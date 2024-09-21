The Ultimate Guide to Donation Letters (+ 15 Templates included!)

What is a donation letter?

A donation letter is a written request or appeal sent by a nonprofit organization to potential donors. Typically, the letter is sent to ask for financial or in-kind contributions, which will be used to support the nonprofit's mission

‍

What should a donation letter include?

Every nonprofit is different — meaning every donation letter might differ, depending on the goals and mission of the nonprofit sending it. But, there are a few important things that every donation letter should include:

A personalized greeting: Research shows that personalized fundraising emails see average open rates that are more than 82% higher than generic emails. When sending your donation letter — whether it's by email or snail mail — be sure to include a personal greeting to make donors feel acknowledged and seen.

An organization overview: Whether you're sending a donation letter to a new donor or a current one, you'll want to provide a brief overview and/or reminder of your nonprofit organization, including its mission, values, and the impact of its work.

Appeal: This is typically the most important part of any donation letter. Clearly explain why you are reaching out for donations and what specific project or program the donations will support. This portion of the letter might include compelling stories or statistics to illustrate the importance of your cause.

Call to action: Once the appeal has been made, clearly state how recipients can contribute and encourage them to take action. Provide multiple donation options, such as online giving, mailing a check, or attending a fundraising event.

Donation details: Include any important information about the contribution like suggested donation amounts, matching gift opportunities, and the tax-deductible nature of gifts.

Impact statement: Highlight the potential impact of donations and how they will make a difference in the lives of those you serve. Show donors the value of their support and the tangible outcomes it will achieve.

Closing and gratitude: Close the letter by thanking the recipient for their consideration and support. Reiterate the importance of their contribution and the difference it will make.

‍

When should you send donation request letters?

Sending donation request letters at strategic times can maximize their impact. Here are some tips for when to send a donation letter:

Seasonal appeals: Consider sending donation letters during seasons of giving, such as around holidays or at the end of the year, a time when 30% of all annual giving occurs.

Special campaigns or giving days: Time your donation letters to coincide with specific events or fundraising campaigns hosted by your organization. This could include annual fundraising drives, awareness months, or giving days like Giving Tuesday, which raised $3.1 billion in 2023.

Project launches or milestones: Send donation letters when launching a new project or when your organization achieves a significant milestone.

Response to current events: Address timely issues or current events relevant to your organization's mission in your donation letters. The Red Cross, for example, raised over $43 million in response to Haiti's earthquake in 2010.

Regular appeals: Many nonprofits establish a regular schedule for sending donation letters, such as quarterly or biannually, to maintain consistent communication with supporters. In fact, 48% of donors say that regular email communications are most likely to encourage them to give again.

Donor lifecycle stages: Charities often send donation letters at key stages of the donor lifecycle, such as after a donor makes their first gift, to thank them for their support and encourage continued engagement.

‍

‍

Who should you send donation request letters to?

Typically, nonprofits segment their recipients using a CRM, and sort them into specific groups for more targeted messaging,

Here are some key groups to consider sending your donation request letters to:

Current donors: Send donation request letters to your existing donors to thank them for their past support and encourage continued contributions. Recognizing and engaging with current donors helps foster donor retention, which is key to nonprofit success.

Prospective donors: Reach out to individuals or businesses who have shown interest in your organization but have not yet donated. This could include attendees of your events, subscribers to your newsletter, or followers on social media.

Lapsed donors: Don't forget about maintaining relationships with donors who may have supported your organization in the past but have not donated recently. Send donation request letters to reconnect with lapsed donors, express appreciation for their past support, and invite them to re-engage with your cause.

Corporations and local businesses: If applicable, reach out to businesses or corporations that align with your organization's mission or values. These organizations might be able to provide corporate matching (a revenue stream that brought in $21.08 billion to nonprofits in 2022), in-kind items, or other kinds of long-term support.

‍

How to send fundraising letters

There isn't a one-size-fits-all all to sending fundraising letters. When deciding which format you want to use, you'll need to consider your audience and objectives.

For example, if your target audience includes Gen X and Boomers, they might prefer email or letters, whereas Millennials might prefer something more mobile-friendly.

Regardless of your audience, here are a few common ways to send fundraising letters:

‍

eCards

Sending fundraising letters via eCards involves selecting an eCard platform, personalizing the eCard with your organization's branding and message, and including a donation link or call-to-action button.

