Support Lung Cancer Patients with Financial Aid

Verified nonprofits only

Help families afford treatment expenses and medications through verified nonprofits. 100% of your donation reaches patients in need with no platform fees ever.

  • New York (NY)

    • City

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.
urgent

Support Lung Cancer Patients with Financial Aid

Verified nonprofits only

Help families afford treatment expenses and medications through verified nonprofits. 100% of your donation reaches patients in need with no platform fees ever.

  • New York (NY)

    • City

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Trending Fundraiser

Urgent help needed

Verified nonprofits only. What does it mean?

OneFamily

Help Kids Gear Up for a Bright School Year! long tite

$4,225 raised so far

nb of donors

Houston, TX
No results, but your generosity deserves a match. Try again or explore nearby!

Why Lung Cancer Matters

Lung cancer remains one of the most significant health challenges worldwide, affecting hundreds of thousands of Americans annually and millions globally. While treatment advances have led to encouraging declines in mortality rates, continued support for research, early detection, and patient care is crucial to build on this progress and help those facing this diagnosis.

218,893 new cases in 2022

More than 218,000 Americans were diagnosed with lung cancer in a single year, making it one of the most common serious cancer diagnoses in the United States.

1.8 million global deaths

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer mortality worldwide, accounting for nearly 1 in 5 cancer deaths globally according to the World Health Organization.

61% mortality decline since 1990

Thanks to reduced smoking rates and improved treatments, lung cancer death rates have fallen dramatically over three decades, showing how effective prevention and research can be.

Lung Cancer
Decorative

Why Lung Cancer Matters

Lung cancer remains one of the most significant health challenges worldwide, affecting hundreds of thousands of Americans annually and millions globally. While treatment advances have led to encouraging declines in mortality rates, continued support for research, early detection, and patient care is crucial to build on this progress and help those facing this diagnosis.

218,893 new cases in 2022

More than 218,000 Americans were diagnosed with lung cancer in a single year, making it one of the most common serious cancer diagnoses in the United States.

1.8 million global deaths

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer mortality worldwide, accounting for nearly 1 in 5 cancer deaths globally according to the World Health Organization.

61% mortality decline since 1990

Thanks to reduced smoking rates and improved treatments, lung cancer death rates have fallen dramatically over three decades, showing how effective prevention and research can be.

Lung Cancer
Decorative

Latest news

New drug shows dramatic effect in shrinking lung cancer tumours

A new drug, zongertinib, has shown significant success in shrinking tumours for patients with advanced lung cancer harboring a HER2 genetic mutation, highlighting progress in targeted therapies. This development underscores the impact of funding research into novel treatments for specific lung cancer subtypes.

Read more

Rise in Late-Stage Lung Cancer in Nonsmokers Highlights Need for Awareness and Screening

Lung cancer is increasingly affecting non-smokers, often diagnosed at later stages, emphasizing a critical need for greater public awareness and improved screening strategies. Donors can support initiatives that promote early detection and address this growing public health concern.

Read more

LCRF and OUCH International announce new research collaboration

The Lung Cancer Research Foundation and OUCH International are partnering to fund research into the effects of air pollution and climate change on lung cancer risk and outcomes. This collaboration highlights the need for funding research into environmental factors contributing to lung cancer.

Read more

DOD Eliminates Lung Cancer Research Funding in 2025

The Department of Defense has significantly cut its cancer research budget, eliminating all support for lung cancer research in 2025. This decision underscores the critical reliance on private donations to sustain vital lung cancer research efforts.

Read more

Frequently asked questions

How can I donate to lung cancer research and be sure my donation is secure?

You can donate to lung cancer research securely through this page. Zeffy verifies all nonprofits listed, and we use secure payment processing for all donations. We accept major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH.

Are donations to lung cancer charities tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to lung cancer charities are tax-deductible. You'll automatically receive a tax receipt after making your donation. Every nonprofit listed here is a verified 501(c)(3) organization.

What are the best lung cancer nonprofits to donate to?

This page features a curated list of verified 501(c)(3) nonprofits dedicated to fighting lung cancer through research, support, and advocacy. You can review their missions and programs to find the best fit for your giving goals. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit without platform fees.

How can I be sure my lung cancer foundation donation will be used effectively?

Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the lung cancer foundation you choose, as we charge zero platform fees. These organizations are verified 501(c)(3) nonprofits, dedicated to using funds effectively for research, patient support, and awareness programs.

Where does my lung cancer research donation go when I donate through Zeffy?

When you donate to lung cancer research through Zeffy, 100% of your contribution goes directly to the nonprofit organization you select. Zeffy does not take any platform fees, ensuring your entire donation supports their mission.

What types of lung cancer support can my donation provide?

Your donation can help fund a variety of support services, including patient education, support groups, and financial assistance programs for individuals and families affected by lung cancer. Donations made through Zeffy go directly to verified nonprofits offering these vital services.

Can I donate to lung cancer research in someone's name?

Many lung cancer nonprofits offer the option to make a donation in honor or in memory of someone. Please check with the specific organization to see if they offer this option. You will receive a tax receipt automatically after donating through Zeffy.

Verified by Zeffy

What does it mean ?

Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:

We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration

We confirm the identity of the people managing the account

We run platform security and risk checks

The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.

Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.

Why donate with Zeffy

100% of your donation goes to the nonprofit

Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that operates on a zero-fee model. Unlike other platforms, we don’t take a cut, and there are no processing fees (we cover these for nonprofits)

That means every dollar you give goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission.

How is Zeffy free
No fees, ever.
Not even credit card fees are deducted
100% transparency.
Know exactly where your donation goes
Maximum impact.
More dollars for missions, not middlemen
List your nonprofit
DecorativeHow is Zeffy free?

Browse More Verified Nonprofits by State

Children & Education

Donate to Back to School

Donate
Decorative
Health & Medical

Donate to Blood Cancer

Donate
Decorative
Health & Medical

Donate to Hospice/Palliative Care

Donate
Decorative

Other worthy causes

Children & Education

Donate to Back to School

Donate
Decorative
Health & Medical

Donate to Blood Cancer

Donate
Decorative
Health & Medical

Donate to Hospice/Palliative Care

Donate
Decorative

Other urgent needs

Children & Education

Donate to Back to School

Donate
Decorative
urgent
Health & Medical

Donate to Blood Cancer

Donate
Decorative
urgent
Health & Medical

Donate to Hospice/Palliative Care

Donate
Decorative
urgent
Decorative
Crisis and disaster relief
No items found.
Awareness campaigns/months
Giving Tuesday
International Women’s Day
Community support
No items found.
Diseases & Conditions
Blood Cancer
Hospice/Palliative Care
HIV/AIDS
Mental Health
Pediatric Cancer
Lung Cancer
zeffy
Start a fundraiserList your nonprofitHow Zeffy is free?AboutPressLegal & Privacy

© 2025 Zeffy, inc. All rights reserved.