Georgia Raffle Laws for Nonprofits: Are Raffles Legal in Georgia? [2025]

Hosting a raffle in Georgia as a nonprofit organization is legal, but only if you follow a highly specific list of rules. Georgia Code places restrictions and regulations on raffles to ensure compliance with the law.

Whether you're aiming to boost fundraising efforts or simply want to stay within legal boundaries, we'll help you learn the ins and outs of Georgia's raffle laws.

Take some time to review the need-to-know details in this article, including:

Are raffles legal in Georgia?

Georgia Code Section 16-12-22.1 defines a raffle as a scheme or event in which people pay or are promised consideration for a chance to win a prize. The state also recognizes door prizes and activities that award something in exchange for the cost of admission.

Enforcing Georgia's raffle laws gets more specific for each tax exempt organization by county, so we always recommend you take a look to remain fully compliant. Here’s a helpful map from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

How to get a raffle license in Georgia

Do you need a license for a raffle?

Any bona fide nonprofit organizations or entities that want to run a raffle in Georgia must obtain a permit from its local sheriff's office. There is an annual fee for each license that will be due by the entity performing a raffle.

See an example of Fulton County Sheriff’s Office raffle license instructions here.

There are two types of raffle licenses in Georgia:

Standard raffle license: This license is best for an organization that will hold four or more raffles in a single year

Special limited raffle license: This license is best for an organization that will hold three or fewer raffles in a single year as long as the raffle lasts 30 days at maximum.

Georgia raffle license requirements (based on local sheriff's office)

Your local sheriff's office determines an annual application and license fee of up to $100.

A minimum of 24 months in operation for any tax-exempt organizations

A determination letter from the Internal Revenue Code (IRS) certifying nonprofit organizations qualified are tax-exempt

A copy of the lease or rental agreement for the raffle location (if applicable)

A statement of conviction(s) for criminal offenses for all individuals on the application

Steps to obtain a raffle license for bona fide nonprofit organizations

1. Prepare documentation:



Names and addresses of officers and directors

Names and addresses of individuals managing, advertising, or promoting the raffle

Internal Revenue Code tax-exempt certification letter

Georgia Department of Revenue exemption (or supporting documents like Form 990)

Location details of where the raffle will be conducted

2. Apply to your county’s sheriff's office

3. Enclose an application fee if you plan to host more than four raffles (municipal dependant)





Important Georgia raffle laws for nonprofits

The following raffle laws are set forth by Georgia code for all organizations that obtain a legal raffle license.

Raffle eligibility

Any nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, church, school, civic organization, and related support group can run a raffle in Georgia.

For individuals, firms, associations, or corporations, partnering or entering into a contract (even for consulting) with a nonprofit for a raffle is illegal. For instance, a marketing firm cannot manage the raffle operations for a local charity, nor can a corporation offer prizes in exchange for branding on raffle tickets.

Eligible organizations are prohibited from lending their name or identity to an ineligible entity to operate or advertise a raffle.

Raffle location and operations

Raffles can only be located on the following premises:

Any premises that the licensed organization owns

Any premises that the licensed organization has a lease or rental agreement

Any premises used regularly for operations outside of the raffle

If an organization wants to host a raffle in more than one Georgia county, it may do so without acquiring multiple licenses. In this case, only a license from the county where the organization is headquartered is necessary.

For example, a statewide charity with headquarters in Atlanta can hold raffles in both Atlanta and Savannah under one license. A raffle license has to be visible at the location where the raffle takes place.

Licensing and violations

Operating a raffle without a license, with an expired license, or not complying with requirements results in:

Violation of Georgia law and subject to prosecution

Committing the offense of commercial gambling

Violations subject to the office of the county the raffle took place in

Felony with incarceration of up to 5 years, a fine of up to $10,000, or both

Important dates regarding raffle licenses:

December 31st and midnight: Raffle licenses given that year will expire

January 1st: Raffle license renewals are due to continue operating legally

April 15th: Any entity performing a raffle must file a report with their local sheriff's office to disclose receipts and expenditures for raffles that occurred in the previous year

Raffle participation and support

Anyone under 18 cannot participate in a raffle unless an adult accompanies them. Any person violating this rule will jeopardize the organization's standing.

There are also participation restrictions for anyone member of more than one organization that hosts raffles. They can only participate or work at raffles run by two organizations in which they are members.

For instance, a volunteer who belongs to both a local veterans' association and a charity golf club can assist in raffles for those two groups but not a third. These individuals can also only accept $30 per day for assisting in raffle operations across all organizations they support.

Raffle reporting requirements

All organizations hosting raffles are required to submit thorough reporting following their event. A certified public accountant must prepare and sign these reports which are considered public records subject to public inspection.