Once customized, the eCard can be sent to recipients via email or shared on social media.

‍

Email

Sending fundraising appeal letters via email is one of the simplest and most impactful ways to make donation requests. In fact, email messaging accounted for 26% of all nonprofit online revenue in 2023.

Typically, these emails highlight your organization's mission, impact, and the importance of support and include a clear call-to-action prompting recipients to donate, along with a clickable donation link.

‍

‍

Direct mail

Sending fundraising letters via direct mail involves designing and printing physical donation letters, envelopes, and reply forms. Usually, each letter is personalized with the recipient's name and address and provides clear instructions for making a donation by mail.

While snail mail is often considered a medium of the past, last yer, 24% of Boomers gave to a charity because of direct mail they received.

‍

How to write a donation request letter

When writing a donation request letter, you'll need to follow a few key steps:

Understand and segment your audience Using a CRM, segment your donor list based on factors such as giving history, demographics, and engagement level. By understanding your audience — like lapsed donors vs. current donors — you can create more personalized and compelling appeals that actually encourage recipients to give.

Offer multiple ways to contribute: Give donors a few options to support your nonprofit, like offering opportunities for micro-philanthropy. Or, go beyond the financial support ask, and inquire about in-kind donations or volunteer contributions.

Use personalization: Address donors by name and tailor your message to resonate with their interests and motivations. Show appreciation for their past support and demonstrate how their contributions have made a difference.

Include storytelling: Use storytelling to convey the impact of your organization's work and the importance of donor support. An effective donation request letter will include real-life examples, testimonials, or success stories to connect emotionally with donors and inspire action.

Write concisely: Keep your donation appeals clear, concise, and focused on the most compelling aspects of your message. Avoid jargon and unnecessary details, and ensure that the main points are easy to understand.

Build trust: Clearly articulate how donations will be used and the specific outcomes or results they will achieve. Showing donors the tangible impact of their contributions will help establish trust, which research shows is the second most common reason donors don't give to charity.

Offer gratitude: Make donors feel appreciated and valued for their contributions, and recognize their generosity in meaningful ways.

Be professional: Use high-quality images, branding elements, and formatting to enhance visual appeal and professionalism.

Follow-up: Raising money requires constant effort. Plan for follow-up communications and engagement opportunities to maintain donor interest and involvement over time. Keep donors informed about the impact of their contributions and provide opportunities for further engagement with your organization.

Measure success & improve: After sending your fundraising letter, track key metrics such as response rate, donation amount, and donor engagement to measure its effectiveness. Analyze the data to identify areas of success and areas for improvement.

‍

15 Types of Fundraising Letters (+ Templates)

Need a donation letter template? we've got 15 donation request letter examples that will help you raise money in a m variety of ways — through an upcoming event, by leveraging recurring donors, or simply by requesting a one-time online donation.

‍

1. Seasonal Fundraising Letters

[Organization Letterhead]

[Date]

[Donor Name]

[Donor Address]

Dear [Donor Name],

As the [season] season approaches, we're reminded of the power of giving and the impact it can have on our community. At [Nonprofit Name], this is a special time of year when we come together to [briefly describe your nonprofit's mission and the work you do during this season].

Today we're reaching out to ask for your support during this season of giving. Your donation will help us [describe how funds will be used, such as providing meals, gifts, shelter, or support services].

Giving is easy. You can make a donation online at [URL], send a check to [address], or contact us for other giving options. Every contribution, big or small, makes a difference.

Thank you for considering our request. We hope you'll join us in making this season special for everyone in our community. If you have any questions or need more information, please don't hesitate to reach out to us at [Contact Information].

Warm regards,

[Your Name]

[Your Title]

[Organization Name]

‍

2. School Fundraising Letters

[School Logo/ Letterhead]

[Date]

[Recipient Name]

[Recipient Address]

Dear [Recipient Name],

We at [School Name] are excited to launch our latest fundraising campaign, and we need your help! Our goal is to raise [amount] to support [specific purpose, like new equipment, a field trip, or scholarships]. With your support, we can [impact of donation: create a better learning environment for our students, provide them with more opportunities to grow, etc.].

You can donate online at [URL], send a check to [address], or attend our upcoming fundraising event, [event name], on [date]. We'd love to see you there!

