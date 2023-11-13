Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Thomas-Elgin make the most of Zeffy’s free raffles and lotteries solution.

Making the most of Zeffy’s free fundraising tools.

Every year, every event, every raffle, Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Thomas-Elgin makes the most of the features they discover on Zeffy’s platform.

"We just started using the QR code, taking advantage of the links provided for us—including them in our emails and other marketing."

Carolyn Johnson, Big Brothers Big Sisters of St.Thomas-Elgin

When it comes to the West Jet Gift of Flight raffle, Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Thomas-Elgin makes 1,500 tickets available online using Zeffy’s raffles and lotteries solutions and that, combined with the 1,500 tickets they sell in person help Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Thomas-Elgin raise around $3,000 a year.

