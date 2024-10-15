How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
Home
/
Blog
/
Effective Donor Cultivation Strategies for Nonprofits [2024]
Nonprofit guides

Effective Donor Cultivation Strategies for Nonprofits [2024]

October 15, 2024

First-time donations don't happen by chance. Donors support causes they care about and organizations they trust. Before giving, they want assurance that their contribution will make a real impact and they also seek to feel valued within the nonprofit's community.

Your nonprofit can live up to these donor expectations by prioritizing donor cultivation. It's the most critical phase in the donor cycle, during which you engage potential supporters, build relationships, and guide them toward making a gift.

In this guide, we’ll explore the essentials of donor cultivation, what it is, and how it works. We'll also discuss steps and strategies to boost engagement.

Table of contents 

What is donor cultivation in nonprofits?

Donor cultivation vs stewardship: What are the key differences?

4 steps to create a donor cultivation plan

8 cultivation strategies to supercharge your donor relationships

Final words on donor cultivation 

FAQs on donor cultivation in nonprofits

What is donor cultivation?

Donor cultivation involves building relationships with potential supporters, focusing on educating them about your nonprofit's mission before appealing for donations. The ultimate goal is to establish a base of loyal donors who support your organization.

Beyond securing a gift, prioritizing donor cultivation also comes with several other benefits:

Donor cultivation vs stewardship: What are the key differences?

Donor cultivation is everything you do to connect with a donor before asking for a donation. It is about getting to know your donors and educating them on your organization and what you do.

In contrast, donor stewardship is everything you do after a donor contributes to secure continued support. Your focus is thanking donors for their gifts and sharing their impact with them. 

The aim is to strengthen your relationship with your donors and make them feel valued community members.

donor cultivation
Aspect Donor Cultivation Donor Stewardship
Focus Building relationships with donors before they make a gift Nurturing relationships with donors after they make a gift
Goal Engage and educate donors, inspiring them to support your cause Recognize donor contributions and show appreciation to foster long-term support
Stage The second stage in the donor cycle after acquisition The last stage in the donor cycle after solicitation
Objective Turn prospects into donors and encourage larger or more frequent gifts Retain donors, encourage repeat giving, and build loyalty
Key activities Personal outreach, sharing your mission, hosting events, and providing tailored information about your organization’s work Sending thank-you notes, reporting on the impact of donations, and engaging donors in ongoing communications

4 steps to create a successful donor cultivation plan

1. Research and segment your donors 

Learn about your potential donors to help you build more authentic, tailored relationships with them. Discover what causes they are passionate about and their preferred communication methods. Gather data about each member and see if you find any similarities among them.

To expand your donor base, consider:

You can make cultivation easier by segmenting donors into categories they share. This allows you to provide a consistent schedule of communications, invitations, and engagement opportunities to each segment.

Some donor segments to consider are:

2. Establish SMART goals 

Decide what you want to achieve with your donor cultivation efforts to be able to track your progress. Learn what activities are working and where you may need to make adjustments. 

Some examples of goals include:

Check out this detailed explanation of SMART goals

3. Create a cultivation schedule 

Once your goals are set, align them with a calendar of events that will help you achieve them. 

For instance, if you're trying to engage with 15 new donors per month, you will want to set up a schedule like:

4. Track and measure your cultivation efforts 

As you build relationships with prospects, use donor management software to track your actions. This will help you stay organized and on schedule with your cultivation plan. 

The right software helps store and organize data by engagement level, so you can see who’s ready for solicitation and who needs more nurturing.

Use Zeffy’s 100% free donor management software and save software costs

8 effective cultivation steps to enhance donor relationships

1. Identify and initiate contact with potential donors

Before you can cultivate relationships with donors, you need to find them and make that crucial first connection. Start by:

Once you've identified potential donors, make that first contact:

Remember, this initial contact sets the tone for your future relationship. Be authentic, respectful, and focused on building a connection rather than immediately asking for support.

2. Keep the conversation going 

Communication is important - not just once but consistently to keep your nonprofit at the forefront of potential donors’ minds. Your prospective donors want to feel informed and involved in your organization's work. 

Keep them updated through social media, newsletters, direct mail, or phone calls. Share your progress, challenges, exciting milestones, and plans for the future. Transparency builds trust, which is the foundation of any strong relationship. 

3. Offer different forms of engagement 

Building meaningful relationships with donors involves various forms of engagement. Use what you know about a prospective donor to come up with different opportunities for them to interact with your nonprofit. 

Consider these effective approaches:

Getting donors involved in other areas of your nonprofit can help them understand why you need financial support. It will also make them feel that your nonprofit views them as more than a funding source.

Explore the top donor engagement strategies for nonprofits

4. Show organization impact in tangible ways 

Potential donors want to know if their gift will lead to real change before they donate. Demonstrate the tangible impact of their contributions throughout the donor cultivation process.