Your support is crucial to our success, and we're grateful for any contribution you can make. If you'd like to learn more about our campaign or have any questions, please contact us at [Contact Information].

Thank you for being a valued member of our school community. Together, we can make a positive impact on our students' education and future.

Best regards,

[Your Name]

[Your Title]

[School Name]

‍

3. Church Fundraising Letters

[Church Logo/ Letterhead]

[Date]

[Recipient Name]

[Recipient Address]

Dear [Recipient Name],

We at [Church Name] are reaching out to ask for your support in our latest fundraising effort. As we work to strengthen our church community and further our mission, we rely on generous contributions from members like you.

Our goal is to raise [amount] to support [specific project: church renovations, community outreach, a special event, etc.], and we hope we can count on you to help.

You can donate online at [URL], send a check to [address], or bring your donation to our office.

Thank you for your generosity and faithfulness.

Sincerely,

[Your Name]

[Your Title]

[Church Name]

‍

4. In-Kind Donation Request Letters

[Organization Letterhead]

[Date]

[Donor Name]

[Donor Address]

Dear [Donor Name],

We hope this message finds you well. At [Nonprofit Name], we're committed to [briefly describe your nonprofit's mission], and we're reaching out because we need your support. We're seeking in-kind donations to help us [explain the specific purpose, like hosting an event, supporting a program, or supplying resources to those in need], and we think you could help us make a difference.

In-kind donations are a great way to contribute without giving money directly. Here's what we're looking for:

[Item 1]: Describe a specific item or category of items, like food, clothing, or equipment.

[Item 2]: Describe a specific item or category of items, like food, clothing, or equipment.

[Item 3]: Describe a specific item or category of items, like food, clothing, or equipment.

If you'd like to make an in-kind donation, please contact us at [Contact Information]. We'll be happy to arrange a time for you to drop off your donation or discuss how you can support us. If you need more information about our current needs or how in-kind donations benefit our nonprofit, we're here to answer your questions.

Thank you for considering our request. Your support is vital to our success, and we look forward to hearing from you soon.

Sincerely,

[Your Name]

[Your Title]

[Organization Name]

‍

5. Matching Gift Fundraising Letters

[Organization Letterhead]

[Date]

[Donor Name]

[Donor Address]

Dear [Donor Name],

We at [Nonprofit Name] have exciting news! You can double your impact by taking advantage of your employer's matching gift program. Many companies offer this benefit, where they match charitable contributions made by their employees, sometimes dollar-for-dollar or even more, and we want to help you make the most of this opportunity.

Here's how matching gifts work:

Step 1: Donate to [Nonprofit Name]: Make your donation through our website or by mail. Every dollar counts!

Step 2: Check with Your Employer: Find out if your company has a matching gift program. You can usually get this information from your HR department or company intranet.

Step 3: Submit the Matching Gift Request: If your employer offers matching gifts, they'll usually have a form for you to fill out or an online process to follow. Complete the process to get your donation matched.

Your matched donation can go twice as far in supporting our mission to [describe your nonprofit's mission or a specific project]. With these additional funds, we can [highlight the impact, such as helping more people, expanding programs, or purchasing new equipment].

If you're not sure whether your employer offers a matching gift program, we can help! Contact us at [Contact Information], and we'll guide you through the process. Remember, even if you're retired, your former employer might still offer matching gifts.

Thank you for your continued support. With your help and the power of matching gifts, we can achieve even greater things. We look forward to seeing your impact doubled!

Warm regards,

[Your Name]

[Your Title]

[Organization Name]

‍

6. Recurring Gift Fundraising Letters

[Organization Letterhead]

[Date]

[Donor Name]

[Donor Address]

Dear [Donor Name],

We hope this message finds you well. At [Nonprofit Name], we are dedicated to [describe your mission]. Thanks to supporters like you, we have made significant strides in [briefly mention a recent accomplishment or project]. But there's still much to do, and we need your ongoing support to continue making a difference.

We invite you to become a sustaining donor by setting up a recurring gift. With a recurring donation, you can make a consistent impact on our work, allowing us to plan ahead and invest in long-term projects. It's an easy and effective way to support our mission, and it provides us with the stability we need to grow.

To set up a recurring gift, visit our donation page at [URL], choose the "recurring" option, and select how often you'd like to give. You can adjust your donation at any time, and you'll receive a tax-deductible receipt for each contribution.

