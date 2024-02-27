How to Make Raffle Tickets in 4 Easy Ways + Templates!

It's tough to stand out and get people excited about your nonprofit raffle — without great tickets, you might not reach your fundraising goals.

Plus, you might be wondering: What info do I need to include? And how do I actually make and sell them? It's easy to feel overwhelmed and not know where to start.

In this guide, we'll break it down for you step by step — you'll learn everything you need to know to make your raffle a soaring success.

How do raffle tickets work?

Raffle tickets are a common way for organizations to raise funds for a specific cause or event. Though every event and organization is different, they all follow a similar process.

Here’s how to do a raffle:

Selling raffle tickets: The organization sells numbered tickets to individuals who want to participate in the raffle. Each ticket corresponds to a chance to win a prize.



Prize selection: The organization determines what prizes will be offered in the raffle.

Raffle Prizes can vary widely and may include cash, gift cards, merchandise, or experiences. Raffle baskets can include few of these items.



Drawing: At a predetermined date and time, the organization holds a drawing to select the winning tickets. This can be done manually by pulling tickets from a container or electronically using a random number generator.



Prize distribution: The winners can claim their prizes by presenting their winning ticket to the organization. Depending on the prize, winners may need to provide additional information or complete paperwork to receive their prize.



Compliance: It's essential for organizations to comply with local raffle laws and regulations regarding raffles, which may include obtaining permits, reporting prize winnings to authorities, and adhering to guidelines on ticket pricing and distribution.

What are the legal raffle ticket requirements?

Raffles in the US are controlled by state laws. Meaning that every nonprofit should look at their local state requirements and regulations for hosting a raffle. These rules might include rules about:

Which kinds of organizations can hold a raffle

The purpose of the raffle, usually for charitable reasons

How the raffle is to be conducted

How the raffle is to be reported

Limits on how many raffles an organization can hold in a year.

Prize values

Record-keeping

Ticket formation (detachable sections, numbering, etc.)

What information must be printed on raffle tickets?

The information that must be printed on raffle tickets can vary depending on local laws and regulations. However, here are some common elements that are typically required or recommended to be included on raffle tickets:



Organization name: The name of the organization conducting the raffle should be clearly printed on the tickets.



Organization contact information: This includes the organization's address, phone number, and website (if applicable), so participants can contact the organization if they have questions or need more information.



Raffle date and time: The date and time of the raffle drawing should be stated on the tickets to inform participants when the winners will be selected.



Ticket number: Each ticket should have a unique ticket number printed on it. This helps with tracking ticket sales and verifying winning tickets.



Ticket price: The price of the raffle ticket should be clearly stated so participants know how much they are paying for each ticket.



Prize information: Information about the prizes being offered in the raffle should be included on the tickets. This may include a description of the prizes and their approximate retail value.



Drawing location: If the raffle drawing will take place at a specific location, this information should be printed on the tickets.



Age restrictions: If there are age restrictions for participating in the raffle (e.g., participants must be 18 years or older), this information should be clearly stated on the tickets.



License or permit number: In jurisdictions where permits or licenses are required to conduct raffles, the permit or license number may need to be printed on the tickets for verification purposes.

4 ways to make your raffle tickets

To make raffle tickets, you can use several different tools and methods like creating homemade tickets, using software, using printable templates, or ticketing printing services. Depending on your resources, budget constraints, and overall event needs, some methods might be better suited for your organization than others.

Make handmade raffle tickets

Creating your own raffle tickets raffle tickets are often best for grassroots or small nonprofits with limited resources, as they require minimal resources aside from time. This method involves creating raffle tickets manually using paper, pens, and other craft supplies.

Pros:

Allows for complete customization and personalization of each ticket

Can be a fun and engaging activity for volunteers or supporters

Requires minimal cost and technical skills

Cons:

Time-consuming, especially for large-scale raffles

May lack the professional look and consistency of printed tickets

Limited to simple designs and materials available at home

More likely to include human error

Create tickets with software

One of the most popular ways to create raffle tickets is through online software. A great way to save time and ensure consistency across all tickets, platforms for ticket creation can be an efficient and easy way to get started.

Pros:

Offers extensive design options, including graphics, fonts, and colors

Provides templates and tools for easy customization and editing

Allows for professional-looking tickets suitable for various events

Can save lots of time, energy, and money

Cons:

Often requires familiarity with graphic design software or online platforms

May have a learning curve for users unfamiliar with design principles

Can be time-consuming to create custom designs from scratch

Create printable raffle tickets with templates

Often nonprofits make their own tickets using existing pre-made ticket designs and templates. Through sites like Canva, Adobe, for example, nonprofits can take the guesswork out of ticket making and using a pre-designed template.

Pros:

Offers convenience and ease of use with ready-made templates

Allows for customization of text, colors, and layout within the template

Provides a balance between customization and simplicity

Cons:

Limited design options compared to designing from scratch

Templates may not perfectly align with specific event themes or branding

Less flexibility for advanced customization compared to design software

Create tickets with printing services

Engaging professional printing services to design and print custom raffle tickets based on your specifications is another great option. From local printing services to using platforms like Etsy, nonprofits can outsource their design entirely.

Pros:

Provides high-quality, professionally printed tickets with consistent results.

