates, usually while being timed. You can raise funds by selling event tickets or asking participants to collect pledges through peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns.
  • Benefit concert: A benefit concert is a musical benefit performance featuring local performers, held for a charitable purpose, often directed at a specific humanitarian crisis.

    • Here are some challenges you can do for charity:

  • Read-a-thon: Participants strive to read a certain number of books or pages within a specific time period and collect donations for each.
  • Virtual fitness challenge: Choose an accessible challenge like an exercise routine or daily walk and offer goals for participants to reach. Individuals can share their progress path along with your online fundraising event page on social media and raise additional funds.
  • Social media challenge: Create your own “Ice Bucket Challenge” that resonates with your nonprofit’s mission in creative ways. Then ask your supporters to post videos of completing the challenge while tagging three or more peers to do the same.
  • Dance-a-thon: Hold a dance competition and ask participants to collect pledges from their friends or family based on the hours they can continue dancing.

    • To host a successful golf sporting event follow the given steps:

  • Pick a tournament date and location. Select one or two backup dates in case of poor weather.
  • Set a fundraising goal – how much you want to raise from this nonprofit event.
  • Decide on a budget and pick a suitable golf course.
  • Build a team and divide responsibilities.
  • Create challenges and contests for some friendly competition. Determine prizes and awards.
  • Secure event sponsors to break down the cost of the event.
  • Decide if you want to combine it with other fundraising events like a live auction.
  • Promote your golf tournament through multiple channels.

    • The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

    Sign up for free
    Written by
    Rachel Ayotte

    Keep reading :

    Fundraising ideas
    101+ Fundraising Ideas for Nonprofits in 2025

    Discover our list of innovative fundraising ideas to raise more money. Explore unique and easy ideas for every organization.

    Read more
    Templates
    Free Fundraising Calendar Template + Expert Tips

    Download our ready-to-use Fundraising Calendar Template and hit your fundraising goals. Get your team on the same page with our expert tips.

    Read more
    Nonprofit software
    The Best Fundraising Event Software for Small, Volunteer-Run Nonprofits (2025 Guide)

    Stop losing time and donations to piecemeal tools. Discover the 10 best event fundraising platforms, including Zeffy, the only all-in-one, zero-fee solution for grassroots nonprofits.

    Read more

    Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

    Sign up for free
    Thank you! Your submission has been received!
    Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

    More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

    Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

    Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

    Thank you! Your submission has been received!
    Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

    Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

    Sign up for freeLearn more

    Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

    Get fundraising ideas

    Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

    Find your grant

    Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

    Start your nonprofit

    Ready to get started for free?

    Sign up for free
    Solutions
    Features
    COMPANY
    Fundraising Tips
    Support

    © 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

    Start fundraising
    Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
    Sign up and start fundraising for free today
    With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
    Did you know
    Sign up for free
    With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
    Did you know
    Sign up for free
    Question
    Cost :
    $
    $$
    Effort :
    1
    23
    Fun :
    ★★

    Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

    Quick wins for you:

    • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
    • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

    See our Guide for Mission Statements

    How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
    $1,715
    saved
    1
    new hire
    2500+
    finished textile projects
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Always Say Thanks
    Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.