Thank you for considering a recurring gift. Your support is invaluable to us, and we are grateful for your generosity. If you have any questions or need assistance setting up your donation, please feel free to contact us at [Contact Information].

Together, we can [describe the positive impact]. Thank you for being part of our community.

Sincerely,

[Your Name]

[Your Title]

[Organization Name]

‍

7. Capital Campaign Fundraising Letters

[Organization Letterhead]

[Date]

[Recipient Name]

[Recipient Address]

Dear [Recipient Name],

We are excited to share some fantastic news with you! At [Nonprofit Name], we are launching a capital campaign to [describe the purpose of the campaign, such as building a new facility, expanding existing programs, or purchasing equipment]. This campaign will allow us to [describe the expected impact and benefits for the community or those served by your organization].

To make this vision a reality, we need your help. Our goal is to raise [campaign goal amount] by [deadline date], and your support can make a significant difference. Here's how you can get involved:

1. Make a Donation: Any amount you contribute will bring us closer to our goal. You can make a one-time donation or pledge a larger amount over time. Visit our campaign page at [URL] to make your contribution.

2. Spread the Word: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and colleagues. You can use social media, email, or word-of-mouth to encourage others to support our cause.

3. Join Our Events: We will be hosting special fundraising events as part of the campaign, and we'd love to see you there. Keep an eye on our website and newsletters for upcoming dates.

Your donation to our capital campaign is more than just a contribution—it's an investment in the future of [describe the specific impact]. We appreciate any support you can offer, and we are grateful for your commitment to our mission.

Thank you for being a valued member of our community. If you have any questions or would like to discuss your contribution, please don't hesitate to contact us at [Contact Information]. Together, we can achieve something truly extraordinary.

Warm regards,

[Your Name]

[Your Title]

[Organization Name]

‍

8. Annual Fund Fundraising Letters

[Organization Letterhead]

[Date]

[Donor Name]

[Donor Address]

Dear [Donor Name],

Hi [Donor's Name],

As this year draws to a close, we at [Nonprofit Name] reflect on the incredible impact we've made together. Thanks to generous supporters like you, we've been able to [briefly describe accomplishments from the past year]. To continue this momentum into the new year, we're asking for your help to support our Annual Fund.

The Annual Fund is crucial to our mission. It provides us with the resources to maintain our ongoing programs, start new initiatives, and address unexpected challenges. This support allows us to [describe the importance of the Annual Fund, such as filling gaps in funding, providing emergency support, or maintaining staff].

We're reaching out to you because your support has been invaluable to us. By contributing to our Annual Fund, you're helping to ensure that we can continue to [describe the work your nonprofit does].

Please consider making a donation to our Annual Fund. You can give online at [URL], or you can send a check to [Mailing Address]. Any amount, no matter how small, makes a difference.

Thank you for your continued support and commitment to [Nonprofit Name]. If you have any questions or would like more information, please contact us at [Contact Information]. We are grateful for your generosity and look forward to partnering with you to make the upcoming year even more impactful.

Best regards,

[Your Name]

[Your Title]

[Organization Name]

‍

9. Corporate Sponsorship Letters

[Organization Letterhead]

[Date]

[Recipient Name]

[Recipient Title/Position]

[Company Name]

[Company Address]

Dear [Recipient Name],

We are reaching out to you on behalf of [Nonprofit Name] with an exciting opportunity for your company to make a meaningful impact in our community. As a leader in the [industry] industry, we believe your partnership could help us achieve our mission of [briefly describe your nonprofit's mission].

We're inviting you to become a corporate sponsor for [specific event or initiative] as part of our ongoing efforts to [describe the project or cause]. By becoming a sponsor, your company will have a unique opportunity to engage with our audience, build brand awareness, and demonstrate your commitment to social responsibility. Here are a few benefits of corporate sponsorship:

Brand Visibility: Your company's name and logo will be prominently displayed in our promotional materials, website, and event signage, providing excellent exposure to our audience.

Networking Opportunities: As a sponsor, you'll have the chance to network with other business leaders, community members, and key stakeholders at our events.

Community Impact: Your support will directly contribute to our work, allowing us to [describe the impact of the sponsorship on the nonprofit's goals].

