Raffle laws

California Raffle Laws: Are Raffles Legal? [2025]

March 20, 2025

In the United States, each state has its own set of definitions and laws that dictate what is considered a raffle, which organizations are permitted to host a raffle, and what is required to legally host a raffle.

We're here to help by walking you through California raffle laws and detail the process of how to host a raffle while maintaining compliance with California legislation. We’ll also deep dive on the types of raffles you can run in California and demystify common misconceptions about raffle laws in the golden state.

California Raffles Overview

Let’s get started with a look at how the state of California defines raffles and what criteria are needed to be an eligible tax-exempt organization.

The state of California defines a nonprofit organization raffle as:

“A raffle is a type of lottery in which prizes are awarded to people who pay for a chance to win. Each person enters the game of chance by submitting a detachable coupon or stub from the paper ticket purchased.”

Who can host a raffle in California?

Any private, nonprofit organization qualified to conduct business in California for at least one year before conducting a raffle is able to host one. That means your nonprofit does not need 501(c)(3) status to host a raffle in California, but the proceeds must be for beneficial or charitable purposes.

If your nonprofit qualifies under sections 23701a, 23701b, 23701d, 23701e, 23701f, 23701g, 23701k, 23701l, 23701t, or 23701w of the Revenue and Taxation Code, you're all good to conduct raffles.

You can verify your tax exempt status on the Franchise Tax Board's website. (It's easy!) If you qualify, the raffles must then:

If you meet the nonprofit eligibility requirement, you must also:

How to legally host a raffle in California: A step-by-step guide

If your nonprofit plans to conduct raffles in California, there are a few critical legal steps to follow. From the raffle registration for to reporting, this guide will walk you through the process to ensure everything is done correctly.

Step 1: Check your nonprofit’s eligibility

Before starting to conduct raffles, make sure your organization qualifies to run a raffle in California. Eligible organizations will want to make sure:

You don’t necessarily need to be a 501(c)(3) either. Other nonprofit classifications may also qualify, and you can confirm your eligibility with an Entity Status Letter from the Franchise Tax Board. 

Step 2: Register your raffle with the attorney general

To legally hold a raffle, your organization must register with the Attorney General’s office by completing the Raffle Annual Registration Form (CT-NRP-1) and paying a $30 registration fee.

Here’s a glimpse at the Raffle Annual Registration form:

raffle-annual-registration-form

Once your form is complete, you’ll be all set to send it along with your Entity Status Letter and payment to:

Department of Justice, Office of the Attorney General
 Registry of Charitable Trusts
P.O. Box 903447
Sacramento, CA 94203-4470

The registration period runs from January 1 to December 31, but you can apply as early as October 1 for the following year. To allow time for processing, be sure to submit your registration at least 60 days before your raffle date. 

Once approved, you’ll receive a confirmation letter with your raffle permit number. This number is required to start advertising or selling tickets.

Step 3: Design around raffle ticket requirements in California

California has a few requirements for your raffle tickets that you want to review before you start putting your creative skills to work to raise funds. Each ticket must be sold with a detachable coupon or stub, both marked with a unique and matching identifier (often a number).

We also recommend raffle tickets contain key information to create a strong fundraiser:

Here’s a view into some sample raffle tickets to kickstart your creativity:

sample-raffle-ticket-1
sample-raffle-ticket-2

Learn how to make raffle tickets in 4 easy ways with free templates!

Step 4: Sell your raffle tickets

There are several ways you can sell raffle tickets in California, and it's important to note that you cannot currently sell online. We’ll detail more on that below, but know that you can absolutely design online and print off tickets to sell in the following legal ways:

While you can’t complete the transaction online, you can promote your raffle through your website, email, and social media with information about where you’ll be selling in-person or a phone number to contact you. Be sure to track each sale and recipient to make reporting post-raffle easier.

Step 5: Host your raffle

As you’re planning for your raffle and the details of the drawing, review specific requirements that California has in place to be sure your event goes off without a hitch.

California raffle laws to keep in mind

Step 6: Submit a post-raffle report

After your raffle, you’ll need to file a Nonprofit Raffle Report (CT-NRP-2) by February 1 for the previous year. This is required even if you didn’t end up holding a raffle after registering. 

If your organization hosted multiple raffles during the year, all of them should be reported on a single CT-NRP-2 form. 

Here’s a view into some of the information you’ll need to prepare:

raffle-report-example

Keeping accurate records throughout the process will make this step much easier.

Following these steps will help ensure that your nonprofit’s raffle fully complies with California law. To make things even easier, we’ve created a raffle registration checklist to help you stay organized and track everything you need.

Check out the checklist below to go through each step with confidence!

raffle-checklist-california

Download our California nonprofit raffle checklist here.

Types of raffles & their California regulations

50/50 raffles 

50-50-raffle

In a 50/50 raffle, half of the ticket sales go to the winner, while the other half supports the nonprofit’s cause.

California rule: 50/50 raffles are only allowed for specific major nonprofit organizations. Under California law, only private, nonprofit organizations affiliated with professional sports teams can conduct 50/50 raffles. This means most standard nonprofits cannot legally run a 50/50 raffle.

Alternative: Instead of a 50/50 raffle, your nonprofit can hold a traditional raffle. In this type of raffle, 90% of the proceeds go to charitable purposes, and cash prizes are offered within legal limits.

Car raffles

Car raffles

A car raffle offers a vehicle as the grand prize, often donated by a sponsor or purchased at a discount.

California rule: Since raffle prizes cannot be misrepresented, your nonprofit must disclose:

Best practice: Work with a car dealership sponsor to simplify logistics and ensure transparency.

