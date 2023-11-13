Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Thomas-Elgin make the most of Zeffy’s free raffles and lotteries solution.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Thomas-Elgin gets 60% of it’s funding from fundraising and 40% from grants and donations. And they rely on Zeffy to help them raise a large percentage of that. Their West Jet Gift of Flight raffle, Golf for Kids, Saint Patties Survivor (a virtual elimination draw), Bake for Kid’s Sake (a gingerbread house competition) all make use of one of Zeffy’s fundraising solutions.
Challenges before switching to Zeffy
Migrating more and more of their fundraising online.
More and more of today’s fundraising is happening online—raffles and lotteries included. Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Thomas-Elgin is adapting by finding the right online fundraising solution for them and that means one that has the solutions and tools they need without charing any fees.
The 100% free solution
Making the most of Zeffy’s free fundraising tools.
Every year, every event, every raffle, Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Thomas-Elgin makes the most of the features they discover on Zeffy’s platform.
"We just started using the QR code, taking advantage of the links provided for us—including them in our emails and other marketing."
Carolyn Johnson, Big Brothers Big Sisters of St.Thomas-Elgin
When it comes to the West Jet Gift of Flight raffle, Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Thomas-Elgin makes 1,500 tickets available online using Zeffy’s raffles and lotteries solutions and that, combined with the 1,500 tickets they sell in person help Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Thomas-Elgin raise around $3,000 a year.
Results
A successful yearly raffle.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Thomas-Elgin successfully raises around $3,000 with their West Jet Gift of Flight raffle and that, combined with their other fundraising initiatives on Zeffy, now raise around $20,000 a year using Zeffy’s platform.
From lotteries to fundraising events, Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Thomas-Elgin is using more and more of Zeffy’s platform every year.