We offer various sponsorship packages to fit your company's budget and marketing goals. Each package includes a different level of recognition and benefits, from VIP access to special events to exclusive marketing opportunities.

If you'd like to learn more about becoming a corporate sponsor, please contact us at [Contact Information]. We can provide additional details about our nonprofit, the sponsorship packages, and the impact your support will have.

Thank you for considering this opportunity. We look forward to discussing how we can work together to make a difference.

Sincerely,

[Your Name]

[Your Title]

[Organization Name]

‍

10. Donor Thank-You Letters

[Organization Letterhead]

[Date]

[Donor Name]

[Donor Address]

Dear [Donor Name],

On behalf of everyone at [Nonprofit Name], I want to express our sincere gratitude for your recent donation of [amount or description of the donation]. Your support is crucial to our work, and we are thrilled to have you as part of our community.

Thanks to your generosity, we can [briefly describe the impact of the donation, such as funding a specific program, helping a certain number of people, or achieving a recent milestone]. This is only possible because of thoughtful contributions like yours.

We'd like to keep you updated on the progress we're making, thanks to your support. You can expect periodic updates on our work, upcoming events, and other ways you can get involved. If you'd like to learn more about other ways to support our mission, feel free to contact us at [Contact Information].

Thank you once again for your generous donation. It's because of people like you that we can continue to [describe the nonprofit's mission]. If you have any questions or need further information, we're here to help.

[Your Name]

[Your Title]

[Organization Name]

‍

11. Fundraising Update Letters

[Organization Letterhead]

[Date]

[Recipient Name]

[Recipient Address]

Dear [Recipient Name],

Hi [Recipient's Name],

We wanted to share some exciting news with you! Thanks to your support and the contributions from our amazing community, our recent fundraising efforts have made a significant impact on our mission to [briefly describe your nonprofit's mission].

Here are a few highlights from our latest campaign:

[Highlight 1]: Describe a key achievement or milestone, such as the number of donations received, the total amount raised, or a specific project that was funded.

[Highlight 2]: Mention a notable outcome, like the number of people helped, new services or programs launched, or the expansion of your nonprofit's reach.

[Highlight 3]: Share a story or testimonial from someone who benefited from your nonprofit's work, illustrating the tangible impact of the fundraising efforts.

Your support has made all this possible, and we are deeply grateful for your generosity. Because of your commitment, we can continue to [describe what your nonprofit is doing with the funds raised].

We also want to let you know about our upcoming plans. Over the next few months, we aim to [describe a new goal or project]. Your ongoing support will be crucial as we work towards these new objectives.

If you'd like to stay involved, we invite you to [mention upcoming events, volunteer opportunities, or other ways to contribute]. You can also follow us on [social media platforms] to keep up with our latest news.

Thank you for being a part of our journey. If you have any questions or would like more information, please don't hesitate to contact us at [Contact Information]. We look forward to achieving even more together!

Best regards,

[Your Name]

[Your Title]

[Organization Name]

‍

12. Campaign Specific Letter

[Your Organization's Letterhead]

[Date]

Dear [Donor's Name],

[Opening paragraph: Engage the reader with a compelling story or statistic related to your cause]

At [Your Organization Name], we're embarking on an important campaign to [brief description of campaign goal]. This initiative is crucial because [explain why this campaign matters and its potential impact].

[Second paragraph: Provide more details about the campaign] Our goal is to raise [amount] by [deadline]. These funds will be used to [specific use of funds, be as concrete as possible]. With your help, we can [describe the positive outcomes].

[Third paragraph: Make the ask] We're reaching out to dedicated supporters like you, [Donor's Name], to help make this vision a reality. Would you consider making a gift of [suggested amount] to support this vital campaign?

[Fourth paragraph: Explain the impact of their donation] Your contribution of [amount] would [specific impact, e.g., "provide meals for 50 families for a month"]. Every donation, regardless of size, brings us closer to our goal and makes a real difference in the lives of [those you serve].

[Closing paragraph: Call to action and gratitude] To make your gift today, simply [instructions for donating]. Thank you for considering this request. Your support means the world to us and to those we serve.

With gratitude,

[Your Name] [Your Title]

P.S. [Add a compelling postscript, perhaps about matching gifts or an upcoming deadline]

‍

13. Online donation requests letter

Dear [Donor's Name],

We hope this email finds you well. At [Your Organization Name], we're on a mission to [brief description of your overall mission]. Today, we're reaching out because we need your help.

