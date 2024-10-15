Comprehensive Guide to Organizing a Calendar Fundraiser in 2024

If you’re looking for a creative and effective way of fundraising for your nonprofit, a calendar fundraiser is a great choice. It’s a classic method that has stood the test of time, and for good reason.
Calendar fundraisers offer nonprofits a unique opportunity to raise funds while providing supporters with a practical, year-round reminder of their cause.
In this guide, we’ll break down what a calendar fundraiser is, why you should organize one, how much you can earn, and the steps to make it a success.
Table of contents
What is a calendar fundraiser?
6 reasons why you should organize a calendar fundraiser
9 steps to organize a calendar fundraiser
8 tips for creating the perfect calendars
How to measure the success of your calendar fundraiser
Final words on calendar fundraising
A calendar fundraiser is a strategy where you sell calendars to raise funds for your cause. The idea is simple: people purchase a calendar, and the proceeds go toward your fundraising goals.
Calendar fundraisers are effective because they provide a tangible product that people will use throughout the year. This means that your cause remains in their daily lives, serving as a constant reminder of their support.
Unlike merchandise sales that require inventory management or online donations that need continuous campaign maintenance, calendars provide a tangible, once-a-year product with a clear production and distribution process. The concept is simple: you create a fundraising calendar, sell it, and use the proceeds to support your cause.
Calendar fundraisers offer a unique advantage by keeping your cause visible throughout the year.
Unlike one-time events or short-term campaigns, a calendar serves as a daily reminder of your organization's mission. This constant presence keeps supporters engaged and acts as an ongoing marketing tool, potentially attracting new donors and maintaining top-of-mind awareness for your nonprofit.
Calendar fundraisers offer a great opportunity for creativity that can strengthen community ties. By featuring local themes, artwork, or photographs, you can create a product that resonates deeply with your supporters. This personalized approach allows you to showcase local talent, celebrate community milestones, or highlight important dates relevant to your cause.
The result is a unique, mission-aligned product that not only raises funds but also increases community involvement and pride in supporting your organization.
One of the biggest advantages of calendar fundraisers is that the supporters know that they are donating while also purchasing something they can use and enjoy. This tangible link between their support and the product they receive can be very motivating and satisfying.
Compared to event-based fundraisers like galas or charity runs, which often involve significant upfront costs for venues, catering, or equipment, calendar fundraisers can be relatively low-cost. Once you have your design and production set up, the ongoing costs are manageable. This allows you to keep a larger portion of the proceeds for your cause.
Example: When ordered in bulk (500+ units), printing costs typically range from $2 to $5 per calendar. Design costs can be minimized by using volunteer talent or low-cost design platforms.
With a selling price of $15-$20 per calendar, nonprofits can achieve a healthy profit margin. Additionally, digital calendars can be created and distributed at even lower costs, primarily requiring only design time and digital hosting fees.
If supporters enjoy their fundraising calendar and see the impact of their donation, they might be more inclined to support your nonprofit organization again. A calendar fundraiser can help build long-term relationships with major donors by showing them the direct benefits of their support.
Look at your sales data from previous fundraisers to see what worked and what didn’t, focusing on things like pricing, promotion, and design.
Next, gather feedback from supporters and team members to learn how you can improve for future fundraisers. Remember to celebrate your successes and thank everyone who helped out as it keeps your team motivated and encourages continued support.
Almost Home Animal Rescue leveraged Zeffy's 100% free ticketing system to orchestrate a creative and engaging calendar fundraiser.
The organization offered multiple tiers of participation, including a $25 calendar purchase, a $10 cover photo feature, and $5 monthly photo submissions. This tiered approach allowed supporters to contribute at various levels while personalizing their involvement, ultimately raising $4,782 while saving $239 in fees.
To attract sponsors, Almost Home used Zeffy's system to create special sponsor tickets, allowing local businesses to purchase prominent calendar placements. This generated additional revenue and fostered community partnerships.
By leveraging a free platform like Zeffy, Almost Home Animal Rescue maximized its fundraising efforts, turning a simple calendar into a community-driven project that not only raised funds but also increased engagement with its cause.
Calendar fundraisers are a fantastic way to engage your community while raising funds. They combine a practical item with the joy of supporting a good cause. To make your calendar fundraiser a success, focus on creating a calendar that reflects your mission and appeals to your audience.
Simplify all your fundraising activities with Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform designed to support your efforts. We make managing and tracking donations easy, allowing you to focus on achieving your fundraising goals without worrying about costs.
Discover the most effective ways to raise money for your nonprofit in 2023. Engage donors like never before with our best fundraising strategies.
Discover our list of innovative fundraising ideas to raise more money. Explore unique and easy ideas for every organization.
We’ve compiled 10 tips for fundraising campaigns that you may not of heard before, and we’ll dive deeper than what you find in your usual internet search.