Lung cancer remains one of the most significant health challenges worldwide, affecting hundreds of thousands of Americans annually and millions globally. While treatment advances have led to encouraging declines in mortality rates, continued support for research, early detection, and patient care is crucial to build on this progress and help those facing this diagnosis.
More than 218,000 Americans were diagnosed with lung cancer in a single year, making it one of the most common serious cancer diagnoses in the United States.
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer mortality worldwide, accounting for nearly 1 in 5 cancer deaths globally according to the World Health Organization.
Thanks to reduced smoking rates and improved treatments, lung cancer death rates have fallen dramatically over three decades, showing how effective prevention and research can be.
A new drug, zongertinib, has shown significant success in shrinking tumours for patients with advanced lung cancer harboring a HER2 genetic mutation, highlighting progress in targeted therapies. This development underscores the impact of funding research into novel treatments for specific lung cancer subtypes.
Lung cancer is increasingly affecting non-smokers, often diagnosed at later stages, emphasizing a critical need for greater public awareness and improved screening strategies. Donors can support initiatives that promote early detection and address this growing public health concern.
The Lung Cancer Research Foundation and OUCH International are partnering to fund research into the effects of air pollution and climate change on lung cancer risk and outcomes. This collaboration highlights the need for funding research into environmental factors contributing to lung cancer.
The Department of Defense has significantly cut its cancer research budget, eliminating all support for lung cancer research in 2025. This decision underscores the critical reliance on private donations to sustain vital lung cancer research efforts.
