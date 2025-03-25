How is Zeffy free?
Georgia Raffle Laws for Nonprofits: Are Raffles Legal in Georgia? [2025]
Raffle laws

Georgia Raffle Laws for Nonprofits: Are Raffles Legal in Georgia? [2025]

March 25, 2025

Hosting a raffle in Georgia as a nonprofit organization is legal, but only if you follow a highly specific list of rules. Georgia Code places restrictions and regulations on raffles to ensure compliance with the law.

Whether you're aiming to boost fundraising efforts or simply want to stay within legal boundaries, we'll help you learn the ins and outs of Georgia's raffle laws.

Take some time to review the need-to-know details in this article, including:

Georgia

Are raffles legal in Georgia?

Georgia Code Section 16-12-22.1 defines a raffle as a scheme or event in which people pay or are promised consideration for a chance to win a prize. The state also recognizes door prizes and activities that award something in exchange for the cost of admission.

Enforcing Georgia's raffle laws gets more specific for each tax exempt organization by county, so we always recommend you take a look to remain fully compliant. Here’s a helpful map from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Georgia-counties
How to get a raffle license in Georgia

Do you need a license for a raffle?

Any bona fide nonprofit organizations or entities that want to run a raffle in Georgia must obtain a permit from its local sheriff's office. There is an annual fee for each license that will be due by the entity performing a raffle.

See an example of Fulton County Sheriff’s Office raffle license instructions here.

fulton-county-raffle-license

There are two types of raffle licenses in Georgia:

Georgia raffle license requirements (based on local sheriff's office)

Steps to obtain a raffle license for bona fide nonprofit organizations

1. Prepare documentation:

2. Apply to your county’s sheriff's office

3. Enclose an application fee if you plan to host more than four raffles (municipal dependant)

Important Georgia raffle laws for nonprofits

The following raffle laws are set forth by Georgia code for all organizations that obtain a legal raffle license.

Raffle eligibility 

Any nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, church, school, civic organization, and related support group can run a raffle in Georgia.

For individuals, firms, associations, or corporations, partnering or entering into a contract (even for consulting) with a nonprofit for a raffle is illegal. For instance, a marketing firm cannot manage the raffle operations for a local charity, nor can a corporation offer prizes in exchange for branding on raffle tickets. 

Eligible organizations are prohibited from lending their name or identity to an ineligible entity to operate or advertise a raffle.

Raffle location and operations

Raffles can only be located on the following premises:

fundraising-event

If an organization wants to host a raffle in more than one Georgia county, it may do so without acquiring multiple licenses. In this case, only a license from the county where the organization is headquartered is necessary.

For example, a statewide charity with headquarters in Atlanta can hold raffles in both Atlanta and Savannah under one license. A raffle license has to be visible at the location where the raffle takes place.

Licensing and violations

Operating a raffle without a license, with an expired license, or not complying with requirements results in:

Important dates regarding raffle licenses:

Raffle participation and support

Anyone under 18 cannot participate in a raffle unless an adult accompanies them. Any person violating this rule will jeopardize the organization's standing.

There are also participation restrictions for anyone member of more than one organization that hosts raffles. They can only participate or work at raffles run by two organizations in which they are members.

For instance, a volunteer who belongs to both a local veterans' association and a charity golf club can assist in raffles for those two groups but not a third. These individuals can also only accept $30 per day for assisting in raffle operations across all organizations they support.

Raffle reporting requirements

All organizations hosting raffles are required to submit thorough reporting following their event. A certified public accountant must prepare and sign these reports which are considered public records subject to public inspection.

This might look like any civic organizations like tax exempt churches flagging their raffle reporting requirements to a CPA or accounting team ahead of time, to ensure that after the raffle things are all in one place and easily accessible.

Such a report should include the following information:

Case study: GCAA Cruise Raffle

GCAA-raffle-example

The Georgia Community Action Association (GCAA) is dedicated to eradicating the causes and conditions of poverty across the state. To support this mission, GCAA hosted a high-value prize raffle where participants could purchase a raffle ticket for $20 and be entered to win a grand prize of a 4-day, 3-night Bahamian getaway for two on Royal Caribbean.

They creatively announced the winner during their 1st Annual GA Community Action 5K Walk/Run to boost engagement and continue fundraising momentum. All proceeds went directly toward supporting Georgia’s Community Action Network.

What makes this raffle successful:

Case study: Exclusively Wives of Georgia gift basket raffle

gift-basket-raffles

Exclusively Wives of Georgia hosted a special fundraising raffle to support its mission of creating a brighter, more compassionate world. This gift basket raffle allowed participants to win big and connect as a community at the in-person drawing for a ticket cost of $25.

What makes this raffle successful:

Common raffle challenges & best practices

So, how do you ensure your raffle is successful and fully compliant with Georgia raffle law and guidelines? We’ve summed up a few challenges to avoid, best practices to remember, and a free checklist for raffle compliance for Georgia nonprofits.

Common challenges

Best practices

zeffy-reporting

zeffy-raffle-software

Georgia laws in Georgia: FAQs

Raffles are legal in Georgia for any nonprofit, tax-exempt organizations, churches, schools, civic organizations, and related support groups.

As of 2024, nonprofit organizations qualified to host a raffle cannot host online raffles in Georgia. The raffle must take place on property owned by the organization running the raffle.
While you can’t use Zeffy’s free raffle solution to sell tickets, you can use it to simplify reporting requirements.

The legal difference between a raffle and a drawing is the criteria for entering for a chance to win. Raffles require payment for entries or a promise of a chance to win, while drawings do not.
Georgia law regulates the operations of all lotteries, raffles, drawings, sweepstakes, and games of chance for all nonprofit organizations or any related support groups nonprofit qualified to host them.

Raffles do not count as gambling when conducted with a proper license and do not violate regulations set forth by Georgia Code. If bona fide nonprofit organizations host fundraising raffles without a license, with an expired license, or fail to adhere to requirements, they are considered gambling.
The violation is equivalent to illegal gambling as it can result in prosecution and a heavy fine.

The law on raffles in Georgia is that anyone who runs one must obtain a raffle license and comply with regulations established in Georgia Code § 16-12-22.1. Most bona fide nonprofit organizations qualify.

Operating without a license, with an expired license, or not complying with requirements for any entity performing a raffle results in:

Learn more with these Georgia raffle laws reflected in the article:

  • Georgia Code § 16-12-22.1 - Raffles operated by nonprofit, tax-exempt organizations
  • Georgia Code § 16-12-22. Commercial Gambling

    • Review raffle laws in other US states:

  • Alabama nonprofit raffle laws
  • California nonprofit raffle laws
  • Colorado nonprofit raffle laws
  • Connecticut nonprofit raffle laws
  • Florida nonprofit raffle laws
  • Illinois nonprofit raffle laws
  • New Jersey nonprofit raffle laws
  • New York nonprofit raffle laws
  • North Carolina nonprofit raffle laws
  • Ohio nonprofit raffle laws
  • Pennsylvania nonprofit raffle laws
  • Texas nonprofit raffle laws
  • Utah nonprofit raffle laws
  • Washington State nonprofit raffle laws

    Written by
    Jessica Woloszyn

