Ohio Raffle Laws: Are Raffles Legal in Ohio? [2025]

Fundraising raffles are a powerful way for nonprofit organizations to engage their communities and raise money while having some fun. While raffle laws differ by state, charitable raffles are legal in Ohio.
There are, however, some precise regulations to ensure compliance and avoid penalties. This guide explores Ohio's raffle laws, compliance requirements, common pitfalls, and best practices to run a successful, legally sound raffle.
We’ve even created a free checklist for Ohio raffle compliance to download.
Below, you’ll learn more about:
The Ohio Revised Code (ORC) Section 2915.092 governs charitable raffles in the state. Qualified organizations can host their events without a formal raffle license as long as raffle proceeds benefit a charitable purpose.
To conduct raffles legally in Ohio, you must meet one of the following criteria as a qualified charitable organization:
Any organization with a 501(c)(4), 501(c)(6), or 501(c)(7) status must make sure that at least 50% of the net proceeds go to a qualified charitable purpose or a government entity from charitable gaming events like raffles.
Ohio has some pretty strict reporting requirements for nonprofit organizations that host raffles. According to Section 2915.10 of the Ohio Revised Code, records must include:
These records matter as you prepare for, during, and, most importantly, after your raffle. They must be kept for three years after the event. Records must be kept at the organization’s principal place of business or headquarters in Ohio,, and the Ohio Attorney General must be notified of the location where they are stored.
You’ll need to deposit gross profits from each raffle into a dedicated checking account used exclusively for the raffle. Payments for expenses and net profit distributions can only be made by checks or electronic fund transfers from this account.
Good to know: Only prizes paid out may be deducted as expenses. Other costs (rent, equipment, supplies, etc.) must be paid using other sources of funds.
Raffles can be held at various venues, including businesses, private homes, or public spaces, as long as a charitable organization is hosting. The raffle must also comply with all other Ohio charitable gaming laws we lay out here.
The Attorney General may adopt rules regarding accounting, recordkeeping, and reporting and may at any time:
That’s why it’s best to keep things organized and accessible. An online raffle software or donor management system like Zeffy can help you do this easily (and it’s 100% free!)
Imagine your nonprofit hosts an annual holiday raffle where you raise $15,000 and celebrate a successful event. Fast forward six months, and the Ohio Attorney General’s office requests an audit of your records. Turns out, no one kept a detailed record of ticket sales, winners, or expenses.
Ohio law (ORC 2915.10) mandates that all gross receipts, expenses, prize winners (especially those receiving $600+ in raffle prizes), and net profit distributions be documented and kept for three years. Without these records, your organization risks penalties, fines, and potential loss of raffle privileges.
Imagine hosting a spring raffle, selling $10,000 worth of tickets. To simplify things, your treasurer deposits money into the organization’s general account, assuming it’ll be easy to track later. A few months later, an internal audit revealed that some funds were inadvertently used for unrelated operating expenses.
This can be a massive risk because Ohio requires that all raffle proceeds be deposited into a separate checking account devoted exclusively to the raffle. Payments for expenses (even in small amounts) must be made via check or electronic fund transfers from that account.
Imagine enthusiastic high school volunteers helping sell raffle tickets at your annual gala. You would be glad to receive the help. Unbeknownst to the organizers, several minors purchased tickets during the event to support their friends.
While Ohio law allows minors to purchase tickets, they cannot be present at the raffle drawing site. Violating age-related provisions could put your raffle at risk of being deemed illegal, leading to fines or reputational damage.
Imagine you organize a mega raffle with a grand prize valued at $150,000. However, Ohio law prohibits offering prizes of over $100,000 in a single raffle drawing or an aggregate of $500,000 annually without additional permits.
Even if you do everything else right, exceeding these limits may invalidate your raffle and result in penalties or disqualification from future events.
Imagine you broaden your raffle by selling tickets online to increase participation. The event is a hit, and you opt for an online randomizer tool to choose the winner without realizing that Ohio law requires a physical drawing from a tangible receptacle.
While online sales are allowed, the final drawing has to be conducted physically or the raffle may be considered invalid.
Now that we’re clear on what to avoid, let’s talk about how to manage your raffle and make your fundraiser an event to remember.
Before you even think about selling raffle tickets, take some time to get crystal clear on what success looks like for your raffle.
You might ask yourself:
Having a well-defined goal will guide your decisions and make it easier to communicate the purpose of the raffle to your audience. Set a measurable goal: "We’re aiming to raise $10,000 to fund new equipment for our after-school program.”
You’ll also want to clearly outline how many tickets can be purchased, age restrictions, and payment options. Ensure these rules are displayed on your website and printed on the tickets.
Bonus tip: Create a FAQ section on your website to address common questions about ticket purchases, eligibility, and prize claims.
A well-run raffle needs visibility to succeed. Relying solely on word-of-mouth won’t cut it so it’s a great idea to lean into strategic promotion to maximize your reach and increase ticket sales.
A few ways to attract participants and raise more include:
Bonus tip: Consider running a referral program where supporters who sell the most tickets receive a small incentive or recognition at the event.
Ohio’s raffle laws require strict financial tracking to avoid penalties and maintain nonprofit status. Mismanagement of funds can undermine trust and jeopardize future fundraising efforts.
Here are a few ways to stay accountable before your raffle begins:
Bonus tip: Schedule regular check-ins with your treasurer or financial team to review records and ensure compliance with Ohio’s reporting requirements.
Therapeutic Riding Institute (TRI) launched its bourbon raffle with an inspiring balance of online convenience and checking the boxes of Ohio legal compliance. The organization leaned into Zeffy’s 100% free fundraising platform to maximize proceeds, knowing they could skip unnecessary transaction or platform fees that other solutions require.
Read more details across Ohio state legislation referenced in this article:
Check out the 501c3 raffle rules and regulations of your state. Learn how to hold your nonprofit raffle legally.