This might look like any civic organizations like tax exempt churches flagging their raffle reporting requirements to a CPA or accounting team ahead of time, to ensure that after the raffle things are all in one place and easily accessible.

Such a report should include the following information:

An itemized list of gross receipts for each raffle hosted

An itemized list of expenses or any expenditures relating to the tax exempt organization

A lease or rental agreement (or multiple if hosting more than one raffle)

The name(s) of anyone whom expenses were paid and relevant receipts

A list of all prizes awarded and the name and address of winners for any prize with a value over $50.00

An itemized list of anyone who received proceeds from a raffle other than the licensee

A record of the number of participants in all raffles conducted

Case study: GCAA Cruise Raffle

The Georgia Community Action Association (GCAA) is dedicated to eradicating the causes and conditions of poverty across the state. To support this mission, GCAA hosted a high-value prize raffle where participants could purchase a raffle ticket for $20 and be entered to win a grand prize of a 4-day, 3-night Bahamian getaway for two on Royal Caribbean.

They creatively announced the winner during their 1st Annual GA Community Action 5K Walk/Run to boost engagement and continue fundraising momentum. All proceeds went directly toward supporting Georgia’s Community Action Network.

What makes this raffle successful:

Free and transparent platform: GCAA hosted its raffle on Zeffy, ensuring 100% of ticket sales went toward the mission.

Optional donation: An optional donation on the raffle form made it easy for supporters to support the cause even further, increasing fundraising totals.

Affordable and accessible participation: At $20 per ticket, the raffle was simple to join, with no need to be present to win.

Legal compliance and transparency: GCAA included their raffle license number and clear eligibility rules (18+ and two weeks to claim the prize) to meet Georgia raffle rules.

Case study: Exclusively Wives of Georgia gift basket raffle

Exclusively Wives of Georgia hosted a special fundraising raffle to support its mission of creating a brighter, more compassionate world. This gift basket raffle allowed participants to win big and connect as a community at the in-person drawing for a ticket cost of $25.

‍

What makes this raffle successful:

Emotional connection: Strong imagery and messaging inspired compassion and community support.

Event tie-in: Hosting the drawing during the live event boosts engagement and attendance.

Engaging raffle page: Beautiful visuals helped to communicate key information to participants about the raffle while keeping the form short and sweet.

Free raffle platform: The nonprofit hosted the raffle on Zeffy, so every penny collected goes directly toward the community of women they serve.

Common raffle challenges & best practices

So, how do you ensure your raffle is successful and fully compliant with Georgia raffle law and guidelines? We’ve summed up a few challenges to avoid, best practices to remember, and a free checklist for raffle compliance for Georgia nonprofits.

Common challenges

Navigating Georgia's raffle laws: Nonprofits must obtain the right license and follow strict rules, which can be daunting for first-timers.

Boosting ticket sales: Generating excitement and driving sales is tough, especially with competing events. A solid marketing strategy is key.

Handling prize fulfillment: Timely, rule-compliant prize delivery is essential to avoid participant dissatisfaction and protect your reputation.

Best practices

Secure the right license: Choose between a Standard Raffle License or a Special Limited Raffle License. Starting early avoids delays and ensures compliance with Georgia law.

Track everything: Keep detailed records of receipts, expenses, and prize winners (especially for prizes over $50). A fundraising platform can simplify reporting and keep you compliant.

Boost engagement: Partner with local influencers or businesses, offer unique prizes, and host fun events to drive participation and support.

Georgia laws in Georgia: FAQs

Are raffles legal in Georgia? Raffles are legal in Georgia for any nonprofit, tax-exempt organizations, churches, schools, civic organizations, and related support groups.

Can you sell raffle tickets online in Georgia? As of 2024, nonprofit organizations qualified to host a raffle cannot host online raffles in Georgia. The raffle must take place on property owned by the organization running the raffle.

While you can’t use Zeffy’s free raffle solution to sell tickets, you can use it to simplify reporting requirements. See what Zeffy’s 100% free platform for nonprofits can do for you

What is the legal difference between a raffle and a drawing? The legal difference between a raffle and a drawing is the criteria for entering for a chance to win. Raffles require payment for entries or a promise of a chance to win, while drawings do not.

Georgia law regulates the operations of all lotteries, raffles, drawings, sweepstakes, and games of chance for all nonprofit organizations or any related support groups nonprofit qualified to host them. Learn how to price raffle tickets for the best fundraising outcomes

Do raffles count as gambling? Raffles do not count as gambling when conducted with a proper license and do not violate regulations set forth by Georgia Code. If bona fide nonprofit organizations host fundraising raffles without a license, with an expired license, or fail to adhere to requirements, they are considered gambling.

The violation is equivalent to illegal gambling as it can result in prosecution and a heavy fine.

‍