Offers access to advanced printing options, such as special finishes or paper types.

Saves time and effort compared to DIY methods, especially for large quantities.

Cons:

Requires additional cost for printing services, especially for smaller organizations or limited budgets.

Less control over the design process compared to DIY methods.

May involve longer turnaround times depending on the printing service's schedule

Explore these 3 free raffle ticket templates to get you started in minutes

Ready to get started in your raffle ticket design? Check out these three ready-to-use templates to create your own.

When deciding which raffle ticket template to use, consider:

Design: Whether you prefer a classic, modern, playful, elegant, or themed design, make sure the template aligns with the overall look and feel of your event.





Whether you prefer a classic, modern, playful, elegant, or themed design, make sure the template aligns with the overall look and feel of your event. Customization: Check if you can easily add your organization's logo, event details, colors, and fonts to personalize the tickets to your liking.





Check if you can easily add your organization's logo, event details, colors, and fonts to personalize the tickets to your liking. Size and format: Ensure they are compatible with your printer and that the size fits standard ticket holders if needed.





Ensure they are compatible with your printer and that the size fits standard ticket holders if needed. Information fields: Make sure the template includes all necessary information fields, such as the event name, date, time, location, ticket price, contact details, and any terms and conditions.

How to sell your raffle tickets

Once you’ve designed your tickets, its time to start selling your raffle tickets. Depending on your organization, resources, and audience, one or several of these methods might be best for you.

In-person

In-person sales at events involve setting up a booth or table at community gatherings, fundraisers, or other events relevant to your cause.

This method allows you to engage directly with potential buyers, provide information about the raffle, and answer any questions they may have. It's an excellent opportunity to leverage face-to-face interactions and build rapport with supporters, making it more likely for them to purchase tickets on the spot.

On your website

Online sales through your organization's website offer convenience and accessibility for supporters who prefer to purchase tickets digitally.

Create a dedicated webpage or online ticketing platform where individuals can easily buy raffle tickets with just a few clicks. Ensure the online purchasing process is user-friendly, secure, and mobile-responsive to accommodate different devices and preferences.

With social media promotion

Leveraging social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter can significantly expand your reach and attract a broader audience for raffle ticket sales.

Provide clear instructions and links for purchasing tickets online or directing interested individuals to in-person sales locations. And, be sure to encourage supporters to share your posts with their networks to amplify the promotion and generate more ticket sales through social sharing.

Through email

Craft compelling email messages that convey the excitement of the raffle, highlight the benefits of participation, and provide a direct link or call-to-action button for purchasing tickets online.

Segment your email list based on audience interests and engagement levels to tailor the messaging and increase the likelihood of conversions. Monitor open rates, click-through rates, and conversions to optimize your email campaigns for maximum impact.

Leveraging partnerships

Collaborate with businesses to sell raffle tickets at their locations, such as retail stores, restaurants, or offices, in exchange for promotional support or incentives.

Establish mutually beneficial partnerships that align with your organization's mission and values to enhance ticket sales and community engagement.

How Special Olympics Idaho sold over 4,000 raffle tickets for free with Zeffy

Special Olympics Idaho is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities through sports training and competitions. With a mission to foster inclusion, acceptance, and dignity for all athletes, the organization relies on fundraising initiatives to support its programs and events.

Special Olympics Idaho faced the challenge of raising funds to support their athletes' training, travel expenses, and competition opportunities. They recognized the potential of hosting a raffle fundraiser but needed an efficient way to reach a wider audience and streamline ticket sales processes.

To address these challenges, Special Olympics Idaho partnered with Zeffy, an online ticketing platform specializing in event management and raffle ticket sales.

With Zeffy's integrated ticketing system, supporters could conveniently purchase raffle tickets online through the dedicated ticketing page. Plus, Zeffy provided secure payment processing options and real-time tracking of ticket sales, allowing the organization to monitor progress and adjust strategies as needed.

Through their collaboration with Zeffy, Special Olympics Idaho successfully raised over $40,000 and sold over 4,000 raffle tickets in support of their athletes.

How to make raffle tickets FAQs

Is a license required to sell raffle tickets?

A license is required to sell raffle tickets in many states. Check with your local authorities for specific regulations.

What are the raffle ticket requirements?

Raffle ticket requirements may include a detachable section, sequential numbering, organization name, drawing date, and prize information. Check local laws for specific requirements.

What information must be printed on each ticket?

The information that must be printed depends on the state your nonprofit is operating in.

However, each raffle ticket typically includes key details such as the organization name, ticket number, drawing date, prize information, and contact details. It's essential to print all necessary information clearly and legibly to ensure transparency and facilitate communication with participants.

How to create raffle tickets with numbers?

To create raffle tickets with numbers, you can use software or templates to design the tickets and then print them with sequential numbering.

Alternatively, there are online tools and ticket printing services available that can assist with this process.

How to create an online raffle?

To create an online raffle, you'll need to choose an appropriate platform for ticket sales, set up a dedicated webpage or event page, promote the raffle through various channels like social media and email marketing, and provide secure payment options for ticket purchases. Plus, be sure that the online raffle complies with all legal requirements and regulations governing raffles in your jurisdiction.

