Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Donate to Alzheimer's Research & Caregiver Programs

Verified nonprofits only

Support verified nonprofits helping families affected by Alzheimer's with 100% of your donation reaching the cause. Zero platform fees, measurable impact for research and community services.

  • New York (NY)

    • City

Understanding Alzheimer's Impact

Alzheimer's disease affects millions of Americans, gradually robbing them of memory and independence. With cases projected to nearly double by 2050, support for research, caregiving resources, and early detection is crucial to help families facing this devastating condition.

7.2 million Americans affected

An estimated 7.2 million Americans age 65 and older are currently living with Alzheimer's, with about 1 in 9 seniors developing the condition.

13 million by 2050

The number of Americans with Alzheimer's is projected to nearly double to 13 million by 2050, creating an urgent need for better treatments and support systems.

$413 billion in care value

In 2024, family caregivers provided over 19 billion hours of unpaid care valued at more than $413 billion, highlighting the enormous hidden cost of this disease.

Alzheimer
Latest news

2025 NIH Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias Research Progress Report: Advances and Achievements

This report details recent scientific advances, research priorities, and NIH investments in understanding, treating, and preventing Alzheimer's and related dementias, offering insight into the progress and future direction of research.

Read more

Senate Appropriations Committee Approves $100 Million Increase for Alzheimer’s Research

This news reports on a substantial $100 million increase approved for Alzheimer's and dementia research at the NIH, indicating growing governmental and bipartisan support for advancing scientific breakthroughs.

Read more

Government of Canada and partners invest $44.8 million to support healthy brain aging

This announcement details a $44.8 million investment from the Government of Canada and partners to advance dementia and healthy aging research, supporting initiatives like the Canadian Consortium on Neurodegeneration in Aging (CCNA).

Read more

New Medicare program offers much-needed relief for caregivers of dementia patients

A new Medicare program, GUIDE, is expanding nationwide to offer support and respite services for unpaid family caregivers of dementia patients, addressing a critical need for those caring for individuals with Alzheimer's and related dementias.

Read more

Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at OHSU earns $22.8 million renewal

The OHSU Alzheimer's Disease Research Center has secured a $22.8 million renewal grant, underscoring continued federal support for dedicated research centers focused on understanding and combating Alzheimer's disease.

Read more

Frequently asked questions

How can I donate to Alzheimer's research and ensure my contribution makes a difference?

You can donate directly through this page to verified 501(c)(3) nonprofits dedicated to Alzheimer's research. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the organization, allowing them to focus on finding treatments and a cure.

Are donations to Alzheimer's organizations tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to verified Alzheimer's organizations are tax-deductible. You'll receive an automatic tax receipt after making your donation.

What are the best Alzheimer's charities to donate to?

This page features a curated list of verified 501(c)(3) nonprofits dedicated to fighting Alzheimer's disease. You can be confident that your donation will support their important work.

What payment methods are accepted for donations to fight Alzheimer's?

You can donate using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy, ensuring your financial information is protected.

How will my donation support Alzheimer's caregiver support programs?

Your donation can help fund vital caregiver support programs, providing resources, education, and respite care for those caring for individuals with Alzheimer's. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation goes directly to these programs.

Where does funding for Alzheimer's disease research go?

Funding supports a range of research initiatives, including studies to understand the causes of Alzheimer's, develop new treatments, and improve diagnostic methods. When you donate through Zeffy, 100% of your contribution goes to the nonprofit, maximizing the impact on research efforts.

How do I know my donation to the Alzheimer's Association is secure?

When you donate through Zeffy, your donation is processed securely, and 100% of your donation goes to the Alzheimer's Association or other listed nonprofit. We verify all organizations and handle payments with utmost care.

Verified by Zeffy

What does it mean ?

Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:

We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration

We confirm the identity of the people managing the account

We run platform security and risk checks

The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.

Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.

Why donate with Zeffy

100% of your donation goes to the nonprofit

Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that operates on a zero-fee model. Unlike other platforms, we don’t take a cut, and there are no processing fees (we cover these for nonprofits)

That means every dollar you give goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission.

How is Zeffy free
No fees, ever.
Not even credit card fees are deducted
100% transparency.
Know exactly where your donation goes
Maximum impact.
More dollars for missions, not middlemen
List your nonprofit
DecorativeHow is Zeffy free?

Decorative
Decorative
Decorative

Decorative
Decorative
Decorative
Decorative
Decorative
Decorative