Vacation raffles

Vacation raffles

The winner of a vacation raffle receives a fully or partially covered vacation, including flights, hotels, or experiences.

California Rule: Your nonprofit must be upfront about:

Best practice: Consider partnering with a travel agency to handle bookings and ensure a smooth process for the winner.

Experience-based raffles (Concerts, sports, meet-and-greets)

experience-based-raffle

Instead of a physical prize, winners can access a unique experience, like VIP concert tickets, a celebrity meet-and-greet, or a sports event.

California rule: Since these raffles involve third-party event tickets, your nonprofit must:

Best practice: Work with event organizers or official ticket vendors to avoid resale issues.

High-value cash prizes

high-value-cash-raffle

A large cash prize is offered instead of a physical prize.

California Rule: While nonprofits can offer cash prizes, they must still dedicate 90% of proceeds to charitable purposes, meaning the prize cannot take up a significant portion of ticket revenue.

Best practice: Instead of one big cash prize, consider multiple smaller prizes to encourage participation while staying within legal limits.

Luxury item raffles (Jewelry, electronics, designer goods)

luxury-raffle

These raffles offer high-end products like jewelry, electronics, or designer handbags.

California rule: Nonprofits must:

Best practice: Obtain items directly from a retailer or sponsor to avoid authenticity concerns.

Online raffles in California: Breaking it down

California law strictly prohibits selling, trading, or redeeming raffle tickets over the internet. You cannot use platforms like Zeffy, PayPal, or Venmo to process ticket sales online, but that doesn’t mean nonprofits can’t leverage the internet for their raffles at all.

While selling tickets online is illegal, there are several legal ways to use online tools to promote and manage your raffle effectively.

Here’s what you can’t do online

As documented in California Penal Code Section 320.5, a nonprofit may not:

Even if you use an online platform specifically designed for nonprofit raffles, you must process all ticket sales offline.

Here’s what you can do online

Even though online ticket sales are prohibited, eligible organizations can still use the internet to promote and manage their raffles and other fundraising efforts. Here’s what’s allowed under California law:

Want to change the law?

If you believe nonprofits should be allowed to sell raffle tickets online, you can contact California’s Nonprofit Raffles Program to advocate for policy updates.

California Raffle Laws - FAQ

Yes, nonprofit religious organizations, schools, colleges, hospitals, and other private nonprofits with state tax-exempt status can hold fundraising raffles in California. However, they must follow strict raffle rules, including registering annually with the California Attorney General unless exempt.

Most nonprofits cannot hold 50/50 raffles. In 2015, California law allowed only nonprofit organizations affiliated with major league sports teams to conduct 50/50 fundraising raffles at home games. For standard nonprofit raffles, at least 90% of proceeds must support charitable purposes, making a 50/50 split illegal for most organizations.

CNo, raffle tickets cannot be sold, traded, or redeemed online under California law. However, nonprofits can use the internet to:

  • Advertise the raffle through emails, social media, or websites.
  • List prizes with photos, videos, and descriptions.
  • Publish official rules and FAQs.
  • Provide downloadable entry forms that must be printed and submitted offline.
  • Announce winners and display prize distributions.

    • Get started with free raffle software from Zeffy

    Nonprofits can still leverage digital tools while staying compliant:

  • Encourage supporters to request tickets via mail or phone and submit payments offline.
  • Promote offline ticket sales by directing donors to local businesses, events, or volunteers selling tickets in person.
  • Use donor management platforms (like Zeffy) to track offline ticket purchases and manage winner communications.
  • Host live streams or social media events to generate interest and answer questions about the raffle.

    • Explore the power of Zeffy’s 100% free donor management system.

    Yes, schools, colleges, religious organizations, and hospitals can hold raffles without registering with the California Attorney General’s office. However, they must still follow state raffle regulations.
    Check out over 30 fundraising ideas for schools

    Yes, but the nonprofit must own the car outright or receive it as a voluntary donation. No third-party company (such as a car dealership) can benefit from the raffle proceeds. Participants must know all taxes, registration fees, and transfer costs.

    No, alcohol cannot be raffled unless the nonprofit has obtained a special liquor license through the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC). Without a permit, alcohol cannot be included as a prize.

  • Under California law, a raffle requires participants to purchase tickets for a chance to win prizes. Thus, it is a form of charitable gambling.
  • A drawing (also called a sweepstakes) does not require a purchase. Everyone must have an equal chance to win, whether they donate or not.
  • If a nonprofit allows free entries alongside paid entries, it may be classified as a drawing instead of a raffle.

    • Yes, the IRS and California state law consider raffle winnings taxable income.

  • Nonprofits must withhold 25% of winnings over $5,000 and report them on IRS Form W-2G.
  • Winners must note prizes as ordinary income on their nonprofit raffle report and state taxes.
  • If a car or vacation package is won, the fair market value of the prize must be reported for tax purposes.

    • The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

    David Purkis

    External resources to continue learning

    Keep reading :

    Raffle laws
    US raffle rules by state: Legal guidelines for nonprofits and 501(c)3

    Check out the 501c3 raffle rules and regulations of your state. Learn how to hold your nonprofit raffle legally.

    Read more
    Nonprofit guides
    Nonprofit Raffles: How To Set One Up in 10 Steps (2025)

    Discover how to run a successful raffle with our comprehensive guide that dives deep into setup instructions, legal considerations, and promotional tips.

    Read more
    Fundraising ideas
    77 Creative Raffle Basket Ideas for Fundraisers

    Looking for exciting and budget-friendly raffle basket ideas ? Check out our 77 basket gifts ideas for your fundraising event.

    Read more

