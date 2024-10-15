Comprehensive Guide to Organizing a Calendar Fundraiser in 2024

If you’re looking for a creative and effective way of fundraising for your nonprofit, a calendar fundraiser is a great choice. It’s a classic method that has stood the test of time, and for good reason.

Calendar fundraisers offer nonprofits a unique opportunity to raise funds while providing supporters with a practical, year-round reminder of their cause.

In this guide, we’ll break down what a calendar fundraiser is, why you should organize one, how much you can earn, and the steps to make it a success.

What is a calendar fundraiser?

A calendar fundraiser is a strategy where you sell calendars to raise funds for your cause. The idea is simple: people purchase a calendar, and the proceeds go toward your fundraising goals.

Calendar fundraisers are effective because they provide a tangible product that people will use throughout the year. This means that your cause remains in their daily lives, serving as a constant reminder of their support.

6 reasons why you should organize a calendar fundraiser

1. Simplifies fundraising logistics

Unlike merchandise sales that require inventory management or online donations that need continuous campaign maintenance, calendars provide a tangible, once-a-year product with a clear production and distribution process. The concept is simple: you create a fundraising calendar, sell it, and use the proceeds to support your cause.

2. Provides year-round visibility and engagement

Calendar fundraisers offer a unique advantage by keeping your cause visible throughout the year.

Unlike one-time events or short-term campaigns, a calendar serves as a daily reminder of your organization's mission. This constant presence keeps supporters engaged and acts as an ongoing marketing tool, potentially attracting new donors and maintaining top-of-mind awareness for your nonprofit.

3. Fosters community connection and creativity

Calendar fundraisers offer a great opportunity for creativity that can strengthen community ties. By featuring local themes, artwork, or photographs, you can create a product that resonates deeply with your supporters. This personalized approach allows you to showcase local talent, celebrate community milestones, or highlight important dates relevant to your cause.

The result is a unique, mission-aligned product that not only raises funds but also increases community involvement and pride in supporting your organization.

4. Offers a useful reward for donations

One of the biggest advantages of calendar fundraisers is that the supporters know that they are donating while also purchasing something they can use and enjoy. This tangible link between their support and the product they receive can be very motivating and satisfying.

5. Reduces cost

Compared to event-based fundraisers like galas or charity runs, which often involve significant upfront costs for venues, catering, or equipment, calendar fundraisers can be relatively low-cost. Once you have your design and production set up, the ongoing costs are manageable. This allows you to keep a larger portion of the proceeds for your cause.

Example: When ordered in bulk (500+ units), printing costs typically range from $2 to $5 per calendar. Design costs can be minimized by using volunteer talent or low-cost design platforms.

With a selling price of $15-$20 per calendar, nonprofits can achieve a healthy profit margin. Additionally, digital calendars can be created and distributed at even lower costs, primarily requiring only design time and digital hosting fees.

6. Encourages repeat donations

If supporters enjoy their fundraising calendar and see the impact of their donation, they might be more inclined to support your nonprofit organization again. A calendar fundraiser can help build long-term relationships with major donors by showing them the direct benefits of their support.

9 Steps to organize a calendar fundraiser

Determine the funds you need to raise and what you plan to use them for Select a theme for your fundraising calendar that will attract and engage your supporters Decide on the layout and content for each month - including photos, important dates, or special messages Seek out local businesses or individuals who can sponsor your fundraising calendar Choose whether you will produce a physical calendar, an online calendar, or both Decide how much to charge for each fundraising calendar Spread the word about your calendar fundraiser through social media posts, email newsletters, and community events Sell your fundraising calendar online and in person and set up a secure payment system for easy transactions Monitor how many fundraising calendars you sell and express gratitude to everyone who purchased a calendar or helped out

8 tips for creating the perfect calendars

Keep designs simple, clean, and easy to read; avoid cluttering with excessive information or images Align the calendar theme and content with your organization's goals and values Use high-quality images and printing for both physical and digital calendars Be flexible and prepared to adjust plans based on feedback and sales performance Engage your community in the design process through contests or polls Start marketing efforts early and use various channels to reach your audience Offer both physical and digital options, and consider bundled packages or special editions Track sales and expenses meticulously to evaluate success and inform future efforts

How to measure the success of your calendar fundraiser

Look at your sales data from previous fundraisers to see what worked and what didn’t, focusing on things like pricing, promotion, and design.

Next, gather feedback from supporters and team members to learn how you can improve for future fundraisers. Remember to celebrate your successes and thank everyone who helped out as it keeps your team motivated and encourages continued support.

Case study: How Almost Home Animal Rescue raised $ using Zeffy

Almost Home Animal Rescue leveraged Zeffy's 100% free ticketing system to orchestrate a creative and engaging calendar fundraiser.

The organization offered multiple tiers of participation, including a $25 calendar purchase, a $10 cover photo feature, and $5 monthly photo submissions. This tiered approach allowed supporters to contribute at various levels while personalizing their involvement, ultimately raising $4,782 while saving $239 in fees.

To attract sponsors, Almost Home used Zeffy's system to create special sponsor tickets, allowing local businesses to purchase prominent calendar placements. This generated additional revenue and fostered community partnerships.

By leveraging a free platform like Zeffy, Almost Home Animal Rescue maximized its fundraising efforts, turning a simple calendar into a community-driven project that not only raised funds but also increased engagement with its cause.

Final words on calendar fundraisers

Calendar fundraisers are a fantastic way to engage your community while raising funds. They combine a practical item with the joy of supporting a good cause. To make your calendar fundraiser a success, focus on creating a calendar that reflects your mission and appeals to your audience.

FAQs on calendar fundraiser

What are some common challenges in organizing a calendar fundraiser? Common challenges in organizing a calendar fundraiser include managing production costs, ensuring effective promotion, and maintaining donor interest. To overcome these issues: Plan your budget carefully and seek out sponsorships to cover costs.

Develop a strong marketing strategy using diverse promotional materials.

Engage your community with interactive fundraising activities to keep interest high.

What is a calendar raffle, and how does it work? A calendar raffle is a type of calendar fundraiser where each calendar has a unique number associated with it. Raffle tickets are sold for each calendar, and holders of these tickets are entered into a draw for various prizes. The funds raised from selling the calendars and raffle tickets go toward your fundraising efforts.

How can I create effective promotional materials for a calendar fundraiser? To create great promotional materials for your calendar fundraiser, keep things clear and engaging. Use high-quality images of your calendar and highlight what makes it special. Explain how the money raised will help your cause. Share your materials on social media, in emails, and at local events to reach more people and boost your fundraising activities.