Why We Need Your Support

[Briefly describe the current need or project. Use one strong statistic or brief story to illustrate the importance.]

Your Impact

With a donation of [suggested amount], you can:

[Specific impact point 1]

[Specific impact point 2]

[Specific impact point 3]

Every contribution, no matter the size, brings real change to [those you serve].

How to Donate

Making a difference is just a click away:

1. Visit our secure donation page: [URL]

2. Choose your donation amount

3. Select your payment method

4. Click 'Donate Now'

It's that simple to change a life today.

[Optional: Include a short testimonial or quote from someone who has benefited from your work]

Thank you for being a part of our community and for considering this request. Together, we can [restate the goal or impact].

With gratitude,

[Your Name] [Your Title] [Your Organization Name]

P.S. [Add a compelling postscript, such as a matching gift opportunity or an upcoming deadline]

‍

14. Peer to peer fundraising letter

Dear [Supporter's Name],

Your dedication to [Organization Name] has been instrumental in our mission to [brief description of mission]. Now, we're excited to invite you to magnify your impact through our new peer-to-peer fundraising campaign: [Campaign Name].

Your voice is powerful. By sharing our mission with your network, you can help us reach new supporters and raise crucial funds for [specific cause or project]. We aim to raise [total goal amount] by [end date] to [specific purpose, e.g., "provide clean water to 1,000 families"]. With your help, we can make this vision a reality.

How You Can Make a Difference :

1. Visit [campaign website URL]

2. Click "Become a Fundraiser"

3. Follow the simple setup process

Thank you for considering this opportunity to amplify your impact. Your support means everything to us and those we serve.

If you have any questions, please contact [contact person] at [email/phone].

With gratitude,

[Your Name] [Your Title] [Organization Name]

P.S. The first 50 fundraisers to raise $500 will receive [incentive, e.g., "a limited-edition [Organization Name] t-shirt"]. Start your campaign today!

‍

15. Past donor fundraising appeal

Dear [Donor's Name],

Your generosity has been a cornerstone of our work at [Organization Name]. Thanks to supporters like you, we've [brief mention of a recent achievement]. Today, I'm reaching out to invite you to continue this incredible journey with us.

Your previous gifts have made a tangible difference. For instance:

[Specific impact point 1, e.g., "Provided meals for 500 families"]

[Specific impact point 2, e.g., "Funded 3 new after-school programs"]

[Specific impact point 3, e.g., "Helped 20 students attend college"]

These achievements wouldn't have been possible without you, [Donor's Name].

Despite this progress, [describe current challenge or need]. To address this, we've set a goal to raise [amount] by [date]. These funds will enable us to [specific plans for the funds].

We're hoping you'll renew your commitment to our cause. A gift of [suggested amount based on past giving] would [specific impact of this donation].

Of course, any amount you're able to give will make a difference:

[Lower amount]: Provides [specific impact]

[Medium amount]: Enables [specific impact]

[Higher amount]: Ensures [specific impact]

As a past donor, you understand the importance of our mission. Your renewed support not only provides crucial funding but also encourages others to give. It's a powerful statement of your belief in our work.

Making Your Gift

To make your donation:

1. Visit [donation page URL]

2. Call us at [phone number]

3. Mail a check to [mailing address]

[If applicable: "To learn about monthly giving options or planned giving, please contact [name] at [contact information]."]

Thank You

[Donor's Name], your past support has been instrumental in our success. We hope we can count on you again as we face this new challenge. Together, we can [restate overall goal or impact].

With deep appreciation,

[Your Name] [Your Title] [Organization Name]

‍

Put your sample donation request letter into action with Zeffy—for free

No matter what kind of donation letter you want to send — whether it's a church fundraising letter or a corporate donation request letter — Zeffy can help. With all-in-one fundraising tools — including free donor management and engagement capabilities like automatic donation receipts and free CRM tools — Zeffy can help your raise funds for less, no matter its mission.

While every other platform takes fees away from your mission, Zeffy delivers 100% of it to your nonprofit. In the last year, nonprofits paid $3 billion in transaction fees. With Zeffy, nonprofits can rest assured that they'll never be charged a cent, and that all donations will go straight to supporting their mission.

‍