You might do this by:

5. Diversify your giving options 

Expanding giving options maximizes donor participation by appealing to various preferences. The more flexibility you offer, the more likely people are to contribute to your nonprofit. Let your potential donors know that you're happy to accept donations of different forms.

Here are some options to offer:

6. Create a loyalty program 

People gravitate towards exclusive experiences. Create a good loyalty program that offers some attractive perks to your prospective donors. 

Consider providing:

These benefits can strengthen connections with potential supporters, foster a deeper investment in your cause, and encourage support. 

7. Leverage your network for new donor introductions

Engage your current supporters, board members, staff, and volunteers in your cultivation efforts. They can introduce you to potential new donors through their personal and professional networks. Encourage them to bring friends to fundraisers, invite colleagues to volunteer days, or share your mission with their social circles.

Use your nonprofit CRM to identify frequent donors you haven't connected with yet. Include them in your cultivation process, as they're likely to also give to your nonprofit.

8. Use the right tools 

Your donor cultivation process will run much more smoothly if you have the right solutions in your toolkit. 

Make sure that you have access to the following software:

Use donor management software to streamline your cultivation efforts, as it can help you track interactions, schedule follow-ups, and manage donor information efficiently. Zeffy has a 100% free donor management software that allows you to focus on building meaningful relationships with potential supporters - all at no cost.

Final words on donor cultivation 

Donor cultivation is an ongoing process that serves as the cornerstone of successful nonprofit fundraising. By building meaningful relationships with potential supporters, nonprofits can create a loyal donor base that drives long-term impact. 

Cultivation isn't just about securing donations; it's about fostering genuine connections and demonstrating your organization's value and impact. To maximize your cultivation efforts, implement diverse strategies, personalize your approach, and consistently engage with prospects. 

While the process may seem daunting, the right tools can streamline your work significantly. Zeffy's 100% free donor management system offers a comprehensive solution for tracking interactions, organizing donor data, and efficiently managing the entire cultivation cycle.

Sign up for Zeffy's 100% free donor management software to build stronger donor relationships!

FAQs on donor cultivation in nonprofits

Donor cultivation builds relationships with potential donors; solicitation is asking for a gift.

Cultivation precedes solicitation and can take a long time, focusing on educating, engaging, and building relationships with prospects.

Think of cultivation as the stage where you get to know your donors and what drives them to give. Once you understand their motivation, tailor your request to their interests.

Measuring the success of donor cultivation efforts involves several key metrics and indicators. Here’s a breakdown of how you can assess these efforts:

  • Track donor retention rate: Percentage of repeat donors.
  • Calculate average gift size: Total donations divided by number of donors.
  • Check engagement levels: Interactions like event attendance and volunteer participation.
  • Assess conversion rate: Percentage of prospects who become donors.
  • Measure gift upgrade rate: Percentage of donors increasing their gift amount.
  • See donor lifetime value (LTV): Total expected revenue from a donor.

Gather feedback on donor satisfaction to gauge their level of support. This will give you insight into whether your cultivation efforts are turning into successful solicitations. Use these metrics to adjust strategies and enhance donor relationships for long-term support.

The time it takes to cultivate a donor varies from donor to donor and nonprofit to nonprofit. For major donors, the process is often longer, spanning 12-24 months.

This is because the major gift cycle involves many touchpoints and personalized engagement. Smaller or recurring donors move through the cycle within 6-12 months.

Donor interest, engagement, and your efforts to connect with them affect the timeline.

The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

Sign up for free
Written by
Camille Duboz

Keep reading :

Nonprofit guides
Optimizing Fundraising: The Donor Cycle Demystified

Discover how to optimize fundraising with the donor cycle. Learn steps to engage, retain, and maximize donor support.

Read more
Nonprofit guides
Ultimate Donor Acquisition Guide for Nonprofits in 2024

Explore secrets to successful donor acquisition in 2024 with our comprehensive guide for nonprofits. Learn 15 proven strategies to boost your fundraising.

Read more
Tips & best practices
Crucial Tips Every Nonprofit Needs for Reliable Donor Retention

Discover why donor retention is crucial for your fundraising efforts with this comprehensive guide. Learn how to measure success with these new strategies to retain donors.

Read more

Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

Sign up for free
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

Sign up for freeLearn more

Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

Get fundraising ideas

Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

Find your grant

Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

Start your nonprofit

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Start fundraising
Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
Sign up and start fundraising for free today
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
Question
Cost :
$
$$
Effort :
1
23
Fun :
★★

Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

Quick wins for you:

  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

See our Guide for Mission Statements

How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
$1,715
saved
1
new hire
2500+
finished textile projects
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Always Say Thanks
Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.