Nonprofit Raffles: How To Set One Up in 10 Steps (2025)

Raffles can be part of your nonprofit organization's event or run separately, in person and online. There are several types of raffles (50/50 raffles, online raffles, etc.), but the idea is a lottery where people purchase tickets for the chance to win raffle prizes.
Successful raffles can help nonprofits raise money, connect with a broader audience, and build relationships with new donors. In this article, we'll discuss how a raffle works and outline the different steps to host a successful raffle.
A raffle is a type of lottery where people purchase tickets to win prizes. Nonprofits must adhere to state and local raffle laws regarding permits, prize values, and how they use the proceeds.
When running a raffle, nonprofits must provide clear instructions about how to purchase raffle tickets. Nonprofits must also be transparent about the raffle prize value, raffle ticket prices, and their fundraising cause.
As with any fundraiser, the first step is to decide on your raffle's fundraising goals. Are you running a raffle to help cover your organization's operational costs, or will it raise money to provide new programming or fund a specific project? Choosing a compelling cause will help you promote and sell raffle tickets.
Several factors will determine how much you can raise with your raffle. One of these factors is when you choose to hold your raffle. If you run a raffle as part of an existing event, you'll have access to a significant amount of your donor base. Online raffles can also help nonprofits reach a broader audience.
Once you've decided on your raffle's fundraising goal, it should be easier to determine which type of event and raffle drawing will encourage the most participation.
After choosing a date, you must contact your local municipal government building to apply for the necessary raffle permits. States and local governments typically have different raffle laws and regulations. Before running a raffle, your nonprofit organization must check online to ensure you follow all state and local laws. If necessary, report results after your event to local authorities.
Once you've determined your raffle fundraising goals, it's time to set a budget. As we've already discussed, several factors may determine how many tickets you sell, including:
Hosting a successful raffle fundraiser is largely due to your chosen raffle prize. You must find a raffle prize that fits your donor base and community. This can range from cash to a grand prize, like a dream vacation. You can also run a raffle with multiple prizes. In this case, you'll want to choose smaller, more unique items or create raffle baskets. Gift certificates can be excellent options for smaller raffles.
Most raffle fundraisers encourage donors to buy tickets to win prizes. Nonprofits can design raffle tickets with their branding colors and other images that draw the eye, and add their logo, and a tagline.
Various factors may play a part in determining the price of your raffle tickets, including:
Most tickets range between $1 to $20, but if the prize is exciting enough, like a week-long vacation or trip, you can sell tickets for over $100.
Each raffle ticket should have a unique number or code to make it easier to draw and identify the raffle winner. Most printed raffle tickets include space for the donor to enter their name, phone number, and other contact information. Nonprofits can design and print their own tickets or purchase them from big box stores like Office Max.
Printed tickets aren't necessary if you're running an online raffle. Online fundraising platforms like Zeffy allow nonprofits to sell online raffle tickets. Nonprofits selling raffle tickets online can design the sales page with branded colors and their logo and price tickets individually or in bundles.
Now it's time to promote your raffle in person and online. You can post flyers around your community with details on your raffle and drawing date, and add a QR code to sell them directly. You can also share images and details on your raffle prize or prizes, along with information on your raffle and a link to your online sales page.
Nonprofits can sell tickets at their facility, other physical locations, and during events. Organizations can also sell tickets to a broader audience with an online fundraising platform. Adding a raffle to your peer-to-peer fundraising campaign can be an excellent way to raise more money.
With this campaign, nonprofits can ask volunteers to share raffle details with friends and family in person, with emails, and by posting on their social media accounts. Volunteers can then sell raffle tickets in person and with an online sales page.
Nonprofits can choose to run their drawing in person or online. You can excite supporters with a live stream of your event and the raffle draw, or record the drawing to share with all donors.
Transparency is crucial during raffle drawings. Nonprofits must follow several steps to ensure an ethical and fair raffle process.
After your raffle drawing, you must thank all participants, sponsors, and volunteers. If you sell raffle tickets online, you can find a platform that allows you to send automated receipts (like Zeffy!).
Otherwise, you send a thank-you card to everyone who buys raffle tickets. While you should send sponsors a tax receipt and personal acknowledgment, it's important to explain that donors' purchase of a raffle ticket is not tax-deductible in the US or Canada
A successful raffle fundraiser can help nonprofits raise thousands of dollars and give you a simple way to promote your organization and cause with a new audience. After your event, you'll want to run reports and evaluate whether you met your fundraising goals, what worked, and where improvements are needed.
You should also collect contact information for all supporters who bought tickets. You can add these details to your organization's donor database and tag them to invite them to your next raffle event.
In a 50/50 raffle, attendees purchase tickets and half the money collected from ticket sales goes to the winner. The other half goes to the nonprofit organization. Works best when winners are present at the drawing.
In a Chinese auction, individuals can buy raffle tickets and put them in jars or boxes next to various prizes. There is typically no limit to the number of tickets people can buy or add to a specific prize.
Raffle tickets correspond to specific dates on a calendar. Prizes are listed on the calendar and drawn every day, every other day, weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly.
Like with a 50/50 raffle, in reverse raffles, half the money collected from ticket sales goes to the winner, but this time, the last ticket drawn wins instead of the first in this raffle. Nonprofits can choose one winner or ask the last ten ticket holders if they want to share the final amount. This can build suspense as the drawing progresses.
A progressive raffle involves multiple draws over time or as sales milestones are reached. Instead of a single drawing event, prizes are awarded at various stages or milestones. For example, prizes could be given for every 100 tickets sold, with larger prizes awarded at higher thresholds.
All event attendees are automatically entered into a raffle for a prize.
Participants buy a scratch-off or tear-off ticket that immediately reveals if the ticket holder won a prize.
If you don't want to sell tickets, you can hand out keys to participants that may unlock a prize. This type of raffle works best when connected with an event.
Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of St. Thomas-Elgin holds a Gift of Flight Raffle to help create a brighter future for children. Winners receive two round-trip tickets to any WestJet location.
BBBS sells its raffle tickets for $5 each or $20 for five tickets and has started using QR codes on its emails and other marketing pieces. BBBS uses Zeffy to sell 1,500 tickets online, combined with the 1,500 tickets sold in person.
Each Gift of Flight raffle brings in $3,000 annually. Thanks to Zeffy's 100% fundraising service, they do not have to waste money on fees and can keep every penny!
Welcome to our [Raffle Name] on [Date] at [Location]!
In the United States and Canada, a donor's purchase of a raffle ticket at $[Amount] is not tax-deductible.
As per the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requirements, on the day of the drawing, [Nonprofit Name] must withhold 25% from cash winnings over $5,000 and must report the prize amount to the IRS. Noncash prize winners must pay [Nonprofit Name] 25% of the fair market value minus the raffle ticket amount.
Contest prizes and winnings are not taxable in Canada, so donors do not have to report it on their Canadian tax returns.
