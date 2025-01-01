Support Pediatric Cancer Research & Family Care

Childhood Cancer Facts

Every year, hundreds of thousands of children worldwide face cancer diagnoses, changing their lives and their families' lives forever. While treatment advances have improved survival rates significantly, childhood cancer remains a leading cause of death by disease in children, requiring continued research, support, and compassionate care.

400,000 children annually

Each year, approximately 400,000 children and adolescents worldwide develop cancer, affecting families across all countries and backgrounds.

15,000 U.S. diagnoses

In the United States alone, an estimated 15,000 children were diagnosed with cancer in 2024, each family facing unique medical, emotional, and financial challenges.

85% five-year survival rate

While survival rates have improved dramatically over decades, about 15% of children diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. still don't survive beyond five years, highlighting the urgent need for better treatments.

Latest news

HHS Doubles AI-Backed Childhood Cancer Research Funding

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is doubling its funding for the Childhood Cancer Data Initiative to $100 million, leveraging artificial intelligence to accelerate the development of diagnostics, treatments, and prevention strategies for pediatric cancer.

Read more

U.S. policy changes mean Canadian children with cancer are losing access to clinical trials

Canadian researchers report that policy changes in the United States, including the halting of funding for some pediatric clinical trials outside the U.S., are forcing them to stop enrolling new patients in crucial experimental treatments.

Read more

The LLS Children’s Initiative Latest News

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (now Blood Cancer United) is undertaking a $100 million initiative to combat childhood cancer through research, patient education, support, and advocacy, including a global precision medicine clinical trial for acute leukemia.

Read more

Paediatric cancer - Latest research and news

This section from Nature provides updates on the latest research and news concerning pediatric cancers, which are malignancies occurring in young children, with leukemia and brain tumors being the most common types.

Read more

Frequently asked questions

How can I donate to pediatric cancer research and ensure my contribution makes a difference?

You can donate directly to pediatric cancer research through this page. All organizations listed are verified 501(c)(3) nonprofits, and Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit without platform fees, supporting their important work.

Are donations to childhood cancer foundations tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to verified 501(c)(3) organizations fighting childhood cancer are tax-deductible. You’ll receive an automatic receipt after donating, making tax time easier.

What are the best charities for pediatric cancer research funding?

This page features a curated list of verified nonprofits dedicated to pediatric cancer research. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation goes directly to these organizations, supporting their efforts to find new treatments and cures.

How can I help families affected by childhood cancer?

Many organizations provide support to families facing childhood cancer, including financial assistance, counseling, and other resources. By donating through Zeffy, you can be sure that your contribution will directly support these vital programs.

What payment methods are accepted for childhood cancer donations?

You can donate using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy, ensuring a safe and convenient donation experience.

Where does my childhood cancer donation go when I give through Zeffy?

When you donate through Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to the verified nonprofit you choose. Zeffy does not charge any platform fees, so your entire contribution supports their mission to fight childhood cancer.

How does Zeffy ensure my donation to a pediatric cancer foundation is secure?

Zeffy verifies that all nonprofits listed are registered 501(c)(3) organizations and uses secure payment processing to protect your information. You'll also receive an immediate donation receipt for your records.

What does it mean ?

Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:

We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration

We confirm the identity of the people managing the account

We run platform security and risk checks

The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.

Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.

Why donate with Zeffy

100% of your donation goes to the nonprofit

Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that operates on a zero-fee model. Unlike other platforms, we don’t take a cut, and there are no processing fees (we cover these for nonprofits)

That means every dollar you give goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission.

No fees, ever.
Not even credit card fees are deducted
100% transparency.
Know exactly where your donation goes
Maximum impact.
More dollars for missions, not middlemen
Diseases & Conditions
Blood Cancer
Hospice/Palliative Care
HIV/AIDS
Mental Health
Pediatric Cancer
Lung Cancer
