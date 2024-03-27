Utah Raffle Laws for Nonprofit: Are raffles legal in Utah? [2024]

Raffles are not legal in Utah if money or property is exchanged for entry or a chance to win.
Criminal Code Section 76-10-1101 specifies criteria that explain why it is illegal to have a fundraising raffle in Utah:
In 2021, a raffle amendment made it legal to host a raffle in which individuals enter without payment or exchanging something of value.
It is illegal to make money from raffles in Utah. Selling raffle tickets constitutes the activity of illegal gambling.
In states where they’re legal, raffles are an excellent source of revenue.
Legal alternatives to raffles for nonprofits include:
Raffle tickets are considered gambling under Utah state law if they require purchase.
A raffle is considered a lottery under Utah Criminal Code when entries require purchase.
Dive deeper into Utah raffle legislation:
